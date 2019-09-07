15 Best Camping Blankets: Which is Right for You?

Super compact, pocket-sized blanket when folded up

63 by 44 inches deployed

Water/puncture resistant

Built-in ground stakes and sand-pocket corners for keeping the blanket down in any setting

Easy-pack pattern for easy folding right back into the integrated storage pouch

Satin fabric finish on top won’t stick to your skin

The Pocket Blanket 2.0 is essentially just a picnic blanket that folds down and packs into a super-compact package that fits in the palm of your hand.

While this is a great camping blanket for picnic use at basecamp, it’s even more suited for bringing along for a lunch break or rest along the trail on those gear heavy hikes where pack space is precious.

The blanket measures 63 by 44 inches, so it won’t really comfortably seat more than two people. It’s water and abrasion-resistant, and even includes corner stakes and sand-pocket corners for effectively securing it to the ground.

The Satin Fabric Finish on the topside of the blanket furthermore ensures the Pocket Blanket won’t stick to your skin and truly protects from twigs, rocks, wetness, and insects.

You may be saying to yourself “neat, it fits into the palm of your hand, but can it really fit back into the carry bag?” The answer is yes, because of the easy-pack pattern built into the design that shows you exactly where to fold the blanket in order to squeeze back into the integrated pouch, and back into your pocket!

A super compact, ultra-versatile camping blanket for on-the-ground use that will change your game when it comes to taking a seat anywhere, anytime in the great outdoors.