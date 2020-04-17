15 Best IWB Holsters For Concealed Carry

Inside the waistband holsters are the preferred choice for those gun owners who choose to conceal carry. IWB holsters, unlike other options, are highly discrete, and also allow for quick and reliable pistol draws.
Our list of the best IWB holsters has tracked down a wide variety of options for every handgun type and personal carrying preference so you can select a weapon retention system that feels comfortable on your person, remains highly concealable, and is ready at a moment’s notice.
- .08 Inch, precision-molded Boltaron material with stainless steel black powder coat hardware
- For Glock 48 only
- Easily adjustable retention pressure and carry angle (cant) from 0-15 degrees
- Posi-Click’ audible retention lock system
- Made in the USA
- Lifetime warranty
The CYA Supply Co. G48 Inside Waistband Holster is an industry-leading, top quality option for gun owners seeking an adjustable, weapon-specific Kydex holster for their Glock 48. The brand also builds variants of this holster for virtually every popular model handgun – find what you’re looking for here if you like the looks and specs of this option.
This option is built from .08-inch, precision-molded Boltaron material (very similar to Kydex) with stainless steel black powder coat hardware. It’s an exceptionally durable and lightweight option that will last a lifetime of abuse.
CYA Supply Co. has made the retention pressure and carry angle, or cant, adjustable (0-15 degrees) so you can set this option up to match your preferences exactly. Just because weapon-specific holsters are designed for your model firearm does not mean that they will necessarily match up with your preferred carry-settings, so having the option to precisely customize your IWB holster is not to be underrated.
A Posi-Click audible retention system furthermore lets you know that your pistol is properly secured when re-holstering, giving you total peace of mind that your weapon is safely stored.
CYA Supply Co. builds their holsters in the US, and offers a lifetime warranty, a sure sign of a quality product as well as a brand you can count on. Get your hands on any of the brand’s holster options and you’ll instantly see why they are one of the most popular go-to suppliers!
- .08 Inch, precision-molded Boltaron material with stainless steel black powder coat hardware
- For Smith & Wesson M&P 9mm or .40 S&W Shield & Shield M2.0 – 3.1 inch barrel (no light/laser attachments)
- Easily adjustable retention pressure and carry angle (cant) from 0-15 degrees
- Posi-Click’ audible retention lock system
- Multiple color options available
- Made in the USA
- Lifetime warranty
Here is one more option from CYA Supply Co. we wanted to highlight in order to demonstrate the brand’s top-notch craftsmanship across the board when it comes to virtually all handgun makes and models.
This CYA Supply Co. Concealed Carry Holster is built specifically for a Smith & Wesson M&P 9mm or a .40 S&W Shield & Shield M2.0 (3.1-inch barrel). Like the previous holster listed, it’s built from Boltaron (quite similar to Kydex) and features stainless steel black powder-coated hardware. Like all of CYA Supply Co.’s holsters, this unit is built with exceptional durability and ergonomics.
Easily adjustable retention pressure and carry angle (cant) from 0-15 degrees as well as the brand’s Posi-Click’ audible retention lock system make this an impressively customizable option for the price point, and there are even multiple color options available in order to select an aesthetic that suits you.
Built in the USA and featuring a lifetime warranty, you can rest assured you’re getting a quality product with this renowned and respected brand.
- Durable Kydex Holster
- For Glock 48
- Open-ended muzzle allows threaded barrels to pass through
- Under-cut trigger guard permits full grip on your firearm
- Adjustable cant (angle) from 0-30 degrees
- Full sweat shield aids in re-holstering by giving you an indexing point and keeping clothing out of the opening
- Adjustable positive retention point
- Minimal to zero “drag” until the retention point keeps wear down to a minimum
- 1.5 Inch Quick Clip makes it fast and easy to put on and take off your weapon
The Tulster IWB Profile Holster is a top-reviewed, excellent quality option for Glock 48 owners that offers a plethora of innovative and practical features, as well a sharp color selection. Check out this link for a look at some other weapon and brand-specific holster options by Tulster.
This is a Kydex holster built with rock-solid durability, featherlight weight, and impressive customization potential. You can adjust the retention pressure and the cant (0-30 degrees) in order to find that personal sweet-spot, while the full sweat shield aids in re-holstering by giving you an indexing point and keeping clothing out of the opening.
The minimal to zero “drag” until the retention point design furthermore keeps wear down to a minimum, so you can count on owning this option for many years to come.
An open-ended muzzle allows threaded barrels to pass through, eliminating any awkward jamming while the under-cut trigger guard permits a full grip on your handgun. The quick clip furthermore ensures you can take your weapon on and off quickly and seamlessly – Tulster has really hit all the bases when it comes to convenience, ergonomics and integrated features on this one.
