7 Best Cyber Monday Fishing Deals on Amazon (2019)

If you or an angler you’re shopping for is in the market for a new reel, or have never tried a baitcaster before, nows your chance to grab a quality reel on the cheap while Amazon is offering 26% off select Cadence CB5 Baitcasting Reels.
This is already an outstanding baitcaster for the cost – built with a premium aviation class almunium spool and spool tension knob and a hard brass main gear and pinion gear. The brand claims this model reel is 20% stronger and has a 30% longer life-casting span than other brands in the same price range.
This reel sports seven double-shielded stainless steel ball bearings and one instant anti-reverse bearing, so despite the price tag Cadence has not cut any corners on this one. There is furthermore a 6.6 gear ratio meaning this unit picks up line particularly quickly!
All things considered, this is a well-reviewed, awesome value baitcasting option that will make a wonderful gift or addition to your own gear locker – regardless of familiarity with this style reel.
Pelican is offering 20% off their Go G40 Waterproof Case, a killer storage system for keeping your phone and other electronics and water-sensitive items totally safe from harm’s way!
This unit is IP67 rated and therefore resists dust, dirt, sand, and water. It can even be submerged down to 1. 5 meters for up to 30 minutes, so your gear is truly safe and sound in there. It’s the perfect companion to bring wade or kayak fishing that won’t let you down in the event you plop your phone into the water!
The case is furthermore impact-proof due to the ABS outer shell and rubberized protective bumper. There is also a carry handle for easy attachment to other gear, or your person.
The inside of the G40 is designed with a smartphone divider tray, credit-card sleeves and even a cord management strap in order to keep things effectively organized.
This may come off as a cumbersome phone case, but the Pelican G40 is so much more than just that! A highly practical and reliable piece of gear that will perform for years on end!
KastKing’s Large Fishing Tackle Bag is up to 23% off – a simple, yet reliable and particularly durable tackle system that will fish-on for many years.
These bags are built from saltwater resistant 420D ripstop nylon and can fit up to seven 3600 size lure boxes. Between the main compartment, seven external pockets, mesh side sleeves and array of additional attachment points for tools and gear, this is a fairly large-capacity tackle system that’s great for bringing ALL you required baits, lures and tackle out on the water.
A compression-molded waterproof bottom enhances the bag’s durability while the neo-grip shoulder strap enables easy carrying even when fully loaded. A stellar tackle bag for the cost, even before the early Cyber Monday savings!
Make sure to go check out our list of the best tackle boxes if you like the idea of purchasing or gifting a new tackle system this year to yourself or a favorite angler!
The Pelican Elite 30 Quart Cooler is currently marked down 25%, equalling over $56 in savings.
This is a top-quality, mid-sized cooler option that is built with two inches of polyurethane insulation and a 360-degree freezer-grade gasket – meaning the ice retention of the Elite 30 is downright remarkable. It’s perfect for packing everyone’s lunch out on the boat and for storing groceries on extended fishing or camping trips.
The Elite Cooler is built with 4 self-draining cup holders, non-skid rubberized feet, an integrated bottle opener, and molded tie-down slots. There is furthermore an anti-shear hinge system for added integrity. Pelican has not cut any corners with this cooler option, and they even offer a lifetime warranty on the product!
With the Elite 30 you get more than you pay for even before the Cyber Monday savings, so act fast while the price is slashed!
LEM Product’s 3/4 Inch Tape Dispenser & Freezer Tape is a great tool for packing and storing the fish you harvest if you’re a catch-and-keep angler that’s currently 39% off!
This is a simple device, but it can really make your life easier when processing and packaging fillets for long term consumption. LEM Products is also offering great deals on their food-grade stainless steel digital scale, and meat lug – another two tools that will greatly simplify the preparation and packaging of the fish you plan on eating!
Gregory Backpacks are renowned for their quality of construction, comfort and thoughtful organization schematics. There are several model backpacks that are great for angling applications on sale for Cyber Monday this year, some up to 25% off!
The Nano 20 Liter Daypack pictured here is a great choice for days on the water where you require a light daypack, while the Maya 16 Liter Women’s Daypack is a great pick, particularly for the ladies. A low capacity, yet thoughtfully designed backpack makes for a wonderful fishing companion depending on your style of angling and gear load on a given day.
The Zulu 30 Liter Men’s Hiking Daypack is a slightly larger option that can take on a bit more gear for more intensive hikes into the backcountry or days on the boat.
Don’t miss out on these savings, this is a top-notch brand you’ll be thrilled to discover if you’re not already aware of their product!
Select Gator ETX Soft Tri-Fold Truck Bed Tonneau Covers are currently 15% off and will make an awesome accessory addition to anyone’s truck that does not have a bed cover.
Shielding your gear from the elements can be quite important depending on what you’re traveling with, and what the weather conditions are. Your fishing apparel and essential equipment, of course, ought to be dry – at least when you start out!
Rods, reels, and other gear are certainly better off covered than exposed as well, especially if you prefer to leave gear out overnight to be prepared for the following day’s adventure.
This cover is constructed with a heavy-duty aluminum frame and industrial-strength vinyl – so it’s effectively built to last. Superior perimeter sealing truly ensures no rain, snow or dust can get into your truck bed, providing total-coverage for whatever your gear-load is in any weather condition.
Installation is surprisingly easy considering the heavy-duty quality of this product, not even requiring any tools. There are a variety of sizes available, so make sure to carefully check the dimensions of your truck bed before pulling the trigger on a purchase. Don’t take too long measurering however, this deal likely won’t last!