11 Best Inflatable Boards: Your Buyer’s Guide

Stand up paddle boards are a blast for all sorts of summer fun! Whether you’re surfing, going for a leisurely paddle, practicing yoga or fishing, a reliable SUP is a ton of fun to own!
While hard-bodied boards have their advantages, the versatility of inflatable SUPs is tough to beat! Most inflatable paddle board options break down into a backpack carry system making them impressively portable and easy to travel with!
The word inflatable implies a puncture risk, but the military-grade PVC used to build SUPs these days is remarkably durable so you can paddle in total confidence.
Track down the perfect inflatable boards for your needs with our buyer’s guide and get out on the water ASAP.
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $399.95 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $1,199.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $299.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $649.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $695.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $995.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $399.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $279.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $989.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $369.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $595.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
-
1. GILI All Around Inflatable Stand Up Paddle Board PackagePrice: $399.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- All inclusive package deal, and everything fits into the travel backpack!
- Adjustable travel paddle
- Snap-in fin
- Carry handle on the nose makes for a great spot to tie up
- Extra large traction pad can accomodate for your furry friend
- Center grab handle
- Inflates in as little as 5 minutes!
- A bit of bungeed storage on the nose
- Two year warranty
- Limited color selection
- Quality of the paddle is good, not great. You'll want to upgrade if you're a serious paddler
- Some users report a better experience inflating the board utilizing an electric pump
Here’s a stellar value inflatable SUP package by GILI that’s perfect for beginner to intermediate paddlers!
This is an all-inclusive kit that includes a leash, manual air pump, and a three-piece travel paddle! Everything you need to get on the water is included! The whole package all fits into a backpack carry system, so you can go ahead and travel with this option, or hike deep into the backcountry if you choose to!
The board is 10 and a half feet long, and 31 inches wide, so it’s nice and spacious when it comes to paddling without becoming too cumbersome to carry and transport on your own.
Setup takes as little as five minutes utilizing the included manual pump, but some users find it even easier (and of course quicker) to reach 15 PSI employing an electric pump. Either way, this bad boy unfolds, inflates and receives the snap-on center fin in a matter of minutes!
The extra length traction pad makes this inflatable paddle board particularly great for practicing yoga, or for paddling with your canine companion – you won’t have to worry about this (six inch thick) military-grade PVC puncturing!
All in all, this is a killer affordable option for a reliable inflatable paddle board that’s a breeze for virtually anyone to set up and navigate!
Find more GILI All Around Inflatable Stand Up Paddle Board Package information and reviews here.
-
2. Body Glove Mariner Inflatable Stand-Up PaddleboardPrice: $1,199.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Impressive 300 pound weight capacity
- Fishing specific SUP that features attachment points for Railblaza fishing accessories and rod holders
- Cooler tie-down points and bungeed gear storage combine for some great on the water organization!
- Excellent board for all-purpose, beginner to intermediate use!
- Includes a dry bag for your cell phone
- All inclusive kit including a wheeled backpack
- Three fins for enhanced tracking and stability
- One year warranty
- Expensive option
- No color selection
- More advanced paddlers will want an upgrade from the three piece, aluminum paddle
The Mariner Inflatable Fishing SUP by Body Glove is the paddle board you’re seeking if you’re an avid angler. This is an easy to paddle, 11 foot long board loaded with fishing-specific features that’s built for chasing and targeting fish!
Body Glove recently sent me out a Mariner for some on the water field testing, and I love the way the board handles. It has a great look, is easy to set up and break down, and features a high-quality pump, paddle and carry bag! The price is a bit high on this one, but you’re still getting more than you pay for compared to most of the competition!
Unlike most inflatable paddle board packages, the Mariner features built-in, rather than detachable fins, and you can feel how solid the tracking is as a result. The “all around” shape of the board is furthermore a particularly stable design, so it’s great for beginner paddlers whether you intend on fishing or not!
The Mariner has tie-down points for a large cooler, attachment points for Railblaza fishing accessories or rod holders, as well as an anchor line system! Everything you need to bring along your fishing essentials is here, and with room to spare!
