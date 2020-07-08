19 Best Go-Karts You Can Order Online

Those that have taken one for a spin know that go-karts are a crazy good time. Whether you’re racing at a track on vacation or whipping through your neighborhood or backyard, getting behind the wheel of a go-kart is a thrilling experience.
With our list of the Best Go-Karts, you can have a kart delivered right to your front door. Child, teen, or adult, there are plenty of options below to fit any age and terrain. So browse through our selections and order one today that will entertain for years.
-
1. Coleman Powersports BK200Price: $3,499.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Can hit 35-mph and handle up to 400-pounds of weight.
- Impressive 196cc engine with 9-hp.
- Keyed ignition makes it super simple to start.
- Safety harnesses included.
- Hydraulic front and rear disc brakes.
- Converter for extra low-end torque.
- Pretty expensive.
- Heavy at 500-pounds plus.
- No warranty information provided.
The Coleman Powersports BK200 is one of the beefiest karts you’ll find. It’s got gusto thanks to its 196cc 9-hp motor. Thus enabling it to hit speeds around 35-mph and handle a weight capacity of up to 400-pounds. The seats are adjustable to accommodate varying heights with seatbelt harnesses included. And ignition is keyed making it easy to start up with a kill switch built-in too.
A converter is installed in the rear to give extra low-end torque. The automatic transmission allows for forward, neutral, and reverse. It sports hydraulic disc brakes and rack and pinion steering. And the tires are large enough to easily handle offroad terrain, making your offroading options essentially endless.
-
2. Coleman Powersports KT196Price: $1,710.71Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Fully automatic 196cc 6.5-hp engine.
- Off road ready thanks to torque converter in the rear and low-pressure tires.
- 4-point safety harness and padded roll cage for safety.
- Can carry up to 400-pounds.
- Hits speeds over 30-mph.
- Considerably smaller than the Coleman BK200.
- Still not cheap.
- Assembly required.
While not quite as robust as the BK200, the Coleman Powersports KT196 is still impressive in its own right (and dramatically cheaper). Its 196cc 6.5-hp engine can manage weights up to 400-pounds while hitting speeds upwards of 30-mph. It has a torque converter system to give it extra oomph on offroad terrain. And the low-pressure tires promise great traction and a smooth ride.
The kart features a four-point safety harness and a padded roll cage for safety. Seats are padded too for comfortability. And the KT196’s hydraulic disc brakes ensure reliable stopping while you’re whipping this bad boy around.
Find more Coleman Powersports KT196 information and reviews here.
-
3. TrailMaster MINI XRX KartPrice: $1,399.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Impressive 163cc 5.5-hp air-cooled 4-stroke Honda engine.
- Electric start will pull start available as a backup.
- Can hit 25-mph plus.
- Key fob included for remote start/kill.
- Speed governor that can be used to regulate kid's speeds.
- 3 adjustable seat settings.
- On the smaller side overall.
- Must be assembled.
- Shipping cost isn't cheap.
There’s no doubt that the TrailMaster MINI XRX is one of the most impressive go-karts on our list. It touts a 163cc 5.5-hp air-cooled 4-stroke Honda engine that can hit speeds of over 25-mph. A torque converter is equipped to give it extra power. And the kart features electric start capability with a pull start as a backup. There’s even a key fob that comes with it so that you can start/kill the kart from afar.
A speed governor is offered that can bring the kart’s speed down to 4-mph if younger children are driving. Hydraulic disc brakes are used for safety sake. As are seat belts and a roll cage should things get a bit hairy.
Seating is adjustable across three different settings. TrailMaster states the kart is a mere 176-pounds, which is impressively light. Yet it can haul a max load of around 400-pounds. A utility rack is included. And you can choose the MINI XRX in blue, black, green, red, and yellow. It’s one of our most highly recommended karts out there.
Find more TrailMaster MINI XRX Kart information and reviews here.
