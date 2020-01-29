21 Best Fishing Gloves For All Anglers

Designed with a fleece lining, waterproof back, and soft neoprene and microfiber palm

Non-slip polymer grip ensures you keep a solid grip on anything and everything

Allow you to expose your thumbs and two fingers for adequate dexterity without having to expose all your digits

Touch screen compatible

Adjustable neoprene cuff effectively seals water out from the wrist

The KastKing Mountain Mist Fishing Gloves are a great versatile choice of cold-weather fishing glove for essentially any style angler.

Designed with a fleece lining, waterproof back, and soft neoprene and microfiber palm, these gloves are an excellent shield to the harsh winter elements while remaining super cozy and easy to pull on and off. The fleece material will get wet if you submerge the gloves, but the overall design will absolutely still insulate you even when wet.

Your best bet for keeping these gloves as effective as possible throughout the day is to take them off when you know you have to handle a fish or otherwise get your hands wet. That being said, the non-slip polymer grip ensures you keep a solid grip on anything and everything, so you very well may be able to unhook and handle certain fish without necessarily soaking your hands.

There are slits in two of the fingers, as well as the thumbs, so you can expose your most important digits for tasks like tying knots and unhooking fish if you need the added dexterity. The fingertips are furthermore touchscreen compatible, so you won’t even need to expose your fingers to text and snap fish-pics.

All things considered, this is an impressively equipped pair of fishing gloves for the cost that excels in a range of different ways. No doubt a stellar option for virtually any style angler seeking some extra cold-protection without sacrificing dexterity.