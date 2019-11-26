6 Best Black Friday Camping Deals on Amazon (2019)

Save 15% on the SEGOAL Air Sofa Inflatable Lounger this Black Friday and score one of the ultimate camp-lounge options on the market!

This unique piece of camping furniture is built from a high-quality exterior polyester fiber and a high strength PE inner bag, so it’s built to endure the rigors of camping. Rough-housing kids, stoney, or twig-ridden ground and even extra-heavy campers will have to work hard to bust this inflatable! The recommended weight limit is 600 pounds, so good luck maxing this one out!

Inflating this lounger is as easy as running into the wind with one end open, and then rolling and closing the buckles like you would a traditional dry bag. There is no pump required despite the awesome size and weight capacity of this unit!

When it’s time to pack up, the SEGOAL Air Sofa packs down to 14 by 9 by 4 inches and weighs just 2.65 pounds!

This unique piece of camping gear will make a wonderful gift for yourself or for your favorite outdoorsman or woman – the only problem here is keeping your friends from stealing your seat!