12 Best Kayak Covers: Compare & Save

Properly protecting your kayaks and canoes is something a lot of us avid boaters neglect to do. UV damage from the sun, water spots and mold, dirt and grime, and even animal or insect infestations when you’re storing your boat can all be eliminated by utilizing a simple and easy to install boat cover.
Our top list of kayak covers has highlighted the best options for proper boat storage, whether you’re loading up your vessel for a road trip, stashing it deep in the garage, or even outside in the elements for the offseason!
- Many sizes available to precisely accommodate kayaks from 9 to 15 feet
- 600 denier marine-grade polyester is tough against tears, water-resistant, and tested to withstand UV exposure
- Bungee hem is simple to install and wraps the contours of your kayak nicely
- Adjustable hull straps ensure the cover stays on with confidence during transport
- Contoured and adjustable mid-deck design allows larger, specialized kayak seats and other accessories to remain installed while the cover is on
- Text marker tells you which end is which to avoid confusion
The Universal Sit On Top Kayak Cover by Wilderness Systems is a top-notch choice for those seeking truly high-quality protection for their cherished kayak(s).
This option is far more effectively weatherproof than the majority of the competition, built from rugged 600D marine-grade polyester, so it means business. An adjustable hem is a piece of cake to fine tune, and the adjustable hull straps allow you to use this option during car top, or trailer transport unlike a lot of kayak covers that don’t have the grip-strength to stay secure through high speeds.
A contoured and adjustable mid-deck design furthermore allows larger, specialized kayak seats and other accessories to remain installed while the cover is on, simplifying the on and off process immensely. The brand even includes a text marker to differentiate between the bow and stern – a simple, but underrated feature.
With a wide array of sizing available, you’ll have no issue selecting a model that’s perfectly suited for your boat.
- Fits kayaks up to 11 or 15 feet in length depending on selected size, and up to 73 inches in circumference at their widest point
- Built from UV resistant 600 denier polyester
- Full-enclosure cover fully covers your boat
- Easy to use roll-and-clip closure allows adjustment for multiple kayak lengths
The Advanced Elements Kayak Cover is a high-quality, full-enclosure option that completely covers your boat.
This kayak cover is built from 600D polyester, so it’s built to last. It’s highly UV and water-resistant, but your kayak will get wet in there if exposed to heavy, prolonged rain.
There are two sizes available that fit kayaks/canoes up to either 11 or 15 feet in length, and up to 73 inches in circumference at their widest point. The unique roll-and-clip closure system makes it a breeze to precisely adjust to your kayak’s size – simply fold the cover onto itself similar to how you would a traditional dry bag and clip it! This makes it a great option for versatility between different kayaks if you have a few different boats that need covering, and want a near-universal, yet secure and dependable fit.
Rest assured you’re in good hands with a brand like Advanced Elements, no doubt a reliable choice that should hold up for years of use.
- Two sizes available accommodate kayaks up to 16 feet in length
- Built from heavy-duty 600D polyester featuring a fabric coating for max water repellency, UV protection, and mildew resistance
- Full-coverage style case with zippered closure for easy loading and unloading
- Full-cut to allow extra room for accessories such as paddles, life vests, etc
- Integrated handles for easier carrying
- NOT designed for rooftop travel
- 5 year warranty ensures you get long lifespan out of this option
The Classic Accessories StormPro Heavy Duty Kayak & Canoe Outdoor Storage Cover is another top-tier option for those who are serious about properly protecting their boats.
This is a full-coverage style case utilizing zippered closure for easy loading and unloading that’s built from heavy-duty 600D polyester featuring a fabric coating for max water repellency, UV protection, and mildew resistance. There are two sizes available able to accommodate kayaks up to 16 feet in length.
Classic Accessories has designed this option with a full-cut in order to allow extra room for paddles, life vests, and any other accessories you might want to keep with your boat. There are furthermore integrated handles for easier carrying – an underrated feature considering the carry-handles on your kayak will be covered.
Although this is a full coverage cover, the brand does not recommend it for cartop transport. We’re fairly sure you can travel with your kayak in this cover on a trailer or rooftop as long as you don’t hit highway speeds, just be mindful of its limitations.
It’s worth noting that for maximum water repellency, it is best to store your kayak with the cover upside down or on its side so water does not enter through the zipper. The same goes for any comparably designed option.
With a 5 year warranty included, it’s hard to go wrong with this stellar value option from Classic Accessories.
- Multiple sizes available to accommodate kayaks up to 16 feet in length and 36 inches in width
- Built from 600D PU coated marine grade waterproof polyester
- All-weather protection featuring reinforcement panels under the bow, stern and other stress points
- Rear air vents at both sides reduce water condensation and wind strain during stormy weather and transport
- Sturdy strap handle is sewn at each end of the cover for convenient handling
- Half-length zipper is easy to slide your boat in and out of
- Includes rope and stretch cords for easy tie-downs and quick release
The GOODSMANN Trailable Marine Grade Heavy Duty 600D Kayak Cover is the ideal option for those seeking a boat cover that’s suitable for transporting boats on road trips, whether it’s on a trailer or cartop.