The 300-pound weight capacity ensures there’s enough room for you and all your gear, or even a second angler or perhaps your canine companion. The deck pad furthermore has a great feel for sitting, standing and laying down so it’s comfortable to paddle with a partner.
All in all, a stellar inflatable paddle board choice for the adventurous outdoorsmen and anglers out there!
Find more Body Glove Mariner Inflatable Stand-Up Paddleboard information and reviews here.
-
3. Zray X1 Inflatable Paddle BoardPrice: $299.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Excellent value, all inclusive package
- Includes a seat!
- Pet friendly
- Four stainless steel D-rings for seat or gear attachment
- Smaller size is particularly responsive
- Bungeed gear storage on the nose of the board
- 264 pound weight capcity is not terribly impressive
- No color selection
- Shorter (9 feet 9 inches) length may be a bit difficult to balance on for some novice paddlers
The X1 Inflatable Paddle Board by Zray is one of the best value options if you’re interested in a SUP that is compatible with seating.
This is a smaller sized inflatable SUP at nine feet, nine inches long, so it handles a bit more nimble than a lot of the 11 foot plus options. The shorter length may take a little getting used to when standing if you don’t have a ton of experience balancing on a SUP – but at almost 10 feet this is still a lot of board.
The seat won’t give you a ton of support, but it’s nice to have something to lean into if you like to sit. Even if you hardly ever use it, you have to admit it’s a pretty brilliant feature – especially considering it pops on and off the SUP in seconds.
For its size and cost, this is a sweet little board you can do a lot on. Brave the surf, go for a leisurely paddle with your dog, or just lay out and nap on your favorite lake. The only real drawback with this option is the not so impressive 260-pound weight capacity. If you like the idea of doubling up with a partner, you’ll likely want to look elsewhere.
When you’re not using the seat, the four D-rings used to attach it can be utilized to secure other gear – a simple but underrated feature when you consider the bare-bones storage options SUPs typically provide. A bit of bungeed storage on the nose of the board also provides a space to secure a dry bag or speaker.
Find more Zray X1 Inflatable Paddle Board information and reviews here.
-
4. THURSO SURF Waterwalker All-Around Inflatable SUPPrice: $649.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Three different size options
- Removable, three fin system
- Backpack carry system also works as a roller bag
- Includes cooler/seat tie downs
- Front and rear bungee storage
- Includes a paddle-mount
- Carbon paddle can be attached to another blade to transition into a kayak paddle
- Includes a two-way pump for inflation and deflation
- Canine compatible
- Two year warranty
- Fairly expensive option
- Some might not like the aesthetic of the fake wood
- Potential to misplace the removable fins - be mindful when setting up and breaking down!
The THURSO SURF Waterwalker All-Around Inflatable SUP is a great beginner to advanced option for all members of the family that’s available in several sizes.
This inflatable SUP is available as an 11, 10.5 or 10 foot long option, all of which are equipped with removable fins and a carbon shaft, kayak convertible paddle.
These boards can be outfitted with a seat, and the paddles are designed to receive another blade on the opposite end in order for you to sit and paddle like you’re on a sit-on-top kayak.
This paddle board is loaded with features for fishing, cruising and family fun. There are cooler tie-downs on the rear of the board, bungee storage on both the bow and stern, a place to safely mount your paddle and a canine compatible pad!
The included pump even draws air out as well as pumps it, so deflating the Waterwalker is made even easier!
THURSO SURF has designed the barry system for this inflatable SUP set to be both a backpack and a roller bag, so transporting your board is made that much easier.
All in all, an awesome value SUP for the cost with an entire array of killer stand out features.
Find more THURSO SURF Waterwalker All-Around Inflatable SUP information and reviews here.
-
5. ISLE Surf and SUP PioneerPrice: $695.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Suitable for surfing
- Awesome aesthetic to the bag and board
- Two sets of bungeed storage
- Rounded, neoprene carry handle
- Includes a quality, carbon fiber paddle
- Carry bag has particularly great strapping
- Easy set up and breakdown
- Fairly expensive, but you're still getting more than you pay for!
- 240 pound weight limit is not terribly impressive
- Awesome aesthetics, but limited color selection
Here’s a higher quality inflatable SUP that’s a great option for those that are more serious about paddle sports, or are looking for an upgrade from their current, beginner level board.
