11 Best Binoculars for Your Money

Every household should have a pair of binoculars because you never know when you will need to view something that is further away than the human eye can see. I can think of dozens of instances where I wanted a zoomed view of something far away and didn’t have my binoculars on me. Now I typically stash them in my car or bring them with me in my shoulder bag or backpack just in case. They are a handy tool to have if you are a fan of sporting events or the outdoors.

These Vortex binoculars or “bingos” as many outdoorsy folks call them are a 10x zoom set with 42mm lenses. Binoculars come in different views and those views are based on the zoom and the lenses. This pair of bingos are super durable and work to increase light transmission, Dielectric coating provides bright, clear, color-accurate images. The adjustable eyecups make these the perfect pair to look through with or without your glasses or sunglasses. They are also coated with rubber to make them durable in case you drop them while hiking or camping.

The featured pair of binoculars are 10x 42mm but there are a bunch of other options should you be looking for something a little bit different. 10×50, 12×50, 10×42, and 10×32.