-
4. BERG Hybrid Jeep Revolution E-BFRPrice: $2,781.45Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Great Jeep design.
- 250-watt e-Motor with 4-levels of pedal assist.
- A kid-focused kart that can hit 10-mph.
- Swing axle and XXL frame allows it to safely tackle difficult terrain.
- 8 seat positions.
- Air-filled tires.
- Featuers a coaster brake, hand brake, and parking brake.
- Spare wheel and rollbar included.
- Expensive but one of the most durable and expandable available.
- Typically takes over a week to ship.
- Battery will last you about 2-hours before needing a recharge.
If you’re looking for durability in a kid’s focused kart, BERG has it for you. This listing is designed as the Jeep Evolution, but all options in their line of hybrid E-BFR vehicles are electrically powered to provide pedal support to the driver. And once they get going they can hit speeds around 10-mph.
No matter the age of the user, the kart’s 8 seat positions should be a match for anyone 6 and older. It touts real pneumatic off-road tires to tackle any terrain. A swing axle is installed so those rough environments are handled easily. And there’s even a rollbar and spare tire included too.
The 250-watt motor provides pedal support so momentum is continually maintained. It even boasts four different modes, including ECO, TOUR, SPORT, and TURBO. And battery life is great at about 2-hours before needing a fresh charge.
Find more BERG Hybrid Jeep Revolution E-BFR information and reviews here.
-
5. Berg New Holland E-BFRPrice: $2,802.45Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- The New Holland is targeted at this in agriculture or just roaming the backyard.
- 250-watt E-Motor with 4-levels of pedal assist.
- A kid-focused kart that can hit 10-mph.
- Swing axle and XXL frame allows it to safely tackle difficult terrain.
- 8 seat positions.
- Air-filled tires.
- Features a coaster brake, hand brake, and parking brake.
- Spare wheel and rollbar included.
- Expensive but one of the most durable and expandable available.
- Typically takes over a week to ship.
- Battery will last you about 2-hours before needing a recharge.
If you’re looking for durability in a kid’s focused kart, BERG has it for you. This listing is designed as the New Holland, but all options in their line of hybrid E-BFR vehicles are electrically powered to provide pedal support to the driver. And once they get going they can hit speeds around 10-mph.
No matter the age of the user, the kart’s 8 seat positions should be a match for anyone 6 and older. It touts real pneumatic off-road tires to tackle any terrain. A swing axle is installed so those rough environments are handled easily. And there’s even a rollbar and spare tire included too.
The 250-watt motor provides pedal support so momentum is continually maintained. It even boasts four different modes, including ECO, TOUR, SPORT, and TURBO. And battery life is great at about 2-hours before needing a fresh charge.
Find more Berg New Holland E-BFR information and reviews here.
-
6. Razor Crazy Cart XLPrice: $649.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- An adult drifting kart that's unlike any other.
- 36-volt battery and chain-driven motor hits over 14-mph for up to 40-minutes.
- Much cheaper than many other adult options.
- 360-degrees of turning.
- Power-coated steel frame is durable and looks great.
- 40-minute runtime may be considered short to some.
- Takes about 12-hours to recharge.
- Some assembly required.
The Razor Crazy Kart XL is the big brother to the Ground Force Drifter Fury. It’s designed for adults as you may have guessed thanks to its XL moniker. The kart chain-driven 36-volt system can nail speeds up to 14-mph. And, of course, it sports a Drift Bar that allows for a wicked drift system that will have you spinning and sliding into turns and corners.
Speed is variable through the foot pedal, but braking is achieved via moderate use of the Drift Bar. Lap and shoulder straps are implemented for safety. And the trio of 12-volt batteries allows for continuous usage for up to 40-minutes. The powder-coated steel frame looks great and promises durability. While the pneumatic front tire and inclined rear caster wheels will have you spinning joyfully race after race after race.
Find more Razor Crazy Cart XL information and reviews here.
