11 Best Mini Dirt Bikes For Kids: Compare & Save

Thinking about introducing a youngster into the world of motocross? Whether you’re interested in a motorbike that’s just fun to zip around on, or a beginner level pit bike for kids to really learn how to rip on, our top list of the best dirt bikes for kids has tracked down all the best options for children of all ages and experience levels.
If you’re new to the world of dirt bikes or just don’t know much about small engines, make sure to scroll down and read up on engine capacity, 2-Strokes vs. 4-Strokes and more!
1. Burromax TT40 Mini Motorcycle Dirt BikePrice: $389.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 40cc 4 stroke engine with a top speed around 22mph
- Weight capacity is 145 pounds
- Virtually no assembly and low maintenance
- 21 inch seat height is suitable for taller kids
- 40cc engine and included suspension makes this an easy bike to learn on for first time riders
- About 45-60 minutes of ride time per tank
- Several color options available
- Not a great offroad option
- 4-Stroke engine is low maintenance, but requires a bit of mechanical know-how to service yourself
- Great entry level bike, but kids who really take to riding will outgrow this one quick
The Burromax TT40 Mini Motorcycle Dirt Bike is a great little easy to ride option for first-time riders that offers a fair amount of power and seating that’s suitable for kids of all sizes.
This mini dirt bike is built with a 40cc, 4-Stroke engine, so maintenance is minimal. There’s no oil and gas mixing required, and the carburetor likely won’t need to be serviced every year. That being said, taking this engine apart will definitely call for a bit more mechanical know-how than a 2-Stroke engine requires, so working on this bike yourself when you have to may be a bit tricky!
The adjustable handlebars and 21-inch seat height accommodate taller kids just fine, while the weight capacity is rated at 145 pounds. This is a mini dirt bike that can be ridden for years due to the seating orientation (the height is pretty low) and weight limit.
This dirt bike is absolutely suitable for bigger kids, but keep in mind it’s a lower powered, 40cc option that only has a top speed of around 22mph. Its a lightweight, highly maneuverable bike that handles really well for first-time riders, but once the kids get a hang of this one they’ll be thirsty for more torque and higher speeds.
The suspension and 12.5 inch diameter pneumatic tires are suitable for offroad use but certainly are not the ideal option if you’re seeking a mini bike for trail riding.
All in all, an excellent value beginner’s dirt bike that’s easy to set up and ride, as well as built to last!
Find more Burromax TT40 Gas Powered Mini Motorcycle Dirt Bike information and reviews here.
2. Superrio 49cc 2-Stroke Mini Dirt BikePrice: $299.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 49cc 2-stroke engine with a top speed around 20-25mph
- Very lightweight bike is easy for smaller kids to manuever
- 22 inch seat height
- Max weight of about 130 pounds
- Virtually no set up required
- Great bike for first time riders (automatic transmission)
- China made parts and assembly may need some minor fine-tuning before riding
- Disc brakes are mechanical, not hydraulic, still absolutely suitable for kids
- Can be a bit finnicky to start
The Superrio 49cc 2-Stroke Mini Dirt Bike is another awesome mini dirt bike for kids that is particularly great for first-time riders due to its size, engine strength, and price point!
This mean little bike has a modest-sized, 2-Stroke engine with a top speed around 20mph, so you won’t have to worry about your young ones ripping this one too fast. The weight limit is about 130 pounds while the seat height is 22 inches, so there’s not a ton of space for bigger kids although there is enough power!
This buzzy little engine takes an oil mixing ratio of 25:1, so be mindful of that due to the fact that many 2-Stroke oils specify amounts that are specific to 50:1 mixtures (just requires some simple math to work out).
If your child can balance on a regular bicycle without training wheels, they’re probably ready to give this mini dirt bike a go. It’s responsive, but not too touchy, and the suspension and steering is forgiving. Customer reviews furthermore insist this bike can handle a beating, so the kids are welcome to wipe out all they want on this one!
This bike is designed to be totally suitable for some trail riding, so break out the mud-goggles and knee-pads!
There are some complaints about difficulty starting up this bike, as well as regarding some finicky issues and adjustments after the initial assembly. You’d be wise to thoroughly go through this dirt bike checking all hardware, chain tightness, and vibration prone points of the frame before allowing a child to ride. If you’re not confident maintenancing the bike yourself, the simple 2-Stroke engine design will be a breeze to go through for someone with a bit of mechanical know-how.
For the cost, it’s tough to beat the value of this sporty little dirt bike!
