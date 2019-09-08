36 Best Camp Games: The Ultimate List

Kan Jam is an exciting and highly competitive team game that frisbee enthusiasts will love playing.

This game is fairly technical, so those that can’t throw a frisbee accurately will struggle to play. That being said, if you can throw a frisbee, you can play Kan Jam, so the learning curve isn’t too steep, it may just take a round or two to get the hang of it.

Similar to the Ladderball set previously listed, this makes for a great camping game that can be played at any campground or backcountry site that has at least a bit of flat ground!

The cans are furthermore simply a thin sheet of plastic that you roll and snap into place to create the “kan”, so you can store them flat.

The game is played in two teams, each team member standing at the opposite Kan from their partner. You can decide how far apart to place the kans, but regulation distance is 50 feet. The objective of the game is to score points by dropping the frisbee into the “Kan”, or by hitting the can with the frisbee directly.

Your teammate can re-direct the frisbee when you throw it to them/the kan by tipping or tapping it. You score one point for hitting the kan with the assistance of your teammate, two points for a direct unassisted hit, and three if you can get the frisbee into the top of the can with or without help. The most common strategy is to throw even “floaters” directly over the kan for your partner to “jam” down into the kan. It ain’t easy!

Oh yea, one more detail – If you throw the frisbee directly into the narrow front slot, your team wins immediately.

This is a truly rowdy game if played with the right crowd that gets heated quickly, so be careful who you play with!

There are several variations of the game available through this link, including a glow in the dark set!