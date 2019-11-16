9 Best Ice Fishing Sleds: Compare & Save

Whether you utilize an ATV, snowmobile, or your own two feet, hauling out all of your gear to your favorite fishing spot is made easy with an ice fishing sled.
Our top list has tracked down the best ice sled options for anglers of all styles. Whatever it is that you bring along out onto the hard water, we’ve got you covered with some simplified storage and transport with one of our top picks! Fish on!
- 54 by 24 by 10 inches
- Molded runners for enhanced strength and tracking
- Tough Polyethylene construction
- Tow rope included
The Shappell Jet Sled 1 can be thought of as the standard when it comes to ice fishing sleds for typical gear loads and fishing styles. It’s a straightforward ice sled offered at a fair price point that should last for many seasons of fishing with the proper care.
The Jet Sled 1 includes molded runners for enhanced durability and tracking and also includes a manual tow rope. Its medium/large size is ideal for anglers who don’t require a particularly large amount of tote-space, yet don’t want to be short on storage.
All in all, this is a simple and affordable crowd favorite amongst ice fishermen and hunters alike that should definitely not be overlooked!
- 54 by 25 by 10 inches
- Molded runners for improved durability and tracking
- Rugged polyethylene construction
- Pre-drilled holes for tow rope
The Shappell Jet Sled 1 – ATC is a standard polyethylene option that features molded runners for improved durability against underside abrasion and better tracking while being towed (pre-drilled holes for tow rope included).
This ice sled measures 54 by 25 by 10 inches, so it has a fairly high capacity for gear. The image gives you a good idea of just how much equipment you can load up on this bad boy.
Some sportsmen will be fans of the camouflage aesthetic, especially if this sled is being used for applications outside of solely ice fishing such as hauling duck decoys, hunting blinds, and harvested game.
Consider springing for this covered version of the same ice sled if you plan on towing it via snowmobile or ATV – there’s bound to be a lot of ice and snow thrown back onto your gear while towing and a covered system like this will ensure your equipment stays clean and dry.
- 54 by 25 by 11 inches
- Particularly thick polyethylene construction stands up well to abrasion
- Molded runners for greater durability and improved tracking
- Pre-drilled holes for tow rope attachment
The Shappell Kodiak 1 Sled is a great medium-large option of ice fishing sled that features a particularly tough polyethylene build and extra-deep sidewalls for securing top-heavy gear.
For those seeking an extra-tough option that still pulls, tows, and tracks well, this is a great go-to. There are pre-drilled holes for easily securing a tow rope, and installing a tow hitch is a piece of cake!
- Multiple sizes available (can nest into each other for compact storage)
- Polyethylene construction
- Bottom-reinforcing runners for added durability and enhanced tracking
- Leading-edge of the sleds are designed to bust through debris
- Tow Rope included
The Beavertail Sport Sled is a stellar choice of ice fishing sled that is available in small, medium, and large sizing so you can choose just the right size (or sizes) for your gear load and fishing style.
Beavertail has designed this series of sleds with a leading front edge specially built to bust through debris, making it much easier to manually tow over chunky snowfields out on the hard water. The almost snowplow style front is furthermore great for use out in the wilderness as a hunting tote for gear or harvested game.
There are reinforcing runners on the polyethylene sled bottom for improved tracking and durability against abrasion, and a tow rope included so you’re ready to fish.
Consider the right size and weight sled for your ice fishing needs and maybe grab a few models for varying gear loads – the good news is the sleds nest into each other for compact storage if you end up grabbing more than one.
- 36 by 25.5 by 9 inches
- Tow rope included
- Ribbed bottom for improved tracking
- Boxy design won’t manually tow as well as more streamlined sleds but accommodates awkwardly shaped gear well
The Terrain Utility Sled is a an awesome mid-sized ice sled that features a particularly wide basin that’s great for awkward, cumbersome gear.
This option is not the largest at about two by three feet, but it’s absolutely adequate for a typical ice fisherman’s gear load (as you can see in the product image!) It won’t manually tow as well as many other ice fishing sleds due to the steep design of the front, but then again it’s not really big enough to load up with all that much weight anyway.
If you like the design and price point of this option but you’re a “run-and-gun” type ice fisherman than maybe consider the Terrain Sport Sled also listed here – it’s a bit more streamlined and speedy of an option!
- 53 by 22 by 10 inches
- Ribbed bottom for improved tracking
- Tow rope included
- Tough polyethylene construction
The Terrain Sport Sled is another awesome value option ice sled from the brand that pulls particularly well by hand due to it’s lower profile, streamlined design.
This is a much easier ice sled to manually pull compared to the boxy design of the Terrain Utility Sled, yet it still features ample storage and nice and high sidewalls for ensuring top-heavy gear stays put. There is furthermore a tow rope included, so you’re ready to fish right out of the box!
- 74.5 by 30.5 by 14.75 inches and 33 pounds
- Can accommodate up to 500 pounds of gear!
- Pre-installed high-density polyethylene RAM-X runners increase durability and promote better tracking
Here’s a BIG ice fishing sled for anglers who typically haul a ton of equipment and therefore require an excessive amount of gear capacity. The Pelican Trek 75 can haul a whopping 500 pounds of gear and measures an impressive 75 by 30 inches!
Manually pulling this ice fishing sled is likely out of the question due to its tremendous size, so this is more of a unit for ATV and snowmobile equipped anglers. No matter how large your ice fishing shanty, bait buckets, and tent heater is, it will all fit just fine in this bathtub of an ice sled.
High-density polyethylene RAM-X runners are furthermore pre-installed because Pelican knows if you need an ice sled with this much capacity, you’re pulling a lot of weight! The runners will ensure you don’t grind through the polyethylene sled bottom and also enhance the tracking and stability of the sled overall – especially at high speeds.
- Large size: 60 by 23.5 by 10 inches
- Medium Size: 46 by 20 by 15.3 inches
- High-density polyethylene
- Grooves for improved tracking
- Tow rope included
You probably don’t think of Flexible Flyer when you think of ice fishing outfitters, but their Utility Pull Sled is a great option for hauling gear out on the hard water.
This ice sled comes in two available sizes, so you can select the option that best suits your fishing style. Both models have a particularly sporty and streamlined build, so this is a good option for those manually pulling their gear – heck maybe even try sledding down your local hill on this bad boy, it is a Flexible Flyer after all! There’s furthermore a tow rope included.
Grooves on the underside of the pull sled ensure this option tracks well and doesn’t slide out on you, while the high-density polyethylene build ensures longterm durability. All in all, a solid ice fishing sled option from an unassuming, but trusted outfitter!
- 65 by 22 by 5 inches
- Low sidewalls could be suitable for awkward, wider pieces of gear that cannot fit into a basin
- Crosslink tie-down rope and tow rope included
The Terrain Deer Drag Sled is a unique choice of ice sled that’s actually designed for hauling out harvested game yet has a highly practical design for manually pulling ice fishing gear, depending on your equipment.
This ice sled has low sidewalls, so if you have awkwardly shaped, wide gear to tote, this option might allow it to effectively hang off the sides rather than wonk-out your whole basin. The total length is furthermore 65 inches, so you can likely leave your ice auger fully assembled, and accommodate for other lengthy pieces of equipment.
There are crosslink tie-down straps conveniently included for securing whatever it is that needs it, as well as an included tow rope. A different, but effective approach to the ice fishing sled that you’ll likely find all sorts of applications for outside of angling use.