15 Best Camping Blankets: Which is Right for You?

A nice quality camping blanket is a seriously underrated piece of outdoor equipment. Depending on the materials used for construction and integrated features, outdoor blankets are perhaps far more versatile than you may have expected.
We’ve tracked down the best camping blankets for getting cozy around the fire, laying out for a picnic, layering onto your sleep system and any other outdoor application you can think of!
- Multiple sizes and colors/patterns available
- Built from 20D Ripstop nylon with DWR shield
- Abrasion, water, odor, stain and pet hair resistant
- Easily stuffs into the carry bag
- Machine Washable
The Original Puffy Blanket by Rumpl is without a doubt one of the top options currently on the market when it comes to highly compressible, outdoors approved down blankets.
This synthetic down, 20D Ripstop nylon with DWR shield option is tough against abrasion and highly water-resistant, as well as machine washable. Rumpl blankets are resistant to stains, odors and even pet hair making this a truly go-anywhere option.
What I love most about these Rumpl blankets is their ability to compress into the included water-resistant stuff sack. For how warm (and large) they are deployed, packing them up and transporting them within even tightly packed luggage is a breeze.
There are multiple sizes and colors/patterns available, so grab one that suits you best and never utter the dreaded campfire words “I’m getting chilly” ever again!
- Multiple sizes and color/patterns available
- 20D, water resistant ripstop nylon fabric on one side and SUPER soft sherpa fleece on the other
- Comfy down to 40 degrees F
- Built-in zippered pocket
- Machine washable
Ok, this camping blanket option from Rumpl is beyond cozy. The Sherpa Puffy Blanket is everything you look for in a down, puffy blanket, but features a crazy-cozy sherpa fleece on the inside.
Rumpl sent me out one of these indoor/outdoor blankets to field test, and let me tell you – this thing is soft, and I mean SOFT. The fleece side is just downright dreamy, while the 20D ripstop nylon of the exterior is also quite nice to cozy up to.
I use mine in the house, at the beach, around the campfire and even on long car rides – that is when my friends and family haven’t stolen it from under my nose!
There are several sizes available, but trust me when I tell you you’re gonna want a larger sized option, burrito-ing yourself into one of these bad boys makes you the king or queen of all things comfy.
This option is machine washable and retains its softness, so don’t worry about getting this one dirty – it’s up for the outdoors!
- 75.5 by 42.5 inches and 1 pound 8 ounces
- 75D Polyester Taffeta shell, 190T Poly Pungee liner, and Kelty’s Cloud loft insulation
- Abrasion and water-resistant
- Machine washable
- Easily packs into the stuff sack with carry handle
- Wide color/pattern selection
- Super affordable price point
Campers everywhere are going crazy for Kelty’s Bestie Blanket. The quality for the cost of this camping blanket is in my opinion, unmatched. You won’t find a better outdoor blanket at this price point if you’re seeking an abrasion and water-resistant “puffy-style” option.
Both sides of the blanket are built from cozy, soft to the touch fabrics yet the Bestie Blanket can hold its own just fine against rocks, twigs, pokey grasses and whatever else the landscape has in store.
On the inside, Kelty’s Could Loft insulation ensures you stay nice and toasty once wrapped up in there – and it also makes the blanket an inch thick!
When it’s time to pack up, this option easily stuffs into the included carry bag, and there’s even an integrated handle!
At 75.5 by 42.5 inches, this is the perfect solo-sized blanket. If you’re seeking something for you and a partner to share, you’ll likely want to go with a larger option.
There are many different colors to choose from, so go ahead and select one that matches your preferred aesthetic.
- 50 by 72 inches
- Built from recycled cotton flannel fabric and durable ripstop nylon (multiple color options)
- Water/spill-resistant
- Built-in secret pocket
- Converts into a poncho
- Stuffs into its own pocket to work as a travel pillow
- Integrated snaps to connect to other Adventure Blankets
The Coalatree Compact Outdoor Adventure Blanket is an impressively equipped camping blanket option that’s loaded with practical features.
The brand recently sent me this model blanket to field test, and I’ve been loving its versatility so far. One side is built from ripstop nylon, while the other is a recycled cotton flannel fabric. This is a great option for laying out as a picnic blanket on damp or wet ground, yet is also nice and soft to the touch if you cozy up to the flannel side.
There are snaps lining the blanket for attachment to other Adventure Blankets, or for clipping yourself into a toasty, windproof blanket-burrito. I like to wear mine on the beach as a cape utilizing the integrated snaps.
Coalatree has built this blanket to be converted into a poncho, and they even include a hood of the same fabric that snaps onto the blanket!
