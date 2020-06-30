11 Best Axes for Axe Throwing: Your Buyer’s Guide

Axe throwing is one of the coolest activities on the planet. The mix of sheer skill and danger makes for some pretty hilarious and awe-inspiring videos all over the internet. Now you can turn your back yard into a Viking’s dream with these awesome axes that will take your axe throwing to the next level.

Why Buy Your Own Axes for Axe Throwing?

While there are axe-throwing venues and bars popping up all over the nation there is one common factor in these places. The condition of their equipment is often not great due to overuse and lack of care. If 50 people come in and throw axes per day and the blades aren't properly sharpened they can become dull or even chip. The only way to ensure you are throwing a sharp, quality axe is to buy and maintain your own axes.

If you are planning on sharpening your skills by getting your own axes for personal and competition use then you want to buy the best. One of the easiest ways to ensure that your equipment is in the best shape possible is by buying multiple axes so you aren't using one axe over and over again. The SOG Tomahawk pack of 3 axes is a great investment because the axes are competition rated and you get three in one pack.

Maybe you have already been practising and are getting good enough to compete. You are going to want to invest in an axe or axes that the pros use for competitions. The World Axe Throwing League or WATL maxes axes and targets that are designed for competition. Investing in a couple of New & Improved World Axe Throwing League Competition Axes will get you ready to slice and dice the competition no matter who you're throwing against.

The Bad Axe from WATL is another absolutely perfectly balanced axe that is designed for pros but can definitely still be used by amateurs. This is the official axe of the WATL and is used most by axe throwing pros. Whether you are just starting or have been throwing for years you need the right equipment to get your game to its peak. Investing in a few of these axes and the right sharpening stone can really bring your game to the next level.

