13 Best Fishing Rod Holders For Your Vehicle

Transporting your fishing rods can be a real pain depending on your vehicle and gear. Having a safe, reliable and easy rod carrying system both makes your life easier and gives you greater peace of mind when storing and traveling with your most prized toys.
We’ve included the best go-to rod-carry options for trucks, hatchbacks, and sedans, so we’ve tracked down the best fishing rod holders for your vehicle no matter what you drive! Say goodbye to broken rod tips and damaged guides, frustrating rattling rods and an overall lack of packing space with our top list and fish on!
-
1. YAKIMA ReelDeal Rooftop Fishing Rod MountPrice: $169.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Securely carries up to 8 fully-rigged rods of any style or length
- Device is lockable for improved security
- 15.5 inches of full-length padding holds every rod nice and tight so you don't have to worry about bumps and high speeds
- Single-button access for easy loading and unloading
- Tool-free clamp design makes installing and removal super simple
- Versatile rod holder that can be used for many other applications/gear types
- Limited lifetime warranty
- Fairly expensive
- Requires roof racks for installation
- Rods are exposed to the elements
The YAKIMA ReelDeal Rooftop Fishing Rod Mount is a brilliant option for those seeking to transport a large number of (any style) rods on the outside of their vehicle.
For those gear-heavy anglers with a mix of spinning rods and fly rods, this is likely the perfect system. The transport system features 15.5 inches of full-length padding which holds every rod nice and tight so you don’t have to worry about road bumps and high speeds. Clamping your rods firmly into the device like you would a ski rack might seem a little odd at first, but you’ll instantly see how solid the fit feels.
The mount pops on and off of virtually any style roof rack without requiring any tools, and the padded section that pinches down the rods is easily opened and closed using a simple push-button. It may come off as a more permanently mounted option, but it’s actually very easily transferrable between vehicles.
Best of all, you can lock this rod holder for some real security. Depending on where you’re traveling and fishing, locking your rods is a wise move if storing them on the outside versus inside of your vehicle.
Lastly, it’s worth mentioning you can transport all sorts of outdoor gear and equipment with a simple cinch-system like this. Anglers who enjoy a range of outdoor hobbies might love the versatility this rod holder provides!
Find more YAKIMA ReelDeal Rooftop Fishing Rod Mount information and reviews here.
-
2. RodMounts Sumo Suction Rod CarrierPrice: $149.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Can transport up to 6 rods of all types
- Can be mounted in a variety of ways on virtually any vehicle - no roof racks required
- Suitable for road speeds above 45mph
- Suction mounts provide superior adhesion to magnets and better withstand higher speeds, crosswinds, and rough road conditions
- Suction mounts are more sensitive to cold temperatures and wet and dirty surfaces
- Might be difficult to orient more than 4 rods if you have larger spinning reels
- Fairly expensive
The RodMounts Sumo Suction Rod Carrier is a brilliant innovation in fishing rod holders that allows you to safely secure your poles to the outside of your vehicle that’s easily popped on and off in seconds.
This is more of a transport system than a storage system considering the suction cups pop right off of your vehicle when you’re done using the device.
The brand claims this rod holder features a higher grip-strength than the magnetic alternatives by employing the suction cup attachment points – allowing for greater highway speeds, bumpier roads, and stronger crosswinds.
If you’re seeking an external rod holder system but often get up above 45mph while driving with your rods, you’re better off with a suction system like this than with magnets. That being said, there are remarkably powerful magnetic rod holder options out there that in reality, will hold your rods just fine – and they’re not affected by wetness, cold, and grime like suction cups are.
Make sure to carefully consider the weather, driving speeds and road conditions if you’re thinking about buying a quick on-and-off option like this.
This transport system can carry up to 6 rods of any style, making it a highly versatile, high capacity option. If you prefer to bring a variety of rods when you hit the water, this is a solid choice.
You can mount this rod holder a few different ways depending on your vehicle. Hatchbacks and sedan owners will likely put both suction cup mounts up on the roof, while those driving trucks might opt to put one suction cup on the hood, and the other on the truck roof, orienting the rods tip-up running up the windshield.