Find more Superrio 49cc 2-Stroke Mini Dirt Bike information and reviews here.
3. SYX MOTO Holeshot-X Kids 2-Stroke 50cc Mini Dirt BikePrice: $286.50Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 50cc, 2-stroke engine with a max speed of about 30mph
- Lightweight bike at about 50 pounds is easy for smaller kids to manuever
- Automatic transmission
- Integrated speed-limiter so you can control the top speed
- Great entry-level bike for first time riders
- Enough power and space for older kids and even adults (weight capacity of 160 pounds)
- Excellent price point
- Requires a bit of assembly (tools and hardware included)
- Well-designed bike, but requires a bit of mechanical know-how in order to keep it running smoothly
- China made dirt bike that may require some minor fine-tuning before allowing a child to ride
The SYX MOTO Holeshot-X Kids 2-Stroke 50cc Mini Dirt Bike is another awesome first-time rider option that features a bit more pep than the bikes previously listed with a top speed around 30mph.
Once the kids learn to brrrapp this one around, they’ll be no slowing them down. This mini dirt bike feels like the real thing (if you’re sized accordingly) featuring stellar suspension, torque, and handling ability. The 2-Stroke engine is peppy and loud, and the automatic transmission makes it a piece of cake to ride.
This pit bike is just 50 pounds, so it’s a lot easier for smaller kids with low strength to maneuver than some of the beefier 4-Stroke options. It’s also a breeze to pop it in the back of a truck, or even an SUV in order to seek out some fun trails away from home!
The seat height of the Holeshot-X is about 23 inches, making it ideal for smaller sized kids, and still suitable for taller kids (it’s really up to the rider how little leg-room they can tolerate). The weight capacity is around 160 pounds, so this bad boy will have no problem zipping around even if you choose to go for a rip yourself!
This bike is pretty peppy and fast for a dirt bike for kids, especially if it’s their first machine. The good news is, there’s a speed limiter so you can cap the top speed as your child gains familiarity with the bike and becomes more comfortable.
The 2-Stroke engine may be a bit finicky at times, but you’ll learn to conquer its annoying tendencies and to properly maintain it with a little practice. For the cost, this is an excellent value mini dirt bike that the kids will get a ton of use out of!
Find more SYX MOTO Holeshot-X Kids 2-Stroke 50cc Mini Dirt Bike information and reviews here.
4. TAOTAO DB14 110cc Dirt BikePrice: $430.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 110cc, 4-Stroke engine with a max horsepower of 7HP has a top speed around 30mph
- Semi-Automatic transmission is great for teaching kids to eventually ride manual
- 28 inch seat height and 11.4 inch ground clearance is suitable for bigger kids and even adults
- Front and rear hydraulic disc brakes
- Kick start and CDI ignition
- 44 inch wheelbase
- Includes X-Pro Gloves, goggles and handgrips
- Fairly expensive option, yet an excellent value when you consider the long term use you'll get out of it
- 125 pounds may be a bit heavy for some kiddos, this is more of an intermediate level bike than a firt-timer option
- Some assembly required
The TAOTAO DB14 110cc Dirt Bike is the perfect dirt bike for kids who have a bit of riding experience that are ready for an upgrade to something higher powered!
This 110cc, 4-Stroke engine has a max horsepower of 7HP and a top speed around 30mph. This is less of a toy, and more of an actual dirt bike – so keep that in mind if buying for a first-time rider. This bad boy can really rip and is suitable for wheelies, jumps and more technical riding.
The 28-inch seat height and 11.4-inch ground clearance is suitable for bigger kids and even adults, so if your young one is growing fast, this could be a great option for that reason alone! It should be noted that the DB14 is 125 pounds so smaller children will have a hard time handling it.
Kick start and CDI ignition, front and rear hydraulic disc brakes and a 44-inch wheelbase really make this mini dirt bike feel like the real thing. The semi-automatic transmission is furthermore a great segway into teaching children how to properly shift like they eventually will on a full-sized bike.
The seller, X-Pro includes goggles, handgrips and gloves with this purchase, so you’re youngster is equipped to ride once you get this bad boy set up.
There’s a bit of assembly required, but that’s to be expected with a mini dirt bike of this caliber. A bit on the expensive side maybe, but considering the longevity of this bike and the fact that it will continue to be ridden for many years of childhood, and even adolescence, it’s an excellent value in our book.
Find more TaoTao DB14 110cc Dirt Bike information and reviews here.