All things considered, this is a top-notch option loaded with practical features from a respected brand that far outperforms the price point. Make sure to check out some of Tulster’s other holster options if you’re shopping for a different model handgun.
- .085 Inch precision-molded design has a softer feel to it than KYDEX that’s not as abrasive on your body
- Weapon-specific holster that’s available for a wide assortment of pistols
- Positive lock trigger guard with built-in retention makes an audible click when your firearm is safely secured
- Full-length sweat guard
The Blade-Tech Klipt Holster is a weapon-specific option that’s available through this link for a wide array of popular handguns that’s built from a similar, but slightly ‘softer’ material than Kydex for less abrasive contact on your skin.
This is a simple and straight forward modern IWB holster option that is likely offered/available for the handgun you’re shopping for. The brand builds particularly affordable holsters, so if you’re seeking a budget option that looks and feels like Kydex, this is a great go-to.
The Klipt Holster features a full-length sweat guard to eliminate weapon-to-skin contact, as well as a positive trigger guard with built-in retention that makes an audible click when your pistol is safely secured.
There are no adjustments for retention pressure or cant, nor a fancy clip or attachment system, but the quality of craftsmanship is more than sound. For those seeking an introduction to the realm of modern, vs. classic holsters, or for those simply shopping on a budget – this could be a great affordable option from Blade-Tech.
- .08-inch precision formed Kydex
- Weapon specific holster available for a wide selection of pistols
- Undercut Trigger Guard keeps the Kydex from interfering with your draw
- Over-cut open-face accommodates threaded barrels and clears suppressor height sights
- Full length sweat guard and rear sight shield
- Highly inconspicuous fiber-reinforced stealth belt clip
- Pos-Click retention and cant lets you know when your weapon is secure by “clicking” into place
- Cant (or Carry Angle) is adjustable from -5 to +20 degrees to accommodate a range preferred of carry styles
- Hardware is reinforced with Threadlock
- Claw compatible
- Guaranteed for life
The Concealment Express IWB KYDEX Holster is a full-feature, handgun-specific option equipped with all the best bells and whistles that’s available for all popular pistol models.
This Kydex option is equipped with an undercut trigger guard, full-length sweat guard, posi-click retention and adjustable cant (-5 to +20 degrees). It’s also claw compatible if you want to make it even more concealable.
The over-cut open-face design accommodates threaded barrels and clears suppressor height sights, adding even greater versatility to this option. The hardware is furthermore reinforced with Threadlock, ensuring any adjustments you make will stay put.
The highly inconspicuous fiber-reinforced stealth belt clip adds even greater value to this already excellent quality holster, enabling easy attachment on your person.
Those seeking a highly capable and customizable Kydex option will be wise to give this option from Concealment Express a look!
- .08 Inch Kydex material is ultra-durable
- Adjustable retention so you can customize your fit
- Full sweat guard
- Flared opening allows for easy re-holstering
- “Claw” reduces printing and increases concealment
- Multiple color options
The FDO Industries Paladin Series IWB Kydex Holster is a particularly great choice for those seeking a Kydex option that’s highly concealable. This model is built for a Glock 48, but the brand offers a variety of other handgun-specific models.
Built with a flared opening for easy reholstering and adjustable retention for finding that perfect “click”, this holster is designed to be super seamless when drawing and reholstering your handgun. The full sweat guard furthermore eliminates weapon to skin contact and helps to keep your clothing from entering the opening.
The claw is integrated in order to reduce the printing of your handgun (how visible it is to others), so those who are interested in a truly concealable IWB holster should be sure to give this one a look.
Available in multiple color options, you can furthermore select an aesthetic that’s attractive to you!
- Thick .08 Kydex material
- Designed for the experienced appendix concealed carry user
- Includes a secondary holster for an extra magazine
- Adjustable retention for both gun and magazine for customizing your fit
- Flared opening allows for easy re-holstering
- Claw for reduced imprinting
- CNC machined for consistency and accuracy
- Multiple color options
The FDO Industries IWB Kydex Holster +1 Series is designed for the experienced appendix concealed carry user who wants to have an extra magazine on hand as well. This option is built for the Glock 48, but you can check out what other handgun-specific models are available here.
CNC machined for consistency and accuracy, this is an exceptionally well-built holster for those seeking a top-quality option. The .08 inch Kydex construction is rock-solid while remaining impressively lightweight considering the less than minimalist design.
There is adjustable retention for both the gun and magazine holster allowing you to customize your fit, as well as a flared opening on the handgun holster for seamless pistol return.
FDO Industries has furthermore integrated a claw here, reducing the imprinting of this option and making it more concealable overall.