Easy on and off attachment, a nondiscriminate high rod capacity and a variety of ways to mount to virtually any vehicle, RodMounts has without a doubt come up with a killer fishing rod holder with this one.
Find more RodMounts Sumo Suction Rod Carrier information and reviews here.
-
3. Tight Line Enterprises Magnetic Fishing Rod RacksPrice: $109.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Injection molded nylon construction with 1/4 inch bungee cord securely tie downs up to 4 rods
- Fits all rod types
- Powerful magnets firmly secure to ferrous metal hoods and roofs
- Grip strength of the magnets is not affected by temperature, wetness or filth like suction cup mounts are
- Easily taken on and off/switched between vehicles
- Will not secure to aluminum and fiberglass hoods/roofs
- Magnetic attachment is questionable if driving at particularly fast highway speeds
- Fairly expensive
Tight Line Enterprise’s Magnetic Fishing Rod Racks are a brilliant solution for those anglers that want an easy on and off rod transport system for the outside of their vehicle.
This fishing rod holder can receive four rods of any type, including fly rods and heavier surf rods. Simply attach the magnets to your vehicle however you want your rods oriented and snap them under the powerful bungee cords.
The magnets are remarkably powerful, able to be driven at high speeds and on bumpy roads. Many magnetic rod holder alternatives don’t have this level of grip strength – Tight Line Enterprises has ensured these mounts won’t go anywhere on you. Make sure to check to see if your vehicle is magnetic before purchasing – a simple refrigerator magnet will tell you.
The beauty of this design is that you can secure the magnets wherever you’d like, and can pop them on and off and switch them between vehicles in seconds. Longer vehicles will likely place both mounts on the roof, while trucks with compact cabs and shorter vehicles might place one mount on the hood, and the other on the roof in order to orient the rods tip-up running up the windshield.
A bit pricey, but well worth the cost when you consider the versatility and simplicity of design Tight Line Enterprises has come up with on this one!
Find more Tight Line Enterprises Magnetic Fishing Rod Racks information and reviews here.
-
4. River Smith 2-Banger Rooftop Fly Rod HolderPrice: $399.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Fly rod roof top rack for 2 rods
- Exterior rod holder that's lockable!
- Fits up to 10 foot rods (fully rigged)
- Fits most single-handed rods and reels up to 11wt
- Custom profile 6063-T5 Aluminum rod tubes are super strong and lightweight
- Fits most standard and aero roof rack bars
- Expensive option
- Require roof racks for installation
- It's best to leave your rods rigged, because unrigged rods can come apart while driving and then it's difficult extracting the rod tip from the tube-end
- Will not fit spinning rods
The River Smith 2-Banger Rooftop Fly Rod Holder is hands down one of the most convenient and secure systems out there for transporting fully rigged fly rods.
This style rod holder allows you to simply slide your fly rods into the two slots when it’s time to load up. This model is built to accommodate single-handed rods up to 10 feet, and reels up to 11wt (depends on reel model). If you need more capacity than that, then there is a four-rod option also available.
The most notable detiail of the 2-Banger is the fact that it’s lockable! This makes it a great option for those anglers that want to leave their rods fully rigged and on the outside of their vehicle while driving, but are concerned about having their expensive rods exposed to the world left to inspire potential theft.
The fully enclosed, custom profile 6063-T5 Aluminum rod tubes furthermore completely block your rods from the elements. No amount of sun, rain, snow or dust will get to your precious babies no matter what mother nature throws your way.
If your vehicle is fitted with roof racks or aero bars, and you’re a fly fisherman, then this option ought to be on your radar. An expensive option yes, but River Smith has come up with an impressively convenient and secure rod transport system with this one that’s well worth the cost.
Find more River Smith 2-Banger Rooftop Fly Rod Holder information and reviews here.
