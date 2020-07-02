19 Best Camp Shoes: Your Ultimate List

Perhaps the most underrated piece of camping gear when it comes to enjoying yourself and staying comfortable in the field is a trusty pair of camp shoes.
Getting in and out of your tent without tracking in dirt and grime, completing camp chores, and just hanging around all call for a reliable pair of shoes, sandals, or booties that are suited for the context of your campouts. Whether you’re seeking slip-on footwear with high comfort in mind, performance sandals that can take you over any terrain, or toasty booties for conquering cold toes, our top list of camp shoes has tracked down the best footwear options for every style camper!
- Unisex sizing
- 100% Wool felt construction with rubber soles
- Wool construction keeps you warm in the cold, and cool in the heat, both effectively breathable and insulating
- 100% chemical-free, natural wool protects against odor and is itch-free
- Shoe body conforms to your foot shape, and will create a custom footbed from compression underfoot
- Can be worn barefoot or with socks, although the brand recommends barefoot wear in order to experience the benefits of the wool
- Wool is a natural product with self-cleaning properties due to the natural fat of the wool fiber, lanolin – so washing is rarely necessary
- Wide color selection available
- 2-year manufacturer warranty
Glerups’ AR Unisex 100% Natural Wool Shoe with Rubber Sole might look like a simple slipper at a glance, but this is a masterfully engineered camp shoe that’s designed with excellent temperature control, comfort, and versatility in mind!
These are unisex shoes that are built with a 100% wool felt construction and rubber soles. The design is straightforward and simple – it’s the wool construction that makes these shoes so special.
The wool construction keeps you warm in the cold, and cool in the heat – both effectively breathable and insulating depending on the conditions. The shoes furthermore absorb sweat, helping to regulate the temperature on the skin by transporting moisture away from the body. This makes them just as great for active wear (although there’s minimal ankle support) as for lounging around.
When it comes to overall comfort, the shoe body conforms to your foot shape and then creates a custom footbed from compression underfoot, so they break in really nicely. The brand sent me a pair of these bad boys to field test a while back, and mine have only become more and more comfortable.
Glerups can be worn barefoot or with socks, although the brand recommends barefoot wear in order to best experience the benefits of the wool (such as sweat absorption). Perhaps best of all in the context of campouts, wool is a natural product with self-cleaning properties due to the natural fat of the wool fiber, lanolin – so washing is rarely necessary. The 100% chemical-free, natural wool, therefore, protects against odor and is furthermore itch-free.
Since it is a natural product, you may see very small vegetable fibers (grass or straw) in the felt from time to time. New Glerups will typically shed for the first three to five weeks of wear, which is due to the natural treatment of the wool as your bare feet create a custom footbed from compression.
Did we mention these kicks have quite a cool and unique aesthetic? Their somewhat bulbous shape and thick sidewalls somehow has a really sharp look that turns heads – and there’s a ton of color options available to customize your style!
Warm, cool, cozy, and attractive, if you’re seeking a versatile camp shoe that can be worn year-round, Glerups is a great place to start your search!
- Women’s and men’s sizing available
- Synthetic construction with rubber soles
- Quilted nylon upper
- Lightweight EVA outsole for enhanced traction on varied terrain
- Microfiber collapsable heel is soft to the touch and will compress if you want to wear these shoes with an open-heel
- Sharp color selection available
The Merrell Hut Moc Loafers are a perfect casual camp shoe for warmer and drier weather conditions.
Available in both men’s and women’s sizing, these simple slip-ons are built with a synthetic construction and rubber soles. Quilted nylon uppers resist dirt and grime, and a lightweight EVA outsole offers enhanced traction on varied terrain, so these are perfect for wandering out of your tent into the campground.
The microfiber collapsable heel is soft to the touch to avoid uncomfortable abrasions and will compress if you want to wear these shoes with an open-heel, allowing you to brainlessly stuff your feet in there and go. Slipping the shoes on properly will provide a bit more ankle support, but don’t expect these shoes to be all that capable on the trail, they’re more of a casual camp shoe for hanging out.
