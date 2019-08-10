10 Best Kayak Accessories: The Ultimate List

Owning a nice kayak paddle is another piece of gear that’s seriously underrated. It might seem a little excessive to spend over $50 on a single paddle, but when you consider the fact that your paddle is the motor for your kayak, it’s totally worth owning a nicer unit.

I work as a kayak wilderness guide out of the salt marshes on my native Cape Cod, and let me assure you when you’re paddling against the current or tide having an effectively designed, nice quality paddle is EVERYTHING. There’s a huge difference between the comfortability and response of a cheap paddle and a nicer quality paddle – you’ll never want to own a hunk of junk paddle again after feeling the power and grace behind a nice blade.

The Escape E Kayak Paddle by Cannon is the unit that I own and use almost daily. It’s a great entry level paddle that will work well for just about any type of kayaking. I’ve owned this paddle for over three years now, and I really enjoy the pull it generates in the water – you can really crank with this one.

It’s only 39 ounces in weight, and the balance on this unit is quite nice. The shaft is constructed from heat treated aircraft grade aluminum and feels great in your hands. This is a great quality paddle without having to spend a ton of cash (trust me you could spend a LOT on a premium paddle that would be very comparable to this unit).

This is a two-piece paddle with three blade offset angle options, so you can adjust it to stroke evenly or feather the blades if you prefer.

All in all, this is a solid choice for a nice quality kayak paddle that come at a more than reasonable price point. If you’re interested in a really top-notch paddle, then check out this adjustable fishing paddle also by Cannon.