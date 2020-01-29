21 Best Fishing Gloves For All Anglers

Fishing gloves are an underrated piece of gear that can make all the difference on the water when the conditions are hard on your hands. Whether you’re trying to battle the bitter cold of early and late season fishing, or need some protection from the powerful sun in more southern latitudes, there’s a pair of fishing gloves perfect for you.
Our top list has compiled the best fishing gloves for all anglers in all environments. Regardless of how you chase fish, we’ve got you and your hands covered!
- Designed with a fleece lining, waterproof back, and soft neoprene and microfiber palm
- Non-slip polymer grip ensures you keep a solid grip on anything and everything
- Allow you to expose your thumbs and two fingers for adequate dexterity without having to expose all your digits
- Touch screen compatible
- Adjustable neoprene cuff effectively seals water out from the wrist
The KastKing Mountain Mist Fishing Gloves are a great versatile choice of cold-weather fishing glove for essentially any style angler.
Designed with a fleece lining, waterproof back, and soft neoprene and microfiber palm, these gloves are an excellent shield to the harsh winter elements while remaining super cozy and easy to pull on and off. The fleece material will get wet if you submerge the gloves, but the overall design will absolutely still insulate you even when wet.
Your best bet for keeping these gloves as effective as possible throughout the day is to take them off when you know you have to handle a fish or otherwise get your hands wet. That being said, the non-slip polymer grip ensures you keep a solid grip on anything and everything, so you very well may be able to unhook and handle certain fish without necessarily soaking your hands.
There are slits in two of the fingers, as well as the thumbs, so you can expose your most important digits for tasks like tying knots and unhooking fish if you need the added dexterity. The fingertips are furthermore touchscreen compatible, so you won’t even need to expose your fingers to text and snap fish-pics.
All things considered, this is an impressively equipped pair of fishing gloves for the cost that excels in a range of different ways. No doubt a stellar option for virtually any style angler seeking some extra cold-protection without sacrificing dexterity.
- Convertible Mittens easily convert from warm, full-coverage mittens to fingerless gloves
- Insulated with 40 grams 3M Thinsulate orange microfiber fleece and features a windproof TPU membrane for maximum resistance against the elements
- Partial synthetic leather and premium anti-slip silicone enhances your grip and combats wear and tear
- Magnetic closure on the convertible mitten-flap makes switching between the mittens and fingerless gloves rapid and easy
Palmyth’s Ice Fishing Convertible Mittens are without a doubt one of the ultimate options when it comes to ice fishermen seeking a no-nonsense, super toasty system for retaining the warmth of their hands on the hard-water.
These mittens are WARM. Insulated with 40 grams 3M Thinsulate orange microfiber fleece and featuring a windproof TPU membrane for maximum resistance against the elements, you won’t feel the winter chill in these bad boys, no matter how low temps drop. The fingerless design of the interior glove furthermore allows you to wear an ultrathin glove underneath the mittens if you choose to – perhaps a pair of latex gloves for even more insulation.
The ability to pop off the top of the mittens and instantly secure it to the glove-back via magnetic connection provides you with the best of both worlds – a supremely toasty mitten for periods of (freezing cold) hand inactivity, and fingerless gloves suitable for fishing tasks requiring full dexterity.
Partial synthetic leather and premium anti-slip silicone enhances your grip while also combatting wear and tear, so these are not simply mittens for staying warm – they have a great overall feel and furthermore will not degrade on you any time soon. Palmyth has built these convertible mittens to last.
For those diehard anglers who refuse to let subzero temperatures stop them, this is a tool you ought to have on hand in your gear locker for those seemingly impossible to persist days fishing.
- Pop-top gloves built with a 1.2mm neoprene palm with polar fleece lining
- The entire glove is highly water repellent while the neoprene body will warm any water that enters the gloves
- Can expose your fingers for rigging and other tasks that require full dexterity
- Neoprene palms provide a great non-slip grip while form-fitting your hands for a low profile fit
- Multiple color options available
The Goture Polar Fleece Lined Neoprene Winter Ice Fishing Gloves are a stellar choice for not only ice fishermen, but more or less any style angler who is combatting the cold.