Built from 600D PU coated marine-grade waterproof polyester, the material here means business when it comes to weather repellency. Reinforcement panels under the bow, stern and other stress points furthermore ensure this unit holds up under high winds and violent weather. Rear air vents at both ends furthermore reduce water condensation and wind strain.
The half-length zippered design offers the best of both worlds -the convenience of simply unzipping and sliding your boat into the cover, and a more water-repellent design than a full-length zipper provides. The brand has been included rope and stretch cords for easy tie-downs and quick releases.
A sturdy strap handle is furthermore sewn at each end of the cover for easier handling – the brand has truly hit all the bases with this one! For those seeking the best of the best that are unwilling to settle for a functional, but mediocre cover, this is certainly an option that should be on your radar.
- Multiple sizes available to fit a huge span of boat sizes
- 100% UV-resistant polyester with a water-resistant coating with double-stitched, reinforced seams to ensure high integrity in violent weather
- Four side adjustment straps and a drawstring perimeter with additional V-loop tiedown points for a secure fit
- Integrated visibility FlagBag offers a bit of storage
The Danuu Deluxe Kayak Storage Cover is a versatile option available in a wide array of sizing to accommodate virtually any size and style kayak.
Built from 100% UV-resistant polyester material with a water-resistant coating and double-stitched, reinforced seams to ensure high integrity in violent weather, this unit is designed to stand the test of unpredictable environmental conditions and time.
Four side adjustment straps and a drawstring perimeter with additional V-loop tiedown points make securing this cover to your boat a piece of cake, and it’s effectively snug enough to endure cartop or trailered transport.
The brand has even integrated a high-visibility flag off the stern that offers a bit of storage, enabling you to stash a few items in there you want to keep with your boat.
- Multiple sizes available, accommodating up to 24 foot, 11 inch canoes or kayaks
- Made of heavy-duty marine-grade polyester fabric
- Zipper closure for easy storage, and an adjustable strap system to ensure a snug fit
- Full coverage design provides total UV and dirt protection, and high water resistance
- Integrated carry handles for easy transport
- Storage bag included
- 2 year warranty
The MSC Heavy Duty Two-Tone Adjustable Canoe & Kayak Cover is without a doubt one of the best value options on this list due to its full-coverage design, zippered closure, and high-quality construction for the price point.
Built from heavy-duty marine-grade polyester fabric, this cover has been engineered for solid weather resistance and long lifespan. The adjustable strap system is easy to cinch down, and the carry handles makes moving your covered kayak(s) around a breeze. Sliding your boat in and out of the half-zipper length opening is also quite easy compared to using bungee cinch-cords that hug your boat.
With several sizes to choose from, selecting the right cover for your boat shouldn’t be a problem – MSC has you covered. There’s even a storage bag included, as well as a two-year warranty so you can buy in confidence!
For those seeking a higher-end kayak or canoe cover that offers high-quality protection at a not so steep price point, this is a fantastic value option that you’ll find fits the bill.
- Fitted for the Pro Angler 14, but will fit most kayaks up to 14 feet. 12 Foot model also available
- 100% polyester cover is UV and water resistant with double-layered double stitched seams
- Straps and pull strings adjust for a tight fit and ensure security during transport
- Red storage bag doubles as a safety flag during transport
- Exterior bungee storage
The Hobie Pro Angler 14 Kayak Cover is a kayak-specific model, but that doesn’t mean it might not be a great fit for your boat!
This high-quality cover will fit most kayaks up to 14 feet, and there’s also a 12 foot model available. The Hobie Pro Angler is a fairly wide-bodied boat, so this cover should have no issue accommodating most model kayaks.
You might be asking yourself “why would I want this kayak cover if I don’t own this specific kayak”. Well, the answer is, because it’s both a versatile and outstanding product that’s built to last! The 100% polyester cover is UV and water-resistant with double-layered double stitched seams, so Hobie has engineered this option with high integrity and long lifespan in mind.
Integrated straps and pull strings adjust for a tight fit and ensure security during transport, and there’s even some bungee storage on the exterior for stashing some items you want to keep with your boat. The red storage bag furthermore doubles as a safety flag during transport – Hobie has not cut any corners here.
Whether you’re seeking a cover for offseason storage, road trip transport or simple weather protection between outings, the Pro Angler Kayak Cover is a winner on all fronts!
- Wide array of sizing available in order to accommodate kayaks of virtually any size
- Built from a silver-coated polyester material
- Not particularly effective against the harmful effects of UV rays – more of a dust and critter cover than an all-weather storage option
- Multiple color options available, including camouflage aesthetics
The iiSPORT Waterproof Canoe & Kayak Storage Cover is a stellar affordable option for those who don’t require a particularly weather-resistant kayak cover.
Customer reviews insist the sun will eat this polyester fabric up after prolonged exposure in more aggressive climates, so this is not the option you’re seeking if you live in a lower latitude and need to protect your boat from UV damage. That being said, for the cost, this is an excellent value kayak cover for dust, moisture, and critter protection if your boat is stored in a canopy enclosure, garage, or simply somewhere shaded.
