7 Best Kids Zipline Kits Available Now

If your kids are chomping at the bit to go outside and play hard, but you don’t have access to wide open spaces, you can install a kids zipline in your own backyard for hours of high flying fun.
You can make these cool contraptions as challenging or as easy as your kids are game for, so consider snapping one up and getting set for some serious play. If you’re looking for a gift for the tomboy in your family, a zipline would be the bomb.
Are you looking for a zip line kit that’s great for your kids but also allows you to join in the fun? Why not consider the Hornet Sit Kit? This 100 foot zipline comes with everything you’ll need to set up fun for the whole family. Galvanized aircraft cable is strong and dependable, so this kit is great for kids and adults.
The Hornet zip line trolley features an innovative design that combines the trolley and easy-grip handle into one, and the trolley can easily be removed from the cable without having to take the whole line down. The kit also comes with a turnbuckle for tightening the cable, cable hardware, the Big Boy seat with four feet of rope to make it adjustable, a stop block, and a high-quality carabiner for attaching the seat to the trolley.
With a 300 pound weight limit, this zipline can accommodate most kids and adults. You can get this zip line kit in lengths from 50 to 200 feet to best match the size of your space. Doubling the length doesn’t double the price, which is nice.
Key Features:
- 100 Foot galvanized aircraft cable
- Great for kids and adults
- Big Boy adjustable seat
- Accommodates up to 300 pounds
Most zipline kits for kids don’t come with a brake, making some parents feel a bit less secure, but this 95 foot zipline from CTSC comes equipped with a stainless steel spring brake so you and your kiddos won’t be intimidated. That brake ensures your kiddos won’t come to a sudden and abrupt stop. Made to hold kids of all sizes it can accommodate up to 250 pounds.
It comes with an adjustable seat and the kit includes a 5 foot sling cable and 95 foot main cable, as well as the 5’3″ spring brake, a steel handle with non-slip grips and easy instructions for setup. The seat adjusts by using a rope knot, so it’s simple to switch up as well. This company also offers to make a custom length zip kit for your specific yard, which is a seriously cool option as well.
Key Features:
- 95 Foot zip line
- Steel spring brake to avoid sudden stops
- Adjustable height seat
- Accommodates up to 250 pounds
- Easy set up
When you’re looking to transform your backyard into a challenging and fun play area for your kids, this American Ninja Warrior Kids Zipline Kit is an ideal option your family is going to love. It can handle kids up to 200 pounds, and it comes with a 45 foot main cable, a five foot sling cable, a steel trolley, and adjustable height seat, safety turnbuckle, and setup hardware.
This zipline kit is so easy to put up and take down that you may want to take it on family camping trips as well. It comes with simple set up instructions that mean fun is on the horizon fast. This strong and sturdy system is one your kids will love for hours of fun in your own space. It doesn’t include a braking system, so keep line steepness in mind when setting up for your little ones.
Key Features:
- Simple and fast setup
- Accommodates weights up to 200 pounds
- Adjustable seat
- Sturdy cable
- Ages 8+
Both kids and adults will love this ZLP zip line kit that can extend up to 150 feet. If you’re looking for a great option and you have ample space and trees, this kit means hours of wicked fun for you and your family. It features a spring break so that stopping at the end isn’t a fright, and comes with everything you’ll need to create a formidable setup.
This kit includes a Tesa Fusion trolley, which can be customized with a handle if you want one. It also has 150 of swagged cable, plus an eight foot cable sling and a nine inch turnbuckle for tightening things down, cable clamps and a locking carabiner. The difference with this zipline is that it comes with a swing seat which can make kids feel a bit safer if they’re not using an overhead handle.
This system can handle kids and adults up to 350 pounds, so it has the highest weight accommodation of any we’ve reviewed.
Key Features:
- Great for kids and adults
- 150 foot Main Cable
- Swing style seat
- Accommodates up to 350 pounds
- High-quality Tesa Fusion trolley
If you’ve got the space for a 100 foot zipline in your yard, the Hearthsong kids zipline kit is an awesome option for hours of high flying fun. This kit comes complete with everything you’ll need to get them zipping (and screeching with delight) in no time. It can easily accommodate kids of different heights and weights as it has an adjustable seat, and if some of your kids need a bit more security, it also has a non-slip handle to make them feel safe.
This kit can handle kids up to 250 pounds and using it helps kids learn balance and confidence. It comes with everything you’ll need to get started, including steel cable, tree protectors, carriage with non-slip handles, adjustable seat, rubber brake, hanging hardware, and detailed installation and safety instructions. It’s recommended that you install this line with a maximum slope of 8-10%.
Key Features:
- 100 foot zipline
- Accommodates kids up to 250 pounds
- Height adjustable seat
- Easy to install
- Non-slip handle helps kids build confidence
If you’ve got a bigger backyard, you may be looking for a kids zipline kit that not only offers a greater length but one that also ramps up the quality and safety to go along with that extended run. The JOYMOR zipline kit has a lot of advantages that make it worth the slightly higher cost, but your kids are worth it, right?
This kit comes with a heavy-duty stainless steel cable that’s both strong and can withstand inclement weather without rusting. The hand trolley can easily be attached at any point along the line, and it also comes with super high-quality carabiners and a tri wrench to assist with installation. The kit includes a 188 foot main cable, a 6.7 foot sling cable, an adjustable plastic and rope seat, an adjustable safety belt, a braking system, and carrying bag along with all the setup accessories needed.
This zipline is intended for kids 13+ and can accommodate weights of up to 250 pounds. It’s recommended that the line be suspended no more than eight feet from the ground, and that careful selection of the slope be a safety factor.
Key Features:
- 118 Foot stainless steel main cable
- Braking system
- Adjustable hand trolley
- Made for kids 13+
- Accommodates up to 250 pounds
When safety is your first priority, you can choose a backyard zipline that gives you more than the line and basic setup. This 120 foot kit from CTSC adds a nice dose of safety gear that will keep you and your kids safe, even while they’re flying down the zipline. This kit includes a 5.3 foot stainless steel brake that puts an end to scary stops at the end of the line.
While the kit comes with everything you’d expect including the 120 galvanized steel main cable and a five foot sling cable, trolley with non-slip handles, a locking carabiner and lanyard as well as tree protectors. But what’s impressive is that this system gives you safety equipment too.
It features a harness rather than a plastic seat. The safety harness can handle up to 250 pound kids and adults. You also get a protective helmet and gloves so you don’t have to buy those separately. It comes with easy to understand instructions making setup a breeze.
Key Features:
- Very safety oriented
- Harness and helmet included
- Comes with gloves
- 120 foot galvanized steel main cable
- Includes tree protectors