With a sharp color selection to choose from, there are some great styles for both men and women. Ultralight, comfortable and easy to take on and off, the Hut Moc Loafers are a top-notch choice of casual camp shoe.
- Women’s and men’s sizing available
- 100% Synthetic construction with rubber soles
- 100% recycled yarn Knit upper, 50% recycled removable EVA footbed, 30% recycled EVA midsole
- Recycled content made of 80% recycled EVA and 20% recycled PU
- Vibram EcoDura outsole enables great traction, creates some “spring” in the step, and remains ultralight
- Fabric is highly breathable and ultralight
The Merrell Gridway Moc Hiking Shoe is quite comparable to the Hut Moc Loafers, but built with more active wear in mind, capable of some fairly intensive hiking and recreating.
These synthetic shoes are built from 100% recycled yarn Knit upper, 50% recycled removable EVA footbed, 30% recycled EVA midsole – the recycled content consisting of 80% recycled EVA and 20% recycled PU. The resulting construction is remarkably breathable, quick-drying (although not recommended for submersion), and ultralight.
A Vibram EcoDura outsole furthermore creates really nice cushioning and spring while also providing some solid traction over varied terrain. Above all else, these are impressively ultralight shoes that are perfect for day hikes, competitive camp games, and casual wear.
There are a few complaints about the rear height of these shoes creating some chaffing on the heel, but wearing an appropriate sock should remedy this issue if your foot type is prone to it. The higher heel is where a lot of the support stems from here despite the feather-light design, so if you plan on utilizing these shoes away from the campsite and into the wilderness (which you totally can) just be mindful of your sock choice in order to maximize comfort.
- Men’s and women’s sizing available
- 100% Textile construction (cotton base) with synthetic soles
- Dual-density EVA footbed/mid-sole offers supreme comfort and support
- Full-length rubber outsole with flex grooves provides great traction over varied terrain
- Can be comfortably worn barefoot or with socks
- Construction is quite flexible and will break-in to accommodate the shape of your feet nicely
- Machine washable
- Generous color selection
The Sanuk Chiba Quest Knit Sneaker is a super sharp textile sneaker featuring a dual-density EVA footbed and midsole for stellar support and cushioning despite its minimalist build.
The construction is quite flexible and will break-in to accommodate the shape of your feet nicely – comfortably worn in bare feet or with socks. These are the perfect slip-ons for wearing around the campground, lounging, driving, and even some light hiking. Don’t expect too much support for activewear due to their cotton-based, textile build, but all things considered, you’ll feel pretty swift on your feet with this option due to their lightweight and form fit.
A full-length rubber outsole with flex grooves provides impressive traction over varied terrain, so these kicks can hold their own in the field. The nature of the textile construction will of course however become wet and do not offer any real insulation in freezing temps. That being said, the Chiba Quest Sneakers are machine washable, so go ahead and throw them in the washing machine after they take on some dirt and grime over a weekend of camping.
With both men’s and women’s sizing available and a generous color selection to choose from, there’s bound to be a style that’s right up your alley!
- Men’s and women’s sizing available
- Offers the durability of a hiker, the freedom of a barefoot trainer, and is suitable as a water shoe
- Breathable mesh upper with polyester jacquard webbing features synthetic overlays for enhanced structure and toe protection
- Men’s and women’s specific LUVSEAT™ dual-density EVA midsole is engineered for all-day comfort and certified by podiatrists
- Non-marking, ChacoGrip Plus rubber compound outsole provides excellent traction on varied terrain, and optimizes wet-traction
- Antimicrobial application for odor control
- Can absolutely be worn with socks during cooler campouts
- Vegan-friendly construction
- Wide selection of sharp colors schemes
The Chaco Odyssey Hiking Shoe is a brilliant choice for campers seeking a truly all-terrain footwear option that can take you from the tent, to the trail, to the stream, offering wonderful traction and support in any warm-weather context.
