9 Best Pedelec Bikes: Your Buyer’s Guide (2019)

Pedelec bikes (pedal electric cycles) are a form of e-bike that is also known as pedal-assist bicycles. These bikes have modes built into them which give additional power to riders who are pedaling as they roll. Which in turn gives greater speeds and greater distance for your battery life. Below, we’ve gathered some of the best pedelec bikes on the market. So stop doing all the work yourself and find a new e-bike to help lighten your pedaling load.
1. Elby Bike 9-Speed Electric Bike
Cons:
- Connects to your smart phone via Bluetooth.
- 2.5" color display.
- The 9-speed transmission is top of its class.
- 5 different color option.
- 80 miles on a single charge is super impressive.
- Tektro hydraulic brakes for quick and safe stoppage.
- Smart device dock built into the handlebars.
- Battery is easily lockable and removeable. And takes just 4 hours to charge.
- Bright red rear LED lights for safety.
- 500W motor is a bit weak for the price.
- You're paying for quality you're getting.
- Tires aren't bulit for off-road terrain.
There’s little doubt that the Elby Bike 9-Speed Electric Bike is amongst the cream of the crop on our list. Available in black, blue, orange, silver, and white, the e-bike sports a fantastically sleek design. And the amount of minor details that set Elby’s model apart from the competition is impressive.
The 48-volt battery will have riders rolling for up to 80 miles on a single charge. And it recharges in just 4 hours so you won’t have to wait forever to get back on the road. The 500-watt motor should be sufficiently powerful for pavement. And you’ll be rolling on 26″ x 2.2″ high-quality Continental Tires with reflective sidewalls for added safety.
The bike features a 2.5″ display that provides you with speed, battery charge, assist levels, and more. But if you prefer to utilize your smartphone instead, you can remove it and easily attach your phone. The Elby also has a bright LED rear light for when riding in darker conditions. Your seat height is fully adjustable. And with 4 levels of pedelec pedal assist, 4 levels of regeneration, throttle, and a 9-speed gear system, you should settings for whatever type of ride you’re looking to go on.
Find more Elby Bike 9-Speed Electric Bike information and reviews here.
2. sixthreezero Around the Block Women's Cruiser Bike
Cons:
- Tons of different looks, sizes, and styles to choose from.
- The 500W motor offers an impressive 28 mph top speed.
- Battery life is superb too with rides lasting up to 60 miles.
- Front and rear disc brakes.
- Not suitable for off-road riding.
- LED information screen is small.
- Max weight is 250-pounds.
The sixthreezero Around the Block Women’s Cruiser Bike has a lot going for it. But one of the most impressive is its sheer number of cosmetic options. While most of the bikes on our list have one or maybe two style choices, sixthreezero’s cruiser has a whopping 14 different color options.
Those aren’t the only choices you’ll have though. The Around the Block Women’s Cruiser also gives you other options. You can choose between 24″ and 26″ sizes. As well as between 1, 3, 7, and 21-speed options for the bike’s Shimano Tourney gear system.
The 500W motor will offer riders up to 28 mph in speed while in pedal assist (pedelec) mode. And the impressive battery life will have outings going as far as a whopping 60 miles. The 26″ x 2.125″ tires promise a quality ride while on smooth terrain. And front and rear disc brakes are implemented for safe and quick stops.
Find more sixthreezero Around the Block Women's Cruiser Bike information and reviews here.
3. GoPowerBike GoCity Folding Electric Bicycle
Cons:
- 500W motor is solid for the price.
- 36-mile distance with pedal assist (pedelec).
- Ideal for city environments.
- Features foldaway storage option.
- Just 3 to 4 hours of battery charge will take you 30 miles.
- LED screen displays battery, speed, distance, and more.
- LED light on the front for safer riding at night.
- Not designed for off-road riding.
- Max carrying weight of 260-pounds.
- Features a 6-speed shifter when many others sport 7-speed.
The GoPowerBike GoCity Folding Electric Bicycle might be the model on our list that delivers the most bang for your biking buck. And if you aren’t an avid off-road rider, this should be the bicycle you seriously take a look at. It’s designed for city riding. It’s 500W motor and 48-volt battery can hit speeds of up to 20 mph with rides lasting 30 miles on a single charge. And you won’t be down for long, with a mere 3 to 4 hours of charging time required.
You can choose between its pure biking mode to have the motor do the work, pedal assist (pedelec), or pedal the bike all by yourself. The onboard LED screen will display your mode and what level of pedal-assist you’re utilizing. As well as the bike’s battery life, speed, distance, and wattage.
The aluminum alloy frame can support riders up to 260-pounds. And the 12-inch cushioned seat is adjustable for comfort. The bike sports a 6-speed Shimano shift system and front and rear disc brakes for safety. There’s even an LED light installed on the front should you ever need additional safety while you’re out riding at night. And because it folds up easily into a compact package, you shouldn’t have an issue storing it even in the smallest of city apartments.