-
7. Razor Ground Force Drifter FuryPrice: $329.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Spark Bar offers an awesome additon to drifting.
- Slick rear wheels gives the ability to drift with ease.
- Can hit up to 12-mph.
- Easy to operate thanks to its variable-speed
- Spark cartridges will eventually need to be replaced.
- Battery lasts about 40-minutes.
- About 12-hours to recharge.
If your child wants a kart that will have them drifting all throughout the neighborhood like something out of a Fast & Furious movie, you’ve got it in the Razor Ground Force Drifter Fury. This variable-speed chain-driven kart had nail speeds up to 12-mph. And it’s super simple to control thanks to its thumb-trigger acceleration and hand-operated rear brake.
Coolest of all is the Fury’s inclusion of a Spark Bar. As the driver whips around corners and drifts with the rear brake, sparks will start shooting out from the Fury’s back tires. Providing an awesome look to those watching on while riders up to 140-pounds go sailing by. The kart weighs a mere 57-pounds, so it’s relatively easy to tow around. And its 24-volt system can keep your kart rolling for up to 40-minutes of continual use.
Find more Razor Ground Force Drifter Fury information and reviews here.
-
8. Radio Flyer UltimatePrice: $299.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Earned 2020 Parents’ Choice Recommended Award.
- A trio of speed settings and adjustable seats.
- Rubber front and slick rear tires allow for awesome drifting.
- Solid steel frame.
- Max weight capacity of 81-pounds.
- Some assembly required.
- Battery powered limits length of use.
The wagon you know and love is now the kart you know and love. The Radio Flyer Ultimate is designed to grow with your children up to around age 8 thanks to its adjustable seating. It has a trio of speed settings that can hit 2.5, 5, and 8-mph. As well as reverse functionality too.
The front tires consist of rubber while the rear are extra-wide slicks, providing racers the ability to drift the Radio Flyer Ultimate while speeding into turns. It’s safety-focused thanks to its parent-controlled speed lock, built-in seat belt, and flag for visibility. Which makes it no wonder the Ultimate earned itself a 2020 Parents’ Choice Recommended Award.
Find more Radio Flyer Ultimate information and reviews here.
-
9. TrailMaster 150 XRXPrice: $3,499.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Max speeds nearing 45-mph.
- Electric starting system.
- Can handle up to 500-pounds.
- 12-degrees of climbing ability.
- Pricey.
- Takes around 6 to 10 days to ship.
- Heavy at around 500-pounds.
The TrailMaster 150 XRX is one of the speediest karts on our list. It maxes out at a little over 40-mph while also being capable of carrying up to 500-pounds. It’s the kart’s 150cc 4-stroke single-cylinder air-cooled engine that gets the credit. When pedal hits the medal, it can churn out 8.2-hp at about 7,500-rpm.
The 150 XRX can handle inclines of up to 12-degrees. It sports an automatic CVT clutch with reverse. Front and rear hydraulic disc brakes will get you stopped safely. There are safety belts for both riders. And the kart’s 2.25-gallon gas tank will have you offroading for hours.
-
10. First Drive Electric Go KartPrice: $159.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Dual rear motors with 12v battery.
- Forward and reverse movement.
- Cool tri-wheel design.
- Suspension for support.
- Trumpet horn.
- Looks fantastic.
- Maximum weight is 65-pounds.
- Takes up to 8-hours to charge.
- Smaller than it looks.
The First Drive Electric Go Kart is a sweet looking tri-wheel take on an electric kart. It features dual rear motors with a 12v battery that enables the vehicle the strength to tackle hills. Both forward and reverse are available. And the kart has built-in light functionality too.
The kart is smaller than you might think with a recommended weight capacity of 65-pounds. But your little one is sure to be strapped in tight thanks to its adjustable seat belt. It takes about 6 to 8-hours to charge, so make sure to plug it in after each use. And with its smaller dimensions and a weight of just 33-pounds, it’s relatively easy to stow it away in your vehicle and take it anywhere.
