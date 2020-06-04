11 Best Kayak Anchors: Compare & Save

Getting blown around by the wind or pulled by the current can become maddening when you’re trying to stay in one place while kayaking. While homemade anchors are an option, utilizing a quality kayak anchor that’s designed to effectively hold your boat to the bottom is both far more convenient and superior in function.
There are many different styles of anchors for small watercraft intended for different on the water conditions, and the good news is their size and weight are relatively low considering it doesn’t take much to anchor a kayak. Our top list has tracked down the best options for every type of boater so you can find just the right option for your kayaking setup and style.
Make sure to check out our extra content section below for some guidance on which style anchor is best suited for you!
- 5-pound inverted mushroom-shaped anchor
- Cast iron and vinyl coated in black for corrosion resistance
- Won’t pick up debris off the bottom
The YakGear 5 Pound Mushroom Anchor is about as simple as it gets for regular kayakers seeking something straightforward to keep them put out there on the water.
This 5-pound option is a great weight for even larger, heavier kayaks if the environmental conditions where you boat are not too challenging. Hard or grassy bottoms and even gravel will however not likely allow this option to very effectively set – so if you’re fighting high winds or current where you’re kayaking you’ll either want to go with a Danforth style anchor or something with a bit more weight.
This design will work nicely on soft bottoms, able to snag and collect sediment within the inverted mushroom, so don’t rule it out for lake fishing and use in muddy estuaries if you think you can get it to penetrate the bottom. If you’re planning on utilizing this anchor on a hard bottom, then as long as the wind and current isn’t too aggressive it should hold for you.
Keep in mind you can also manually bury this style of anchor during low tides on exposed sandbars, or from shore to name a few other potential applications. It will hold wonderfully if you can get it underneath the bottom substrate, so it may be an above and beyond choice for you depending on your kayaking style.
- Multiple different weights/sizes available for boats up to 16 feet
- One-piece cast iron construction is vinyl coated for hull protection and corrosion resistance
- Effective in silt, mud, and other soft bottoms designed with a raised lip to ensure a good hold
- Design won’t collect debris, or hang up on your anchor line
The Norestar Vinyl Coated Mushroom Anchor is a simple and straightforward choice of anchor that’s offered in some higher than average weight classes for really planting bigger, heavier kayaks to the bottom.
This unit is quite comparable to the previous option listed, but offered as an 8, 10, or 15-pound unit rather than 5. If you’re on the fence about utilizing a mushroom anchor because they don’t have the same ability to penetrate and hold on the bottom as do Danforth style anchors, but you like the no-debris/snag-free design, then a particularly heavy model mushroom like this will solve your predicament.
A 10-pound anchor has a LOT of holding power for small watercraft, even on totally hard bottoms, so those who like this style anchor will find the heavier models effective no matter what the environmental conditions are!
Offering easy, compact placement on your stern or bow, a tangle free and debris free inherent design, and a high overall weight for no-nonsense anchoring, Norestar has come up with an excellent value anchor with this one!
- Available as either a 1.5 or 3-pound folding anchor for smaller, lighter kayaks in less aggressive environmental conditions
- Includes 50 feet of rope, a ring, and 2 carabiners
- Includes drawstring storage stuff sack
Seattle Sports’ Kayak Anchor Kits are the perfect all-inclusive option for boaters with smaller and lighter weight kayaks seeking the ability to stay in place in light wind and current.
This folding anchor is available as either a 1.5 or 3-pound option, so it won’t effectively hold longer and heavier kayaks even in only moderate environmental conditions. That being said, if you’re not paddling a cumbersome, full-loaded fishing kayak or pedal boat, the lower weight and grappling design of this unit will likely perform just fine for you!
The ability of the anchor to collapse is furthermore underrated when it comes to onboard storage – you’ll forget this little guy is even there until you need it it’s so low profile!
I utilized a 3-pound anchor of this style for years on my 11.5 foot FeelFree fishing kayak with mixed success. On calmer days fishing on my local ponds and lakes, the anchor would perform just fine, but when conditions picked up above seven or eight knots, I would have a hard time holding on my anchor. I’ve since replaced my 3-pound grapple style anchor with a 5-pound Danforth and I haven’t dragged or pulled off the bottom since!
Considering there is 50 feet of rope, an attachment ring, and two carabiners, this is an excellent value buy for the price point. Casual kayakers paddling standard size and weight boats in typically calm conditions and water bodies will no doubt be pleased with the performance and cost of this unit!
- 5 pound, galvanized iron folding anchor
- Grappling design is quite compact when collapsed for easy onboard storage
The SeaSense 5 Pound Grappling Anchor is the unit you’re looking for if you like the low profile design of this style of anchor, but are seeking something with some significant weight and holding power.
The weight of this unit is effective for even larger kayaks upwards of 10 or 11 feet bordering on 100 pounds. The grappling design will effectively hold on soft bottoms, and anywhere there’s significant bottom-cover. It might not have the penetrating power of a Danforth style anchor when it comes to grip-strength on soft bottoms in high wind or current, but it’s fairly comparable at this scale.