The Pioneer by ISLE Surf and SUP is an attractive 10.5 foot board that’s up for virtually anything! Take this one out into the surf or use it as a touring SUP – the stability, speed, tracking, and storage potential of this unit make it well worth the cost!
Unfortunately, the weight capacity is not terribly impressive at 240 pounds making this more or less a one-person SUP. You can still go ahead and paddle the Pioneer with a friend, but there are certainly better options if you’re buying an inflatable paddle board for group shenanigans.
As a single person SUP, the three fin design and overall build of the board make it a killer choice for speed, tracking and stability. If you’ve paddled a cheap, beginner SUP before, you’ll be able to tell the difference between this board and entry level options.
The included travel paddle with this one is actually built from carbon fiber which certainly sets it apart from most other all-inclusive SUP packages. Additionally, the travel backpack and included pump are also of nice quality and built with longterm durability in mind. ISLE Surf and SUP have really gone the distance to make this a top-notch package deal!
Lastly, you gotta love the aesthetic of this almost retro-looking board. It has a clean, professional look that will no doubt turn heads wherever it is that you like to paddle.
Find more ISLE Surf and SUP Pioneer information and reviews here.
-
6. ISLE Surf & SUP Megalodon 15 Foot Paddle BoardPrice: $995.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 15 feet long and 8 inces thick!
- Holds over 1,000 pounds (up to 8 people!!)
- Military grade PVC is impressively durable, good luck damaging this one!
- 16 neoprene carry handles for easy group transport
- Awesome aesthetic
- Breaks down and sets up easily
- Includes two hand pumps
- Quad-fin design for enhanced tracking and stability
- Expensive option
- Too large to break down into an all-inclusive carry backpack
- Will be difficult to carry and transport on your own
The ISLE Surf & SUP Megalodon 15 Foot Paddle Board is a unique option of inflatable SUP that allows up to eight paddlers to ride at a time! This is one seriously fun piece of gear for both families and rowdy groups of friends, but don’t mistake the Megladon for a toy, it’s a high-quality SUP that’s built with performance and durability in mind!
This bad boy is a whopping 15 feet long, and is eight inches thick rather than the six-inch thickness typical of the industry. The weight limit of the Megladon is 1,050 pounds, so you’ll need quite a few friends to max this one out!
The huge size makes for all sorts of on the water fun – fortunately, nobody will get hurt rough-housing because of the forgiving inflatable design!
Group fun aside, this massive inflatable SUP makes for the ultimate yoga board, or for a serious, all-around fishing platform. The Megladon is also perfect for romantic picnic dates on the water.
ISLE Surf and SUP include two paddles, as well as two pumps with this purchase so you can utilize the extra man-power on hand.
There is no included backpack carry system because of the tremendous size of this option, but the Megladon does, however, roll up and store impressively compact. You’ll have no issue storing/transporting the board and accessories in any style vehicle – not too shabby for an eight-man watercraft!
Find more ISLE Surf & SUP Megalodon 15 Foot Paddle Board information and reviews here.
-
7. Vilano Voyager Inflatable SUP KitPrice: $399.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Larger board at 11 feet long, and 32 inches wide
- 300 pound weight capacity
- A bit of bungeed storage on the bow
- Stainless steel D-rings line the board for gear attachement
- Center carry handle
- Deck pad is large enough (and durable enough) for your dog to come along
- Full kit featuring a super easy set up
- One year warranty
- No color selection
- Some may not like the inclusion of D-rings on the side rail for the shoulder strap attachment
- May be worth investing in an electric pump given the size of this board depending on who you are
The Vilano Voyager Inflatable SUP Kit is hands down one of the best value beginner’s options on the market. If you’re new to paddle sports or are shopping for a travel or backup board on a budget, this option should be on your radar!
This is a simple, but reliable SUP that’s highly comparable to a lot of the more expensive competition. The Voyager is 11 feet long, and 32 inches wide featuring a 300-pound weight capacity, so it’s a particularly stable option. This bad boy will paddle nicely with two passengers and can also accommodate for quite a bit of gear.
