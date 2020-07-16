Best Insulated Can Coolers: Your Ultimate Guide

There is nothing like cracking open your favorite chilled beverage on a hot day. But without a cooler box or a can cooler that refreshment becomes warm and unpleasant fast. That’s why I recommend a double-wall vacuum-insulated can cooler for anyone who wants to keep their hands dry and their drinks cold. These are my picks for the best beverage insulators for 12-ounce cans and bottles.
The Coleman Lounger Can Insulator is the perfect thing to keep your hands condensation-free while grillin’ and chillin’. It packs a vacuum seal between two layers of stainless steel to keep its contents cold for hours. Instead of a screw-on gasket, this can cooler uses flexible gripper fins to hold 12-ounce cans, slim cans, and bottles without rattling. It comes in several colors but is not dishwasher safe so wash this one by hand only.
BrüMate is one of the newest names on the can cooling market and they are already making waves. Their Hopsulator TRíO stands out for being the only can cooler I’ve come across that cools both 12-ounce and 16-ounce beverages. It does this by shipping with an adapter that slots into the vacuum-insulated chamber. To add even more utility, the Hopsulator TRíO also comes with a tumbler lid. Just note that it does not fit slim cans or 12-ounce Coors cans.
The Yeti Rambler Colster 2.0 is a vacuum-insulated drink jacket that helps keep 12-ounce cans and bottles the same temperature for hours. It stands out for its lock-and-load design which requires only a quarter-turn to seal. It is dishwasher safe and made from durable thick-gauge steel. It comes in a variety of Duracoat colors that won’t crack or chip. I still haven’t figured out what a “colster” is supposed to be, though.
The Koozie Triple Can Cooler is a versatile beverage holder that insulates 12-ounce cans and bottles to keep them at practically frozen temperatures for hours. It also includes a tumbler lid so you can pour other iced beverages into it. It is cupholder-friendly and comes in several different colors. Once you’ve tried this kind of koozie you won’t likely go back to the simple neoprene kind.
The KelvZ Finger Grip Can Cooler is easily the most comfortable insulated can keeper out there. Its grooved design fits under your fingers perfectly and its vacuum-insulated design keeps your hands free of condensation. The Finger Grip Cooler is built tough with two layers of stainless steel and a a screw-on gasket to seal in your beverage. As an added plus, this can holder comes with two neoprene “coolies” for when the KelvZ Finger Grip is overkill.
Is it a can cooler or is it a tumbler? The BeerWhere Trick Can Cooler is both. This vacuum-insulated cup comes with two lids, one a ring gasket that fits a standard or slim 12-ounce can (slims will stick out a bit), the other a tumbler lid. This kind of versatility really comes in handy, especially with the rising popularity of hard seltzers. Don’t get me started on the whole hard seltzer thing, though, or we’ll be here all night.
The Thermos Beverage Can Insulator comes from a pedigree of keeping hot drinks hot and cold drinks cold. So it should come as no surprise that this hundred-year-old company knows how to keep a 12-ounce can cold. Their formula of using two vacuum-insulated stainless steel layers is not that different from other companies’ but they offer consistent results at a value price. Just note that the sticker is really hard to get off.
The Asobu Frosty Beer 2 Go is the ideal drink jacket for lovers of bottled beer, as it is the only once I’ve come across with a molded bottle lid that insulates almost all the way up the bottleneck. It even has a bottle opener built into the top. Of course, the Frosty Beer 2 Go also works with 12-ounce cans. Simply swap to the beer can lid and load up your beverage.
When it’s summertime there is no better feeling than kicking back and cracking a cold one. A Reduce Cold-1 Can Cooler, that is. It packs the same vacuum-insulated design as most brand-name competitors but in a slightly more cup holder-friendly design with its tapered bottom. This design also allows it to hold slim cans without leaving too much of the top exposed.
The Hydro Flask Can Cooler Cup stands out for the addition of a thick rubber TPU lid that can be used alongside the standard vacuum-insulated design to keep drinks cold for even longer. It has a slip-free and dishwasher-safe powder coating that comes in several different colors. The smaller overall size and tapered top of this can cooler make it easy to use as a cup as well.
When you are kicking back by the fire, the RTIC Stainless Steel Can Cooler is your perfect cold beverage companion. It sandwiches a thin vacuum-sealed layer between two layers of stainless steel to combat the transfer of heat to the capsule inside. It is dishwasher-safe and built tough. It also keeps your drink from being knocked over. This can cooler is available in a variety of colors and 12, 20, 30, and 40-ounce sizes.