-
5. Brocraft Tackle Rack Fishing Rod HoldersPrice: $35.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Several different capacity options available
- Molded polypropylene construction is super rugged and won't corrode
- Easily mounts directly to the front of your vehicle, boat or wall
- Integrated slots for two pairs of pliers and knife storage
- Is only really suitable for surfcasting rods and rods with long fighting butts
- Will not be able to drill this rod holder onto the front of most sedans and smaller vehicles (best suited for trucks/vans)
- Leaves your rods unlocked and exposed to the elements
Brocraft’s Tackle Rack Fishing Rod Holders are a super simple rod storage system for those who own vehicles with grill plates, bumpers or brush bars that can be effectively drilled into.
This is a straightforward rod mount option that you simply slide your rods into and go. No lock, no strapping, just drop and drive! It’s really only compatible with surfcasting rods and rods with longer fighting butts – fly rods and shorter freshwater rods will not securely fit in there.
That being said, this is the perfect system for mounting to an offroad truck or RV or perhaps even an ATV if you need a system for fast grab-and-go surf fishing. On my native Cape Cod, this is the preferred system for anglers who chase bait-blitzes and birds up and down the over-sand beach roads.
The molded polypropylene construction is super rugged and won’t corrode – ideal for saltwater environments. There’s even a slot for stashing a bait knife and pliers – the tools of the surfcasting trade.
All things considered, for those seeking an affordable and simple rod holder system for the surf, look no further.
Find more Brocraft Tackle Rack Fishing Rod Holder information and reviews here.
-
6. LITTLEMOLE Car Fishing Rod Holder With Seat HookPrice: $23.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Allows you to utilize your vehicle's headrest to support rod tips
- Rubber brackets prevent rods from slipping and scratching
- Includes 2 additional multipurpose hangers for storing clothing, bags, groceries and more
- Multiple ways to orient your rods
- Highly affordable
- Super easy to install. no tools required
- Only secures the front/tips of your rods
- Requires headrest poles for setup
- Only a 4 rod capacity
The LITTLEMOLE Car Fishing Rod Holder With Seat Hook is a nifty system that allows you to more conveniently and safely lay your rods across the interior of your vehicle in a variety of configurations.
This rod holder simply attaches to one of the front seat headrests in your vehicle and then extends a series of four rubber brackets to one side, allowing you to safely place your rod tips into the device. The rod butts either lay on the top of the backseat (in sedans, trucks and hatchbacks) or on the floor if you’re driving a van or RV.
Your vehicle will determine the max length of the rods, but you can always split segmented rods in half with this option if necessary.
A really neat feature worth noting is that LITTLEMOLE has integrated two hanging hooks onto the back of this rod holder. You can easily hang your fishing layers or wet clothing, or even your fishing pack or bags of groceries for an upcoming campout. It’s a brilliant feature that offers a wide array of applications – greatly increasing the overall versatility of this option.
Make sure to take a close look at this one before purchasing – it’s not for everyone. For those that don’t require a fancy rod rack, however, this device will add some safety and convenience to your existing “toss em’ in” system.
Find more LITTLEMOLE Car Fishing Rod Holder With Seat Hook information and reviews here.
-
7. Hosmide Nylon Belt Strap Fishing Rod HolderPrice: $12.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Can fit up to 5 rod and reel combos
- Adjustable from 41 to 62 inches and compatible with almost any vehicle
- Can either split rods in half, or leave full length depending on vehicle type
- High strength nylon material belt with snap buckles is simple in design and should retain solid integrity
- Velcro closure makes taking rods off and on a breeze
- Installing will require some modification if you don't have overheead handles inside your vehicle
- Rods and reels will swing around a bit up there if you're driving on bumpy roads
- If you load up this rod holder with much weight, it might sag into the cabin of your vehicle more than you would prefer
The Hosmide Nylon Belt Strap Fishing Rod Holder is likely the best style, interior ceiling rod holder available for those looking to stash their rods within their vehicle.
This rod holder simply clips or straps to the overhead handles above each passenger window, creating tension across the cabin of your vehicle so you can then slip your rods in lengthwise. Velcro loops hold your rods in place, so sliding them in and out is a piece of cake.
The whole design of this storage system is remarkably simple, so there’s really very little that could go wrong with it.
