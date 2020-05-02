13 Best Desks For Fly Tying: Compare & Save

Solid wood construction is particularly durable and built for long lifespan

39 by 19.5 inch desktop and 39 inch height provide an intermediate-sized workspace that’s not too large for tighter rooms

Full skirt around the bench-top keeps smaller hooks, beads, eyes, and other materials from falling off the work surface

Features two armrests and a lined catch drawer for smaller scale, precision-ties

Designed with a pull-out tray, two shelves, and three drawers for tool and material organization

The Deluxe Solid Wooden Jewelers Workbench Station by PMC Supplies is a wonderful option for precision-tyers seeking a work station that effectively supports crafting teeny tiny creations, such as near-microscopic dry flies and nymphs!

The full skirt around the workbench keeps items from falling off, so you’ll never drop tiny hooks, eyes, beads, or legs into the all-consuming carpet ever again! A pull out, lined catch drawer is furthermore included that covers the space directly between you and your vise, so there is virtually nowhere for you to drop and lose materials! A simple, but massively underrated solution to a problem so many fly tyers face!

Two armrests are also present for placing your elbows while you lean in to fine-tune your creations. Another simple, but underrated feature that greatly reduces the wear and tear on your posture and eyes during longer tying sessions.

Two shelves and three drawers are furthermore present for the storage and organization of your materials. It’s not a particularly tremendous amount of space to stash your supplies if you have a ton of materials that need organizing, but it provides ample space for fairly extensive supply-collections.

This fly tying desk/bench is more geared towards comfortability and precision while actively tying than it is towards functional storage – fortunately, there’s space on the benchtop for placement of a tool caddy or material organizer, so you can at least add some order to this fairly customizable option. The size of this desk allows for a decent amount of overall storage, without taking up an unreasonable footprint for smaller living spaces.

Technical tyers seeking a workstation not only for bringing order to their collection of materials but also for some practical assistance and support while actively trying will love the versatility and functionality of this killer option from PMC supplies!