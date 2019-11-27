4 Best Cyber Monday Hunting Deals on Amazon (2019)

The LEM Products 1167 Stainless Steel Digital Scale is marked down 31% for Cyber Monday, and makes for a wonderful game processing tool!

This digital scale has a 330-pound weight capacity but only a 10.5 by 10.5 inch platform, so you’ll need a larger container to place meat in if you plan on weighing large pieces or sections of harvested game. Fortunately, the LEM Products Heavy Duty Meat Lug is also on sale, a container meant for exactly the purpose of butchering and weighing meat!

If you don’t use a meat lug or container to weigh your processed cuts before packaging, the food-grade stainless steel construction of this scale will clean up just fine on its own. It’s designed knowing you’re likely going to get it bloody and messy.

This device weighs in both kilograms and pounds, so no matter how you prefer to quantify your wilderness bounty, you’re covered. The scale has a battery for use away from power sources, and also a 7.5 foot long power cord for at-home use.

For those sportsmen that prefer to be the hunter and the butcher, this is an awesome tool to own that would of course also make a thoughtful and practical gift!