Available in men’s and women’s sizing and offering the durability of a hiker, the freedom of a barefoot trainer, and suitability as a water shoe, does it get any more versatile than this? This is your do-anything, go-anywhere camp shoe for any outing that doesn’t require particularly toasty footwear.
A breathable mesh upper with polyester jacquard webbing features synthetic overlays for enhanced structure and toe protection, so the Odysseys give you that snug Chaco fit you’re maybe already familiar with, while at the same time offering a more sneaker-like, closed-toe fit. A men’s and women’s specific LUVSEAT™ dual-density EVA midsole is furthermore engineered for all-day comfort and certified by podiatrists, so rest assured these kicks will feel great for all-day wear.
Non-marking, ChacoGrip Plus rubber compound outsoles provides excellent traction on varied terrain and optimize wet-traction, so trekking through even more challenging routes and braving water-crossings is a go. The Odysseys will also work wonderfully as a wet wading shoe if you’re seeking a pair of camp shoes for applications like overnight raft trips, or fishing excursions that call for light gear loads that are wetness approved.
Although you’ll likely wear these barefoot, you can totally slap on some socks under there for some warmth during colder campouts. The lack of any real insulation will make these challenging for truly frigid contexts, but you can comfortably endure quite a bit of cold with a well-insulated pair of socks.
The brand offers the Odysseys in a wide selection of attractive and unique colors, so finding a pair that matches your preferred aesthetic shouldn’t be an issue. No doubt a stellar choice of camp shoe for those seeking an option with particularly high versatility in mind.
- Men’s and women’s sizing available
- High-grade extended rubber exterior provides excellent durability and a 100% waterproof design
- 4mm neoprene provides comfort and flexibility, along with exceptional waterproofing, shock absorption, and heat retention properties
- High-traction rubber outsole provides sure footing in mud, slush or rain – able to conquer the conditions of any campout
- Stretch-fit Comfort Topline is curved to improve your range of motion and snugs to your calf in order to seal in warmth
- Breathable Airmesh lining wicks away humidity and perspiration, allowing air to travel through the boot
- Comfort rated from subfreezing to 65 °F/18 °C
- Pull-on tab for easy on and off action
- Limited color selection available
The Muck Boot Muckster Ll Rubber Garden Shoes are a rock-solid option of versatile outdoor bootie that offer impermeable defense against wetness, remarkable insulation in cold conditions, and excellent traction over virtually any terrain. This makes the Mucksters a brilliant choice for campouts that you can expect some, (you guessed it), muck!
The high-grade extended rubber exterior provides impressive longterm durability and a 100% waterproof design, so these boots won’t let you down now or later when it comes to enduring sloppy, soggy, sludgy conditions. 4mm integrated neoprene furthermore provides comfort and flexibility, along with exceptional waterproofing, shock absorption, and heat retention properties. The brand advertises the Mucksters are comfortable for wear between subfreezing temps and 65 °F/18 °C – impressive to say the least.
Breathable airmesh lining furthermore wicks away humidity and perspiration, allowing air to travel through the boot. The insulating ability of the neoprene, coupled with the airmesh lining makes this an effective 3-season camp shoe, only really unsuitable for truly sweltering heat.
Pull-on tabs assist with taking the Mucksters on and off, and a Stretch-fit Comfort Topline is curved to improve your range of motion while snugging to your calf in order to seal in warmth. These low-cut boots are just as comfy as they are indestructible, so if you’re thinking these kicks are uncomfortable due to their robust, clunky construction, you’d be wrong!
- Men’s and women’s specific sizing available
- Constructed of single-density injected EVA for an exceptionally durable and lightweight shoe that’s just as at home in the water as it is out
- Contoured arch for enhanced support
- Articulated heel features a strap for a particularly secure fit
- Designed to run a touch big in order to accommodate particularly easy on and off action
- Wide color selection available
The Merrell Hydro Moc Water Shoe is the kind of footwear you’ll either love or hate, but regardless of your style preference there’s no doubting this option’s capabilities as a stellar hang-around camp shoe, as well as active-wear water shoe.
