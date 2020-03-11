9 Best Electric Fillet Knives: Compare & Save

The BUBBA 110V Electric Fillet Knife is a workhorse capable of cleaning virtually any species and or size of fish, making it one of the most truly versatile options on the market.

Providing exceptional torque and cutting strength and compatible with a wide assortment of replaceable blades, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a more capable electric knife than this.

BUBBA includes an extensive blade set here – a 7-inch E FLEX, 9-inch E FLEX, 9-inch E STIFF, and 12-inch E STIFF blade for more or less every species and scenario. The brand truly sets you up for effectively cleaning anything and everything with fins with this super-inclusive, top-quality knife and blade set.

The bigger blades (9+ inches) are brilliant for saltwater applications, while the shorter 7-inch blade is an ideal freshwater companion. All of the blades are Titanium Nitride coated for increased lifespan and easier cleaning, so BUBBA has crafted this whole set anticipating had abuse and corrosive environments.

The 12-inch stiff blade paired with this powerhouse motor is perhaps the best option for effortlessly cleaning the biggest pelagic species of fish such as tuna, sharks, and billfish, so if you’re a big-game offshore angler seeking an unstoppable electric fillet knife, this is it.

The 8.5-inch handle length features a non-slip grip and a trigger guard providing you with a nice ergonomic, and safe to handle grip. The 8-foot cord length furthermore provides an extended range for use away from outlets, so you won’t be tied to the kitchen counter with this one.

Not to be overlooked, the premium EVA case included with this purchase houses the knife and blades beautifully for easy storage and transport, making this an impressively compact, go-anywhere option despite its remarkable power and capabilities.

An outstanding knife paired with some of the best blades in the business all covered under a one-year warranty – you can’t go wrong with the BUBBA 110V Electric Fillet Knife no matter who you are!