These pop-top gloves are built with neoprene palms and a polar fleece lining, so they are both super toasty as well as highly dextrous when you expose your fingers. The material of the palms inherently provides a great grip on your rod, as well as when handling fish.
The ultralight 1.2mm thickness of the neoprene furthermore form-fits your hand which gives these gloves some impressive overall feel for their warmth. It’s challenging creating a fishing glove that is truly warm without feeling overly cumbersome – Goture has done a nice job figuring this one out.
The whole body of the glove is water repellent, but the design is not fully waterproof. The good news is, if you get wet in there, the neoprene construction will instantly start to warm the water as it contacts your body heat – problem solved.
Spin fishermen and ice fishermen, in particular, will really love these gloves, but fly fishermen should not overlook this option either – they’re practical for many fly fishing styles and conditions.
A versatile fishing glove at a more than fair price point, Goture has come up with a wonderful solution to combatting the cold with this one!
- 3mm Neoprene gloves that are fully waterproof unless you submerge the wrist
- Micro-fleece lining for a nice and cozy feel
- Palms are coated with a tacky thermal bonded non-porous grip to provide a solid feel on whatever it is you’re grabbing
- Option to select a glove with Kevlar Index finger and thumb – great for resisting the abrasion of braided line and surfcasting
- Adjustable wrist closure
The Stormr Typhoon Fishing Gloves are one of the ultimate options for warmth for spin fishermen and ice fishermen who expect to get their hands wet out there while angling.
These gloves are built from 3mm of neoprene and micro-fleece lined, so they are a supremely toasty option. The 3mm thickness of the neoprene makes these gloves significantly less dextrous than even 2mm options, so if you prefer a form-fitting glove that allows for a particularly natural feel on your rod and other gear, you may want to look elsewhere. Fly fishermen for example, likely won’t be a fan of how cumbersome the fingers of these gloves are for tasks like stripping a fly line.
That being said, the extra thickness provides a TON of warmth, especially paired with the micro-fleece lining. Spin fishermen, surf casters, ice fishermen and other anglers who don’t necessarily require a super dextrous glove will absolutely love the warmth these bad boys provide.
You can even dunk your hands right into the water without worrying about getting wet – just don’t pass the wrist if you want to keep the insides dry (will however still insulate if wet because of the neoprene construction). This makes these gloves particularly awesome for pulling fish through ice-holes and for tail-grabbing monsters when there’s no net on hand.
Although they’re a bit on the thick side, the palms are coated with a tacky thermal bonded non-porous grip to provide a solid feel on whatever it is you’re grabbing, so they remain reasonably dextrous depending on what you’re up to.
There’s furthermore an option to select a pair with Kevlar reinforced index fingertips and thumbs – perfect for surf casters and anglers casting highly abrasive braid and other fishing lines. The gloves are reinforced in exactly the right places to avoid wearing out the most abrasion-prone sections, so buy accordingly if you’re using heavier gear!
- Thin stretch neoprene gloves with artificial leather palms for enhanced grip
- Ability to expose your index finger and thumb for greater dexterity tying knots, removing hooks, etc
- Recommended for use to down to about 32 degrees F
- Velcro closure is rock solid and accommodates any sized hand nicely
The LURESHOP.EU Stretch Neoprene Fishing Gloves are an unassuming pair of highly versatile fishing gloves that are great for enduring near-freezing temps.
These gloves are built from a thin stretch neoprene with an artificial leather palm for an enhanced grip. They have great stretch and overall feel and secure nice and tight to your hand utilizing the well-designed velcro closure.
These gloves allow you to expose your thumbs and index fingers only, rather than a full half-finger design. This allows you to effectively tye knots, unhook fish, and complete other tasks that require total dexterity, without having to expose your other digits!
Because of the slits in the design, your hands will get wet in these gloves once you submerge them or handle a fish. They will continue to insulate even when wet due to the neoprene construction, but keep this in mind if you’re seeking a pair of fishing gloves to keep you totally dry.
Suitable for a variety of angling contexts, these stretch neoprene fishing gloves are without a doubt a stellar value option!
- 2mm fleece lined neoprene
- 100% waterproof
- Sharkskin textured seamless palm design
- Form-fitting, low profile design is highly dextrous and provides a great grip
The Glacier Glove Ice Bay Fishing Glove is an awesome affordable choice for cold-weather anglers of all kinds who expect to get their hands wet out there.
