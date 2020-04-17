15 Best IWB Holsters For Concealed Carry

.08 Inch, precision-molded Boltaron material with stainless steel black powder coat hardware

For Glock 48 only

Easily adjustable retention pressure and carry angle (cant) from 0-15 degrees

Posi-Click’ audible retention lock system

Made in the USA

Lifetime warranty

The CYA Supply Co. G48 Inside Waistband Holster is an industry-leading, top quality option for gun owners seeking an adjustable, weapon-specific Kydex holster for their Glock 48. The brand also builds variants of this holster for virtually every popular model handgun – find what you’re looking for here if you like the looks and specs of this option.

This option is built from .08-inch, precision-molded Boltaron material (very similar to Kydex) with stainless steel black powder coat hardware. It’s an exceptionally durable and lightweight option that will last a lifetime of abuse.

CYA Supply Co. has made the retention pressure and carry angle, or cant, adjustable (0-15 degrees) so you can set this option up to match your preferences exactly. Just because weapon-specific holsters are designed for your model firearm does not mean that they will necessarily match up with your preferred carry-settings, so having the option to precisely customize your IWB holster is not to be underrated.

A Posi-Click audible retention system furthermore lets you know that your pistol is properly secured when re-holstering, giving you total peace of mind that your weapon is safely stored.

CYA Supply Co. builds their holsters in the US, and offers a lifetime warranty, a sure sign of a quality product as well as a brand you can count on. Get your hands on any of the brand’s holster options and you’ll instantly see why they are one of the most popular go-to suppliers!