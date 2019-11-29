7 Best Cyber Monday Fishing Deals on Amazon (2019)

If you or an angler you’re shopping for is in the market for a new reel, or have never tried a baitcaster before, nows your chance to grab a quality reel on the cheap while Amazon is offering 26% off select Cadence CB5 Baitcasting Reels.

This is already an outstanding baitcaster for the cost – built with a premium aviation class almunium spool and spool tension knob and a hard brass main gear and pinion gear. The brand claims this model reel is 20% stronger and has a 30% longer life-casting span than other brands in the same price range.

This reel sports seven double-shielded stainless steel ball bearings and one instant anti-reverse bearing, so despite the price tag Cadence has not cut any corners on this one. There is furthermore a 6.6 gear ratio meaning this unit picks up line particularly quickly!

All things considered, this is a well-reviewed, awesome value baitcasting option that will make a wonderful gift or addition to your own gear locker – regardless of familiarity with this style reel.