With several color options to choose from, there’s bound to be one that matches your preferred aesthetic.
- .08 inch Kydex, Boltaron construction
- For a variety of Glock models
- Sweat guard covers full length of slide
- Adjustable retention pressure
- Adjustable carry angle 0-15⁰ for precise customization
- Posi-click retention
- Lifetime warranty
The KOBRA Products IWB Holster is an awesomely affordable, full-feature Kydex option that’s compatible with a variety of Glock models.
This IWB option features a full sweat guard, adjustable retention pressure and cant (0-15⁰), and posi-click retention, so it’s designed with all the most integral features you’d want in a modern holster.
It’s comfortable to carry, and fairly minimalist in both its aesthetic and overall build despite its highly inclusive array of features.
The holster is well-rated for longterm durability and lifespan, and the brand furthermore offers a lifetime warranty on the product – ensuring you’re in good hands.
Considering the more than reasonable cost here, you’ll be hard pressed to find a better value option if this holster is compatible with your handgun.
- Handmade from American craftsmen with genuine USA suede leather
- Fits over 80 different large frame handguns
- Form-fitting
- Lifetime warranty
The Ultimate Suede Leather IWB Holster by Relentless Tactical is a wonderfully inclusive holster option that is low profile, super comfortable to wear, and compatible with over 80 different large frame handguns!
What you see is what you get with this opion, it’s relatively form fitting, soft to the touch, and built with an open design. The retention of this option is not nearly as tight as Kydex alternatives with posi-click retention type designs, but depending on your pistol it will still provide a safe and secure fit.
Relentless Tactical handmakes these holsters in the USA with genuine suede leather, so rest assured the quality of construction is more than adequate. There’s furthermore a lifetime warranty on this product so you can buy in confidence.
Those seeking a near-universal leather holster option with a high-comfort rating should absolutely give this IWB model a look!
- Handmade by American craftsmen with genuine USA suede leather
- Fits most full size and compact handguns in 9mm, .40 and .45
- Sturdy, yet and form-fitted
- Clip is compatible with your belt or waistband
- Available in multiple aesthetics
- Lifetime warranty
The Defender Leather IWB Holster by Relentless Tactical is another handmade, reliable leather holster option built in the USA featuring awesome inclusiveness for a wide range of handguns.
This unit fits most full size and compact handguns in 9mm, .40 and .45, so chances are it’s a fit with your firearm. The build is sturdy compared to suede leather, but still remains relatively form-fitted and therefore a discrete carry option. This is a great choice for leather enthusiasts, and for those seeking a particularly comfortable option that also offers longterm durability.
The clip on this open-style holster is compatible with your belt or waistband, so it’s simple and easy to pair with whatever you’re wearing. The brand even offers this holster in multiple aesthetics so you can customize your look, and furthermore includes a lifetime warranty!
- Built in the USA from premium saddle leather
- For Glock 17, 22, 31 (other pistol-specific versions of this holster available)
- Lightweight and comfortable design for all-season wear
- Snap-on design that allows the holster to attach and detach from your belt without taking off your belt (up to 1 3/4 inch)
- Full combat grip for a quick and sure draw
The Galco Summer Comfort IWB Holster is a weapon-specific option built from premium saddle leather that’s geared towards concealed carriers seeking an option for comfortable all-season wear.
This is a particularly durable leather holster that will last a lifetime of abuse with the proper care. It’s robust design, however, still remains exceptionally lightweight and comfortable to wear, although it will not sit as low profile as some of the softer and more minamalist designed leather options.
This model is for a variety of Glock models, but Galco builds the Summer Comfort Holster for a wide array of pistols, so your handgun is likely amongst the ranks.
The snap-on design allows for east attachment and detachment to your belt without having to take it off, and the full combat grip design enables quick and seamless draws. This is truly a versatile holster option when it comes to carrying styles and accessibility, offering more advanced features than most other leather options.
- Built from premium Center Cut Steerhide
- For 1911 5-Inch Colt, Kimber, Para, Springfield – but other models are available for a wide range of handguns
- Minimalist, but reliable design is ultralight and comfortable to wear
- Fits belts up to 1 3/4 inches
- Open top allows a quick draw, while the reinforced mouth enables a smooth and easy return to the holster
The Galco Stow-N-Go Inside The Pant Holster is a low drag, minimalist leather holster that’s offered at a stellar price point considering it’s comfort rating and overall qulaity.
Built from premium Center Cut Steerhide, this is an ultralight design featuring an open top allowing for quick draws. Despite the leather build, the mouth of this holster is reinforced which ensures a smooth and seamless weapon return.
