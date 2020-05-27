7 Best Pool Slides to Pair with Your Pool

Pools are great. But when you pair one with a pool slide you take your summer hangout and transform it into something far more exciting for both children and adults alike. There are numerous options out there to consider. There are larger pool slides, above ground pool slides, and even inflatable pool slides. We have options for each of them below, so browse through our selections and find the right option that fits both your pool size and budget.
At 7-feet high and with a flume nearly 10-feet, the S.R. Smith Typhoon is suited for any age or setup. The Typhoon can be ordered in either a right or left curved design. Meaning that the placement of the slide is more versatile than most.
There are also two color options in rotomolded gray granite or rotomolded sandstone. The curved slide is sturdy thanks to its molded handrails and an enclosed ladder. Thus allowing for a weight capacity of up to 275-pounds. And with a 3-year warranty included, you’ll have peace of mind on your pool’s newest ally.
The TurboTwister is the mid-range option from S.R. Smith’s line of pool slides. Though it’s the tallest of slides the company offers with an overall height of 8′ 7″. It sports the longest flume too at 14′ 4″. And the ability to request either a left or right curve ensures it should be compatible with your pool’s layout.
There are color options in gray granite and sandstone. The curves and dips installed in the TurboTwister’s design promise a great time. It’s CPSC compliant for safety, salt water-friendly, and it’s capable of handling up to 275-pounds while offering a 3-year warranty to back your purchase.
If you’re limited on space, the S.R. Smith Cyclone is one of the most compact options you’ll find while still delivering an awesome accessory to your pool’s setup. The right curved pool slide measures in at just over 4-feet tall with a winding flume that spans nearly 7-feet in length.
Available styles include sandstone and gray granite to match your outdoor motif. The materials are saltwater friendly and CPSC compliant for safety. The Cyclone allows for riders of up to 175-pounds in size. And the package is backed by S.R. Smith’s 3-year warranty to ensure years of fun.
The S.R. Smith Rogue2 is one of the more approachable options for pool slides in terms of price, yet it’s the second tallest in the company’s fleet of options. It stands at 7-feet tall with a flume length of over 9-feet. And with its ability to deliver a strong stream of water via the pool’s return line or by a garden hose, you’ll constantly have great speed sliding down toward the pool.
You have a ton of design options with the Rogue2. First of all, you can select it with either a left or right curve, ensuring it should fit well whether you want to place it. But on top of that, you can also order it in white, marine blue, taupe, or gray so that your pool slide matches your exterior’s design.
S.R. Smith’s Rogue2 is one of the few options that can serve as an above ground pool slide too. The company notes it can be surface or in-deck mounted to ensure it can accommodate any pool. It can accommodate sliders of up to 250-pounds. And it’s all backed by a 3-year warranty to protect your investment.
With the S.R. Smith Helix2 Slide, your home’s pool is instantly transformed from the typical standard into an amazing aquatic playground. The Helix2 stands over 7-feet tall and sports a 360-degree ride along a flume over 12-feet long which sends adults and kids alike spiraling toward an exciting splash.
S.R. Smith‘s Helix2 is available in both solid gray and sandstone. It’s saltwater pool friendly. It’s durable thanks to its rotomolded design. Riders of up to 250-pounds can enjoy it. But above all, it’s safe thanks to its meeting CPSC standards for swimming pools.
The Intex Inflatable Water Slide is one of the best options you can get for your pool if you have smaller children – or even just a smaller pool. Its 20 gauge vinyl design promises durability while your kids give it a beating. But there are repair patches included too should the little ones get a little overzealous.
Intex‘s slide, measuring in at 10′ 11″ long x 6′ 9″ wide x 3’ 10″ high, boasts 5 air chambers to ensure that air is balanced. There are 6 heavy-duty handles built throughout for convenience and ease of use. And perhaps best of all, you can connect a garden hose to the slide to create sprayers which keep both your kids and the slide’s surface cool and wet.
The WOW Watersports Slide N Smile is one of the best options out there to get your kids a fun water slide for the pool at a relatively cheap price. It’s pretty sizeable with dimensions of 108″ x 84″ x 50″. And it boasts two lanes so that a pair can go flying into the water at the same time.
The design features zippered segments so that you can easily connect it to WOW Watersports‘ other accessories such as their Water Walkway and Water Mat. There are inflatable side rails to help keep kids in line. The heavy-duty PVC construction promises durability. And it’s a hit with kids and adults alike thanks to its vibrant design and flexibility to be used in both natural bodies of water and the pool.