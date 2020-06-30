11 Best Axes for Axe Throwing: Your Buyer’s Guide

Axe throwing is one of the coolest activities on the planet. The mix of sheer skill and danger makes for some pretty hilarious and awe-inspiring videos all over the internet. Now you can turn your back yard into a Viking’s dream with these awesome axes that will take your axe throwing to the next level.
1. SOG Tomahawk Pack of 3Price: $64.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Lightweight
- Packs of 3
- Cool design
- Perfect for pros or beginners
- Smaller blade than others
- Only one color available
- More for outdoor use than indoor
Step up your axe throwing game this summer with these incredibly cool tomahawk throwing axes. The axes come in a pack of three, completely sharpened and ready to throw. You can easily set up a target in your backyard and start throwing right out of the box. These are the perfect axes for beginning axe throwers because they are perfectly balanced and feature amazing grips. They are lightweight at 8.4 oz each for a grand total of around 25.4 oz as a set. Their dimensions are 9in x 1.5in x 12.5in which make them easy to carry, throw and pull away from targets.
Find more SOG Tomahawk Pack of 3 information and reviews here.
2. New & Improved World Axe Throwing League Competition AxePrice: $36.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- What the pros use
- Simple design
- Perfectly balanced
- Super sharp blade
- Only one axe per pack
- One color choice
- Target and sharpening stone not included
If you are looking to skip the rookie axes and go straight to what the pros use this summer then there is no better choice than the World Axe Throwing League wood handle axe. This axe is 16″ in length and has amazing balance so that your throws are true. This axe has been specially designed & manufactured for axe throwing with its extremely thin profile and the sharpest blade you can imagine. The axe weighs just over 2 lbs and is designed to be used multiple times between sharpening. If you are going to compete for fun or in actual competitions you are going to want a sharp axe head, try pairing this axe with an Amazon’s Choice sharpening stone.
Find more World Axe Throwing League Competition Axe information and reviews here.
3. CRKT Woods Nobo Tomahawk AxePrice: $39.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Made in the USA
- Multiple styles
- Made with forged steel
- Perfect for pros and beginners
- Outdoor use only
- Only one color choice
- Longer and heavier then most axes
For beginners that are going to be throwing more outdoors than indoors there is a preferred axe to throw. The longer handle is easier to wield and the smaller axe blade will help you become more precise with your tosses. If you can become accurate with an axe like this you should have no issue learning to throw other axes of various sizes and compositions. The Tennessee hickory handle is made to last and the entire axe is US made and designed in Chatanooga, TN. The blade is made from hot forged 1055 carbon steel for extreme durability and sharpens easily. This axe is available in three different styles including an axe with a spiked blade, and an axe with a hammerhead.
Find more CRKT Woods Nobo Tomahawk Axe information and reviews here.
4. XHM Awesome Camping Axe Throwing HatchetPrice: $22.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Tactical design
- Perfect for hunting and camping trips
- Compact and easy to throw
- Comes with useful extras
- Not a pro throwing axe
- More of a knife than an axe
- One color and style
There are tons of different axes out there that can be used for axe throwing. At the professional level, there are more traditional axes with longer handles and short blades, there are also smaller, more compact axes that have a completely different throw and feel. This smaller, more tactical axe is a great axe to practice throwing while you are out in the woods during a hunting or camping trip. While this axe is an axe, it has a design and feel that resembles a large blade knife. It features a 420 stainless steel, black matte finish, 0.17’’ thick, heavy-duty blade. Has a Black cord-wrapped handle, extra 30ft spare camouflage cord (4mm). The overall length 10.5″, blade length 5.1’’, blade thickness 0.17’’, knife weight 9.2oz.
Package includes:
Black nylon sheath with belt loop for the blade coverage
XHM Awesome logo printed suede cleaning cloth for knife care
Find more XHM Awesome Camping Axe Throwing Hatchet information and reviews here.
5. Cold Steel Competition Throwing HatchetPrice: $31.19Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Competition grade
- Lightweight
- Drop forged
- Great for indoor and outdoor use
- One style available
- Available in packs of one
- Designed for competition not beginners
If you think you are ready for the competition level throwing axes then this axe from Cold Steel is going to be right up your alley. Designed to be the perfect length and weight for professional axe throwers you will find that the balance and axe head is perfect for both indoor and outdoor use. The axe head and blade are drop forged with 1055 Carbon for durability and a sharper edge. The axe weighs just over 1lb so it is easy to wield and even easier to learn to throw. The dimensions of this axe are the traditional size for competition throwing 16 x 4 x 2 inches.
Find more Cold Steel Competition Throwing Hatchet information and reviews here.
6. World Axe Throwing League The Bad Axe: Limited EditionPrice: $76.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Lightweight
- Rated for professional throwers
- 16" handle
- WATL certified
- One axe per purchase
- Only one color option
- Sharpening stone not included
This is another axe that is designed specifically for those of you that are into the more competitive world of axe throwing. Everything from the weight, the handle length and the axe blade are within the World Axe Throwing League regulations. If you plan on competing this is the axe to use in competitions and practice with. You may want to consider getting yourself a sharpening stone and throwing target to practice at home. With a 16″ handle and lightweight design this axe is ideal for your pro throwers out there. The one main difference between this blade and others is that it is curved which is the typical design for intermediate and advanced throwers.
Find more World Axe Throwing League: The Bad Axe information and reviews here.
