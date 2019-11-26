6 Best Black Friday Camping Deals on Amazon (2019)

Holiday shopping for an avid camper this holiday season or have a passion for the outdoors yourself? We’ve tracked down the best Black Friday camping deals on Amazon this year so you can save yourself the headache of deal-searching and get right to the savings!
Save 15% on the SEGOAL Air Sofa Inflatable Lounger this Black Friday and score one of the ultimate camp-lounge options on the market!
This unique piece of camping furniture is built from a high-quality exterior polyester fiber and a high strength PE inner bag, so it’s built to endure the rigors of camping. Rough-housing kids, stoney, or twig-ridden ground and even extra-heavy campers will have to work hard to bust this inflatable! The recommended weight limit is 600 pounds, so good luck maxing this one out!
Inflating this lounger is as easy as running into the wind with one end open, and then rolling and closing the buckles like you would a traditional dry bag. There is no pump required despite the awesome size and weight capacity of this unit!
When it’s time to pack up, the SEGOAL Air Sofa packs down to 14 by 9 by 4 inches and weighs just 2.65 pounds!
This unique piece of camping gear will make a wonderful gift for yourself or for your favorite outdoorsman or woman – the only problem here is keeping your friends from stealing your seat!
Every campout calls for some rain gear, no matter what the forecast says! SWISSWELL’s Men’s Rain Suit is currently 15% off for Black Friday and the perfect full-coverage solution for rainy days in the field!
This fully polyester rain jacket and pant set is highly reviewed by outdoorsmen of all kinds for the effective breathability and water-repellency of both garments. The jacket is hooded and includes a zippered chest pocket, while the pants employ an elastic drawstring around the waist for easy on and off action over whatever you’re already wearing.
This is a men’s set, but the fit should be just fine for the ladies as well – let’s be real here, if you’re wearing rain gear in the outdoors you’re likely not too concerned about the fashion-sense of the garments your wearing – especially if they’re keeping you dry!
A great deal on an already more than reasonably priced set of rain gear! Say goodbye to wetness on campouts to come, SWISSWELL has you covered!
IDRYBAG’s 30 Liter Waterproof Dry Bag Backpack is currently marked down 15% for Black Friday and is the perfect tool for those that are seeking bone dry gear-storage in the field.
This tough as nails backpack is built with a roll-top design like a traditional dry bag and is designed to be fully waterproof, so it’s a great storage choice for wet-sensitive equipment like electronics and camera gear. There’s an exterior zippered pocket and one large inner compartment allowing for a decent degree of organization considering the design.
IDRYBAG even includes a tiny, but none the less practical 2-liter traditional dry bag with this purchase, making it even more of a killer Black Friday deal.
Amazon is currently offering 28% off 2-packs of GOFORWILD’s 500 Lumen Rechargeable Headlamp – a nice quality, high powered headlamp option that’s perfect for camping applications!
These are reliable, well-rated headlamps that are offered at a great price point even before the Black Friday savings. The 500 lumens Cree LED light is impressively luminous for a camping light of this cost – 500 lumens is no joke! Meal prepping, late-night camp games and chores are all made easy with this much light.
The battery life is not the longest-lived at around 2.5 hours, but if you’re only using the light when you need to, it should be totally adequate for camping applications. Furthermore, it’s a rechargeable headlamp so recharging it with your personal power bank or vehicle is easy!
This light is IPX-4 rated, making it impressively waterproof. You won’t have to be concerned about wetness getting to this one!
There’s also an array of different lighting modes, including SOS and red light settings. It’s silly to own a headlamp that lacks these features considering how practical they can prove to be.
All things considered, a stellar set of headlamps for the price point that will make a wonderful gift for campers of all kinds!
The ALPHA CAMP Shade Canopy Chair is an awesome camping chair option that’s currently up to 44% off for Black Friday!
This comfy camp seat is built with a heavy-duty steel frame giving it an impressive weight capacity of 250-pounds. It’s furthermore built with an oversized bottom, so it’s a comfortable choice of seating for larger campers.
The canopy provides shade on blaring hot days (UPF 50) and will also protect the user from light rain. It’s not an all-out weatherproof canopy, but it will totally provide you with some decent coverage from the elements.
There are integrated dual cup holders for double fisting at the campground, as well as a carry bag included, making this a great value camping chair for the price point, even before the Black Friday savings!
Amazon is currently offering 20% off the SEEHONOR Insulated Cooler Backpack with a 25 can capacity – an awesome tool for bringing groceries camping, and for packing a picnic to go!
This insulated backpack has leakproof zippers, an integrated bottle opener, and some additional attachment points for extra gear and gadgets. There’s also a flip-down panel for utensil storage. Two mesh pockets on either side of the pack add even more organization potential to this nicely equipped cooler-to-go.
It’s a great sized cooler bag to pack a picnic for two or three people and is absolutely built durable enough to handle the abuses of outdoor fun.
