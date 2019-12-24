9 Best Pedelec Bikes: Your Buyer’s Guide (2019)

There’s little doubt that the Elby Bike 9-Speed Electric Bike is amongst the cream of the crop on our list. Available in black, blue, orange, silver, and white, the e-bike sports a fantastically sleek design. And the amount of minor details that set Elby’s model apart from the competition is impressive.

The 48-volt battery will have riders rolling for up to 80 miles on a single charge. And it recharges in just 4 hours so you won’t have to wait forever to get back on the road. The 500-watt motor should be sufficiently powerful for pavement. And you’ll be rolling on 26″ x 2.2″ high-quality Continental Tires with reflective sidewalls for added safety.

The bike features a 2.5″ display that provides you with speed, battery charge, assist levels, and more. But if you prefer to utilize your smartphone instead, you can remove it and easily attach your phone. The Elby also has a bright LED rear light for when riding in darker conditions. Your seat height is fully adjustable. And with 4 levels of pedelec pedal assist, 4 levels of regeneration, throttle, and a 9-speed gear system, you should settings for whatever type of ride you’re looking to go on.