Find more First Drive Electric Go Kart information and reviews here.
-
11. Tritow Dual Motor Kids GT KartPrice: $1,161.79Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Looks fantastic.
- Remote control functionality allows for parents to drive the kart for inexperienced toddlers.
- "No hassle, no questions asked money back guarantee" included.
- Auxilary port built-in.
- Seat belt and spring suspension for safety and comfort.
- For younger children only.
- Maxes out around 2.5-mph.
- Battery lasts about 1-hour.
With color options consisting of blue, red, or yellow, the Tritow Dual Motor Kids GT Kart is as stylish as kid’s karts get. It’s geared toward children between 3 and 6 years old. So it’s probably for the best that the kart maxes out around 2.5-mph. A seat belt is included for safety. As well as a spring suspension for comfort atop bump terrain.
The kart comes with a remote control that allows for Mom and Dad to control the vehicle from a distance. That way younger drivers can still enjoy themselves while not putting themselves in danger. Low, medium, and high speed settings are offered. As is reverse functionality. There are lights built-in too, as well as an auxiliary port so that kids can listen to their favorite soundtrack while cruising along. And Tritow offers a “no hassle, no questions asked money-back guarantee” so that you feel safe as possible about your purchase.
Find more Tritow Dual 12v Motor Kids GT Kart information and reviews here.
-
12. Kandi Spider K28APrice: $2,623.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Suitable for off road riding.
- Automatic transmission with reverse.
- Safety focused with 4-point seat belts and padded bucket seats.
- Can hit speeds of over 35-mph.
- Large front and rear wheels.
- High sticker price.
- Quite heavy at about 560-pounds.
- Just a 1-year warranty on engine.
The Kandi Spider K28A High-End 150cc Go Kart is one of the better off-roading go-kart options you’ll find out there. She’s got solid speed (35-mph plus) thanks to her 150cc engine. It sports automatic transmission with the ability to go in reverse too. And the large front and rear wheels provide great traction when you’re not on a hard surface.
Safety was obviously a focus when designed. The Kandi Spider features dual 4 point seat belts and thickly padded adjustable bucket seats for comfort. It touts 4 headlights and tail lights as well as a horn. With its hydraulic disc brakes ensure you’ll have no problem slowing down and stopping. And the kart comes with a warranty too that covers you for 30 days on defective parts and a full year on the engine.
-
13. TAO Jeep Style Go-KartPrice: $1,599.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 110cc 4-stroke engine with forward, neutral, and reverse.
- Large front and rear tires.
- Front and rear hydraulic disc brakes.
- No speed limiter if you're looking to tear up terrain.
- Smaller fuel capacity than most.
- No speed limiter if used for children.
- Max capacity of around 220-pounds.
With its 110cc air-cooled 4-stroke engine, this go-kart from TAO strives to make the Jeep name proud. It features an electric start engine that offers forward, neutral, and reverse gear settings with a kill switch. It boasts both front and rear hydraulic disc brakes. Its large front and rear tires should do a great job while offroading. And you can order TAO’s Jeep design in black, blue, red, yellow, and green.
Find more TAO Jeep Style Go-Kart information and reviews here.
-
14. BERG Toys Ford Mustang GT Pedal Go-KartPrice: $399.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Looks fantastic.
- BFR system makes it safe and easy to brake and go.
- 5 different seat positionings ensures your child can use it for years.
- Air-filled tires provide a smooth ride.
- Lightweight at just 55-pounds.
- Completely manually powered.
- No seatbelt.
- For kids roughly between 4 and 10.
The BERG Toys Ford Mustang GT Pedal Go-Kart might just be the best-looking pedal kart on our list. Its bright yellow design and Mustang motif make it highly attractive. Which is great because it’ll be used for years thanks to its 5 different levels of seat positioning. The BFR (brake, freewheel, and reverse) hub ensures that driving and braking are safe and easy. And the air-filled tires with broad rim wheels promise a ride that is fast and smooth.