The Hydro Mocs are constructed of single-density injected EVA for an exceptionally durable and lightweight shoe that’s just as at home in the water as it is out, so those seeking a camp shoe they can waltz right into the lake or stream with will find a friend here. Despite their appearance as a minimalist water shoe, Merrel has designed this option with a contoured arch for enhanced support, and an articulated heel featuring a snug-strap for a particularly secure fit.
Point being, you can do a lot more than just tromp around the campsite in these bad boys, they’ll stay effectively planted and provide impressive support through even more rigorous trekking considering their design.
The brand has built this model shoe to run a touch on the larger side to further accommodate easy on and off action. The slightly larger sizing will also enable you to comfortably wear socks with the Hydro Mocs when temperatures cool off and you want to cover your little piggies.
With both men’s and women’s sizing available and a unique, sharp color selection to choose from, anyone seeking a reliable, and impressively versatile water shoe should find an option here perfect for them.
- Men’s specific, pile-lined hardsole slipper great for dry, cool weather camping
- Suede construction with a synthetic sole
- Made to stretch to the contours of your feet and wear pattern over time so they only get more comfortable!
- Rawhide lacing creates a rich look and feel
- Thick pile lining is toasty and soft to the touch with or without socks
- Several sharp natural colors available
The Minnetonka Men’s Pile Lined Hardsole Slippers are perfect for those campers seeking a simple moccasin style camp shoe that offers a high degree of warmth and comfort for more casual campouts.
Although these are men’s slippers, there’s nothing stopping the ladies from sporting this pair if you like the aesthetic and application here. Considering there is no real performance-aspect to these casual-wear slip ons, they should be suitable for all foot types.
A simple suede construction with a synthetic sole is made to stretch to the contours of your feet and wear pattern over time so these will only get more comfortable the more you wear them. Rawhide lacing adds to the already cool aesthetic, and the faux fur lining is super soft to the touch and cozy with or without socks.
With a few different natural looking colors to select from, you can choose an aesthetic that suits you best! A well-crafted casual camp slipper with character, you gotta’ love the look and feel of a classic moccasin like this!
- Men’s specific moccasin syle slippers for casual, all-season camp wear
- Leather and luxury suede construction
- Harrison’s faux fur lining and footbed creates ample cushioning and high comfort without overheating in warmer conditions
- Anti-slip TPR outsole provides exceptional grip and durability for the inherent design
- Elastic gore opening makes it easy to slide these slippers on and off
- Wide selection of sharp color options available
The Men’s Harrison Moccasin by Lamo is another super cozy and comfortable slipper-style camp shoe for casual time spent in and around the campground that’s offered at an excellent price point, and available in a wide array of handsome color choices.
Built with a leather and luxury suede construction, these moccasins have quite a sharp look for a simple pair of slippers. You’ll be tempted to wear these around town, on road trips, and at home as well, and you’d be wise to do so!
The anti-slip TPR outsole provides exceptional grip and durability for the inherent design, so although these are intended for casual wear, they fare pretty well in the outdoors and won’t cause you to ice skate over more challenging terrain. An elastic gore opening furthermore makes it easy to slide these slippers on and off while keeping them secure, so the fit is superior to standard slippers.
A Harrison faux fur lining and footbed creates ample cushioning and high comfort without overheating in warmer conditions, so although these are toasty moccasins, they won’t make your feet boil in the summer time.
A versatile camp shoe that’s both cozy and attractive, the Harrison Mocassins are without a doubt one of the top value slippers on the market for outdoor applications.
