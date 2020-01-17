9 Best Beer Coolers: Your Easy Buying Guide

From picnics to parties, the beer coolers below will keep your favorite beverages chilled for any occasion. We’ve rounded up the best beer coolers based on price, features, durability and more.
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $224.95 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $369.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $399.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $145.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $39.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $29.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $59.39 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $29.97 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $16.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
-
1. Pelican Elite CoolerPrice: $224.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Comes in a variety of colors
- Polyurethane insulation keeps ice cubes frozen
- Holds up to 23 cans of beer
- Quite bulky
- Some say it doesn't keep ice frozen for as long as advertised
- Gap in lid gasket can cause liquid to leak out
The Pelican Elite is a robust beer cooler with a generous 30-quart capacity. You can fit up to 23 cans of your favorite beer inside. Any ice you add to the cooler will remain frozen thanks to two inches of polyurethane insulation, complete with a freezer-grade gasket that surrounds the beverages.
Once the beer is in place you can secure the load using the large locking latches. A carrying handle makes it easier to transport the cooler. This cooler includes tie-down slots, a stainless steel bottle opener, four self-draining cup holders and skid-resistant rubber feet. The beer cooler is made in the U.S.
Find more Pelican Elite Cooler information and reviews here.
-
2. RovR Wheeled Camping Rolling CoolerPrice: $369.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Keeps ice cold up to 10 days
- Anchor points hold cooler in place
- Dry storage bin with two compartments
- Doesn't come with a bottle opener
- Quite heavy
- Some dislike the rubber band latches
Not only is this RovR cooler known for its sturdiness and durability, it’s also packed with features. For example, it comes with dry compartment to keep meats, fruits, veggies and other food items dry. The dry storage bin contains two compartments for added convenience.
Without the dry bin, this cooler holds up to 60 cans and 10 pounds of ice. Once the bin is in place you can expect the main compartment to fit up to 40 cans and 10 pounds of ice, in addition to up to six bottles of spirits when stored upright.
The wheels are designed to handle virtually any terrain, so you can easily take the cooler on the go. The exterior is made with bear-proof material for extra peace of mind when camping. You can add a dual cup holder and prepping board, each of which is sold separately. Anchor points hold the cooler in place. This beer cooler can keep ice cold for up to 10 days.
Find more RovR Wheeled Camping Rolling Cooler information and reviews here.
-
3. YETI Tundra Haul Wheeled CoolerPrice: $399.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Can get heavy when filled
- Not compatible with the dry goods bag
- Some say it doesn't keep ice frozen for as long as it should
- Not compatible with dry goods bag
- Can get very heavy when full
- Some wish the latches weren't rubber
The Haul is the first YETI cooler to come on wheels. Not only does this make it more convenient to carry the cooler around, but the wheels are also designed to resist punctures and impact. A welded aluminum handle makes hauling your favorite beverages a breeze, even when the cooler is filled to capacity.
A thick layer of polyurethane foam helps to keep beer and other beverages cold by ensuring that the ice doesn’t melt. If you’re into specifics, the cooler can hold up to 45 cans of beer and up to 55 pounds of ice. When empty, the cooler weighs 37 pounds.
Find more YETI Tundra Haul Wheeled Cooler information and reviews here.
-
4. Giantex Cooler & Beer CartPrice: $145.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Rear drain makes cleaning up easier
- Equipped with a bottle opener and cap catcher
- Durable steel body designed for outdoor use
- Large size can make it tricky to maneuver
- Doesn't have the thickest insulation
- Some assembly required
This 80-quart cooler is a must for outdoor entertaining. Given its size and storage capacity, this cooler will keep the party going and can hold up to 40 cans of beer at a time. It’s also highly durable and has a tough steel body and a powder-coated finish. Two locking casters keep the cooler securely in place, while four rolling wheels let you move it around as needed.
You can keep drinks cold for several hours at a time using the insulated refrigerator compartment. A rear drain makes cleaning up easier when the party is over. For your convenience, this beer cooler cart is equipped with a bottle opener and a cap catcher.
Find more Giantex Cooler & Beer Cart information and reviews here.
-
5. Arctic Zone Titan Deep Freeze CoolerPrice: $39.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Comes with a storage shelf
- Easy-access lid design
- Has an adjustable shoulder strap and shoulder pad
- Doesn't have a carrying handle
- Shelf doesn't fit standard Tupperware containers
- A few mention cracks in the hard liner
Unlike many of its competitors, this beer cooler doesn’t have a zippered top. Instead, you simply flip the top open to instantly access the contents inside. A smaller zippered exterior pocket is included, giving you room to store objects such as utensils, napkins and even a phone.
This beer cooler is equipped with a hard liner for added durability. An included shelf lets you separate your beverages from other items you might be taking along, such as sandwiches and baked goods. You can simply remove the shelf if you’d prefer.
