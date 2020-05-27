7 Best Pool Slides to Pair with Your Pool

The S.R. Smith Rogue2 is one of the more approachable options for pool slides in terms of price, yet it’s the second tallest in the company’s fleet of options. It stands at 7-feet tall with a flume length of over 9-feet. And with its ability to deliver a strong stream of water via the pool’s return line or by a garden hose, you’ll constantly have great speed sliding down toward the pool.

You have a ton of design options with the Rogue2. First of all, you can select it with either a left or right curve, ensuring it should fit well whether you want to place it. But on top of that, you can also order it in white, marine blue, taupe, or gray so that your pool slide matches your exterior’s design.

S.R. Smith’s Rogue2 is one of the few options that can serve as an above ground pool slide too. The company notes it can be surface or in-deck mounted to ensure it can accommodate any pool. It can accommodate sliders of up to 250-pounds. And it’s all backed by a 3-year warranty to protect your investment.