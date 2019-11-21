11 Best Mini Dirt Bikes For Kids: Compare & Save

If you’re new to the world of dirt bikes or just don’t know much about small engines, make sure to scroll down and read up on engine capacity, 2-Strokes vs. 4-Strokes and more!

Thinking about introducing a youngster into the world of motocross? Whether you’re interested in a motorbike that’s just fun to zip around on, or a beginner level pit bike for kids to really learn how to rip on, our top list of the best dirt bikes for kids has tracked down all the best options for children of all ages and experience levels.

Our Unbiased Reviews

Engine Power

Above all else, you'll want to carefully consider the engine power of any bike you plan on allowing a child to ride. Although this is a list of dirt bikes for kids, our top list has tracked down some pretty power-packed options so be mindful of engine size and strength before making a purchase.

The measurement "cc" simply stands for cubic centimeter and is in this context a metric unit that's used to measure the capacity, or volume of an engine. The engine volume can more or less be thought of as the space available inside the engine cylinders to accommodate the air/fuel mixture for combustion.

The cc of an engine is therefore directly correlated to the engine's overall power and torque, as well as mileage.

Simply said - the larger the engine volume (or the higher the cc's) the more powerful the engine.

50cc Engines

A 50cc engine is a great place to start if you're shopping for a first-time rider with little to no experience on a dirt bike. An engine of this size will have a power and torque output that's much easier for a child to harness than 100cc+ options, but will still provide some awesome pep depending on the bike.

50cc options are furthermore often (but not always) built with automatic transmissions, so riding the bike is as easy as twisting the throttle. Learning to shift will likely be the most challenging part of the learning curve for kids, so automatic transmissions are great for first-timers.

50cc engines (and below) are furthermore street legal in many states, oftentimes without even needing to own a license. It's the reason many scooters are built with 49 or 50cc engines.

100+cc Engines

Mini dirt bikes with higher-powered engines definitely shouldn't be ruled out for kids if you're hoping to encourage a passion for riding, but are probably best reserved for youngsters with at least a bit of experience riding.

If you're confident your first-time rider has the strength and intuitiveness to learn on a dirt bike that's closer to the real thing, then just be extra patient - bikes with 100+cc engines will be much more fun to ride as children grow bigger and heavier, so definitely keep that detail in mind if you want the bike you buy to ridden for more than a few years.

2-Stroke vs. 4-Stroke Engines

In summary, 2-Stroke engines are a much simpler design than 4-Stroke engines, making them easier to diagnose and work on. That being said, 2-Stroke engines typically require more regular maintenance than their 4-Stroke counterparts.

2-Stroke engines require pre-mixing of fuel and oil (at a given ratio) which is harder on the spark plug and the carburetor because of increased the carbon during combustion.

4-Strokes require oil changes and new filters, requiring routine maintenance less often (annually or after a certain amount of hours/miles ridden) but are generally more complicated and expensive to work on.

2-Strokes typically create more torque at higher RPMs and are less fuel-efficient than 4-Stroke engines. They are also louder compared to 4-Stroke options.

A 2-Stroke engine is more powerful than a 4-Stroke at a given capacity (or engine volume), but 4-Strokes are typically built larger.

Perhaps the most relevant detail when comparing engine types in the context of dirt bikes for kids - a 2-Stroke will weigh far less than a 4-Stroke, allowing smaller children to be able to maneuver the weight of the entire bike.

Learn more about 2-Stroke vs. 4-Stroke engines here.

Mechanical Know-How

Face it, owning a gas-powered, mini dirt bike for kids is bound to have its technical issues. The engines and overall design of these dirt bikes for kids are nothing too daunting, but having at least a little bit of experience with small-engine repair and maintenance will prove to be pivotal.

If you can work on a lawnmower, you're ahead of the game already, just be ready to tinker with these bikes a bit when getting them set up and when pulling them out of storage for the season.

If you're concerned your skills as a mechanic are lacking, then consider going with a 2-Stroke option, they're less complicated overall than 4-Strokes and are therefore generally easier to work on.