You get what you pay for with this one, but it’s certainly an adequate option for kayaks that only require minimal protection.
The brand offers multiple color options, including camouflage aesthetics, so you can at least choose a color scheme that suits you! If you’re a waterfowl hunter who utilizes a kayak to reach your hunting grounds, the camo patterned option will work wonderfully to effectively conceal your boat while actively hunting.
No doubt a solid budget choice from iiSPORT.
- Wide array of sizes available to accommodate virtually all sized kayaks
- Built from 300D water and UV resistant Oxford Taffeta material
- Bottom elastic band and integrated elastic bungee cord ensures the cover is effectively snug
- Includes a storage bag and three adjustable straps
The GYMTOP Waterproof Canoe & Kayak Cover is a simple and straightforward option that’s offered in a wide array of sizing to accommodate virtually any size or shape kayak.
Built from 300D water and UV resistant Oxford Taffeta material, this is not as durably built of an option as most of the higher price point covers listed here – you get what you pay for. That being said, those who already employ a garage, or canopy style enclosure to store their boats will find this level of protection is totally adequate. Leaving your kayak exposed to the elements in this cover however is not recommended.
Snugging the bottom elastic band and utilizing the integrated elastic bungee is quite easy, so getting your boat(s) in and out of this option is at least a piece of cake. There’s also a storage bag and three straps included, further simplifying the process.
For those seeking a budget, minimalist option to add further protection to their personal watercraft, this is a great value go-to.
- Wide array of sizing to accommodate virtually all sized kayaks
- Built from weather-resistant Oxford cloth, but not particularly durable for all-season protection
- Integrated elastic closure simply pulls tight around the boat
- The camouflage pattern is great for waterfowl hunters who haul up their boats to set up decoys and blinds
If you’re a fan of camouflage aesthetics or are seeking a kayak cover to function as concealment for your boat while actively hunting, the Dulcii Universal Camouflage Kayak & Canoe Cover could be a stellar option for you.
Built from weather-resistant Oxford cloth, this option is not particularly durable for all-season protection. If your seeking a rugged, truly weather proof option you’re better off with a 600D polyester, marine-grade kayak cover. That being said, this is a suitable choice for storage in more environmentally friendly climates.
There is a wide array of available sizing, so matching this cover to your kayak’s dimensions shouldn’t be an issue. The integrated elastic closure simply pulls tight around the boat, so this is furthermore an exceptionally easy kayak cover to employ.
Simple and affordable, yet delicate compared to the higher-quality competition, this camo option from Dulcii will only excel for you under the right contexts, but offers excellent value if it fits your needs!
- Universal cockpit drape for sit-in kayaks with or without pronounced rims (two sizes available)
- Built from 600D marine-grade polyester with a waterproof undercoating
- Also suitable as a seat cover for sit-on-top kayaks
- Adjustable bungee cords wrap around the hull to secure the cover, and can be effectively cinched for a snug fit during transport
- Hooks on the cover attached to deck lines can furthermore be employed to prevent the drape from sliding
The Explore Land Universal Waterproof Kayak Cockpit Drape is a versatile option for cockpit protection and coverage that will fit virtually any sit-in kayak, or sit-on-top kayak.
Built from 600D marine-grade polyester with a waterproof undercoating, this cover is an effective barrier to wetness when properly utilized. Adjustable bungee cords simply wrap around the hull to secure the cover, and can even be effectively cinched for a snug fit during transport. If you’re road-tripping and want to keep the wetness and grime out of your boats while on the move, this is a solid go-to.
Hooks on the cover attached to deck lines can furthermore be employed to prevent the drape from sliding, ensuring a hassle-free experience once you get the install-process down.
It’s a simple, minimalist option for protecting your kayak, but when employed in the right contexts this product will effectively add lifespan and lower maintenance of your boats!
- Fits cockpits up to 26 inches wide, and also useful for protecting the seat on sit-on-top kayaks
- Built from medium-weight coated nylon packcloth
- Utilizes a bungee style cord to secure the cover to the cockpit – for a truly watertight seal check out the Seals Cockpit Seal Cover
The Seals Kayak Cockpit Drape Cover is a brilliant option for those simply seeking coverage over their kayak’s cockpit. This is great for keeping critters, dirt, pollen, and moisture from entering your boat, but will not protect the main body of your kayak.
Built from medium-weight coated nylon packcloth, this is not a totally waterproof option, but rather a soft barrier to the elements. If your kayak is stored underneath a shaded structure or in a garage, then this unit will work wonderfully for you, if you’d rather ensure some wetness defense for unpredictable environmental conditions, consider the Seals Cockpit Seal Cover for a waterproof variant.
This cover simply utilizes a bungee style cord to secure the cover to the cockpit, so operation is particularly easy. A simple cover for simple protection that’s built to last and perform properly for years, no doubt a great buy from a reputable brand that you’ll likely wonder why you’ve never owned!