Probably the coolest feature of this camping blanket is the fact that it folds up into a pillow – an actually comfortable pillow at that. There’s also a built-in secret pocket for stashing a phone, wallet or keys.
It should be noted that this blanket will not keep you effectively warm in truly cold temps like a puffy blanket will. This is more of a picnic blanket/beach blanket that happens to be nice and soft.
All in all, a highly equipped camping blanket that you’ll likely find all sorts of uses for outside the campground!
- 71 by 48 inches and 1 pound 9 ounces
- Reversible design – ripstop nylon on one side and Comformax insulation on the other
- Vapor-coated, water-repellent finish beads water
- Integrated snaps for connecting to other blankets or use as a poncho
- Includes a connectable hood for when wearing as a poncho
- Stuffs into its own pocket for use as a pillow
- Machine washable
The Coalatree Puffy Kachula Blanket is built with essentially the same features and functionality in mind as Coalatree’s Compact Adventure Blanket but is a puffy, rather than linen, alternative.
This reversible puffy camping blanket is vapor coated to be effectively water-repellent while the Comformax insulation keeps you nice and toasty out in the cold. The ripstop nylon build of one side of the blanket furthermore allows you to lay it out on the ground without having to worry about abrasion or puncture damage.
Keep in mind the Kachula Blanket is only 71 by 48 inches, so sharing this with a friend or partner will be a bit tricky unless you don’t mind getting real close!
Just like the Compact Adventure Blanket, this blanket stuffs into its own integrated pocket for use as a pillow and is also built with snaps for connecting to other blankets, or for wrapping yourself up within it. Coalatree even includes an attachable puffy hood that connects utilizing the snaps.
Despite its puffy construction, this is a machine washable option so you don’t have to be concerned about keeping it spotless out in the field.
All in all, a highly equipped and attractive camping blanket loaded with practical features that you’ll use for all sorts of outdoor contexts.
- 72 by 58 inches
- Built from a rainproof and windproof outer shell with a soft fleece interior
- Stuff sack is about 15 by 6 inches
- Machine washable
The Lightspeed Outdoors XL Plush Fleece Outdoor Camp Blanket is a great go-to option if you’re seeking a camping blanket with a particularly high water and wind resistance.
This option might not be a super cozy, puffy option, but it will keep you effectively dry in even a heavy rain due to the materials employed here. That being said, the inside of the blanket is fleece-lined, so you can still wrap up into a nice and soft embrace with this option – it’s just a bit more crinkly than a lot of the (less waterproof) competition.
At 72 by 58 inches, Lightspeed Outdoors has built this option fairly generously sized – especially for the cost. You and a friend or loved one should be able to share this one around the campfire or cower from an unexpected rainstorm together with room to spare!
- 77 by 55 inches and less than 2 pounds
- 20D nylon ripstop with a water-resistant outer shell
- Integrated pocket-corners for your hands or feet
- Built-in storage pocket for the stuff sack or other small items
- Machine washable
Here’s a great value puffy blanket by Lightspeed Outdoors that’s perfect for those seeking a warm and fluffy camping companion on a budget.
The Sundown Camp Blanket is a 77 by 55 inch, one to two person water-resistant blanket built with integrated pocket-corners for snugging-in your hands or feet. It’s a simple, but awesome feature that really increases the cozy stats of this option.
This may not be the most cozy blanket to the touch compared to some of the higher-end options listed here, but it’s absolutely still a great snuggle-buddy when it comes to hanging around the campfire as well as a great added layer to your sleep system on those chilly nights.
A built-in storage pocket for the stuff sack also doubles as a nifty stash pocket for a phone or wallet – Lightspeed Outdoors has more or less hit all the bases with this one, and at a more than reasonable price point.
- 80 by 54 inches and 2 pounds, 4 ounces
- 20D 380T nylon is both tough against abrasion, and soft to the touch
- Filled with TechLoft Silver Insulation
- Easily stuffs into the included sack
- Machine washable
- Awesome value considering its size and the materials used for construction
The Wavelength Blanket by ALPS Mountaineering is hands down one of the best value, straightforward puffy camping blankets on the market.
This option has no real frills or features, other than the fact that it’s nice and toasty, resistant against water and abrasion and easily squeezes back into its included stuff sack.
ALPS has built the Wavelength with TechLoft Silver Insulation for effectively trapping your body heat, and a 20D 380T nylon shell for ensuring the blanket doesn’t snag up or puncture on anything.