This model holds 30 cans, but comes in a wide range of sizes, from nine cans up to 48 cans. Not only is the lining leakproof, it’s also easy to clean. An adjustable shoulder strap with a shoulder pad provides more comfort when transporting food and drinks.
Find more Arctic Zone Titan Deep Freeze Cooler information and reviews here.
-
6. Coleman Xtreme Rolling CoolerPrice: $29.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Thick wall insulation keeps drinks chilled up to five days
- Lid can support up to 250 pounds
- Built-in cupholders for added convenience
- Slanted back wall intrudes into usable interior space
- Handle seems a bit flimsy compared to the cooler
- Side handles aren't very big
As its name suggests, this Coleman Xtreme Hard Cooler is designed to withstand even the toughest demands. Heavy-duty wheels keep the cooler rolling smoothly across various terrain, while the telescoping handle makes transporting your favorite beverages even easier.
Not only is the lid insulated to help keep beverages chilled, it’s also sturdy enough to sit on and can support up to 250 pounds. For your convenience, the lid has cup holders to keep drinks stable.
This 50-quart cooler holds up to 84 cans of your favorite brew. Thick wall insulation helps keep drinks cold up to five days, even when it’s 90 degrees Fahrenheit.
Find more Coleman Xtreme Rolling Cooler information and reviews here.
-
7. Igloo Polar CoolerPrice: $59.39Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Tie-down loops hold the cooler in place on drives
- Keeps drinks cold up to five days at a time
- Threaded drain plug makes cleaning up a breeze
- Quite heavy
- Some complain of flimsy lid hinges
- Doesn't come with rolling wheels
This ultra large-capacity cooler holds up to 120 quarts, or 188 cans. It’s also insulated enough to keep your drinks cold up to five days at a time, even with the temperature reaches 90 degrees Fahrenheit.
Reinforced handles make it easy to securely transport the cooler as needed. Snap-fit latches keep the lid securely shut at all times.
If you’re transporting the cooler in your car you can use the included tie-down loops to hold it in place. A threaded drain plug with a hose hookup lets you conveniently drain fluids as needed.
-
8. Bud Light Soft CoolerPrice: $29.97Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Holds up to 24 cans
- Adjustable strap makes transporting the cooler easier
- Streams music with a compatible Bluetooth device
- Speakers aren't very loud
- May leak when ice melts
- Doesn't have a waterproof lining
Built-in Bluetooth speakers let you listen to your favorite music whenever the cooler is nearby. You can use your smartphone, tablet or another device to stream your favorite songs. An auxiliary cable is included in case your device doesn’t have Bluetooth. The speakers are seamlessly integrated into the sides of the cooler. A rechargeable Bluetooth battery helps to keep the party going.
There’s enough interior space to hold up to 24 standard soda or beer cans. A zippered front pocket provides plenty of storage space for smaller belongings, including phones and utensils. An adjustable strap lets you easily transport the cooler.
Find more Bud Light Soft Cooler information and reviews here.
-
9. MIER Insulated TotePrice: $16.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Comes with carrying handles and a shoulder strap
- Spacious main compartment holds up to 24 cans
- Keeps items hot or cold for hours
- Not heavily insulated
- Quite bulky for a lunch bag
- Zipper isn't very sturdy
The MIER Insulated Tote is an affordable cooler that holds up to 24 cans and also doubles as a lunch box. The cooler has enough insulation to keep beverages or food hot or cold for hours at a time. It’s also easy to clean and comes with a leakproof lining.
Aside from a spacious main compartment, you’ll find a zippered front pocket along with two mesh pockets on either side. Carrying handles are included, along with an adjustable and detachable shoulder strap for transporting the bag.
This beer cooler is made with water-resistant materials and is available in several different colors.
Keeping beer and other beverages chilled is simple with the right beer cooler. Depending on your needs, the best beer cooler might be a large capacity cooler that holds dozens of cans at a time or a cooler with enough insulation to keep contents chilled for days.
Many beer coolers have some sort of insulation, whether it's a thin layer for day trips to thicker layers that are better designed to keep your favorite drinks cold for longer periods of time or during warmer weather.
Since you're likely going to be transporting the cooler in some way, it helps to know how you'll be able to move the cooler from one destination to the next. Some coolers have carrying handles or rolling wheels. You'll also find coolers with shoulder straps, many of which are adjustable.
Depending on your needs, you might consider a cooler that's built to withstand the elements or those that have a waterproof lining for easier cleaning. Some coolers feature a built-in drain plug to get rid of excess liquid.
See Also:
- 10 Best Outdoor Pizza Ovens: Your Buying Guide
- 11 Best Smoothie Makers & Blenders
- 5 Best Hibachi Grills: Your Easy Buying Guide
- 10 Best Filtered Water Bottles
Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and other affiliate advertising programs and may receive a commission if you purchase a product via a link on this page.