- Women’s specific slipper-boots built with a high degree of warmth and comfort in mind for casual, cold-weather wear
- 100% Suede construction is lined with premium faux fur for a truly soft and cozy camp bootie
- Lamo rubberlon comfort-flex outsole (rubber) provides impressive cushioning and traction for the price point
- Comfortable with or without socks
- Treated for water resistance
- Limited color selection
The Women’s Bellona Ii Ankle Bootie by Lamo are a particularly toasty and cozy option for the ladies out there seeking a camp shoe for colder campouts.
The 100% suede construction is lined with premium faux fur for a truly soft to the touch feel and will wear nicely with or without socks. A Lamo rubberlon comfort-flex outsole (rubber) furthermore provides impressive cushioning and traction for the price point, making these outdoor approved slipper-boots, like the rest of Lamo’s footwear, a truly excellent value.
The Bellonas are even treated for water resistance, so although you won’t want to go puddle-jumping in them, they can handle a fair amount of wetness, and can be casually worn in the snow.
The color selection is limited, but choosing from the brand’s attractive offerings shouldn’t be a challenge.
- Unisex sandal for casual to active wear
- EVA construction is more water-resistant and durable than leather when it comes to long lifespan
- Extra toe-room allows your toes to move naturally, which results in better balance and foot alignment
- A raised toe-bar encourages the natural gripping action of your feet
- Contoured footbed with four arches ensures even weight distribution and proper posture
- Particularly deep heel cup cradles your heel and retains the cushioning underneath your heel bone
- Can be comfortably worn with or without socks
- Inexpensive entry-sandal to the otherwise more expensive brand allows you to investigate Birkenstocks’ fit and feel without the high price tag
- Wide Color selection available
The Unisex Arizona Essentials EVA Sandals by Birkenstock are an affordable and particularly bomb-proof version of the brand’s iconic leather-made sandals that are wonderful for botch casual and active wear.
If you own a pair of Birkenstocks and love them, or are sick and tired of hearing about how great the brand is from fellow outdoorsmen and women, here’s your budget-friendly introduction to the brand! These might be simple sandals, but their integrity and attention to detail when it comes to the way they fit and feel is nearly unrivaled.
The EVA construction is more water-resistant and durable than leather when it comes to long lifespan, and still offer the same level of comfort with or without socks. Customer reviews insist these sandals even wear wonderfully as hiking shoes where ankle support is not essential.
Extra toe-room allows your toes to move naturally for enhanced balance and foot alignment, while a raised toe-bar encourages the natural gripping action of your feet. The brand has made a point to focus on feet-freedom here without compromising the effectiveness of the fit.
A contoured footbed with four arches ensures even weight distribution and proper posture and a particularly deep heel cup cradles your heel in order to retain the cushioning underneath your heel bone. Simple design applications yes, but they equal impressive results when it comes to all-day comfort and long lifespan.
Birkenstock offers the Arizona Essentials in a wide color selection, so there’s plenty of options for the boys, girls, ladies, and men to choose from. Featuring a high degree of comfort, a neutral aesthetic, and a particularly versatile array of potential applications from the trail to the fire pit, these sandals are no doubt a purchase you won’t regret!
- Men’s and women’s sizing available
- Leather and textile construction
- Durable rubber outsole offers great grip and traction on varied terrain
- Lightweight molded EVA footbed with soft microfibre cover generates supreme cushioning and stability
- Direct-injected PU midsole featuring full-length RECEPTOR Technology
- Dual-density footbed for added comfort
- Huge array of color schemes available to customize your aesthetic
The Yucatan Offroad Sandals by ECCO Outdoor are much more than your standard camp sandal, but rather an advanced pair of go-anywhere footwear that offer remarkable stability, traction, and comfort, as well as a tremendous array of available aesthetics!
There is both men’s and wonen’s sizing available, so these sandals are a go for any and all campers. The leather and textile construction is exceptionally durable, while the rubber outsole is essentially bombproof. You can plan on owning these sandals for many seasons of outdoor adventure
The brand recently sent me a pair of the Yucatans, and I’ve been quite impressed with their fit, comfort, and overall performance. My favorite feature is the lightweight molded EVA footbed with a soft microfibre cover that generates supreme cushioning and stability – it feels great underfoot and keeps the spring in your step all day long. A direct-injected PU midsole featuring full-length RECEPTOR Technology and a dual-density footbed further enhance these sandal’s support and overall comfort rating.