Similar to the Stormr Typhoon Fishing Gloves previously listed, this is a fully waterproof pair of fishing gloves until you submerge them below the wrists. This means you can grab fish as they approach the boat or ice-hole, deal with wet or in-the-water equipment or paddle a vessel without worrying about hand-wetness to name a few applications.
Even if you soak these gloves, the 2mm fleece lined neoprene construction will continue to effectively insulate your hands when wet. It’s a brilliant choice of materials, and the form-fitting low profile design of the thinner neoprene allows you to remain relatively dextrous and in touch with whatever it is you need to grab!
The Sharkskin textured seamless palm design gives you an awesome feel on your rod, and is inherently more durable based on the fact that there is no stitching or sections to the glove. As long as your hands are not too big for these gloves and strain them, they should last you for many seasons of angling.
I’m an avid fly fisherman myself, and I can effectively cast, strip line, handle fish and do essentially everything other than rig up without having to take these gloves off. They block my hands from the windchill and keep them totally dry while actively fishing, so to say they’ve been a lifesaver for winter fly fishing would be a massive understatement.
They may not be the very warmest option on the market, but they are certainly one of the warmest options that allow you to effectively fish (no matter your angling style) without feeling the need to take the gloves off. It’s an excellent balance between dexterity and warmth that should provide enough insulation for most anglers in even below-freezing temps.
- 2mm Fleece lined neoprene for excellent insulation while remaining low profile
- Slit finger on the thumb and pointer finger allow you to expose your two most important digits for tying and rigging
- Pre-curved fingers and seamless palm design form fits your hands
- Material of the glove inherently provides a great grip
- Effectively waterproof unless water gets into the slits, and still insulates wet
The Pro Angler Glove by Glacier Glove is an exceptionally versatile and affordable option of fishing glove that’s suitable for virtually any fishing context that calls for gloves!
Whether you’re ice fishing, fly fishing or spin fishing in the cold, these gloves are a great go-to. They also make great gloves for bait fishing and cleaning fish due to the inherent grip of the outer material.
The 2mm neoprene construction is highly dextrous on its own, but the thumbs and index finger on each glove feature slits in order to expose your digits for tasks that require full dexterity. These gloves are furthermore fleece-lined for some added warmth and a nice and soft interior feel. Neoprene isn’t the most pleasant feeling material to have against your skin, so the added fleece is a nice touch.
The gloves are effectively waterproof other than the slits that allow you to expose your thumbs and index finger so if you’re mindful you can keep your hands totally dry.
All in all, a great pair of fishing gloves for a variety of contexts that you’ll end up utilizing for all sorts of fishing applications!
- Windproof fleece glove with 2mm neoprene palms
- Sharkskin neoprene textured palm enables your palms to contact the water without wetting out the fleece and provide a great grip
- Half-finger design for maintaining full dexterity
The Glacier Glove Alaska River Series Fingerless Gloves are about as simple and straightforward as cold-weather fishing gloves get – as well as super affordable!
If you’re the type of fisherman who’s hands are almost warm enough, but still find yourself uncomfortable and blowing into your chilly mitts, then this could be the perfect system of hand-warmth for you. It’s simply a half-finger glove with wind-proof fleece on one side, and neoprene on the other.
These gloves will keep the core of your hands effectively insulated, without sacrificing your fingertip dexterity in the slightest. 2mms of neoprene in the palms allow you to get the face of your hands wet, while the fleece on the backside feels cozy to the touch and traps your heat.
This design is particularly awesome for fly fishermen who struggle to maintain warm enough hands. The fingers are exposed for handling your fly line and tying up rigs, while the palms are neoprene in anticipation of wetness from stripping a fly line. Other style anglers will, of course, love these gloves too, but it’s worth mentioning the specific advantage it gives to fly fishermen.
These gloves are not designed to be soaked, but even if you do, you’ll find they still insulate well! The best way to utilize them is to briefly take them off when you think you might soak the fleece – that way you can stay drier longer!
All in all, this is hands-down one of the best affordable options for adding some heat to your hands on the water without springing for full-coverage fishing gloves.