For kayakers who need an anchor for stillwater use, the holding strength of this unit should be quite capable for medium, to medium-large kayaks regardless of wind strength. Those fighting strong currents over a hard bottom, however, will want to seek a more robust option.
- Complete anchor system weighing 5.5 pounds
- Anchor is coated for corrosion resistance and so it won’t abrade your boat
- Includes a 50-foot long marine-grade rope with an in-line buoy and a stainless steel snap hook for fast attachment
- Includes with a padded nylon storage case
The Airhead Complete XL Grapnel Anchor System is our top pick for the best value option of kayak anchor for small, to medium-large boats.
The weight and grappling design of this anchor give it impressive holding power for its slim, low profile, so don’t count this option out even if you paddle a fairly long and heavy boat. Those who are seeking an anchor for particularly challenging environmental conditions and/or kayaks upwards of 100 pounds (with gear) should however seek a heavier option, or a unit in the Danforth style.
Including a 50-foot long marine-grade rope with an in-line buoy and a stainless steel snap hook for fast attachment, it doesn’t get any easier than this! Simply clip this anchor to your boat, and you’re good to go! There’s furthermore a padded nylon storage bag included so you can better protect your boat’s storage compartment when it’s not in use. The anchor itself is even coated for corrosion resistance and so it won’t abrade your boat.
If you like this style anchor but feel that it’s just too light for your needs, then consider pairing it with a length of anchor chain to better plant it on the bottom. Wha-lah, problem solved!
No doubt an excellent value choice from Airhead that’s suitable for diehard anglers and pleasure paddlers alike!
- 3-pound collared, galvanized grapple anchor
- Sliding collar lock flutes open when the anchor is deployed, and allows it to collapse for compact storage on board your vessel
- Includes a 60-foot line, carabiner, line float, and mesh travel bag
- Designed to hold well to most types of bottoms, from sand to rock
- One year warranty
The Advanced Elements Canoe and Kayak Anchor System is another excellent value, all-inclusive option that’s geared more towards lighter boats and less aggressive environmental conditions.
This 3-pound collared galvanized grapple anchor features some decent holding power for its weight, and is effectively corrosion-resistant for long lifespan. It’s designed to hold well to most types of bottoms, from sand to rock, but don’t expect it to effectively anchor boats much heavier than 70 pounds if wind and current are a factor.
Like most anchors designed in this style, the sliding collar lock flutes open when the anchor is deployed, and then allows it to collapse for compact storage onboard your vessel once you pull it up! It’s a simple, yet underrated feature that’s brilliant for space-conscious kayakers.
Including a 60-foot line, carabiner, line float, and mesh travel bag, Advanced Elements has truly ensured you’re getting a great value here. The brand even includes a one year warranty so you can buy in confidence.
- Constructed with heavy duty PVC material – simply fill the bag with up to 50 pounds of sand, stone, or gravel!
- Includes a 12-foot braided rope and two rustproof stainless steel clips
- Integrated bottom strap for easy dumping
- Leave it empty and fold the roll-top to use as a buoy or as a watertight dry bag
- Designed with highly visible colors
The CalPalmy 2-in-1 Sand Anchor Dry Bag for Small Boats is a unique and innovative anchor option that’s handy for a variety of different scenarios and watercraft.
This is essentially a heavy-duty PVC dry bag that you can fill up with sand, gravel, or stones in order to create an anchor. If using sand, you can load up to 50 pounds into this bad boy – now that oughta hold your kayak! With an integrated bottom strap for dumping, it’s just as easy to break down your temporary anchor as it is to deploy it!
It’s designed with bright and loud colors to remain highly visible, and even includes a 12-foot braided rope and two rustproof stainless steel clips. It’s likely not a long enough line for your needs, but the hardware is sound, conveniently saving you a few purchases.
Best of all, you can leave this “anchor” empty, fold the roll-top and utilize it as a highly visible buoy, or simply implement it as a regular drybag for water-sensitive gear storage. It’s the perfect anchor system to keep below deck and out of the way until you need it, and it won’t weigh you down until you choose to fill it!
For those kayakers and small watercraft owners who sometimes, but not always need a reliable anchor with high holding-strength, this option from CalPalmy is an effective solution that deploys with ease when you need it!
- Two-piece version of the popular One-Piece ParkNPole holds kayaks in place by being driven/staked into the bottom
- Made from specially formed fiberglass and UV stabilized
- Weighs only 1.8 pounds yet is extremely durable
- Can be stored inside the hulls of many fishing kayaks, or stashed like a paddle on a paddle mount
The YakAttack ParkNPole Link 2 Piece 8 Foot Stakeout & Push Pole is a brilliant solution for anglers fishing in shallow water bodies seeking an anchor system that will keep them put exactly where they choose to set up.
This style of anchor is driven right into the bottom like a stake and then tied off to your boat in order to secure it. Boat’s with compatible scupper holes can conveniently slide this anchor right through the hull – no anchor line required!
