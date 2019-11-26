6 Best Black Friday Camping Deals on Amazon (2019)

6 Best Black Friday Camping Deals on Amazon (2019)

Holiday shopping for an avid camper this holiday season or have a passion for the outdoors yourself? We’ve tracked down the best Black Friday camping deals on Amazon this year so you can save yourself the headache of deal-searching and get right to the savings!

Make sure to circle back here on Friday, there will be lots of camping deals coming and going throughout the day!

Tons of Black Friday Camping Deals!

Make sure to double back and check-up on this list of deals over the course of the week and during the big day, there are lots of awesome Black Friday camping deals that will be going live at later times - some of which will be here one moment and gone the next, so act fast! 

Camping Gadgets

If you're gift shopping, gadgets of any kind always make for an awesome present. There are a number of deals running on outdoor gadgets of all kinds, so be sure to keep an eye out for the most unique and practical items!

GOFORWILD's 500 Lumen Rechargeable Headlamps (2-pack) are marked down 28%, while the IDRYBAG Waterproof Dry Bag Backpack is being offered at 15% off to name a few running deals.

See our posts on the best fishing gadgets and travel gadgets for some of our all-time favorite gadgets that make for particularly awesome gift ideas.

Camping Chairs & Furniture

Setting up your campsite of course calls for some comfortable seating and lounge space. Fortunately, Amazon is running some great deals on camping chairs and relaxation-stations of all kinds this Black Friday!

Some of our favorite deals currently running include 15% off the SEGOAL Air Sofa Inflatable Lounger, and up to 44% off the ALPHA CAMP Shade Canopy Chair.

If you want to really track down the most luxurious camping chair options, make sure to check out our list of the most comfortable folding chairs for campouts. 

Camp Games

what's a camping trip without some camp games? Group games with family and friends are often the highlight of rowdy campouts whether you're playing a board game at the picnic table or throwing horseshoes across the campsite.

Those that love a rousing camp game will be wise to keep an eye out for some deals on outdoor games throughout the big day. 

Our list of the best camp games has already compiled the top options for campground shenanigans, competitive fun, and hilarity in general.  