- Windproof, three-layer poly fleece on the back and anti-pilling, double-layer poly fleece on the palm
- Convertible glove that provides great insulation while also allowing you to expose your fingertips for rigging
- Embossed polyurethane palm for enhanced grip and overall feel
- Trim, low profile fit geared towards fly fishing
The Orvis Fold-over Fleece Gloves are an excellent option for fly fishermen who want to endure freezing conditions without sacrificing dexterity.
These poly-fleece pop-top gloves are engineered to effectively block the wind and adequately insulate your hands, but also allow you to expose your fingertips for rigging and other tasks that require maximum dexterity.
The poly-fleece is not waterproof, so you’d be wise to try and not soak them. They will, however, still insulate you and effectively block the wind chill even when wet. The best way to utilize these gloves is likely to remove them when you need to handle a fish or get your hands wet, that way they will take far longer to wet out.
An embossed polyurethane palm provides a solid grip while also improving overall feel, and a trim, low profile fit keeps these gloves from feeling too bulky.
No doubt an excellent choice of glove for fly fishermen and spin fishermen alike that will be your new best friend while conquering the cold.
- Built from smooth-faced, high-stretch Polartec fleece for warmth and a DWR finish to repel water
- Heat-pack compatible pocket on the wrist for adding a hand warmer
- Fingerless design allows you to maintain full dexterity
- Fabric is well-reviewed for durability and longevity, and Simms furthermore offers a warranty on their products
- Excellent choice for fly fishermen in particular
The Simms Headwaters Fleece No Finger Gloves are a killer choice of minimalist fishing gloves that insulate the main body of your hands while also providing some wind and wetness protection.
These gloves are similar to the Glacier Glove Alaska River Series Fingerless Gloves in the way that they’re built, but there are no fingers rather than half fingers, and no neoprene in the construction. This makes the Headwaters Gloves even lower profile for fly fishermen (or other style anglers) who truly don’t want any interference with the performance of their digits, but still want some insulation for the body of their hands.
The smooth-faced, high-stretch Polartec fleece is impressively toasty for its weight, and although it’s not waterproof, a DWR finish to repel water has been applied. This means you can strip a wet fly line through your hands for long hours without the material starting to wet out – especially if you don’t dunk your hands to handle a fish!
These fishing gloves may seem like they defeat the purpose of warming your hands based on how minimalist they are – but the fact of the matter is they absolutely add some heat to the core of your hands even with their fingerless design.
Simms has furthermore integrated a handwarmer compatible pocket on the wrist of these gloves, effectively heating your blood as it passes the warmers on your wrists and enters your hands. A seemingly simple, but no doubt game-changing feature that might make all the difference out there when you wish your gloves had fuller coverage.
Simms even offers a warranty on these gloves, a sure sign of a product that’s been engineered not to fail!
- Built from high-stretch, anti-pill, and wind-resistant fleece
- Heat-pack compatible pocket on the wrist for adding a hand warmer
- Zoned insulation adds extra warmth to the places you need it most
- Half-finger design allows you to maintain full dexterity
- Fabric is well-reviewed for durability and longevity, and Simms furthermore offers a warranty on their products
- Excellent choice for fly fishermen in particular
The Simms Headwaters Half Finger Fishing Gloves are a brilliant choice for fly fishermen who are seeking some insulation but want to maintain complete and total use of their hands and fingers.
Built from high-stretch, anti-pill, and wind-resistant fleece, the Headwaters Gloves form fit to your hand and move with you while still effectively insulating and shielding your hands from windchill. The fabric is furthermore well-reviewed for enduring the test of time and the abuse of many seasons on the water – in other words, these gloves won’t quit on you.
Remember that these are fleece gloves, so they will get wet if soaked, but the material still insulates fairly well even after encountering wetness. If you want to avoid them wetting out, simply take them off when you need to deal with a fish or get your hands wet.
Perhaps best of all, a heat-pack compatible pocket is located on the wrist for adding a hand warmer. This enables you to not only insulate your hands and shield them from the wind, but also add some direct, potent heat into your gloves.
Fly fishermen, in particular, will love how the Headwaters Gloves employ a half finger design. allowing for complete use of your hands and fingertips. Rigging and tying on tiny bugs is no problem with these bad boys.
