12 Best Kayak Covers: Compare & Save

The Classic Accessories StormPro Heavy Duty Kayak & Canoe Outdoor Storage Cover is another top-tier option for those who are serious about properly protecting their boats.

This is a full-coverage style case utilizing zippered closure for easy loading and unloading that’s built from heavy-duty 600D polyester featuring a fabric coating for max water repellency, UV protection, and mildew resistance. There are two sizes available able to accommodate kayaks up to 16 feet in length.

Classic Accessories has designed this option with a full-cut in order to allow extra room for paddles, life vests, and any other accessories you might want to keep with your boat. There are furthermore integrated handles for easier carrying – an underrated feature considering the carry-handles on your kayak will be covered.

Although this is a full coverage cover, the brand does not recommend it for cartop transport. We’re fairly sure you can travel with your kayak in this cover on a trailer or rooftop as long as you don’t hit highway speeds, just be mindful of its limitations.

It’s worth noting that for maximum water repellency, it is best to store your kayak with the cover upside down or on its side so water does not enter through the zipper. The same goes for any comparably designed option.

With a 5 year warranty included, it’s hard to go wrong with this stellar value option from Classic Accessories.