5. TAOTAO DB17 125cc Dirt BikePrice: $685.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 124cc air cooled, 4-stroke engine with a top speed of 37mph
- 34 inch seat height and 13 inches of ground clearance means this is a great choice for bigger kids and even adults
- Hydraulic disc brakes
- Easy assembly
- Great for offroad use, wheelies and more technical riding
- Kick start
- Fairly expensive option
- This is a more serious dirt bike that's suitable for adult use so perhaps not the best pick for younger kids
- Maintenancing and upkeep of this dirt bike will take a little bit of mechanical know-how, but nothing too serious
The TAOTAO DB17 125cc Dirt Bike is a killer option for kids who already have some riding experience. This mini dirt bike is not so mini, so bigger kids and even adults can go for a rip.
This bad boy is built with a 124cc air cooled, 4-stroke engine with a top speed of 37mph, so tighten up that helmet and get ready for action. If the youngster you’re shopping for has had some exposure to motocross, then they’ll LOVE this big kid upgrade. Wheelies, jumps and more intense trail riding are all a go with the DB17.
With a 34-inch seat height and 13 inches of ground clearance, the adults on the scene will be itching for their turn to shred this fun little bike. A kick start, hydraulic disc brakes, and some stellar suspension all add up to a mini dirt bike that means business.
Learning the ins and outs of the 4-Stroke engine might involve a bit of a learning curve, but this is a higher quality bike than most other kid’s options so you’ll likely deal with less finicky issues and adjustments, and mostly just regular maintenance. The good news is, the assembly out of the box is simple and straight forward.
The DB17 may be a bit pricier than many of the lower-powered, budget options, but considering the fact that this bike will remain fun to ride as the kids grown into teens and then adults makes it well worth the cost!
Find more TAOTAO DB17 125cc Dirt Bike information and reviews here.
6. TAOTAO DB27 125cc Dirt BikePrice: $889.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 124cc, air cooled 4-stroke engine with a top speed around 37mph
- Great bike for kids who already have some experience that they can continue to grow into
- 35 inch seat height and 14.5 inches of ground clearance makes this a suitable bike for bigger kids and adults
- Hydraulic disc brakes
- Kick start
- Manual 4-speed transmission
- Includes X-Pro gloves, goggle and handgrips
- Roughly 200 pound weight is not suitable for smaller kids
- Powerful bike that is probably not the best choice for younger children
- Fairly expensive option as far as a kid's dirt bike goes - but an excellent value none the less
The TAOTAO DB27 125cc Dirt Bike is a powerhouse option intended for bigger kids who already have some riding experience. This model dirt bike is a serious machine, so don’t think of this one as a toy!
The 124cc, air cooled 4-stroke engine has a top speed around 37mph, so this pit bike means business. The 35-inch seat height and 14.5 inches of ground clearance furthermore mean this is a suitable option even for full-sized adults (although it will be a bit tiny!).
If the child you’re shopping for has already had some exposure to riding, then they’ll be able to handle this bike. The 4-Stroke engine is not too responsive and peppy like a lot of higher powered 2-Strokes are, so it’s a nicely manageable option for a first “big boy bike”. That being said, this mini dirt bike is a 4-speed manual transmission and weighs about 200 pounds so whoever is riding it will need to have some strength and know-how in order to maneuver it.
Hydraulic disc brakes, a kick start, and some proper suspension all add up to a highly equipped bike for the cost. The seller, X-Pro even includes goggles, gloves, and handgrips.
This is a bike that will stay in the family for years and perhaps even be passed down to future generations based on its capabilities and higher-quality build. There’s really no growing out of this one, so the child or children you have in mind will be able to enjoy the bike as long as it stays running!
Find more X-Pro TaoTao DB27 125cc Dirt Bike information and reviews here.
7. Apollo DB-X18 125cc Dirt BikePrice: $848.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 125cc, 4-Stroke engine with top speeds up to 55mph!
- 36.5 inch seat height is suitable for larger kids and adults
- Hydraulic disc brakes
- Shocks, power and manueverability are great for offroad use
- Powerful dirt bike, but easy to learn on
- Kick start
- Powerful, larger built dirt bike not suitable for young children
- Some assembly required
- Expensive option, but then again this is more or less an adult-level dirt bike
- More serious engine will require some mechanical know-how to service
The Apollo DB-X18 125cc Dirt Bike is one more higher-powered option that’s intended for young riders who already have some experience on a dirt bike.