Like all their products, Simms offers a warranty on these gloves, a sure sign of sound craftsmanship.
- Breathable and quick-drying sun glove providing 50+ UPF
- Partial synthetic leather palm for a great grip and overall feel also adds integrity
- Half-finger design allows for full dexterity while providing almost full hand coverage
- Great option for fly fishermen that feels great to strip with and protects from fast-running line
The Orvis Sunglove is a top-quality choice within the sun glove world that’s built by an industry-leading, renowned outfitter – if you’re seeking the best of the best, this is absolutely one of the options that should be on your radar.
This glove is engineered for fishing in particularly bright environments that expose you to harmful levels of UV rays. The mostly spandex material is breathable and quick-drying, providing 50+ UPF while providing you with a rock-solid grip on your rod and other gear.
The half-finger design of the glove is particularly well suited for fly fishermen based on the fact that it allows for greater fingertip dexterity. Many full-finger sun gloves are still remarkably dextrous and even allow you to tye knots and rig up without de-gloving, but nothing beats your bare hands when dealing with lighter tippets and building more technical rigs.
The partial synthetic leather palm not only gives these gloves a great feel and overall interface with whatever you’re handling but also adds some integrity to this otherwise abrasion-susceptible glove. Even if your particularly aggressive fishing style wears these gloves down, part of what makes Orvis such a stellar brand to buy from is their complete commitment to their customers and willingness to replace or repair faulty products.
An excellent sun glove at a more than fair price point, Orvis has done the fly fishing world (and beyond) a service with this one!
- Protect your hands from sun, surf, chafing, and cuts
- Quick-drying and breathable
- All-over Silicone-grip palm gives you a great grip on your rod and while handling fish
- Anti-microbial fabric prevents unpleasant odors
- Multiple color options available
The Buff Aqua Glove is a brilliant solution for anglers who endure the potent sun of high altitude environments, and more tropical climates.
This is a quick-drying and highly breathable glove intended to protect your hands from the sun, surf, chafing, and cuts. It’s particularly well suited for saltwater fishermen, but don’t overlook this glove (and sun gloves in general) if you’re a high country angler who often encounters the intense effects of the sun at altitude.
The all-over Silicone-grip palm provides a great grip on your rod and while handling fish, and the fingerless design ensures you have the dexterity for more technical, nitty-gritty fishing tasks. Buff has furthermore designed these gloves with an anti-microbial fabric that prevents unpleasant odors – you gotta love that!
There are even several colors and patterns available so you can choose the aesthetic that matches you and your fishing style best!
- Three-quarter-finger length for almost full sun protection while leaving fingertips exposed
- Double-layer of fabric between index finger and thumb for maximum durability
- Combination of the silicone dot pattern and abrasion-resistant film on the palm provides excellent grip and adds integrity
- Pull tabs at wrist and middle finger for easy on and off, even when wet
- Anti-microbial fabric prevents odors
- Multiple colors available
The Buff Eclipse Gloves are very comparable to the Aqua Gloves previously listed, but built to be a bit more durable for longer-term use and for anglers who prefer a more robust, rather than minimalist sun glove.
These gloves are three-quarter-finger length for almost full sun protection while leaving the fingertips exposed to retain full dexterity. They are form-fitting and have a great overall feel for those looking to stay closely in-touch with their rod out there.
Buff has included a double-layer of fabric between the index finger and the thumb for improved durability – the most apparent difference between the Eclipse and Aqua Gloves.
There is a combination of a silicone dot pattern and abrasion-resistant film on the palm to create excellent grip while adding further integrity – Buff has made sure these gloves won’t quit on you even if you’re the type of angler who’s hard on their gear.
Pull tabs at the wrist and middle finger make it super easy to pull the gloves on and off even when wet, and the inherent anti-microbial nature of the fabric prevents fishy odors – two underrated features in a sun glove not to be overlooked!
All in all, a killer choice for catching fish in the potent sunlight of sunburn prone environments that will remain a fishing companion for years!
