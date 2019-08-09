9 Best SUP Paddles: Your Buyer’s Guide

1 pound 11 ounces

72 to 86 inches deployed

Carbon Fiber shaft, fiberglass blade

Intermediate to advanced level paddle

Carry bag included

Here’s an awesome value three-piece travel SUP paddle by Super Paddles that comes included with a high-quality carry bag.

If you need a paddle that packs compact but you don’t want to settle for a junky travel paddle, this is a killer option. Three-piece paddles oftentimes just lack the responsive feel of one, or even two-piece options due to all the breaks in the design – the Carbon Fiber Pro SUP Paddle is an exception.

This paddle is built with a carbon fiber shaft and fiberglass blade and is intended for intermediate to advanced paddlers. It’s a highly versatile option that’s almost as practical for actively surfing as it is touring and racing.

At 1 pound 11 ounces, this is on the lighter side of the spectrum, especially considering it’s not a fully carbon fiber design.

This option is adjustable from 72 to 86 inches, so it’s a good fit for most paddlers. Super Paddles even includes an awesome quality carry bag with this purchase that features three separate sleeves for each segment of the paddle and a padded, waterproof design.

All in all, this is a great choice of all-purpose SUP paddle for those seeking a high-quality travel paddle but lack the funds to purchase a top tier option.