The beauty of this system is that you don’t move around your anchor while attached to a line, so it’s perfect for fishermen (and other kayakers) who want to stay put in one specific spot.
This device weighs only 1.8 pounds and is built from specially formed, UV stabilized fiberglass. It will fit within the hull of many fishing kayaks, or can be secured to regular paddle mounts as you would a paddle.
This two-piece pole measures 8 feet in length, so you won’t be able to effectively stake yourself in deeper water, but for creeping along lakeshores and coastline and anchoring as you go, this is a brilliant tool you’ll wonder why you’ve never heard of!
Also keep in mind you can utilize this style “anchor” as a poling staff for poling your boat around on shallow flats. Kayakers who have the ability to stand up in their boats will really appreciate this detail, adding even more stealth to sight-and-stalk fishing styles!
- 6-foot long floating stake-out stick is driven/staked into the bottom to hold your boat in place
- Enables effortless and silent anchoring in shallow waters with relatively soft bottoms
- Built from 7/8 inch vertical and horizontal pultrusion-formed fiberglass with an oversized foam grip for an ergonomic grip
- Incredibly lightweight at just 22 ounces and easily secured onto a standard paddle mount
- Can be flipped around to be used as a push pole
- Anchor rope attachment molded into the handle
The YakGear 6-Foot YakStick Floating Stake-Out Stick is a brilliant tool that enables effortless and silent anchoring in shallow waters with relatively soft bottoms.
Built from 7/8 inch vertical and horizontal pultrusion-formed fiberglass with an oversized foam grip for an ergonomic grip, this is an easy to use, rock-solid anchoring tool that’s built to last. Weighing in at just 22 ounces and able to be secured into standard paddle mounts, the Stake-Out Stick is furthermore impressively ultralight and portable considering its capabilities.
Simply push this stake right into the bottom off the side of your kayak and tie off to it, or push it right through compatible scupper holes for a line-free anchor system! Operation is remarkably easy, and don’t forget you can implement this tool as a poling staff if you simply turn it around!
This model stake conveniently floats, so no worries if it gets away from you while on the water. There is furthermore a spot to attach a lanyard to ensure it stays close on hand.
For the right style paddler, this is an invaluable anchoring tool whose versatility you’ll no doubt be impressed by.
- 8-foot long, 3/4-inch power-pole is driven/staked into the bottom in order to secure your vessel
- Push grip comfort handle
- 14-20 threaded insert at the top can receive a GoPro mount, flag or light source
- Compatible for securing to most paddle mounts, and able to slide through standard scupper holes for through-hull anchoring
- Works with Power-Pole Micro Spike Driver
- Integrated 6-foot lanyard made of 3/8 inch braided dock line with loop at each end
The Power-Pole 8 Foot Ultra-Lite Spike is another innovative anchoring device that effectively stakes your kayak to the bottom, rather than implementing a traditional anchor and line.
This 8-foot long, 3/4-inch power-pole is either driven or staked into the bottom from off the side of your boat and tied off to, or slid right through compatible scupper holes straight to the bottom in order to secure your vessel.
There is furthermore a push grip comfort handle that is designed ergonomically for use poling your boat around shallow flats – pretty neat! The brand even includes a 6-foot lanyard for keeping the device close on hand.
Perhaps coolest of all, a 14-20 threaded insert is integrated into the top of the Power-Pole for receiving a GoPro mount, flag, light source, or accessory of your choosing.
Keep in mind this option does not float, so either consider securing some sort of buoyancy device to the lanyard, or be extra mindful not to drop it overboard!
- Beach anchor drills down into the sand with a premium screw auger
- Tremendous holding power can effectively anchor in strong tides or currents
- Strength of the auger screw itself and the inherent suction it creates prevent the anchor from “pulling-out”
- High strength, engineering grade plastic with high strength composite resin construction is ultralight
- Five-piece design is easy to store
The SandShark New Sport Sand Shallow Water Beach Anchor is not exactly a traditional kayak anchor, but perhaps still of practical use to you depending on your paddling style.
This is essentially an auger that screws itself into the sand, which then generates immense suction due to water and sediment filling in the spaces in the screw-hole. Yes, you need to be in less than four feet of water to effectively screw it into the ground, and doing so will be much easier on foot than from your boat.
The purpose of this device is to be used as a beach anchor for securing your kayak(s) when you decide to come to dry land, but want to leave your boat wet. The high strength, engineering grade plastic featuring a composite resin construction is ultralight, and the five-piece design is remarkably compact to store.
If you fish tidal flats that are dry, or shallow for part of the tide, and then flood as the tide rises, this could be an invaluable tool that you can set up and prep during low water levels, and then attach your boat to once the tide rises and forces you into your kayak. You won’t go anywhere once this bad boy is screwed in, however, so if the anchor is submerged you’ll have to either wait for the tide to drain again, or go down there yourself and unscrew it!
The applications are vast with this option, so consider how you might implement this well-engineered tool on your kayaking endeavors – it very well may be a game-changer for you!