This is a particularly good choice for conceal carriers seeking a low profile, and comfortable to wear minimalist option.
If your model handgun does is not listed above, there are countless other versions of this holster available for a wide range of handguns.
- Polymer construction for lightweight durability
- Weapon specific holster available for a wide range of pistols
- Extremely low-profile minimalist design sits tight to the body and virtually eliminates printing
- Snaps over the trigger guard, providing positive retention while completely covering the trigger
- Some models allow you to both rack the slide and insert the magazine while the firearm is in the holster
- Ambidextrous spring steel clip easily slips over belts up to 2 inches in width
- Without a belt the clip is designed to snap firmly over the waistband of your pants
The Q-Series IWB Minimalist Concealed Carry Stealth Holster is a brilliant, handgun-specific option for those seeking a simple and straightforward conceal carry option that’s particularly low profile.
The minimalist design of this option enables it to sit extra-tight to the body, virtually eliminating any printing. This makes this one of the more concealable holsters on the market.
This IWB option is available for many of the most popular handguns, but it’s not fully inclusive across the board so be sure to carefully look for your model handgun in the ranks.
Due to the bare-bones design of this one, there is no adjustable retention pressure nor cant, but these holsters are pistol-specific, so assuming the handgun you’re shopping for is one of the available options, you shouldn’t find it all that necessary to make any adjustments. We realize there’s a lot of personal preference involved with setting up one’s holster, but trust this is a well-designed option that’s made the necessary adjustments for you.
The ambidextrous spring steel clip easily slips over belts up to 2 inches in width, and can furthermore attach directly to your pant’s waistband if you’re not wearing a belt. A simple, but an innovative design that adds even greater versatility.
- Tactical-grade elastic holster built with a CoolVent perforated neoprene base that lays softly against the body
- Fits up to 42 inch waists
- Accommodates essentially every small subcompact, compact, mid-size and even full-size pistols and revolvers
- Includes a bonus holster for a magazine, knife, or non-lethal defense tool such as a taser or mace
- Great for running, high-paced activities and everyday carry
- “Easy snap” retention system
- Allows for a variety of IWB and OWB carry styles
- 90-day money back guarantee
The AIKATE Belly Band Holster For Concealed Carry is a highly versatile option that’s suitable for wear during high-energy activities that accommodates essentially every small subcompact, compact, mid-size and even full-size pistols, and revolvers
This is a tactical-grade, elastic holster built with a CoolVent perforated neoprene base that’s designed to lay softly against the body. The snug, but comfortable design fits waists up to 42 inches and is particularly great for jogging, high-paced activities, and everyday carry.
AIKATE has engineered a simple, but highly versatile holster system here that can be utilized in a variety of both IWB and OWB carry styles. An easy-snap retention system lets you know your weapon is firmly secure, and adjusting the belt is a breeze.
The brand has even included a bonus holster with this purchase that can be used for an extra magazine, a knife, non lethal defense tool, or item of your choosing!
A bit outside of the box, but none the less a dependable and highly effective holster at a better than great price point!
- Padded and breathable surgical grade elastic neoprene with air holes feels great aginst your skin
- Univeral pistol holster accommodates virtually handguns
- Includes a second holster for a magazine, knife, non-lethal defense tool, or anything you’d like!
- Soft foam innards of the holster prevent rubbing
- Thumb break allows you to flick up the retention strap with the back of your thumb
- Laser and light attachments can fit within this holster
The Concealed Carrier Universal IWB Holster is a brilliantly engineered, super versatile holster for virtually all handguns that is praised by gun owners all over for its impressive inclusiveness and comfortable fit.
Built from padded, breathable surgical grade elastic neoprene and furthermore featuring air holes, this holster option won’t overheat you or make you feel constrained in any way. Soft foam innards of the holster ensure the same treatment for your weapon – eliminating any rubbing or abrasive movement.
It’s a remarkably simple holster that is not specific to any firearm type, but users none the less praise this option for its impressive ability to securely accommodate almost any pistol. The brand even includes a second holster for an extra magazine, knife, non-lethal defense tool, or anything you’d like!
The thumb break allows you to flick up the retention strap with the back of your thumb, while the clip is built rock solid to ensure secure attachment with or without a belt.
The brand has left space for light and laser attachments depending on your model handgun, but somehow still managed to create a holster that’s not too spacious. The inherent “gun-hugging” design makes reholstering your handgun a bit more challenging than weapon-specific models, but it’s a totally manageable detail.
Those seeking a highly affordable option that’s still well rated for performance as well as gun owners seeking a versatile IWB carry system for all of their handguns will be wise to check this one out – no doubt an unassuming, but a brilliant option for a wide spectrum of pistol enthusiasts.