In my opinion, the best feature of this board is the array of stainless steel D-rings that line the outside of the SUP. You can use them to attach gear, seating or even a large cooler. Securing a cooler to the ‘stern’ of your SUP is a great way to give yourself an effective seat and bring along lunch!
If you plan on embarking on some adventures, the ability to load and effectively carry gear (and food/beverage) is not to be overlooked!
Despite the lower price tag, this paddle board is constructed totally comparable to the competition and is just as tough against abrasion and puncture! Paddle with your dog, go fishing with all your gear, and rough-house on this SUP all you want – there’s even a one year warranty so you can buy in confidence.
This kit sets up and breaks down in minutes, and is a piece of cake to transport using the backpack carry system. All in all, it’s tough to beat the price point of this option if you’re seeking a simple but reliable inflatable SUP.
Find more Vilano Voyager Inflatable SUP Kit information and reviews here.
-
8. Vilano Journey Inflatable SUP KitPrice: $279.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Excellent price point makes this an awesome entry level SUP
- Center carry handle
- 11 stainless steel D-rings on deck for gear attachment
- A bit of bungee storage on the bow
- Compatible with seating attachments
- One year warranty
- No color selection
- Max weight of 260 pounds is not terribly impressive
- Some might not like the addition of the D-rings on the side-rails for the shoulder strap
Here is perhaps the best budget option of inflatable SUP if you simply want to get on the water for the lowest possible cost.
The Journey SUP by Vilano is a no-frills, simple but reliable inflatable option that’s perfect for leisurely paddles. This is an average sized SUP at 10 feet long with a 32-inch wide deck, so it’s suitable for virtually any on the water activity.
Unfortunately, the weight limit is only 260 pounds with this option, so it’s not the best choice for group fun. That being said, there is an array of stainless steel D-rings for gear, seating or cooler attachment, so a lone paddler can at least load this option up with whatever they need!
The backpack carry system is a breeze to load and unload – Vilano has designed a truly low maintenance system with this one that’s great for grab-and-go paddling!
This is a single fin SUP, so it won’t track quite as nicely as a lot of higher quality options, but considering the cost, this is still quite a capable paddle board. For the budget buyer looking for an entry-level board, this is an awesome go-to that won’t let you down.
Find more Vilano Journey Inflatable SUP Kit information and reviews here.
-
11. Peak Expedition Inflatable Stand Up Paddle BoardPrice: $595.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Fully inclusive kit
- Pet friendly
- 300 pound weight capacity
- Front and rear bungeed gear storage
- Impressively low weight at 19.5 pounds inflated
- Front, rear, and center carry handles
- One year warranty
- Limited color selection
- Some might not like the aesthetic of the graphic
- Some difficulty getting the pump back into the carry-kit once broken down
- Included paddle quality is not on par with the rest of the SUP kit
The Peak Expedition Inflatable Stand Up Paddle Board is another killer value buy that’s great as an all-around SUP option. This unit is highly comparable to the board by Swonder previously listed, the main difference being aesthetic.
Available as either a 10.5 or 11-foot option, this is another highly stable, three-fin SUP. Bungee storage on the bow and stern give you better than average storage potential, while the included center fin runs nice and deep for improved tacking.
This board although a bit more expensive then much of the competition is well worth the cost due to the way it handles and the feel of the brushed EVA deck.
This SUP features a 300-pound weight capacity, so you sit nice and high on the water with this one no matter your gear-load! The total weight is furthermore less than 20 pounds inflated – pretty impressive for such a large water toy!
The included carry bag has an equally cool look when compared to the board and loads and unloads easily aside from the manual pump. You won’t have any trouble stuffing everything in there with a little practice, but go ahead and keep the pump separate for a truly easy breakdown!
Find more Peak Expedition Inflatable Stand Up Paddle Board information and reviews here.
See Also:
- Best SUP Paddles: Your Buyer’s Guide
- Best Fishing Life Vests: Compare & Save
- Best River Floating Tubes: Your Buyer’s Guide
- Best Beach Essentials: The Ultimate List
-
Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and other affiliate advertising programs and may receive a commission if you purchase a product via a link on this page.