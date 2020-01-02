9 Best Heated Socks: Compare & Save

Up to 150 degrees max heat setting

Up to 19 hours of battery life!

Improved combed cotton construction

2-year warranty

Hand wash only

The Begleri Heated Socks are a surprisingly affordable pair of heated socks for their downright impressive max heat and battery life stats!

These socks can pump the heat for up to 19 hours – now that’s some serious runtime! The lowest (and longest-lived) battery setting is furthermore 104-122 degrees F – more or less equivalent with the max heat setting of many alternative heated sock options! These socks get their long battery life from integrated 4000mAh batteries, rather than the 2200mAh batteries typically utilized in the industry.

The max heat of 150 degrees is one of the warmest options available on the market – so if you’re seeking the toastiest pair out there, these could be the heated socks you’re looking for.

The improved cotton construction is naturally insulting as well as breathable, so these socks feel great with or without the heat turned on. The battery packs are fairly low profile and high up on the sock, so they’re compatible with most ski and snowboard boots without any pinching.

The brand even offers a 2-year warranty, so you can buy in confidence that these socks won’t let you and your feet down.