If you have a smaller sedan, then you’ll have to break your segmented rods in half in order to fit them inside your vehicle. This might force you to utilize a loop for each rod section rather than full rod, perhaps turning this device into a two or three, versus five rod holder. If you drive a hatchback, van or longer vehicle, then you’ll be able to leave your full length rods rigged up!
Find more Hosmide Nylon Belt Strap Fishing Rod Holder information and reviews here.
-
8. NUZAMAS Portable Foam Fishing Rod HolderPrice: $22.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Super affordable option
- Mounts onto the interior ceiling hand-holds of virtually any vehicle, and is ideal for small cars
- High density, soft foam construction
- Super simple set up is easily converted between vehicles
- Heavier rods may cause this system to swing a bit on your vehicle ceiling, so make sure to keep the straps tight
- Can only hold up to 4 rods (split in half) - however depending on your vehicle and poles you may be able to store 8 rods
- Strapping is cheap, so be gentle with this system if you want it to last
The NUZAMAS Portable Foam Fishing Rod Holder is a great option for those anglers who want the ability to easily switch their rod transport system between vehicles.
This rod holder mounts onto the interior ceiling hand-holds of virtually any vehicle, so it’s a particularly great fit for smaller sedans. The rod holder has a four rod capacity when breaking your segmented rods in half, but if you’re setting up the two sections of the holder farther apart (in a hatchback or van) then perhaps you can leave your rods full-length and therefore fit up to eight (there are two slots allotted for each rod, so by keeping the rods full length, there are slots for 8 rods).
A high density, soft foam construction ensures adequate rod protection when you’re really bumping around, and the holder furthermore allows you to leave the reels on your rods.
Set up is as simple as strapping each side of the rod holder to the hand-holds above each passenger window, hence the easy transfer between vehicles. If there are no handholds present, then modifying this rod holder to somehow hold tension shouldn’t be too hard.
Find more NUZAMAS Portable Foam Fishing Rod Holder information and reviews here.
-
9. Rod Saver Vehicle Rod Carrier SystemPrice: $21.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Can hang up to 7 rods using the hand-holds on your vehicle's ceiling
- Simple spring clips and straps that adjust from 40 to 72 inches
- Can be set up for full length rods, or for splitting your rods into segments
- Easy set up doesn't require any tools
- Highly affordable
- May require a bit of modification in order to best-fit your vehicle
- Some might not like how their rods swing a bit during bumpy road conditions - they won't go anywhere though!
- Hardware is not of impressive quality - be gentle with this one if you want it to last
The Rod Saver Vehicle Rod Carrier System is an interior rod storage system that is more or less as simple as it gets. Depending on your vehicle and preference, this system can either be rigged up when you need it or installed a bit more permanently.
Similar to some of the other interior ceiling rod holders listed here, this device secures to either side of your vehicle’s cabin by attaching to the overhead passenger handles. Simple spring clips and straps adjust from 40 to 72 inches, so this is a fit with whatever you drive. If the overhead handles are for some reason difficult to mount to, this is an exceptionally easy to modify device that you can certainly make work with a little bit of ingenuity.
You can store up to seven rods with this option, making it a fairly high capacity choice, especially if you’re driving a smaller sedan. If the length of your vehicle allows for it, you could spread these two mounts far enough apart to leave rods fully rigged. If it doesn’t, simply split your rods into segments.
All in all you’re looking at a highly affordable fishing rod holder with a simple toolless setup for essentially any vehicle type. No doubt one of the best budget options available for those who like the idea of interior ceiling storage.
Find more Rod Saver Vehicle Rod Carrier System information and reviews here.
-
10. SEACHOICE 3-Rod Storage HolderPrice: $12.63Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Can be mounted vertically or horizontally in a variety of contexts
- Remarkably simple set up
- Super affordable
- Only stores 3 rods
- Materials are not of impressive quality so don't expect this rod holder to last a lifetime
- Does not support reels, so you may have difficulty mounting combos upside down
The SEACHOICE 3-Rod Storage Holder is a super simple and affordable rod mount system that works well within vehicles that have a large amount of interior space.
This is simply a foam insert rod holder that can hold up to three poles. You can mount it in any configuration you want really, but if you’re leaving the reels on your rods then you’ll likely want to mount it either sideways, or in a way that puts the reels above the foam inserts, rather than below it.