While these are perfect for wearing around the campground, it should be noted that these sandals are very much suitable for the trail and beyond. With excellent support, rebound, and traction, there’s really nothing the Yucatans cant handle.
The aesthetic is certainly an acquired taste, but the fit and feel of these sandals will be adored by anyone who appreciates high-quality, performance footwear. No doubt a stellar option from ECCO that won’t disappoint those seeking a top-notch pair of open-toed camp shoes that can handle anything mother nature throws at them.
- Men’s and women’s specific sizing available
- Unifi reprieve recycled polyester webbing upper is remarkably durable and dries quickly after getting wet
- Eva foam footbed effectively cushions and softly supports for all-day comfort
- Rubber sole is built to last and offers excellent traction over varied terrain
- Easy hook-and-loop closure system comes on and off quickly and allows for a precise, customized fit
- Sharp array of colors and patterns available
Teva’s Original Universal Sandal is a straightforward, no-nonsense option available in both men’s and women’s sizing that offers a high degree of go-anywhere comfort, traction, and support at an excellent price point compared to similarly designed sport sandals.
The brand sent me a pair to field test a few years back, and mine are still going strong after many hours of wear and tear at the campground, in the river, and around town. They have a sporty, outdoors aesthetic, yet are casual enough to wear in virtually any social setting.
Many folks these days are either adamant Teva, or Chaco wearers when it comes to sandals. If you’re already a member of one party, and haven’t had the opportunity to try wearing the other, we highly suggest trying whichever brand you have yet to wear. Both brands build exceptional sandals, so it’s hard to go wrong either way, but you’ll likely find one or the other is a better fit when it comes to their specific compatibility with your feet.
Tevas employ a Unifi reprieve recycled polyester webbing upper that is remarkably durable and quick-drying after getting wet, so these are excellent water shoes. An EVA foam footbed furthermore effectively cushions and softly supports for all-day comfort, so you won’t feel flat-footed in these bad boys.
The rubber sole here is built to last while offering excellent traction over varied terrain and is inherently a bit less clunky than Chacos in my opinion.
Lastly, an easy hook-and-loop closure system comes on and off quickly and allows for a truly precise, customized fit with a little patience. Trust us, it’s worth spending some time finding the proper adjustments for your Tevas (or any other sandal for that matter) if you want to maximize performance.
Offered in both men’s and women’s specific sizing and available in a wide array of colors and patterns, selecting a pair of Tevas is made easy!
- Available in men’s and women’s sizing
- Polyester jacquard webbing upper wraps around the foot and through the midsole for a snug and secure customized fit
- Gender-specific LUVSEAT™ PU midsole offers stellar cushioning and support for all-day wear and longer treks
- ChacoGrip™ outsole offers excellent traction over varied terrain
- Toe-loop for an enhanced, secure fit
- Injection-molded ladder lock buckle
- Work wonderfully as a water shoe
- Tremendous array of colors and patterns available
The Chaco Z2 Classic Sport Sandal is rightfully one of the most popular options of camping footwear (and outdoor footwear in general) currently on the market, praised for its impressive versatility as a camp shoe and beyond!
The brand offers these sandals in both men’s and women’s sizing, both models featuring Chaco’s gender-specific LUVSEAT™ PU midsole offering stellar cushioning and support for all-day wear and longer treks. You can absolutely conquer even the gnarliest of trailheads in these ‘offroad-approved sandals, just be sure to spend some time properly adjusting the polyester jacquard webbing straps to ensure a chafe-free fit.
This model sandal is quite comparable to the Universal Sandal by Teva, but offers a slightly more robust overall build and outsole. This makes these sandals a touch more clunky, but inherently more durable. That being said, unless you’re really pushing the limits of both model sport sandals, it’ll be challenging to tell the difference.
