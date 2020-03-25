11 Best Gun Cleaning Kits: Which Is Right For You?

For all rifles, pistols, shotguns, and inline muzzleloaders

100% cotton 2 and 3 inch patches, 3 slotted tips, and 2 patch savers

4 firearm specific ripcords for quick one-pass cleaning in the field

5.56mm B.O.N.E tool quickly and easily cleans the bolt, bolt carrier, and firing pin

16 bronze bore brushes accommodate virtually any caliber firearm

Array of lubricants and greases with various applicator tips

The portable case allows you to easily take it to the range and doubles as a work surface with two vice options

The All Caliber Elite Range Box with Universal Gun Cleaning Gear by Otis Technology is a wonderful cleaning kit for hunters and shooting range enthusiasts alike that offers an expansive array of cleaning solvents, bore brushes, and patches for maintaining virtually any firearm!

This option is a bit pricier than most gun cleaning kits, but that’s because of the inclusiveness of this toolset. There is a huge array of bronze brushes, slotted tips, ripcords and other technical tools for cleaning any and all firearms the way you should – super thoroughly!

Otis Technology even includes four firearm specific ripcords for fast, one-pass cleaning of your guns in the field or at the range – perhaps the most valuable and practical set of tools included here. While disassembling your weapons and taking the time to properly maintain each component is essential, it’s wonderful having some tools for quick and easy cleaning between more thorough maintenance.

The brand’s renowned 5.56mm B.O.N.E tool quickly and easily cleans the bolt, bolt carrier, and firing pin – another valuable and highly practical component to this impressively equipped set.

A nice array of solvents, lubricants, and greases is also included here, providing you with a fair amount of product to complete quite a few cleanings before needing to restock.

The portable case allows you to easily take this kit to the range, or to a fellow sportsman’s workshop and furthermore doubles as a work surface with two vice options for effectively holding down long guns.

All things considered, this is a brilliantly equipped gun cleaning kit from a respected brand in the industry that provides you with some of the most practical and relevant tools available for effective gun maintenance.