4 Best Cyber Monday Hunting Deals on Amazon (2019)

You won’t want to miss this year’s Cyber Monday Savings when it comes to hunting gear – there are a number of killer deals running throughout the week that will help you to rejuvenate your own gear locker and gift-buy for the sportsmen in your life.
Our top list of the best Cyber Monday hunting deals on Amazon has done all the hard work for you and tracked down the best hunting deals worth springing for!
Amazon is currently offering 39% off LEM Product’s 3/4 Inch Tape Dispenser & Freezer Tape for those hunters reading that plan on stocking up the freezer this season!
This is simply a butcher’s tape dispenser and one roll of freezer tape, but it will ensure you or whoever you’re shopping for never has to track down the proper tape when processing game ever again!
It’s hard enough work trying to track and harvest a wild animal, you shouldn’t have to track down the tools you need to process it once you’ve come home from a successful hunt!
LEM Products sells replacement rolls of freezer tape for this dispenser here if you want to add in some extra ammo!
The LEM Products 1167 Stainless Steel Digital Scale is marked down 31% for Cyber Monday, and makes for a wonderful game processing tool!
This digital scale has a 330-pound weight capacity but only a 10.5 by 10.5 inch platform, so you’ll need a larger container to place meat in if you plan on weighing large pieces or sections of harvested game. Fortunately, the LEM Products Heavy Duty Meat Lug is also on sale, a container meant for exactly the purpose of butchering and weighing meat!
If you don’t use a meat lug or container to weigh your processed cuts before packaging, the food-grade stainless steel construction of this scale will clean up just fine on its own. It’s designed knowing you’re likely going to get it bloody and messy.
This device weighs in both kilograms and pounds, so no matter how you prefer to quantify your wilderness bounty, you’re covered. The scale has a battery for use away from power sources, and also a 7.5 foot long power cord for at-home use.
For those sportsmen that prefer to be the hunter and the butcher, this is an awesome tool to own that would of course also make a thoughtful and practical gift!
LEM Products is also offering 31% off their Natural Sheep Casings for Cyber Monday – perfect for stuffing your own breakfast sausage links and snack sticks.
There’s enough product here to stuff 15 pounds of sausages, so considering the current savings you get a lot of bang for your buck with this buy. LEM recommends soaking the casings for at least one hour in warm, clear water before stuffing, and then storing them in the refrigerator covered in non-iodized salt after opening.
A great product to have in storage for making sausages of virtually any meat origin, and an equally great gift for a hunter who has a passion for processing the game they shoot.
The Pelican Elite 30 Quart Cooler is currently marked down 25%, totaling to over $56 in savings.
This is a high-quality, mid-sized cooler option that is built with two inches of polyurethane insulation and a 360-degree freezer-grade gasket, so the ice retention of this cooler is nothing short of remarkable. It’s perfect for storing groceries on multi-day hunting or camping trips, and equally great for transporting butchered game if your hunt is successful.
The Elite Cooler is equipped with 4 self-draining cup holders, non-skid rubberized feet, an integrated bottle opener, an anti-shear hinge system, and molded tie-down slots. Pelican has not cut any corners with this one, and they even offer a lifetime warranty on the product.
You get more than you pay for even before the Cyber Monday savings with this killer cooler option, so act fast while the price is slashed!