One unique feature of the Z2s is the integrated toe-loop for an enhanced, secure fit. It’s a style of fit that you likely either love, or not be a fan of, so strangers to the toe loop strapping should consider giving it a try.
Perhaps best of all, Chacos offers these sandals in a tremendous array of different colors and patterns, so you can really customize your look to your liking. Whether you’re planning to utilize these sandals for casual wear around base camp, while actively wading or fishing in the stream, or for fast-paced hiking endeavors that bring you to sky-high summits, the Z2s will make a wonderful companion for any and all outdoor endeavors!
- Women’s specific sandal geared towards waterfront use
- Polyester construction with a quick-dry lining is perfect for activewear of all kinds
- PFC free EVA midsole offers enhanced cushioning and support
- Non-marking rubber outsole features multi-directional lugs for a superior grip on slippery and wet terrain
- Adjustable hook and loop closure provides a secure fit as well as quick and easy on and off action
- Toe bumpers offer additional safety to help prevent injury
- Tremendous color selection in order to find the perfect aesthetic for you!
The Women’s Rose Sandal by KEEN is a stellar ladies-specific option for both casual and active wear that’s mindfully designed for high comfort and easy on and off action in addition to sporting excellent traction and versatility in application.
With only one strap adjustment, the Rose Sandals are a breeze to pop on and adjust. The women’s specific fit offers a quick-dry lining for compatibility in wet environments and wet wading, and toe bumpers for providing additional safety in potentially hazardous terrain.
Non-marking rubber outsoles furthermore feature multi-directional lugs for a superior grip on slippery and wet terrain, even greater enhancing these sandal’s ability as wet wading shoes.
A PFC free EVA midsole offers enhanced cushioning and support while an adjustable hook and loop closure provides a secure fit as well as quick and easy on and off action. These sandals are truly engineered to be your go-anywhere footwear during the warmer months.
With a tremendous available color selection, there’s no shortage of attractive options to choose from! KEEN has without question come up with a killer women’s-specific option here that will feel great underfoot, and look good doing it!
- Leather and textile construction
- Triple-texture thong sandal with sporty outdoor traction and a contoured footbed
- Rubber sole offers excellent traction, support and cushioning compared to standard flip flops
- Sharp selection of earth-tone themed colors available
- Excellent price point
What you see is what you get with the Men’s Pajaro Flip-Flops by Teva. These are durably built, particularly comfortable flip-flops that offer superior traction, rebound, and life span compared to more standard alternative options.
There’s not a whole of engineering to be done with this style of footwear, but Teva has made some strides to set the Pajaros apart from the norm. The Leather and textile construction has a handsome aesthetic, and a contoured footbed offers a more supportive and cushioned fit than flat-footed sandal options.
While color selection is limited, there is an assortment of handsome earth tones available to choose from, so you can personalize your look. A simple, but absolutely adequate camp shoe option for those who simply need a reliable flip-flop for casual wear.
- Men’s and women’s sizing available
- Durable, water-resistant, 100% recycled P.E.T. ripstop uppers
- PrimaLoft ThermoBall Eco synthetic insulation with Cozy Oso-fleece lining provides an exceptionally toasty, and comfy fit for cold campouts
- 40% recycled rubber outsole offers effective tread that provides adequate traction over varied terrain
- Collapsible heel with elastic side gore panels for easy on and off
- Decent color selection available
The North Face Thermoball Traction Mule V’s are a unique camp shoe option that offer impressive insulating ability for comfortably enjoying cold weather conditions.
These are essentially a down jacket, for your feet. Yes, you read that correctly. The North Face has filled these slip ons with PrimaLoft ThermoBall Eco synthetic insulation and further lined them with Cozy Oso-fleece for an exceptionally toasty camp shoe. If you’re the type of camper who struggles with chilly toes in the morning and evening, these innovative shoes will be a game-changer for you.