- Lightweight and breathable fabric is quick-drying
- Provide UPF 50+ sun protection
- Form-fitting, half-finger design allows for total dexterity and a great overall feel
- Palms feature a patchwork of thin synthetic leather for an enhanced grip and added durability
- Multiple color options available
The Islamorada Sun Glove by Glacier Glove is an excellent value option that features a form-fitting, half finger design for retaining total dexterity.
Better known for their cold-weather fishing gloves, Glacier Glove absolutely competes with the best of the best when it comes to their version of the sun glove. The lightweight and breathable fabric is quick-drying and provides UPF 50+ sun protection – right on par with the competition.
The form-fitting, half-finger design paired with the patchwork of thin synthetic leather for enhanced grip and durability means these gloves are well rated for both a great overall feel and long lifespan.
The price is right, and there are even several color options available so you can choose an aesthetic that truly suits you! Another reliable go-to from Glacier Glove!
- 91% polyester/9% spandex fabric is quick-drying and breathable
- Active Ice fabric technology uses xylitol crystals to cool you as the fabric wicks away sweat and moisture
- Provides UPF 50+ protection
- Longer wrists are more easily tucked within long sleeve shirts for complete and total sun coverage
- Half-finger design for maintaining full dexterity
- Dot-patterned grip on the palms give you a nice grip on your rod, paddle and other gear
- Machine washable
- Multiple color options available
The Outdoor Research Active Ice Spectrum Sun Gloves are a stellar choice of sun glove for both spin and fly fishermen that are designed to keep your hands cool in particularly hot environments.
The brand’s Active Ice fabric technology uses xylitol crystals to cool you as the fabric wicks away sweat and moisture – pretty cool right? If you need some sun protection for your hands but have a hard time handling the heat of the climate you’re fishing in, this is a brilliant solution. The Active Ice Spectrum Sun Gloves will give you the UV protection you need without making your hands feel clammy or overheated!
There’s not only a half-finger design for maintaining full dexterity but also longer-built wrists for more easily tucking in the gloves within long sleeve shirts for complete and total sun coverage. Outdoor Research has designed this option to truly cover your hands and wrists – ensuring there are no gaps in your sun defense.
A dot-patterned grip on the palms gives you a nice grip on your rod, paddle, and other fishing gear, while also adding a bit of overall integrity. The brand has furthermore designed these sun gloves to be machine washable.
Look through the available color selection and say hello to nice and cool hands that are protected from the sun, no matter how aggressive the temperature gets.
- Half finger guide glove with a shortened wrist for minimum bulk while still providing protection
- Great for poling a boat, handling fish and casting while the fingerless design allows you to effectively rig
- Quick-dry, breathable fabric provides UPF 50+ protection and won’t get soggy on you
- Non-slip printed pattern on the palm for enhanced grip
- Multiple colors and patterns available
The Fish Monkey Stubby Guide Gloves are the ideal option for anglers who are seeking a minimalist, yet robust glove option for hot, aggressively sunny environments.
This glove both protects you from the effects of the sun, as well as from the chafing and potential abrasions and knuckle-banging of poling or paddling a boat. Anglers who get up on a poling platform in order to stealthily move around and find fish will love the slight cushion and protection these breathable and quick-drying gloves provide on top of their sun defense.
A non-slip printed pattern on the palm is perfect for gripping rods and gear and is absolutely suitable for handling fish as well. The half-finger design furthermore allows for full use of your fingertips, so re-rigging and unhooking fish is a breeze. As the name implies, these are great gloves for guiding clients in sun-exposed contexts.
The brand even offers a wide range of colors so you can effectively match the aesthetic of your gloves with your other gear, boat or apparel if that’s important to you!
- Built from a stretchy, lightweight, breathable, and quick-drying fabric
- Certified UPF 50+
- Full synthetic leather palm and non-slip silicone dots for awesome overall grip and longterm durability
- Half-finger design in order to retain use of your fingertips
- Finger-tip pull tabs make it easy to remove the gloves even when wet
- Machine washable
The Palmyth UV Fishing Gloves are a particularly durable pair of sun gloves that feature a full synthetic leather palm and non-slip silicone dots, creating a great overall feel for actively fishing as well as paddling or poling a boat.
