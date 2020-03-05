13 Best Kayak Life Jackets For All Paddlers

Geared towards kayak fishermen

Features a wide array of pockets for tackle and gear storage as well as an envelope pocket for a GPS unit

Hyperon tab and external D-ring attachment points for securing gear you want on hand

Integrated rod holder

AirComfort System facilitates excellent breathability

Reflective accents for added safety

Tough 240D ripstop nylon design

The Old Town Lure Angler Life Jacket is a fishing-specific PFD that’s loaded with features for the gear heavy, intensive angler who wants all the bells and whistles.

This is a fishing PFD geared towards seated paddlers that utilizes a high-back design for eliminating interference with your sitting position – but that doesn’t mean stand-up anglers won’t love it for applications outside of their kayak. It’s a full-feature vest that has integrated all the best features while somehow maintaining a profile that doesn’t feel too cumbersome.

The Lure Angler integrates mindfully designed zippered pockets for tackle and larger gear storage, stretch mesh pockets for tinier items, and an envelope pocket for a VHF or GPS unit – all oriented in a brilliant schematic for easy access and utilization. There are furthermore hyperon tab and D-ring attachment points for externally securing tools and gear, and even a built-in rod holder.

Old Town has truly hit all the bases here if you’re a fisherman who likes to have all their tools and toys on hand, or alternatively just a gear-laden paddler! Wilderness guides might be a fan of this vest as well for its extensive array of organized storage.

A rugged 240D ripstop nylon construction makes sure you get your money’s worth when it comes to lifespan while Old Town’s signature AirComfort System generates excellent breathability and overall comfort. Old Town sent me a Lure Angler Life Jacket to field test just last year, and I paddle in mine on even the hottest summer days without feeling overheated.