This is an 80 by 54 inch option, so you’re getting a lot of puffy blanket for the cost here! This bad boy is furthermore machine washable, so keeping it clean and ready for action between trips is no problem at all!
There are even a few different color combinations to choose from!
- 84 by 53 inches and 2 pounds, 16 ounces
- Excellent for use as a top quilt while hammock camping
- 210T Ripstop Polyester is water and wind resistant
- Comfortable own to 20 degrees F!
- Built-in foot box and quasi-hood feature for head to toe coverage
- Max Loft Synthetic Insulation is machine washable
The Adventure Top Quilt by Go Outfitters is a seriously capable camping blanket that’s particularly well suited for hammock camping and late, cold nights sitting around the fire.
This option is impressively warm for the cost, keeping you comfortably toasty down to about 20 degrees F. It furthermore weighs only one pound, so using this camping blanket as an alternative for a sleeping bag could really help you trim some pack weight depending on the camping context. The Max Loft Synthetic Insulation is also machine washable.
The 210T Ripstop Polyester shell is water and wind-resistant, so if you sleep out under the stars with this one you won’t wake up soaked by the morning dew.
The integrated foot-box and quasi-hood are what make the Adventure Top Quilt truly cozy. You’ve got a place to slide your feet into on the underside of the blanket, and can also snug your head under there too if you choose.
Hammock campers, in particular, will LOVE how this quilt lays, allowing you to nests right into it while still having greater freedom of motion than in a sleeping bag.
Whether you’re seeking a high-performance top-quilt for backpacking or just a cozy campfire companion, this is an excellent quality and value go-to option.
- Can be used as a blanket, or sleeping sack
- Compresses down to 10 by 7 inches and is just 2 pounds, three ounces
- Leave it open, or cinch the foot-box for a closed, sleeping bag application
- Large baffled construction features 22 ounces of high loft 700-fill power insulation (rated down to 15 degrees F!)
- 20D ripstop nylon stands up to wetness and abrasion
- Sleeping pad strap for securing your quilt to your pad
- Great for use hammock-camping!
- Lifetime warranty
The Thermodown 15 Degree Down Sleeping Quilt by Paria Outdoors is likely the most high performance camping blanket option included in this list. This is much more than just a campfire blanket – this cold rated quilt is an excellent minimalist sleep system too!
Hammock campers will love the super cozy embrace and freedom of motion this quilt provides, but it’s honestly equally great for more traditional camping depending on your sleep style. You can leave the blanket totally open, or you can cinch the body closed and use it more or less like a sleeping bag.
The 20D nylon shell ensures you won’t get wet or damage the blanket, while 22 ounces of high loft 700-fill power insulation keep you comfortable down to an impressive 15 degrees F! The baffled construction, closeable foot-box and sleeping pad straps for secure connection to your pad all work together to create a supremely comfortable (and warm) sleep system.
Perhaps the most impressive and game-changing feature of this camping blanket is that it compresses down to just 10 by 7 inches and weighs just over 2 pounds. You can go virtually anywhere with this one!
If you’re not interested in a high-performance, minimalist sleep system and are simply seeking a blanket for keeping comfortable around the fire, consider the fact that the temperature rating of this blanket is nearly unmatched in the industry. This is a really warm option that you and all your friends will fight over on those ice-cold campouts!
- Built from eco-friendly 20D Ripstop REPREVE fabric with brushed fleece on one side
- 54 by 80 inches
- Collapses into a 15 by 15 by 4 inch pillow
- Can be connected to other blankets and works well as a sleep-sack too!
- Water and stain-resistant
- Machine washable
The Fleece Outdoor Pillow Blanket by VOITED is a unique camping blanket in the sense that it can be utilized as a blanket, pillow or sleeping bag! This is a super cozy, machine washable option that does it all!
One side of this blanket is eco-friendly 20D ripstop REPREVE fabric while the other is a super soft brushed fleece. This is a stain and water resistant outdoor blanket so you won’t have to worry about this one getting filthy out in the field.
There are snaps for connecting multiple blankets together, or for wearing the blanket like a cape. If you fold the blanket over (it’s 54 inches wide) then you can crawl right in and use it as a sleeping bag. By connecting two blankets, you can make yourself a “sleep-sack” for two!
Keep in mind while this is a super cozy option, it’s only rated down to about 50 degrees Fahrenheit
When you stuff it into the included sack, this option collapses into a 15 by 15 by 4 inch pillow – there’s nothing this blanket can’t do! The compression sack allows it to break down even further to 14 by 5 by 5 inches when you’re ready to transport or store it!