The kart is just 55-pounds, so transporting it is relatively easy. It has a slew of great reviews from shoppers online. And did we mention that it looks utterly fantastic?
Find more BERG Toys Ford Mustang GT Pedal Go-Kart information and reviews here.
-
15. Hauck Hurricane Pedal Go KartPrice: $199.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Fantastic design.
- Driveable for years thanks to its adjustable seating.
- 8-ball handbrake thrills with skids and keeps speeds easily in check.
- Pedal powered.
- Max weight of 120-pounds.
- A bit more expensive than other Hauck options.
The Hauck Hurricane Pedal Go Kart is very similar to its sibling in the Hauck Lightning. However, the Hurricane sets itself apart by looking the most sporty of the Hauck family. It’s red and black coloring with racing stripes down the front look fantastic. Yet it’s the large red rims that truly make its design pop.
Thanks to its pedal-based design, you’ll never have to worry about a battery being charged. It has an adjustable seat so that your child can grow yet still enjoy it. And the 8-ball styled handbrake ensures they’ll always be cruising at a comfortable speed.
It touts racing-inspired pedals so that look as cool as they feel. The rubber wheels promise better traction than others. And the steel tube powder-coated frame is both durable and slick looking. It’s one of the best pedal karts out there, and at a fairly reasonable price.
Find more Hauck Hurricane Pedal Go Kart information and reviews here.
-
16. Hauck Batmobile Pedal Go KartPrice: $147.72Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- One of the cheapest on our list.
- Adjustable seating makes it viable for years.
- 8-ball handbrake thrills with skids and keeps speeds easily in check.
- Rubber wheels provide great traction.
- Completely pedal powered.
- Useable for kids between about 4 and 8.
- Max weight of 120-pounds.
What kid doesn’t want to whip around the neighborhood pretending to be Batman? Well, with the Hauck Batmobile Pedal Go Kart, they can now do just that.
Thanks to its pedal-based design, you’ll never have to worry about a battery being charged. It has an adjustable seat so that your child can grow yet still enjoy it. And the 8-ball styled handbrake ensures they’ll always be cruising at a comfortable speed.
It touts racing-inspired pedals so that look as cool as they feel. The rubber wheels promise better traction than others. And the steel tube powder-coated frame is both durable and slick looking. It’s one of the best pedal karts out there, and at a very reasonable price.
Find more Hauck Batmobile Pedal Go Kart information and reviews here.
-
17. Hauck LightningPrice: $117.98Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Relatively cheap.
- Adjustable seating makes it viable for years.
- 8-ball handbrake keeps speeds easily in check.
- Rubber wheels provide great traction.
- Completely pedal powered.
- Useable for kids between about 4 and 7.
- Takes a week or two to ship.
Available in green or pink, the Hauck Lightning pedal kart is a cheaper option (but arguably not as cool) as the BERG Toys Ford Mustang GT Pedal Go-Kart. Thanks to its pedal-based design, you’ll never have to worry about a battery being charged. It has an adjustable seat so that your child can grow yet still enjoy it. And the 8-ball styled handbrake ensures they’ll always be cruising at a comfortable speed.
It touts racing-inspired pedals so that look as cool as they feel. The rubber wheels promise better traction than others. And the steel tube powder-coated frame is both durable and slick looking. It’s one of the best pedal karts out there, and at a very reasonable price.
-
18. Costzon Electric Go-KartPrice: $84.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Very affordable.
- Adjustable seating promises years of use.
- Kids will love its flashing lights and music.
- Lightweight at around 15-pounds.
- No need to pedal!
- Plastic tires.
- About 1-hour of riding after 8 to 10-hours of charge.
- Max weight of 55-pounds.
