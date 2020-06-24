11 Best Portable Fire Pits: Which Is Right For You?

What’s better than gathering around a bonfire with friends and enjoying the beauty and comradery an open flame provides? The only answer we can think of, is having the ability to take that fire with you wherever you please!
Our top list of portable fire pits has tracked down the best options for grab-and-go bonfires that will perform just as wonderfully in your backyard as they will at the campground. With a variety of options to choose from of varying size, shape, and capacity, there’s bound to be an option that will perfectly suit all of your at-home and adventure needs!
1. Solo Stove Ranger Outdoor Stainless Steel Smokeless Fire PitPrice: $259.98Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- At just 12.5 by 15 inches and only 15 pounds this is a highly portable fire pit that still offers great capacity
- Double wall design maximizes airflow and burning process, minimizing smoke and maximizing heat
- Bottom vent holes allow oxygen to the feed the fire from below while the double walls warm it
- Singular construction completely removes the need for parts and assembly
- Carry case included
- Fairly expensive option
- Does not break down, fold or collapse for easier transport
- More suitable for "chunk wood" than full size logs
The Solo Stove Ranger Outdoor Fire Pit is a brilliant solution for those seeking a fire pit with a relatively high wood-burning capacity, as well as convenient portability.
This is much more than a simple fire basin, but rather an innovative piece of technology that’s designed to create high heat fires that emit far less smoke. It’s the double wall design and bottom vent holes that maximizes airflow and burning process, effectively minimizing smoke and maximizing heat. Simple, but exceptionally effective.
The brand recently sent me a Ranger to field test, and I’ve been very much impressed with its fire output and lack of smokiness during operation, as well as its compact and easily portable size. Bringing this bad boy from the back deck to the beach is a piece of cake, especially if you utilize the brand’s protective cover case (included) featuring a nice integrated carry handle.
At just 12.5 by 15 inches and only 15 pounds this is truly a highly portable option while still offering great capacity for a roaring fire. It’s the perfect size for small urban spaces and patios, and equally awesome as a camping or beaching unit.
The 304 stainless steel construction is exceptionally durable and built for long life span – the singular construction completely removing the need for parts and assembly. The one-piece design means this unit will not collapse or fold up, but it’s still very reasonably portable.
Simply add firewood and a match, and you’re ready to roast some marshmallows and kick back!
Find more Solo Stove Ranger Outdoor Stainless Steel Smokeless Fire Pit information and reviews here.
2. Solo Stove Bonfire Stainless Steel Smokeless Fire PitPrice: $399.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- At 14 inches tall and with a 19.5 inch diameter, there's plenty of room for a roaring fire
- Double wall design maximizes airflow and burning process, minimizing smoke and maximizing heat
- Bottom vent holes allow oxygen to the feed the fire from below while the double walls warm it
- Singular construction removes the need for parts and assembly
- 304 stainless steel construction is exceptionally durable and built with long life span in mind
- Carry bag included
- Fairly expensive option
- Fairly cumbersome unit for transport due to its rock solid, singular construction
- Sits right on the ground, so you'll need to find a suitable space for setup that won't mind heating up
The Solo Stove Bonfire Stainless Steel Smokeless Fire Pit is more or less a full-size option that’s simply built with a go-anywhere, lightweight design.
At 20 pounds and 14 inches tall and with a 19.5 inch diameter, the Bonfire is certainly a bit more cumbersome to travel with than collapsible or foldable options, but the quality of fire this unit is capable of is well worth the added bulk. It’s essentially the same design as the previously listed Ranger, but its larger diameter and depth allow for burning full size logs as opposed to “chunk wood”.
The unique and innovative design driving both models utilizes bottom vent holes that allow oxygen to feed the fire from below while the double walls warm it. The double wall design effectively maximizes airflow and burning process, minimizing smoke and maximizing heat. Simple physics resulting in a righteous fire – you’ll be impressed with how the brand has, dare I say, reinvented the fire pit!
The 304 stainless steel construction is exceptionally durable and built with long life span in mind, and Solo Stove even includes a heavy duty carry case for added protection during periods of nonuse and storage and for no-mess, low-hassle transport.
Those seeking a top-notch, advanced fire pit option that’s capable of putting off some serious heat without sporting a brutally heavy weight will absolutely find a friend in the Solo Stove Bonfire.
Find more Solo Stove Bonfire Stainless Steel Smokeless Fire Pit information and reviews here.
3. UKIAH Tailgater II Portable Fire Pit and Wireless SpeakerPrice: $549.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Propane powered (20lb tank) portable fire pit with a 40,000 BTU output that doubles as a high-quality speaker!
- 14 by 14 by 17 inch design is impressively compact for its capabilities, and weighs 34 pounds
- Powder-coated steel body is built with solid durability in mind
- Connect bluetooth compatible devices wirelessly and enjoy audio with fire ambiance anywhere
- Upgraded 2.1 audio system with two 3.5-inch marine grade speakers and one subwoofer for excellent sound quality
- Fire with "BEAT FIRE TO MUSIC" technology syncs your music with the flame output creating a unique and beautiful ambiance
- Electric ignition and flame control with four different modes
- Speaker is powered by a rechargeable Li-Ion battery
- Compatible with a grill grate for cooking!
- Voltage:12 volts; Wattage:100 watts
- Requires a propane tank in order to operate, making this a less portable option when you consider your fuel source.
- 34 pound weight is not easily trekked with, although integrated carry handles make moving it around easy
- Expensive option
The UKIAH Tailgater II Portable Fire Pit and Wireless Speaker is a ridiculously cool and innovative fire pit option that has the ability to play music and provide an adjustable, smoke-free, controlled fire that actually moves to the beat of your tunes!
The requirement of a propane tank in order to operate makes this a less portable option when you consider your fuel source, but then again if you’re used to packing your own firewood for your outings, it could, in fact, be less cumbersome to bring along a simple 20-pound tank than a stack of wood. The 14 by 14 by 17 inch design is otherwise impressively compact for its capabilities and weighs a modest 34 pounds.
Simply connect your propane tank (not included), hit the igniter, and adjust the flame to your liking from the four available settings. It’s remarkably easy to operate, requires no foraging for fuel or fire maintenance, and is smoke free – pretty luxurious right?
Best of all, you can connect bluetooth compatible devices wirelessly and enjoy your music with fire ambiance anywhere. The upgraded 2.1 audio system features two 3.5-inch marine grade speakers and one subwoofer for excellent sound quality, so you can leave your existing speaker behind! The speaker is powered by a rechargeable Li-Ion battery and features impressive run time, so as long as you remember to charge it, you won’t be without your tunes. There is also a previous model of this unit available through the same link (at a lower price point).
The powder-coated steel body is built with solid durability in mind, and is even compatible with a grill grate for cooking. Grilling potential is limited due to its size, but you can very precisely control the flame/heat output like you would a propane grill as opposed to wood-burning options.
Albeit expensive, when you consider the capabilities here this is truly a super neat innovation in portable fire pits that will prove itself to be an awesome companion in any group setting, not to mention one heck of a conversation piece!
Find more UKIAH Tailgater II Portable Fire Pit and Wireless Speaker information and reviews here.
4. UCO Flatpack Portable Stainless Steel Grill and Fire PitPrice: $34.21Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Two different compact sizes available
- Folds flat and is easily stashed in a backpack or underneath a car seat!
- Built from durable stainless steel for high rust and corrosion resistance
- Keeps small fires effectively contained and off the ground
- Stable base for safe grilling while the sides of grill serve as a wind-break
- Excellent price point
- 1 Year manufacturer’s warranty
- Will not allow for very big fires, ideal for smaller group use
- Design of the legs may make it difficult to set up on uneven ground
- Limited grill space for cooking applications
The UCO Flatpack Portable Stainless Steel Grill and Fire Pit is a stellar grab-and-go unit for truly go-anywhere bonfires and cook outs that is so compact you can easily fold it flat and slide it right into a backpack!
This highly affordable bonfire and grilling device is not really capable of hosting a roaring fire for larger groups, the larger of the two sizes measuring just 13 by 10 inches. That being said, smaller groups will find this unit provides plenty of flame and heat.
The brand sent me a Flatpack Fire Pit a while back now, and mine accompanies me down to the lakeshore while fishing during the colder fall and winter months. It folds up into my fishing bag beautifully, deploys in seconds, and breaks down just as quick.
It’s ideal for locations where you’re not permitted to dig a fire pit, keeping the heat, ash and debris elevated off of the ground. Although there’s not a lot of cooking surface, the added bonus of a grill grate for cooking applications is a brilliant touch, allowing for a couple burgers and dogs to be cooked at once.
For small, go-anywhere bonfires that warm your core while out recreating in nature or in the backyard, the FlatPack Grill and Fire Pit is truly a brilliant tool that won’t break the bank.
Find more UCO Flatpack Portable Stainless Steel Grill and Fire Pit information and reviews here.
5. SUCHDECO Portable Collapsing Outdoor Fire PitPrice: $49.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Two different sizes available - 16.6 and 22 inches
- Exceptionally portable at just 12.58 inches collapsed, and 2.6 pounds, easily fitting into a backpack
- 0.96mm stainless steel heat-resistant mesh will hold ash and debris and is easy to clean
- 25 pound capacity for wood, so you can support quite a large fire
- Convenient carry case included
- No tools required. Simply connect the stainless steel tube to the support frame
- Legs may be difficult to set up on uneven groud
- Some might not like the aesthetic of the mesh platform, although once it's been used it will have a more rugged, outdoors look
- Although built quite robust, the mesh still has potential to tear or puncture if you're not gentle with it
The SUCHDECO Portable Collapsing Outdoor Fire Pit is without a doubt one of the most exceptionally portable options on this list, weighing in at just 2.6 pounds and measuring only 12.8 inches in length collapsed making it easily packable within a backpack.
If you’re seeking something truly packable for go-anywhere use, this is it. There are no tools required for assembly, simply connect the stainless steel tube to the support frame and you’re good to go. The fire burns on a 0.96mm stainless steel heat-resistant mesh that holds ash and debris and is easy to clean, enabling even more rapid breakdowns.
There are two sizes available, 16.6 and 22 inches (mesh diameter), both of which can handle 25 pounds of wood. It’s not a terribly large space for a roaring fire, but the footprint of the mesh is certainly large enough to get a good fire going that’s suitable for small to medium groups.
The design of the legs may be a bit difficult to set up on uneven terrain, the benefit being your fire is effectively off the ground. Because the mesh contains the vast majority of ash and debris and the heat of the fire is elevated, you can utilize this fire pit places where you don’t want to burn or dirty the ground, such as your well-manicured lawn, or burn-prone wilderness.
With a carry case included for even easier transport, this option is truly an excellent value when you consider the price point. No doubt a stellar choice for campers, picnickers, beachgoers, and backyard bonfire lovers alike!
Find more Rootless Large Portable Collapsing Steel Mesh Fireplace information and reviews here.
6. Campfire Defender Protect Preserve Trailblazer Fire PitPrice: $99.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Packed down the Trailblazer weighs just 3 pounds and measures 14 by 4 by 4 inches
- Assembled, this unit provides a 12 by 12 inch burn area and/or grilling surface
- Sets up in just 90 seconds without the use of any tools or fasteners
- Fire burns on a fire-rated stainless steel mesh that provides great airflow and less smoke
- Holds up to 25 pounds of weight and doesn't allow ash to fall through
- Compact carrying case included
- Multiple parts and pieces have potential to be misplaced or damaged during transport
- Limited burn area is not ideal for larger groups
- The Fire Mesh will need to be replaced over time, although there is a 50 fire / 1 year minimum guarantee.
The Campfire Defender Protect Preserve Trailblazer Fire Pit is an impressively capable fire pit and grill option considering its remarkably compact size (when broken down) that’s perfect for outdoorsmen seeking a grab-and-go system for both cooking and bonfires.
Packed down the Trailblazer weighs just 3 pounds and measures 14 by 4 by 4 inches, assembled, this unit provides a 12 by 12 inch burn area and/or grilling surface. The device sets up in just 90 seconds without the use of any tools or fasteners, and includes a convenient carrying case for even easier transport.
The fire burns on a fire-rated stainless steel mesh that provides great airflow and a less smokey fire overall, so although this isn’t a particularly large option, it can really crank up the heat for small to medium sized groups. The mesh furthermore doesn’t allow ash and debris to fall through so it’s suitable for use on surfaces and ground types that you don’t want to burn or dirty.
The Trailblazer Fire Pit holds up to 25 pounds of weight, so as we mentioned, you can get an impressively high heat and flame fire going considering its compact size.
Exceptionally ultralight and compact, easy to assemble and break down, cooking capable and able to accommodate large fires for its size, this unit is hands down one of the top value options on the market for the price point.
Find more Campfire Defender Protect Preserve Trailblazer Fire Pit information and reviews here.
7. WOLF GRIZZLY Portable, Foldable Fire PitPrice: $79.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Remarkably compact and lightweight, folding to less than 1 inch and weighing in under 2.2 pounds
- Simple 2 piece design consists of a stainless steel insert and frame, yet rermains rugged
- Frame acts as an inherent wind-shield while its segmented design facilitates airflow both overtop and below your fire.
- Can burn wood or charcoal, and easily add a grill grate
- Included carry case for even easier transport is built from recycled materials and features a bit of extra space for tinder, or fire tools
- 1 year limited warranty
- Fairly expesive considering the simplicity of the design
- Burn basin will not support a very large fire, so this is preferred for smaller group use
- Low design might be difficult to set up on uneven ground
When it comes to grab-and-go bonfires and grilling, it doesn’t really get any easier than the WOLF GRIZZLY Portable, Foldable Fire Pit considering its remarkably low weight and broken down dimensions.
Folding to less than 1 inch and weighing in under 2.2 pounds, this simple two-piece design consists of a stainless steel insert and a frame. The frame acts as an inherent wind-shield while its segmented design facilitates airflow both overtop and below your fire.
You can burn either wood or charcoal, and easily add a grill grate for cooking applications. The burn basin is just 11 by 11.4 inches, and about 3 inches deep, so you can’t light a particularly large bonfire in this bad boy, but it’s adequate for smaller group use.
The bottom of the device sits about an inch off the ground, so we don’t recommend using it over sensitive ground or patio/deck spaces because of the heat output beneath it. That being said, you can easily lay down a barrier between the ground and the fire pit for essentially anywhere-use.
The brand furthermore includes a convenient carry case for even easier transport built from recycled materials that features a bit of extra space for tinder, or fire tools.
A minimalist option for minimalist outdoorsmen and entertainers, you gotta love the simplicity and innovation employed here!
Find more WOLF GRIZZLY Portable, Foldable Fire Pit information and reviews here.
8. Tiki Brand 25 Inch Stainless Steel Low Smoke Fire PitPrice: $350.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 25 Inch total diameter with approximately a 16 inch interior depth and diameter
- Constructed with 16-gauge stainless steel and a durable weatherproof powder-coated exterior
- Compatible with regular firewood, hardwood pellets and TIKI Brand Wood Packs for a variety of fuel options
- Simple 2-piece assembly, and removable ash pan for easy clean-up nd less mess
- Sharp aesthetic will look great on patios, and is totally suitable for the outdoors
- Wood Packs burn predictably for 30 minutes, and offer super easy ignition
- !ncludes 1 Wood Pack, 1 Fire Pit Cover, Stand, and easy quick-start guide
- Expensive option
- Design is a bit cumbersome for vehicle transport depending on what you drive
- Purchasing TIKI Brand Wood Packs is convenient, but is likely more expensive than burning traditional wood
The Tiki Brand 25 Inch Stainless Steel Low Smoke Fire Pit is a handsome and highly efficient fire pit option that’s just as great for the outdoors as it is your back patio!
This unit features a 25 inch total diameter with approximately a 16 inch interior fire basin depth and diameter, so you can get a pretty good sized fire going in this bad boy. It’s furthermore compatible with regular firewood, hardwood pellets and TIKI Brand Wood Packs for a variety of fuel options. The Wood Packs are unnecessary, but there’s something to be said for a fuel source that burns predictably for 30 minutes and offers super easy ignition.
Constructed with 16-gauge stainless steel and a durable weatherproof powder-coated exterior, the brand has built this unit to last. A simple 2-piece assembly and a removable ash pan also ensure easy clean-ups and less mess.
The patent-pending internal airflow system utilized here creates a better burning fire, low smoke, and less ash, so this is an advanced fire pit device, not simply an attractive fire basin. That being said, the sharp aesthetic will look great on patios, and is equally suitable for the outdoors.
A bit on the expensive side, yes, but this is a worthwhile investment that will give you more than your money’s worth, and look good doing it!
Find more Tiki Brand 25 Inch Stainless Steel Low Smoke Fire Pit information and reviews here.
9. HY-C Flame Genie Portable Smoke-Free Wood Pellet Fire PitPrice: $71.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Burns hardwood pellets rather than cord wood for a high heat and low maintenance fire
- Low moisture content of wood pellets results in a more efficient, cleaner burn than cord wood and less mess to clean up
- Eliminates the majority of smoke and spark outout - no more smoky clothes or burn holes!
- Unlike firewood, pellets as a fuel source can be transported across state lines
- Bottom component nests into the top for even easier transport and compact storage
- Black powder coat paint finish has a niec aesthetic and increases integrity
- Must store in a dry environment to avoid rusting - easy enough considering its portability
- Wood pellets must be purchased rather than foraged, and are less widely available
- Canvas tote bag is sold separately
The HY-C Flame Genie Portable Smoke-Free Wood Pellet Fire Pit is a unique and innovative portable option that burns on hardwood pellets rather than cordwood – designed for particularly high heat, and low smoke fires.
The operation of this option is a bit different than standard fire pits. Simply load the inside of the Flame Genie up to fill line with pellets, ignite in several places (lighter fluid or pellet gel will make this a breeze), and let er’ burn! All you have to do after ignition is occasionally sprinkle some pellets on the fire as it wanes – no moving or flipping of logs required!
Wood pellets have their pros and cons. On one hand, they are exceedingly simple to set-and-forget, requiring next to no fire maintenance, but on the other hand, you cannot forage for pellets in the wilderness like you can for regular wood while camping or even hanging in the backyard. If you’re road-tripping, pellets are bound to be less available for purchase than standard cordwood, so keep this in mind as well.
Pellets also burn far cleaner than cordwood and don’t really leave behind much of a mess to clean up, and can furthermore be transported across state lines while in a lot of cases firewood cannot (due to potential invasive species presence).
There are two compact sizes available, 13.5 or 19 inches in diameter, so this is an easily transportable portable fire pit option – comparable in dimensions to the SoloStove Ranger.
When you consider the pros and cons of a pellet burning unit like the Flame Genie, this unique approach to backyard or campground bonfires is both practical and convenient depending on the context of your needs!
Find more HY-C Flame Genie Portable Smoke-Free Wood Pellet Fire Pit information and reviews here.
10. Landmann Big Sky Stars and Moons Fire PitPrice: $269.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Large 23.5 inch fire bowl provides lots of space for a roaring fire
- Includes a cooking grate, a spark screen and a poker
- Sturdy steel construction with black finish
- Whimsical glowing moon and star cutouts have a great aesthetic for any occassion
- Safety ring around the rim for easier handling and transport
- Fairly expensive option
- Unable to fold or collapse, so you'll have to make room for the full set up size which is fairly cumbersome
- Tripod leg design may be difficult to set up on uneven ground
The Landmann Big Sky Stars and Moons Fire Pit is a reasonably portable option depending on your vehicle that provides lots of space for roaring fires while also creating a wonderfully pleasant ambiance due to the cut outs in the design.
The style of this option is something you would likely see utilized as a backyard fire pit for at-home use, but that doesn’t mean you can’t take it on the road! The large 23.5-inch fire bowl provides quite a bit of space for high flame and heat fires, but isn’t so big that it’s unreasonable for transport.
A sturdy steel construction with a black finish ensures high corrosion resistance and long lifespan, while a safety ring around the rim allows for easier handling and transport. The brand furthermore includes a cooking grate, a spark screen, and a poker – making this fairly expensive option in fact, quite a good value!
Best of all, the whimsical glowing moon and star cutouts have a great aesthetic for any occasion, so this unit will look equally captivating on your back patio or in the wilderness – truly a great choice for those who enjoy entertaining!
Find more Landmann Big Sky Stars and Moons Fire Pit information and reviews here.
11. Esschert Design Steel Fire BowlPrice: $68.88Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Fire bowl has a 23 inch diameter and a 7 inch depth, accommodating fairly large fires
- Easily paired with a properly sized grill grate for cooking applications
- Bowl can be used separately from the stand, making it a great liner for an existing fire pit, and enabling you to stick it right on the ground
- Simple design and choice of materials resulting in a fair price point
- Lightweight steel construction makes this option reasonable for transport and travel, but will likely discolor and rustsooner thaan options built from superior materials
- Tripod leg design may be difficult to set up on uneven terrain
- Lack of venting in the bowl makes this a fairly smokey option depending on your fuel
What you see is what you get with the Esschert Design Steel Fire Bowl – it’s a simple and straightforward fire basin that you can use with or without the included stand for a variety of applications.
Measuring 23 inches across, and about 7 inches deep, the basin is capable of accommodating quite a large fire considering its low weight and reasonable portability. It’s perfect for gatherings of four or five people, providing more flame output than most other options listed here.
Built from lightweight steel, this option is not terribly rugged, and will likely rust and discolor after just a few uses – but if aesthetics are not important to you then not to worry, the performance is more than adequate. The lighter steel construction furthermore keeps this option at a much more practical weight for transporting to the beach, campground, etc. If you have the car space for the basin (which you can then fill up with gear/supplies), you’ll love the generous heat, light, and cooking potential this option enables.
When utilizing the stand, this option sits about 14 inches tall, effectively keeping the searing heat off of the ground. It’s a simple design that allows you to set up and elevate this fire pit on more challenging terrain, or simply stick the bowl into the sand or dirt!
If you’re seeking an option capable of roaring fires and are the type who typically chooses simplicity over unique innovation, this is the fire pit for you.
Find more Esschert Design Steel Fire Bowl information and reviews here.
Advantages of Portable Fire Pits
Just because your fire pit is easily transported between A and B doesn't mean it has to be a poor quality, janky unit. There are countless portable fire pits on the market that look and perform as good or better than traditional outdoor fire pits.
Being able to dump out your ash and simply pack up your pit and go once it cools off is a beautiful thing, allowing you to have a go-anywhere bonfire on campouts, road trips, beach days, and more.
Moving your fire pit around your own patio or backyard is furthermore underrated, enabling you to choose how to best entertain guests based on the context of the gathering.
Covers & Cases For Transporting Your Fire Pit
Owning a case or cover for your portable fire pit can be really helpful when it comes to containing any soot or ash that might mark up your vehicle. Cases and covers also make packing up and hauling your fire pit easier, typically providing nice ergonomic handles for transport.
If you plan on leaving your fire pit outside exposed to the elements or even out in your garage, then a cover will help to preserve its finish and further combat corrosion.
A few options that offer reasonable versatility between various model fire pits include:
- Heininger Destination Portable Fire Pit Carry Bag
- HY-C FG-T19 Flame Genie Fire Pit Tote
- Camp Chef Carry Bag for Two-Burner Stoves
Ultralight Fire Pits
Seeking the most downright lightweight and compact fire pit option you can find? If fire size is less important to you and portability is the focus of your search, then there are certainly some options listed above that are particularly easy to transport and deploy.
While folding and collapsing designs might be less accommodating for a ROARING fire, they allow for remarkable portability - so consider what's most important to you.
Some of our top picks for those shopping for an exceptionally minimalist and portable fire pit include:
- UCO Flatpack Portable Stainless Steel Grill and Fire Pit
- SUCHDECO Portable Collapsing Outdoor Fire Pit
- Campfire Defender Protect Preserve Trailblazer Fire Pit
- WOLF GRIZZLY Portable, Foldable Fire Pit