The price tag is certainly a bit high on this one, but considering all the integrated features and materials used for construction, it’s still a great value buy. All in all, a highly versatile, soft and cozy camping blanket option that’s well worth the cost!
- 77 by 50 inches
- Built with 20D ripstop nylon with a DWR finish
- Weighs just 1 pound 1 ounce and packs down to the size of a Nalgene
- Integrated snaps for attaching to other blankets or for wrapping yourself up
- Responsibly Sourced Down is machine washable
Horizon Hound Down Trek Blanket is an awesome value, puffy-down blanket option for those not trying to spend the big bucks.
This camping blanket is highly comparable to many of the high-end outdoor blankets without the high price tag. It’s a simple, straightforward option yet it’s built with 20D ripstop nylon and quality, responsibly sourced down.
This blanket is water, stain and odor resistant, and is also machine washable.
The best feature of the Trek Blanket is that it stuffs to an impressively compact size – about the size of a nalgene. This bad boy weighs just 1 pound, so this is a camping blanket that cn truly go anywhere – backcountry treks included.
There are snaps built into the design in order to wear this blanket like a cape, or to connect it to other blankets. Considering this option is 77 by 50 inches, you can create quite the enormous outdoor blanket by pairing two Trek Blankets together.
- Multiple sizes available
- Hidden velcro storage pocket
- Integrated snaps for easy rolling-up can double as corner stakes
- Works awesome as a tent carpet, or as a picnic blanket
- Waterproof bottom and soft, flannel top are padded for rock and root protection and resistant against water and filth
- Lifetime warranty
The Victory Blanket by Nemo is an awesome piece of camp gear to own for laying down as a picnic blanket or for using as a sort of carpeted floor for your tent or underneath your sun/rain shelter.
This option is not really a cozy blanket that you’d want to wrap yourself up in, but rather a high-quality ground cover option. The bottom is effectively waterproof and padded to defend against abrasion from any ground-type, while the top is a soft flannel material that’s pleasant to lay out on.
The integrated snaps make it super easy to roll the Victory Blanket up for transport and storage, and can also be used to stake down the blanket depending on the context your using it for.
For those seeking an internal tent footprint, this is a stellar option that will really make your camping-abode feel like home. Nemo has furthermore sized the two and four person Victory Blankets to fit the dimensions of their two, and four person tents – but if you don’t own a Nemo tent, this blanket will work just the same.
A lifetime warranty on this product allows you to purchase in confidence, so go ahead and spring for the picnic blanket you’ve always wanted!
- Super compact, pocket-sized blanket when folded up
- 63 by 44 inches deployed
- Water/puncture resistant
- Built-in ground stakes and sand-pocket corners for keeping the blanket down in any setting
- Easy-pack pattern for easy folding right back into the integrated storage pouch
- Satin fabric finish on top won’t stick to your skin
The Pocket Blanket 2.0 is essentially just a picnic blanket that folds down and packs into a super-compact package that fits in the palm of your hand.
While this is a great camping blanket for picnic use at basecamp, it’s even more suited for bringing along for a lunch break or rest along the trail on those gear heavy hikes where pack space is precious.
The blanket measures 63 by 44 inches, so it won’t really comfortably seat more than two people. It’s water and abrasion-resistant, and even includes corner stakes and sand-pocket corners for effectively securing it to the ground.
The Satin Fabric Finish on the topside of the blanket furthermore ensures the Pocket Blanket won’t stick to your skin and truly protects from twigs, rocks, wetness, and insects.
You may be saying to yourself “neat, it fits into the palm of your hand, but can it really fit back into the carry bag?” The answer is yes, because of the easy-pack pattern built into the design that shows you exactly where to fold the blanket in order to squeeze back into the integrated pouch, and back into your pocket!
A super compact, ultra-versatile camping blanket for on-the-ground use that will change your game when it comes to taking a seat anywhere, anytime in the great outdoors.
- Multiple sizes available
- Nice color/pattern selection
- 20% wool 80% polyester
- Attractive blanket that you might double as a throw blanket in your home!
- Machine Washable
What you see is what you get with the RUTH&BOAZ Outdoor Wool Blend Blanket. This is a 20% wool, 80% polyester, outdoors approved blanket option that you’ll likely use in the home as well as out camping.
This blanket does not feature any fancy bells and whistles, nor is it particularly warm – but it is nice and weighted and perfect for sitting around the campfire on brisk evenings.
This is also a great camping blanket option for use on your tent floor as a carpet, or as an entry mat if you don’t mind getting it dirty. Good news is, it’s machine washable and comes in several size options.
There are several attractive patterns to choose from, all of which come at a fair price point.