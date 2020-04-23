15 Best Inflatable Fishing Boats: The Ultimate List

Our list of the best inflatable fishing boats has tracked down the top vessels for solo fishermen and angling pairs to gear up and get on the water in search of the big one. Featuring a variety of different style watercraft from rowboats and fishing kayaks , to pontoon boats and inflatable SUPs , we’ve tracked down just the right option for your fishing style!

Inflatable fishing boats offer impressive versatility both on and off the water for virtually every style angler. Inflatable vessels are built more durably and reliably than ever before, and their ease of transport and storage is unmatched. Whether you’re seeking a minimalist personal watercraft for sneaking into your favorite honey hole, or a full feature vessel for long days on the water with all your gear, there is an array of awesome inflatable options for every angling context and application.

Inflatable Fishing Kayaks

Inflatable kayaks are a great choice of fishing vessel for those that want to cover a lot of water and/or own a particularly portable boat.

While gear storage and integrated fishing features are often limited, most inflatable kayaks break down remarkably compact for super easy storage and transport. Some are in fact so portable that you can even pack them into their storage bags or backpacks and hike into more remote fishing destinations.

Many inflatable kayaks are furthermore impressively capable on the water, even able to handle whitewater conditions. These vessels also move fast depending on your paddling strength, allowing you to cover a lot more water than most alternative inflatable options.

Some of our favorite inflatable fishing kayaks include:

Inflatable Pontoon Boats

Inflatable pontoon boats are a unique option that are available for both solo fishermen and angling pairs that offer particularly solid stability, and oftentimes extensive storage and organization potential.

Some pontoons are furthermore quite capable in moving water and are therefore suitable for running rapids and overnight river trips!

Our top list of the best inflatable pontoon boats has compiled all of our favorites, but our top fishing-specific picks include:

Inflatable Fishing SUPs

SUPs, or stand up paddleboards, are not to be ignored when considering the pros and cons of the various inflatable fishing vessel options. These remarkably compact inflatables allow you to safely and securely stand up while actively angling, and furthermore are oftentimes integrated with fishing-specific features.

Some SUPs can accommodate multiple anglers, and have a fairly high gear capacity despite their simplistic design. They furthermore break down particularly well compared to virtually every fishing vessel category out there, making SUPs the ultimate go-to when it comes to travel and adventure angling.

You can easily check an inflatable SUP on an international flight and have your own mini poling skiff for exploring tidal flats, alpine lakes, and backcountry streams wherever your angling destination is!

A few of our top picks for both highly capable and portable inflatable SUPs include:

Float Tubes & Kick Boats

Float tubes are great personal fishing vessels that offer particularly easy portability. This inflatable fishing boat style is comfortable, easy to get down to the water and maneuver, and affordable.

While many float tube options are minimalist in their design and are simply intended to get you on the water, some are more equipped with integrated fishing features than others. Built-in anchor mounts, stripping baskets, rod holders and gear storage are all available, so think twice about owning a float tube if you previously assumed they were just glorified pool toys.

While our list of the best fishing float tubes has compiled all of our top options, a few of our highlighted favorites are as follows:

2-Man Fishing Boats

What's better than a day out on the water fishing? Fishing with a friend of course!

Here are a few of our top picks for inflatable options that accommodate for two or more anglers and their gear:

Affordable Fishing Boats

Seeking a particularly affordable fishing vessel that won't break the bank? It can be tough finding a wallet-friendly watercraft that will perform the way you need it to, fortunately there are quite a few inflatable options that are offered at a more than reasonable price point.

A few of our favorite inflatable fishing boats for a variety of angling styles and applications that are offered at a lower cost include:

