11 Best Value Boat Oars: Compare & Save

Multiple sizes available

Sold individually

Wooden oar with a varnish finish

Shaft diameter at the grip and throat is 1 1/2 inches

Blade dimensions for the six foot length is 5 by 21 inches

Six foot length is impressively lightweight at just 40 ounces

Will sand and refinish nicely if and when you want to enhance or greater protect these oars

The Caviness BW Series Oar is hands down one of the top value options when it comes to choosing an affordable, but reliable wooden oar that’s furthermore conveniently available in multiple sizes.

This is a simple wooden oar with a varnish finish featuring a 1.5 inch diameter shaft, and a 5 by 21 inch inch blade (on the six foot model). It offers a nice weight for standard rowing applications and is easily sanded and refinished if and when you want to enhance the treatment protection.

These oars are sold individually, so be sure to purchase two if you need a complete set. Offered in a variety of sizing, there should be an option perfectly suited for your vessel available. Be sure to read up on how to properly select your oar length below if you’re at all unsure.