Just like the construction of down jackets, the interior insulation is protected by a shell that also breaks wind and wetness. In this case, durable, water-resistant, 100% recycled P.E.T. ripstop uppers make up the exterior, effectively protecting against abrasion and wilderness hazards. You won’t want to go trekking in these camp shoes due to the fact that you could tear out the insulation if you’re not careful, but that doesn’t mean they can’t handle some fairly challenging terrain.
A 40% recycled rubber outsole offers effective tread for adequate traction over variable conditions, so you’ll feel confident underfoot when you wander out of your tent in the dark. A collapsible heel with elastic side gore panels for easy on and off action is furthermore integrated for an even more user-friendly design.
If you like the concept of this insulated camp shoe but feel as if the design should be a full-on bootie rather than a slip on shoe, The North Face also makes a comparably designed Thermoball Traction Bootie for greater warmth and enhanced resistance to the snow.
- Men’s and women’s sizing available
- Ankle boot in corduroy with soft faux shearling trim and lining
- Entire upper and yoga mat footbed are lined in soft faux shearling for a toasty fit
- Ultra-flexible synthetic Sanuk cupsole
- Sawtooth rubber outsole provides adequate traction over varied terrain
- Easy entry design can be comfortably worn with or without socks
- Decent color selection available
The Sanuk Puff N Chill Ankle Boots are a unique camp shoe option that offers stellar insulation for cold-weather outings and tread and water resistance that can handle the rigors of the trail and the forecast.
The entire upper and yoga mat footbed are lined in soft faux shearling for an exceptionally toasty fit, and an ultra-flexible synthetic Sanuk cupsole aids in keeping these kicks lightweight and form-fitting.
The easy entry design has a cutout on the heel and is comfortably worn with or without socks, but keep in mind the opening on the Achilles will allow snow in if you’re trudging higher than ankle height. The exterior is effectively water-resistant but will become waterlogged if you put these booties through prolonged snow exposure. These are wonderful winter camp shoes, but they have their limitations when it comes to accumulated snow.
A sawtooth rubber outsole provides adequate traction over varied terrain, so you’ll feel comfortable wandering out of the camp site and into the wilderness in these We don’t recommend hiking due to the lack of support and abrasion-prone uppers, but its nice knowing the outsoles can handle the trail none the less.
For the cost, it’s difficult to find a better value cold weather camp shoe than this, no doubt an excellent cozy choice from Sanuk!
- Unisex sizing
- Constructed from durable Shadow Rip Polyester shell and insulated with 800 fill DriDown
- Printed rubber sole adds extra traction so that they can be worn inside or at camp
- DriDown is supremely toasty, and will handle wetness far better than traditional, untreated down insulations
- The inner nylon liner is pleasant to the touch and enhances overall comfort
- The cinch cord cuff seals in warmth when the temperature really drops!
- Down construction is remarkably compressible, so you can stuff these booties into an already full pack!
- Sharp color selection available
The Sierra Designs Dridown Booties are the ultimate option in warmth if you’re seeking a pair of camp shoes for achieving truly toasty toes in virtually any conditions.
Constructed from a durable Shadow Rip Polyester shell and insulated with 800 fill DriDown, these booties are exactly what they appear to be – a down jacket for your feet! You’ll roast in these if temps are not chilly, so don’t bother bringing them along on campouts unless you can expect the temp to drop.
The DriDown insulation implemented here will furthermore handle wetness far better than traditional, untreated down insulations. The inner nylon liner is pleasant to the touch and comfortably worn in socks, or barefoot, while the cinch cord cuff enables quick and easy closure for sealing in your heat!
A printed rubber sole provides adequate traction on varied terrain and allows these booties to be safely worn inside on slippery surfaces like hardwood floors.
Best of all, these booties are exceptionally compressible being a down garment, so you can effectively stuff them into an already full camping bag for if and when you need them.
Offered in unisex sizing and available in a nice array of sharp colors, these are the camp booties you’ve been looking for no matter where your size and style preference steer you!