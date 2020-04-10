11 Best Inflatable Pontoon Boats: Compare & Save

Our top list has tracked down the best options for all anglers and boating enthusiasts!

Depending on the boat frame and design, integrated features, and the pontoon width and length, these watercraft can be quite capable as fishing vessels or overnight pack rafts that can even be used for running rivers in place of a drift boat or raft.

Inflatable pontoon boats are a wonderful choice of vessel for a wide variety of on the water applications. Whether you’re an angler seeking a watercraft to chase fish in or a pleasure boater in search of a vessel for simply cruising and enjoying the day, an inflatable pontoon boat is a highly stable, portable, and versatile option for those who enjoy being on the water.

Fishing Pontoon Boats

While most inflatable pontoon boats are designed with fishing as a focus, there are a few models in particular that are particularly well-equipped for anglers.

With built-in features such as integrated stripping baskets, anchor and trolling motor mounts, rod holders and more, our top choices for angling are brilliantly designed for getting you on the fish.

Here are some of our favorite options for anglers:

Pleasure Pontoon Boats

If you're simply seeking an inflatable pontoon boat for lounging, reading, or just drinking some beers with friends, there are some great available options that don't focus so much on integrated fishing features.

A few of our top picks for those who are simply looking to kick back on the water include:

Minimalist Pontoon Boats

If you're a bare-bones fisherman who doesn't require a lot of gear or a pleasure boater who only ever packs a lunch, some water, and a book, then there are some brilliant minimalist pontoon boats that don't include all the bells and whistles.

Some of our favorite options for keeping it simple include:

Full Feature Pontoon Boats

While their inherent build is quite simple, there are some highly equipped, impressively designed inflatable pontoon boat options when it comes to integrated features.

Adventurers seeking a boat for multi-day river trips and serious anglers requiring a particularly capable boat will be wise to check out some of these full feature options in order to satisfy their more gear-intensive needs:

Frameless Pontoon Boats

A frameless pontoon boat enables even greater portability and ease of deployment. While the lack of frame might make this style feel more like a float tube than a pontoon boat when it comes to responsiveness on the water, this style of construction is certainly easier to manage and maintain.

The best frameless pontoon boats still position anglers nice and high above the water for effective sighting and casting, and offer adequate storage depending on what you're up to, so don't necessarily think of these boats as an inferior alternative to framed options. The pros and cons of a frameless boat are specific to your fishing or boating style.

A few of our top frameless picks include:

Inflatable Pontoon Boats For White Water

Most inflatable pontoons are not all that suitable for white water applications, but that doesn't mean they can't handle some rougher conditions along your route. Most brands do not offer a white water rating on their boats - likely to leave that determination up to the paddler because a boat's ability on the river has just as much to do with the person rowing as it does the boat!

ALWAYS be confident in your rowing ability and knowledgable of the route and conditions before attempting to run rivers in any pontoon boat - while these boats are highly versatile in their applications make sure to learn your vessel's (and your own) limitations before embarking.

That being said, there are certainly some inflatable pontoon boats that are built with particularly resilient frames designed in anticipation of moving water. Our top picks for those who want to embark on river fishing trips and big water overnights include:

Pontoon Boat Accessories

One of the most beautiful aspects of owning a pontoon boat is the ability to modify it and add accessories. These are highly customizable boats that you can truly outfit to match your needs and wants.

Check out a few of these potential accessories for some inspiration personalizing your own pontoon boat:

Fishing Float Tubes

If you're seeking a personal fishing vessel that's easy to transport and deploy regardless of your strength or vehicle size, perhaps an inflatable pontoon boat is a bit excessive for your needs.

Fishing float tubes are very comparable in their design and intended applications to pontoon boats, but are drastically easier to store, transport, set up and break down.

Most pontoon boats are intended to be left inflated for the season rather than assembling and dissassembling every time you want to get on the water, so a float tube can be a superior alternative for those seeking a simple grab-and-go fishing vessel.

Inflatable Kayaks

Inflatable kayaks offer remarkable portability for their versatile on the water applications. Many inflatable kayak options break down into a backpack carry system and can be easily packed in a sedan trunk, stored in a bedroom closet or even slid underneath a bed!