Because this rod holder is not built for splitting your rods in half or into segments, you’ll want to utilize it within a hatchback, van or truck bed/cap. You could mount it into the ceiling or sides of a van or truck cap, or the floor of a truckbed to name a few potential applications. Simply screw the two inserts as far apart as you want, and wha-lah, you’ve got three safe slots for rods.
Find more SEACHOICE 3-Rod Storage Holder information and reviews here.
-
11. Booms Fishing VBC Backseat Fishing Rod CarrierPrice: $16.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Hangs across the headrests of your vehicle for perpendicular, rather than lengthwise storage
- Fits virtually any vehicle (with space behind the back seat) and is easily removed/transferred between vehicles
- Neoprene rod wraps and strapping holds rods securely
- No tools required for set up
- Highly affordable
- Could very likely expose your rods to a greater possibility of damage if you're driving with pets and passengers
- Only holds 3 rods
- Creates a barrier between the front and back seat
The Booms Fishing VBC Backseat Fishing Rod Carrier is a unique rod transport system that’s perhaps a perfect fit for your vehicle if lengthwise storage is not an option.
This rod holder goes across your two front seats, (or rear seats if you drive a van), allowing up to three rods to be split into segments and placed horizontally across the cabin instead of running lengthwise down it.
It may look a bit dodgy to have your rods exposed in this manner, and I would say it is if you’re traveling with rear passengers or pets. Having your rods braced against the seats in such a way invites a fracture if you’re not careful, defeating the whole purpose of utilizing a rod rack so definitely consider the state of your vehicle and potential passengers before purchasing.
That being said, for those who own sedans and shorter vehicles that don’t allow for lengthwise storage, or vehicles that don’t allow for effective ceiling mounting, this could be a preferred method for rod transport.
The construction is built to last, and there are no tools required for the exceptionally easy install. You can furthermore transport this rod holder between vehicles in seconds.
A different approach to rod storage no doubt, but perhaps beautifully suited to the layout of your vehicle depending on what you drive.
Find more Booms Fishing VBC Fishing Rod Carrier For Vehicle Backseat information and reviews here.
-
12. ATeamProducts Window Suction Cup Fishing Rod HolderPrice: $19.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Super affordable option
- Connects and disconnects from windows in seconds and is therefore easily transferable between vehicles
- Holds up to 4 rods
- Won't be able to run rods full length in sedans and shorter vehicles
- Suction cup connection may not be able to hold the weight of rods and reels
- Be careful not to roll your windows up or down while the rod holder is mounted
The .ATeamProducts Window Suction Cup Fishing Rod Holder is a simple and easy to install/remove fishing rod holder system that will work in more or less any vehicle of regular length.
What you see is what you get with this one, it’s simply two suction cup mounts with slots for four rods that you can space apart as far as you would like. Sedans and shorter vehicles will likely require you to split your segmented rods in half, but hatchbacks and longer vehicles will likely allow you to leave rods full length.
The four rod slots are narrow, so you will likely only be able to put four rods, rather than four combos on here. Heavier rods and surf casting combos might overstress the grip-strength of the suction cups if driving on bumpy roads, so be mindful of that. This fishing rod holder is, all things considered, best utilized for freshwater spinning rods.
One major detail to consider when employing this rod holder is that you cannot roll your windows up and down while the mount is suctioned to it.
If your vehicle and equipment allow for logical and safe use of this rod holder, you’ll love how brilliantly simple it is to deploy and use as well as transfer between vehicles. All in all, a killer value fishing rod holder for the right application.
Find more ATeamProducts Window Suction Cup Fishing Rod Holder information and reviews here.
-
13. Organized Fishing Camo Horizontal Ceiling RackPrice: $21.20Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Stores up to 7 rods or combos
- Could be potentially mounted into the top of a truck cap, or ceiling of a van or hatchback
- Very easily installed and adjusted - simply screws into place
- Great option for at-home storage if you choose to re-purpose it or don't like the way it fits in your vehicle
- Highly affordable
- Installation will require you to drill holes into your truck cap or vehicle ceiling
- No real protection for your rods - perhaps consider padding this option if driving on rough roads
- Some might not like the camo aesthetic
Organized Fishing’s Camo Horizontal Ceiling Rack is intended for at-home or in-boat rod storage, but we wanted to include it here nonetheless for those anglers driving more customizable vehicles with large amounts of interior space to play with.
This straightforward rod rack stores up to seven rods or combos and can be mounted either horizontally or vertically. It’s a sweet option for mounting into the top of a truck cap or perhaps the ceiling of a van or hatchback. A more practical application of this rod rack would be to integrate it into the roof or sidewalls of a more spacious RV or van.
If you can dream it you can do it – all you’ll need is a few screws!
Find more Organized Fishing Camo Horizontal Ceiling Rack information and reviews here.
How To Select The Right Fishing Rod Holder For You
If you're seeking a system to simplify the way you get your fishing rods from A to B, there are a few details you oughta consider before making a purchase.
The main points to think about before pulling the trigger on a new rod holder or carry-system are obvious:
What kind are rods/reels are you transporting? Some rod holders won't fit spinning reels vs. fly fishing reels, while others have variable lengths, so think about the combos you take fishing carefully.
What kind of driving conditions do you expect? If you're just driving around town on mostly paved, well-maintained roads then you won't need to think much about this - those who often get on the highway at high speeds or who drive down bumpy roads will want to purchase a particularly secure rod holding system.
Do you want your rods on the inside or outside of your vehicle? Having your rods secured to the outside of your car or truck clears up space and makes for easier organization within your vehicle, but it's not always the best choice. Theft concerns, weather and road conditions, as well as the make and model of your vehicle should all be considered when it comes to inside vs. outside rod storage
Fishing Rod Holders For Trucks
If you drive a truck, you've got more space to begin with, so deciding on a rod holder system is made easier. Most exterior rooftop systems will be compatible with most trucks, while those who own a cap for their truck bed might even be interested in some interior storage.
Some of our favorite rod-transport options for truck owners include:
- Brocraft Tackle Rack Fishing Rod Holder
- RodMounts Sumo Suction Rod Carrier
- YAKIMA ReelDeal Rooftop Fishing Rod Mount
- Hosmide Nylon Belt Strap Fishing Rod Holder
Fishing Rod Holders For Sedans and Smaller Vehicles
Sedans and smaller vehicles pose a true challenge when it comes to transporting fishing rods due to their lack of interior space and overall shorter length. The best options for smaller vehicles either effectively store your rods on the outside of the car or require you to split your rods into pieces for segmented interior storage.
Some of our favorite options for smaller vehicles and sedans include:
- Booms Fishing VBC Backseat Fishing Rod Carrier
- RodMounts Sumo Suction Rod Carrier
- Hosmide Nylon Belt Strap Fishing Rod Holder
- Rod Saver Vehicle Rod Carrier System
Fishing Rod Holders For Inside Your Vehicle
Our top picks for interior storage include:
- LITTLEMOLE Car Fishing Rod Holder With Seat Hook
- Hosmide Nylon Belt Strap Fishing Rod Holder
- Rod Saver Vehicle Rod Carrier System
Fishing Rod Holders For Outside Your Vehicle
Our top picks for exterior storage include:
- YAKIMA ReelDeal Rooftop Fishing Rod Mount
- RodMounts Sumo Suction Rod Carrier
- River Smith 2-Banger Rooftop Fly Rod Holder
- Tight Line Enterprises Magnetic Fishing Rod Rack
Fishing Rod Holders For Fly Rods
Remember that fly rods have a distinctly different design than spinning rods and casting rods and don't always fit into the same rod mounts or holders.
While many of the fishing rod holders listed can be made to work with fly rods, a few options that are sure to be compatible include:
- RodMounts Sumo Suction Rod Carrier
- River Smith 2-Banger Rooftop Fly Rod Holder
- YAKIMA ReelDeal Rooftop Fishing Rod Mount
- LITTLEMOLE Car Fishing Rod Holder With Seat Hook