The 125cc, 4-Stroke engine can reach top speeds up to 55mph, so don’t go putting a younger child on this absolute rocket! Similar to the TAOTAO DB27, this is a more or less an adult-sized bike with a 36.5-inch seat height and generous clearance – so the kids can grow into teens and then young adults and still be able to enjoy this option.
Hydraulic disc brakes, front and rear suspension, a kick start and a 4-speed manual transmission all make this a proper dirt bike, and not a kids toy that will quickly be grown out of. The price point is certainly higher than a lot of kids dirt bike options, but you’re getting a lot more machine with this bad boy.
It should be noted that this is a lighter bike than the TAOTAO DB27, weighing in close to 150 pounds rather than 200. This could make it a more suitable option for dirt bike savvy kids that are ready for an upgrade when it comes to power, but aren’t necessarily big enough in stature to handle a 200+ pound bike.
Assembly is a bit more intensive than the tiny pit bikes listed here, but once again, this is a real dirt bike and not a cheap introduction to motocross. The same goes for the 4-Stroke engine repair and maintenance.
All in all, this is a stellar choice for those seeking a longer-term, big kid dirt bike for their up and coming rider!
Find more Apollo DB-X18 125cc Dirt Bike information and reviews here.
8. SXMOTO 49cc Mini Dirt Bike ChopperPrice: $315.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 49cc 2-Stroke air-cooled engine
- Low weight of 60 pounds is easy for smaller kids to maneuver
- 150 pound weight capacity means bigger kids can go for a spin too
- Easy bike to ride for first time riders
- Awesome aesthetic mini bike that comes in both black and pink
- 15 inch seat height
- Great price point
- Chopper style design is not suitable for real offroad use
- 15 inch seat height and bike strength is only really suitable for smaller kids
- Unleaded/2-stroke oil 32:1 mix requires a bit more math to manually mix than other ratios
SXMOTO’s 49cc Mini Dirt Bike Chopper is one seriously cool and unique mini bike option for the kids that is both fun and safe to ride for first-time shredders.
This low riding chopper might not be the most suitable mini bike for offroad applications, but it sure is fun to ride on pavement! The 15-inch seat height and 60 pound total weight of this chopper make it absolutely manageable for smaller kids to maneuver and muscle around. The 49cc 2-Stroke air-cooled engine is furthermore an appropriately powered engine for beginners that can’t get going too fast.
The low riding style of this mini bike give it a stable feel that’s nice and grounded to the road. The placement of the high handlebars might take just a little getting used to if the child you’re shopping for is accustomed to a regular style bicycle or mini dirt bike, but the seat is positioned well to avoid awkwardness.
This is a comfortable cruiser for road-riding, although it does lack any real suspension so keep that in mind. The range of this mini chopper is about 20 miles per tank, so it’s impressively fuel-efficient, even for a 2-Stroke.
The max recommended weight is 150 pounds, so although this is a smaller sized moto for kids, it’s safe to let the teens and adults go for a rip – that is if they can stuff themselves in there! There is however only one rear disc brake, so it’s probably wise not to push the weight limit too far. Point is, this is a durably built mini bike despite it being designed for smaller children.
There is an all-black and a pink option available allowing you to choose a fun aesthetic for the boys and/or girls you’re shopping for! While you’re at it, you should probably go ahead and purchase a leather jacket and some aviators….just a thought.
Find more SXMOTO 49cc Mini Dirt Bike Chopper information and reviews here.
9. SAY YEAH 50cc 2-Stroke Motorized Mini ScooterPrice: $319.88Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 50cc, air-cooled 2-stroke engine with a top speed of about 12mph
- Easy automatic operation is great for first time riders
- Low weight of 46 pounds is easy for smaller kids to manuever
- 185 pound weight capacity
- 10 to 20 mile range per 1 liter tank
- Little assembly required
- Great price point
- Not suitable for real offroad use
- Low top speed of 12 mph is not the most exciting
- Some complaints about faulty fuel lines - as with all mini dirt bikes, some mechanical know-how will save you a lot of frustration
Ok, the SAY YEAH 50cc 2-Stroke Motorized Mini Scooter isn’t exactly a dirt bike for kids, but it is an exceptionally fun mini bike option that’s perfect for children with no motorbike experience that’s furthermore highly affordable!
This tough little scooter is built with a 50cc, air-cooled 2-stroke engine and weighs only about 50 pounds – making it very reasonable for even smaller children to handle and maneuver. The orientation of the seating makes this mini bike all the easier for smaller, younger kids to ride based on the fact that it feels more like a bicycle than a motor bike.