If you’re seeking a glove for long days of sun protection while fly fishing or spin fishing on the flats, there are likely better sun glove options listed here that will feel lower profile. If you like the idea of owning a more robust glove for poling or paddling your boat that’s built tougher than your standard stretchy sun glove, these gloves are likely right up your alley.
These gloves are effectively breathable and quick-drying, as well as highly dextrous for use actively fishing, but their tougher-built full synthetic leather palms give them a different feel overall than more minimalist sun gloves. It all depends on what you’re seeking as an angler, so carefully read through the specs of each sun glove option to determine which characteristics are most important to you.
Palmyth has brilliantly included fingertip pull tabs for easy glove removal even when wet and has also engineered these gloves to be machine washable for an impressively low maintenance pair of sun gloves overall.
A great glove at a great price – it’s tough to beat the value of these fishing gloves if their inherent design is what you’re seeking!
- Coated gloves with textured grip great for gripping fish
- Heavy-duty yet flexible design is suitable for dealing with wire leaders and potentially dangerous to handle fish.
- Washable
- Limited dexterity, best-utilized spin fishing and bait fishing
The Berkley Fishing Gloves are about as classic as fishing gloves get. These are a very basic, although versatile pair of fishing gloves that are best suited for spin fishermen and bait fishermen requiring a bit of wind and water protection in order to keep warm.
These are coated gloves featuring a textured grip for grabbing fish and bait. They are not very dextrous, so don’t expect to be able to do much else other than cast/retrieve and handle fish with them on. They are fairly heavy-duty, so they are a good choice for dealing with wire leaders and potentially dangerous to handle fish. Their integrity also makes them a solid option of fillet gloves.
These gloves will get wet if soaked and don’t offer much insulation to start, so if you’re not using them to cut bait, rig lines or fillet fish they’re probably best used as a windbreak in terms of cold-defense.
- Constructed with Kevlar for maximum protection against cuts and puncture
- Great for handling wire leaders and potentially dangerous powerful fish, as well as for filleting and cleaning fish
- Touch screen compatible finger and thumb
- Silicone-patterned palms provide a great grip on whatever it is you need to grab
The Bubba Ultimate Fillet And Fishing Gloves are without a doubt one of the top options in the industry when it comes to offshore and inshore angling for big saltwater species as well as for filleting fish.
The brand recently sent me a pair of these gloves, and although they’re not the most dextrous, I find they’re great for surfcasting a larger rod and other fishing contexts that don’t call for precise finger control. They feel awesome on your hand, and are without a doubt one of the tougher-built options on the market for their still reasonably low-profile design.
Constructed with Kevlar for maximum protection against cuts and puncture, these gloves are great for handling wire leaders and powerful, potentially dangerous fish. Fishermen targetting tuna, billfish and other large pelagic species will no doubt fall in love with the multi-faceted protection these gloves provide – including a bit of warmth when temps start to become uncomfortable.
Silicone-patterned palms provide a great grip on whatever it is you need to grab, while Bubba has even engineered these gloves with a touch-screen compatible finger and thumb!
For serious fishermen chasing serious fish, the Ultimate Fillet And Fishing Gloves are a must-have piece of gear that breed newfound confidence into those who oughta practice caution utilizing their hands out fishing!
- A single glove for protection against cuts and punctures from knives, fish teeth and gill plates, wire leaders, and hooks
- Patterned grip on the palm and fingers allows for a tight hold on fish
- Will not absorb fish odors and is machine washable
The Lindy Fish Handling Glove is a great option for offshore and inshore anglers who need to protect themselves from wire leaders and spiny/toothy fish that also doubles as a great bait cutting and fillet glove.
The brand only includes one glove with this purchase – so be mindful of that and buy accordingly. That being said, oftentimes (if not, most times) if you need to wear a glove of this nature, you only need coverage on your lead hand.
The point of this glove is to be a rugged barrier against any damage you might inflict upon your hands as a result of wire line/leaders, spiny or toothy fish or your own fillet knife while cleaning up the day’s catch. It’s not a particularly dextrous glove for actively fishing on lighter gear, but provides you with the necessary protection you need for tasks that are not barehand friendly.
Lindy has furthermore designed this glove to be machine washable and to not absorb any fish odors – an underrated trait when it comes to the stinky world of offshore angling!