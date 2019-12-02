Cyber Monday Deal: 69% Off Intex Challenger K2 Kayak

Get This Deal Here

If you’re looking to take your first foray into paddle sports, there’s nothing more zen like than being at water level, taking in the views and exploring the shorelines in a kayak. The problem is, it can be a spendy sport to get started with.

This Intex Challenger K2 Inflatable Kayak is a crazy great deal at the lowest price we’ve ever seen it! At just $51.91, it’s a whopping 69% off the regular price, making it affordable for nearly any couple of family who wants to spend meditative time on the water.

Suitable for lakes and calmer rivers, this kayak is super easy to set up, and easy to pack away, stowing easily in a trunk, bullet roof carrier, or back hatch.

Better yet, it comes with absolutely everything you’re going to need, except for personal flotation devices, which we’re insistent that you purchase before going out on the water.

This kayak is made from heavy-duty puncture-resistant vinyl, but that doesn’t make it bombproof. You’ll still want to be careful on rocky shorelines. While it has two separate air chambers, you do risk getting swamped if you puncture it. This kayak has an inflatable I-beam floor for added stability in the water as well as a removable skeg to help your boat track well.

The closed-deck design keeps your tootsies inside the boat, just like a traditional kayak, and the deck top has a mesh cargo net for water bottles, plus grab lines on both ends. If you opt to go paddling on your own, we also think it’s super cool that you can remove one of the seats.

As mentioned, this deal includes everything to get started, so we’ll run it down here.

How do you inflate the kayak?

It comes with a high output pump that lets you inflate the kayak. In a matter of minutes, this will be you out on the water smiling.

This two-person kayak comes with two 86 inch paddles that are suitable for most adults. Once you get your mojo on and figure out how to paddle together, you’ll easily be gliding through the water in no time at all.

How do you store it safely?

This kayak comes with a convenient carry back that fits both the boat and the pump. Simply deflate the kakak, wipe off excess water and let it dry. Then fold it up and safely stow it in your trunk so it’s always at the ready for your next water adventure.

Are there other good deals on kayaks?

All of the Intex line is on sale right now, so if you’d prefer a solo boat, (and we don’t blame you for that,) the Intex Challenger K1 Kayak is also featured on Cyber Monday for 40% off.

If you’d rather have a hard side kayak and you’re just starting out, we’ve got lots of recommendations for cheap kayaks that are still great quality boats for beginners.

Get this Intex Challenger K2 Inflatable Kayak today and you’ll be set for a summer of fun in 2020!