Find more GoPowerBike Folding Electric Bicycle information and reviews here.
4. DJ Bikes Folding Electric Bike
Cons:
- With motor power up to 1000W, this is one of the strongest bikes on our list.
- Folds up compactly for storage.
- Top speeds around 20 mph and a removeable 48V battery with lock.
- Shimano 7-gear system.
- High quality motor, suspension, brakes, and more.
- LED light up front and a reflector in the rear for safety.
- One of the more expensive models featured.
- Just a 1-year warranty.
- No color options.
The DJ Bikes Folding Electric Bike is one of the “Cadillac” models of e-bikes out there. With 750W motor that extends to 1,000W at peak power, it’s one of the strongest you’ll find. And the 48 volt LG battery is both powerful and safe thanks to its built-in lock feature.
The bike is comprised of a slick white aluminum frame that can be folded into half for easy stowing. There are 4″ x 20″ Kenda tires for off-road riding. The Bafang motor, Tun Gun suspension, and Tektro brakes are of the highest pedigree. As is the Shimano 7-gear system that helps you ride through ever-changing hills and valleys.
A King Meter LCD screen sits on your handlebars to detail your ride. DJ Bikes says with pedal assist (pedelec), you’ll hit the “legal speed limit [of] 20 mph”. But you can also go full-throttle or power the bike yourself via pedals. It ships for free and there’s a 1-year warranty included on the product. So you purchase it today without having to worry about tacked on costs or the bike failing on you after a few rides.
Find more DJ Bikes Folding Electric Bike information and reviews here.
5. Addmotor MOTAN Electric Mountain Bike
Cons:
- 750W brushless rear hub-motor is one of the strongest we've seen.
- USB charging port on the bike is a nice plus.
- Speeds up to 23 mph and a distance of 40-55 miles per charge are both impressive.
- 4-inch tires make off-road terrain no problem.
- 5-inch LED display to provide ride statistics.
- Shimano 7-speed gear system.
- Charge time of just 4 to 5 hours.
- LED light built-in for riding in darker conditions.
- Bike may be too tall for anyone under 5' 10".
- Some may be turned off by the mountain bike style.
- It's certainly on the pricier side.
The Addmotor MOTAN Electric Mountain Bike is one of the most impressive options on our list. It touts a 750W rear hub brushless motor that can hit speeds of up to 23 mph. Its 48-volt battery takes a mere 4 to 5 hours to charge and will take you on rides of 40 to 55 miles in distance before it quits.
You can freely pedal the bike once your battery is exhausted. But while it’s still got juice, it offers pedal assist (pedelec) and full-throttle modes. There’s a 5-inch LED display that provides you statistics on your ride. And there’s even a USB charging port built-in so you can juice up your devices while riding.
The MOTAN is designed with the larger rider in mind as it can hold up to 300-pounds and is best suited for those 5′ 10″ to 6′ 6″ in height. The Shimano 7-speed gear system and 4-inch wide tires will help you easily tackle a variety of terrain. And with slick style options of black and red or black and orange, you’ve got options for looks too.
Find more Addmotor MOTAN Electric Mountain Bike information and reviews here.
6. Swagtron EB-8 Outlaw Fat Tire Electric Bike
Cons:
- Folds in half with for compact storage.
- 7-speed Shimano gear shift system.
- One of the least expensive options on our list.
- 4-inch tires makes off road riding easy.
- Battery lock built-in.
- 350W motor is weak in comparison to our other options listed.
- About 21 miles per charge is a bit low.
- No LED screen for riding data.
The Swagtron EB-8 is a fine option for those looking to pick up a cost-efficient electric bicycle. It’s the aluminum alloy frame is easy to transport thanks to its ability to fold in half. Pedals fold up too for even smaller dimensions. And your battery is safe thanks to a built-in lock to secure it until you’re ready to remove it for charging.
The EB-8 has pedelec pedal assist, as well as pedal only and full-throttle riding modes. The 4-inch tires mounted upon 20-inch wheels ensure that off-road riding is easy peasy. And with full front and rear suspension systems, bumpy terrain is never an issue.
The bike has a power indicator so you always know how much juice is left. And it also sports a 7-speed Shimano gear system to handle various degrees of climbing while you’re out on a ride.
Find more Swagtron EB-8 Outlaw Fat Tire Electric Bike information and reviews here.
7. KUDOUT GUNAI MX02 Electric Mountain Bike
Cons:
- Collapsible for easy storage.
- Full suspension fork, shock absorpers, and super-wide tires will have you riding in comfort.
- Motor features 800-watts of power.
- Relatively quick battery charge time.
- 1-year warranty on the electric motor and frame.