Operating the automatic transmission is as simple as twisting the hand-throttle, and the 50cc engine doesn’t have so much pep that it’s too touchy.
There’s a max weight of 185 pounds and a highly adjustable and comfortable seat, so parents might have a little fun on this mini bike as well. The range is 10 to 20 miles per 1-liter tank, so it’s reasonably fuel-efficient for a 2-Stroke.
Assembly of this mini bike is a piece of cake, you solely need to attach the seat and handlebars. Working on this little 2-Stroke engine is highly comparable to a lawnmower and other small machinery you might be more familiar with, so if you’re worried about your ability to service and maintenance a motorized bike, this is about as easy as it gets.
For the price, this is a fantastic little scooter for the kids that will no doubt get them excited to graduate to a mini bike with greater power, suspension and speed!
Find more SAY YEAH 50cc 2-Stroke Motorized Mini Scooter information and reviews here.
10. Mega Moto 80cc Youth Mini BikePrice: $454.26Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 80cc overhead valve engine with a top speed around 23mph
- Automatic transmission and engine power is great for first time riders
- 78 pound weight and compact design is easy to transport
- Sturdy build and 23 inch seat height can seat adults
- Ample safety features such as a chain guard, exhaust heat shield, and engine stop switch
- Very little assembly required
- The ride is not as sporty as some more traditional mini dirt bike styles
- 78 pound weight and chunky build may be a bit difficult for particularly smaller kids to manuever
- Inconsistent reviews regarding the power of this bike, make sure to go through the bike and check fuel intake
The Mega Moto 80cc Youth Mini Bike is a super easy and safe to ride, medium-powered mini bike option that’s tough as nails and reasonably affordable.
This compact, 78-pound mini bike can be easily tossed into the back of a truck or SUV and taken to wherever your favorite trails are. It features an 80cc overhead valve engine that provides nice and even power without being too peppy and a simple automatic clutch making operation particularly easy even for kids with no motorbike experience.
The 23-inch seat height is low enough that shorter children can easily touch their feet to the ground, but not so low that taller kids will feel stuffed in. Its compact build is furthermore easy to handle compared to some sportier kids dirt bike options, although maybe a bit cumbersome for especially small children. Good news is, there’s some room to grow into this one if it ends up being a bit too much mini bike at the time of purchase.
Ample safety features such as a chain guard, exhaust heat shield, and engine stop switch all ensure the Mega Moto 80cc Youth Mini Bike is as safe as can be. Spilling on this bike is also A-ok due to the reinforced welded tube steel frame and polypropylene no-dent fenders. Good luck damaging this one – it’s a rock-solid mini bike!
Assembly is a breeze and working on the bike’s engine and other mechanical parts is about as easy as it gets when it comes to mini bikes of this power and size. All in all, an easy to operate, impressively durable little mini bike that is offered at a very fair price point!
Find more Mega Moto 80cc Youth Mini Bike information and reviews here.
11. Coleman Powersports 98cc Mini BikePrice: $349.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 98cc, 4-Stroke engine with a top speed around 20mph
- Impressively durable build that can take a beating with a 200+ pound weight capacity
- Fast and easy assembly
- Easy to ride, great for first time riders
- Larger model available for bigger kids and adults
- Can be outfitted to haul gear and equipment
- Built by trusted outfitter Coleman
- Great value buy
- Chunky, low to the ground bike does not have the sporty feel of more traditional dirt bike styles
- No real suspension means you have to rely on the low pressure tires to absorb trail impacts - more of a matter of preferance
- A lot of complaints regarding the condition of the box upon arrival
The Coleman Powersports 98cc Mini Bike is no doubt one of the ultimate options of more or less indestructible mini bikes for kids that is both offroad, and adult approved.
This unit is tough, and I mean tough. The all-metal frame, oversized tires, rugged clutch, and inherently simple design all add up to a bike that can handle a beating. The weight limit is listed at 150 pounds, but there are plenty of customer reviews insisting this bike can handle full-sized adults, and even added gear!
There is also a slightly larger, higher-powered version of this mini bike available through the same link if you’re getting excited just looking at the kid’s option! Both are suitable for children, so carefully consider where the youngster you’re shopping for is regarding their long term growth and purchase accordingly.
There are even reports of outdoorsmen and rural workers utilizing this tough little bike for tasks like farm chores and for simply getting around large properties in a jiff. Pretty brilliant application if you ask us, and furthermore a sure sign of a product that’s built to last and is therefore safe and reliable for the kiddos.
