9 Best Beer Coolers: Your Easy Buying Guide

Not only is this RovR cooler known for its sturdiness and durability, it’s also packed with features. For example, it comes with dry compartment to keep meats, fruits, veggies and other food items dry. The dry storage bin contains two compartments for added convenience.

Without the dry bin, this cooler holds up to 60 cans and 10 pounds of ice. Once the bin is in place you can expect the main compartment to fit up to 40 cans and 10 pounds of ice, in addition to up to six bottles of spirits when stored upright.

The wheels are designed to handle virtually any terrain, so you can easily take the cooler on the go. The exterior is made with bear-proof material for extra peace of mind when camping. You can add a dual cup holder and prepping board, each of which is sold separately. Anchor points hold the cooler in place. This beer cooler can keep ice cold for up to 10 days.