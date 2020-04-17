7 Best Kids Zipline Kits Available Now

Are you looking for a zip line kit that’s great for your kids but also allows you to join in the fun? Why not consider the Hornet Sit Kit? This 100 foot zipline comes with everything you’ll need to set up fun for the whole family. Galvanized aircraft cable is strong and dependable, so this kit is great for kids and adults.

The Hornet zip line trolley features an innovative design that combines the trolley and easy-grip handle into one, and the trolley can easily be removed from the cable without having to take the whole line down. The kit also comes with a turnbuckle for tightening the cable, cable hardware, the Big Boy seat with four feet of rope to make it adjustable, a stop block, and a high-quality carabiner for attaching the seat to the trolley.

With a 300 pound weight limit, this zipline can accommodate most kids and adults. You can get this zip line kit in lengths from 50 to 200 feet to best match the size of your space. Doubling the length doesn’t double the price, which is nice.