The 98cc, 4-Stroke engine has a top speed around 20mph and an automatic transmission, so it’s perfect for kids new to motorbikes. The low seating and compact build of this mini bike furthermore make it exceedingly simple to zip around on – it’s a great introduction that’s safe and addicting to ride!
The low-pressure tires of the Powersports 98cc Mini Bike create a soft and smooth ride that handles rough and rugged terrain quite nicely, but the clearance of this mini bike is under 6-inches, so be mindful of where you ride it. Dirt, mud, stone, inclines, declines and tight turns are a go, but soft sand and particularly uneven ground will likely bottom this bike out.
All things considered, the price point and quality of this mini bike make it one of the best value options on the market in our book. Coleman is and always has been a trusted outfitter, so you can buy in confidence you’re getting a reliable product.
Find more Coleman Powersports 98cc Mini Bike information and reviews here.
Engine Power
Above all else, you'll want to carefully consider the engine power of any bike you plan on allowing a child to ride. Although this is a list of dirt bikes for kids, our top list has tracked down some pretty power-packed options so be mindful of engine size and strength before making a purchase.
The measurement "cc" simply stands for cubic centimeter and is in this context a metric unit that's used to measure the capacity, or volume of an engine. The engine volume can more or less be thought of as the space available inside the engine cylinders to accommodate the air/fuel mixture for combustion.
The cc of an engine is therefore directly correlated to the engine's overall power and torque, as well as mileage.
Simply said - the larger the engine volume (or the higher the cc's) the more powerful the engine.
50cc Engines
A 50cc engine is a great place to start if you're shopping for a first-time rider with little to no experience on a dirt bike. An engine of this size will have a power and torque output that's much easier for a child to harness than 100cc+ options, but will still provide some awesome pep depending on the bike.
50cc options are furthermore often (but not always) built with automatic transmissions, so riding the bike is as easy as twisting the throttle. Learning to shift will likely be the most challenging part of the learning curve for kids, so automatic transmissions are great for first-timers.
50cc engines (and below) are furthermore street legal in many states, oftentimes without even needing to own a license. It's the reason many scooters are built with 49 or 50cc engines.
100+cc Engines
Mini dirt bikes with higher-powered engines definitely shouldn't be ruled out for kids if you're hoping to encourage a passion for riding, but are probably best reserved for youngsters with at least a bit of experience riding.
If you're confident your first-time rider has the strength and intuitiveness to learn on a dirt bike that's closer to the real thing, then just be extra patient - bikes with 100+cc engines will be much more fun to ride as children grow bigger and heavier, so definitely keep that detail in mind if you want the bike you buy to ridden for more than a few years.
2-Stroke vs. 4-Stroke Engines
In summary, 2-Stroke engines are a much simpler design than 4-Stroke engines, making them easier to diagnose and work on. That being said, 2-Stroke engines typically require more regular maintenance than their 4-Stroke counterparts.
2-Stroke engines require pre-mixing of fuel and oil (at a given ratio) which is harder on the spark plug and the carburetor because of increased the carbon during combustion.
4-Strokes require oil changes and new filters, requiring routine maintenance less often (annually or after a certain amount of hours/miles ridden) but are generally more complicated and expensive to work on.
2-Strokes typically create more torque at higher RPMs and are less fuel-efficient than 4-Stroke engines. They are also louder compared to 4-Stroke options.
A 2-Stroke engine is more powerful than a 4-Stroke at a given capacity (or engine volume), but 4-Strokes are typically built larger.
Perhaps the most relevant detail when comparing engine types in the context of dirt bikes for kids - a 2-Stroke will weigh far less than a 4-Stroke, allowing smaller children to be able to maneuver the weight of the entire bike.
Learn more about 2-Stroke vs. 4-Stroke engines here.
Mechanical Know-How
Face it, owning a gas-powered, mini dirt bike for kids is bound to have its technical issues. The engines and overall design of these dirt bikes for kids are nothing too daunting, but having at least a little bit of experience with small-engine repair and maintenance will prove to be pivotal.
If you can work on a lawnmower, you're ahead of the game already, just be ready to tinker with these bikes a bit when getting them set up and when pulling them out of storage for the season.
If you're concerned your skills as a mechanic are lacking, then consider going with a 2-Stroke option, they're less complicated overall than 4-Strokes and are therefore generally easier to work on.
