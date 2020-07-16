Best Insulated Can Coolers: Your Ultimate Guide

BrüMate is one of the newest names on the can cooling market and they are already making waves. Their Hopsulator TRíO stands out for being the only can cooler I’ve come across that cools both 12-ounce and 16-ounce beverages. It does this by shipping with an adapter that slots into the vacuum-insulated chamber. To add even more utility, the Hopsulator TRíO also comes with a tumbler lid. Just note that it does not fit slim cans or 12-ounce Coors cans.