7. Estwing Double Bit AxePrice: $43.98Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Three color choices
- Heavy duty
- Double sided head
- Made for cutting wood and axe throwing
- Not a WATL certified axe
- Heavier than most throwing axes
- For beginners not pros
Throwing axes with double-sided heads are made for those of us that haven’t been throwing axes for a while. They are meant for the thrower to get the hang of the weight and throw angle prior to competing. The double-sided head doubles the chances of hitting the target and getting the axe to stick. Once a person has mastered the double-sided axe then they can move on to the single-sided axe heads that are used in competition. This particular axe dimensions are 17.2 x 7.5 x 1.25 inches. While it is listed as a chopping and cutting axe, it is the perfect axe for beginning throwers. You can also buy this axe BLUE and classic BLACK.
Find more Estwing Double Bit Axe information and reviews here.
8. Perfect Point Throwing AxePrice: $20.05Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Set of two
- 5 different designs and colors
- Satin stainless steel
- Great for beginners
- Not WATL certified
- Better for indoor use than outdoor
- Sharpening stone not included
If you are serious about getting into the axe throwing life I highly recommend getting yourself sets of two or three axes. The biggest reason to buy in bulk is to prevent you from having to walk back and forth every throw. Also, you have a better chance at perfecting your throw when you repeat the process over and over again. These two axes are great for beginners and are nearly indestructible. They are forged from stain stainless steel which is well-known for being sharp no matter how many times you use them. The dimensions on the blade are 5.4″ x 2.8″ 4mm thick blade. The set includes the nylon sheath for your protection. There are 5 different designs to choose from so you can stock up on axes and throw all day long.
Find more Perfect Point Throwing Axe information and reviews here.
9. MTECH 9″ Tomahawk Tactical Throwing Axe Set 2 PackPrice: $32.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Available in packs of 2
- Includes nylon sheath
- Pakkawood handle
- For indoor or outdoor use
- Not professional grade
- Designed for beginners
- One color/style available
While the bigger 16″ axes are made for serious competition you can definitely hone your skills with the smaller versions. The smaller axes closely resemble the throw and feel of throwing knives and are a good middle ground between throwing axes and throwing knives. These bad boys are a lot of fun and are priced in such a way that you can buy in bulk and create your own axe throwing playground in your back yard. They have a 4.75″ x 2.5″ Stainless Steel Axe Head. 3mm Axe Edge Thickness made with Full Tang Steel so they are built to last. The handles are made from 6.5″ Pakkawood which is light and feels great in your hand. Each axe is 8.5 oz Weight Per Axe and includes the nylon sheath for protection and storage.
Find more MTECH 9" Tomahawk Tactical Throwing Axe Set 2 Pack information and reviews here.
10. Thrower Supply Viking Throwing TomahawkPrice: $39.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Longer handle
- Three different styles
- Lightweight
- Perfect for competition
- Made for outdoor use
- Built for experienced throwers
- Sharpening stone not included
When it comes to playing Viking games in your backyard or local bar/axe throwing venue the type of axe you use makes all the difference. If you have built your skillset to be ready for competition then you should have the right tools to win. This throwing axe is slightly bigger than most comparable axes. The typical throwing axe is 16″ in length, this one is 19″ in length and is designed for a different kind of axe throwing competition. While the axe is large it weighs less than 2lbs and is incredibly balanced. The blade edge is 3.75″ which will pierce any target with ease, assuming you are skilled enough to hit that target. The dimensions are 19 x 1.5 x 6.5 inches and the axe is available in three different styles.
Find more Thrower Supply Viking Throwing Tomahawk information and reviews here.
11. Cold Steel Professional Throwing AxePrice: $48.97Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Interchangable handle
- Drop forged steel
- Lighweight
- Durable blade
- Only one color/style available
- Does not include other handles
- One axe per purchase
One of the main concerns with axe throwers is that the handles that come with their brand new axes…well, stink. The handle on this axe is well made and has competition axe throwers in mind. Another awesome feature of this axe is that the handle is easy to remove and replace with a handle that you are used to or prefer. Typically it takes a metal forger to replace and refinish axes and their handles, this axe makes it easy even for beginners. Blade made of drop forged 1055 Carbon steel which is made to last and be incredibly durable. Tough and durable American Hickory wood handle and easy to replace. The length is a standard 16 inches long and weighs just under 2lbs with amazing balance.
Find more Cold Steel Professional Throwing Axe information and reviews here.
Why Buy Your Own Axes for Axe Throwing?
While there are axe-throwing venues and bars popping up all over the nation there is one common factor in these places. The condition of their equipment is often not great due to overuse and lack of care. If 50 people come in and throw axes per day and the blades aren't properly sharpened they can become dull or even chip. The only way to ensure you are throwing a sharp, quality axe is to buy and maintain your own axes.
If you are planning on sharpening your skills by getting your own axes for personal and competition use then you want to buy the best. One of the easiest ways to ensure that your equipment is in the best shape possible is by buying multiple axes so you aren't using one axe over and over again. The SOG Tomahawk pack of 3 axes is a great investment because the axes are competition rated and you get three in one pack.
Maybe you have already been practising and are getting good enough to compete. You are going to want to invest in an axe or axes that the pros use for competitions. The World Axe Throwing League or WATL maxes axes and targets that are designed for competition. Investing in a couple of New & Improved World Axe Throwing League Competition Axes will get you ready to slice and dice the competition no matter who you're throwing against.
The Bad Axe from WATL is another absolutely perfectly balanced axe that is designed for pros but can definitely still be used by amateurs. This is the official axe of the WATL and is used most by axe throwing pros. Whether you are just starting or have been throwing for years you need the right equipment to get your game to its peak. Investing in a few of these axes and the right sharpening stone can really bring your game to the next level.