- It's a mountain bike which some may not be looking for.
- Only a 6-month warranty on the bike's battery.
- You may need plug adapters if buying in the U.S.
Electric mountain bikes tend to be a bit more expensive than your typical e-bikes. But we sprinkled a few in, such as the KUDOUT GUNAI MX02 Electric Mountain Bike, because it represents such a great value. For a mountain bike, it’s impressive how collapsible the MX02 is so that you can easily slip it into storage. It boasts an 800-watt motor which is one of the most powerful out there. And with it and the 48-volt battery rides can go as far as over 60 miles on a single charge.
Charging is quick too, taking only 6 to 8 hours for the removable hidden battery to hit capacity. There’s an LED display on your handlebars to give statistics during your ride. The bike sports a five damping system with front and rear shock absorbers for a smooth trip. You’ll roll on 4-wide tires for offroad dominance. There are hydraulic disc brakes for safety on all terrain. And you can choose between twist throttle, pedal-assisted (pedelec), and pedal only modes.
Find more KUDOUT Electric Bike information and reviews here.
8. ENGWE Pride-3 Folding Full Suspension Electric Bike
Cons:
- Folds up nicely into a very storage-friendly package.
- Features a 21-speed Shimano professional transmission system.
- Sports full throttle, pedal-assist, and pedal only modes.
- Dual disc-brakes.
- Built-in LCD meters.
- Center shock absorber for softer rides.
- An LED light and electric horn are built-in.
- 250W motor is inferior to some of the others on our list.
- 250-pound max weight capacity.
- LED display is a bit bland.
The ENGWE Pride-3 Folding Full Suspension Electric Bike rivals the top-tier pedelec bikes while being pretty reasonable on price. It’s comprised of an aluminum alloy frame and suspension fork that proves to be lightweight yet strong. It’s coated with anti-rust and anti-exposure paints to ensure it will look pristine for years to come. And because it folds up into a compact package, you can easily stow it where works for you.
There’s a center shock absorber built-in to make your bumpy rides more comfortable. A smart LCD meter rests within the middle of your handlebars to provide you with battery, speed, gear, mileage and time readings. The battery is 48 volts with the ability to last up to 28 miles. The bike features a 21-speed Shimano professional transmission system and a 250-watt brushless gear motor that hits 18 mph. A headlight and horn are built-in for safety. And you can utilize the e-bike in full throttle, pedal-assist (pedelec), and pedal only modes.
Find more ENGWE Pride-3 Folding Full Suspension Electric Bike information and reviews here.
9. NAKTO 26″ Cargo Electric Bicycle
Cons:
- Features three different modes in pedal assist, electric, and human only.
- 6-speed gear shifter.
- Removeable waterproof battery.
- LED front light.
- Arrives mostly assembled.
- 250W is on the low end.
- Female focused style options will turn the fellas off.
- No display.
The NAKTO 26″ Cargo Electric Bicycle is one of the more casual and inexpensive pedelec bikes on our list. Though it’s built with quality. It boasts a carbon steel frame and front fork that can handle rough rides. The bike features both a front v- brake and rear expansion brake. And it’s 6-speed transmission system will have your cruising at whatever speed you’ll need.
There’s a maneuverable LED headlamp on the front for safety in the dark. The 36 volt lithium-ion battery is waterproof with a range of 22 to 28 miles per charge. The 250-watt motor will have you coasting at a smooth 18 to 25 mph. And you can do so on either pedal assist (pedelec) or full-electric mode.
NAKTO also offers a 1-year warranty on their e-bike and battery. And perhaps best of all, their unit is 95% assembled before it lands on your doorstep. You’ll just have to put together the front wheel and handlebar.
Find more NAKTO 26" Cargo Electric Bicycle information and reviews here.
Electric Bikes and the Term E-Bike
Electric bikes, also known as e-bikes, are a form of bicycle that has a throttle built-in which powers the bike by an electric motor. These types of bikes are advantageous to other forms as they are mostly all classified as bicycles as opposed to mopeds or motorcycles. This makes owning and operating them simpler as you don't need to be licensed or have your e-bike registered for use in most jurisdictions.
Pedelec Definition
All of the e-bikes on our list have a pedal-assist mode built-in that is commonly referred to as pedelec. By definition, a pedelec bike, or pedal electric cycle, "is a type of electric bicycle where the rider's pedalling is assisted by a small electric motor".
They're ideal in windy areas or places with hills in which added powered would prove to be quite useful. And while the pedelec market is still emerging in the United States, these forms of bicycles are proving to already be quite popular in European territories.
Electric Bike Review
Above, you'll find reviews for numerous different styles and sizes of pedelec bikes. There are mountain bikes, city-centric bicycles, and casual beach cruisers too. We recommend you look through all of the various options and find the one that's right for you and your lifestyle.