For the toddler looking to hit the road, we suggest taking a look at the Costzon Electric Go-Kart. Your little one will feel like they’re in a big kid’s go-kart thanks to its electric motor. Yet theirs is cooler thanks to the music and flashing lights that are built into its design.
Movement is simple with a push of a pedal that can take them forward and in reverse. And braking isn’t required as the kart stops when the pedal is released. The frame is comprised of PP material and iron, which should easily withstand whatever bumps the kart takes on. The onboard battery will have your kid cruising for roughly an hour. Then charge and repeat the next day.
A seatbelt is built in for safety. The seat is adjustable to fit a variety of children. And the large patterned wheels are designed to drive over brick, asphalt, dirty, wood, and more.
Find more Costzon Electric Go-Kart information and reviews here.
-
19. Nerf Battle Racer Pedal Go KartPrice: $166.18Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Perfect for Nerf enthusiasts.
- Cool design.
- Easy-to-use handbrake system.
- Peddle-powered.
- Holds up to 120-pounds.
- Doesn't come with any blasters or darts.
Children that love Nerf products need the ultimate peddle-kart to go along with them. The Nerf Battle Racer Pedal Go Kart doesn’t just look cool – it’s practical for battle too! It sports several placeholders for your Nerf blasters, brackets, and darts. It’s adjustable to accommodate a variety of ages. And speed can be regulated thanks to the easy-to-use handbrake. It’s the only peddle-powered kart that your child should even consider taking into battle.
Find more Nerf Battle Racer Pedal Go Kart information and reviews here.
Go-Karts for Sale
Looking to find go-karts for sale? Look no further. With the convenience of Amazon, you can have a thrilling kart delivered right to your door. Whether you're looking for motorized, electric, or even pedal-powered versions for your toddler, there are plenty of go-kart options for every age and experience level on our list.
Above are popular options from Coleman, Razor, BERG, and even Nerf. But there are plenty of fantastic options from lesser-known companies too.
Go-Karts for Kids
Older kids that are ready to get some real power underneath them should seriously consider the duo of options from Coleman Powersports. The BK200 is a beast of a kart that provides engine power of 196cc and 9-hp. The KT196 is smaller, but still impressive too. As both karts can hit speeds of over 30-mph while allowing for a weight capacity of 400-pounds.
Each is designed to tackle off-road adventures with ease thanks to torque conversation systems and low-pressure tires. Yet safety isn't ignored as these karts are fitted with 4-point safety harnesses and padded roll cages too.
Go-Karts Near Me
If you aren't ready to invest in a go-kart of your own at home, there are hundreds of locations across the United States that you can visit to experience the thrill of racing karts. A simple "go-karts near me" Google search should do the trick. And with that, you'll find your closest options.
Go-kart tracks are a fantastic option for family fun, birthdays, and adult get-togethers. They're even great for competitive racing as many tracks offer weekly leagues to participate in. With one of the largest and most popular in the country being K1 Speed.
K1 Speed
K1 Speed touts over 40 locations across the U.S., making it one of the largest kart companies out there. Their indoor racing locations offer group parties and corporate events. Or you can utilize Arrive & Drive to show up and race with family or friends.
There are numerous league options for those looking to kart competitively. Options include their GoPro Challenge GP, Teen Cup Series, Junior League, and the K1 Speed E-World Championship. Or, if you're looking for something more casual, you can always try out Drift Night, Grid Night, or their Karting Academy to brush up on your skills.
Go-Kart Frame
There doesn't appear to be many options if you're just looking for a go-kart frame by itself. However, there are some awesome frames available that are designed to convert Segways and Hoverboards into some slick-looking go-karts.
The HYPER GOGO GoKart Kit takes that hoverboard that's no longer played with and provides it new purpose. This is no cheap setup, as the HYPER GOGO consists of a full kart kit, including an extendable frame, shock absorbers, disc brakes, and more.
The HYPER GOGO looks awesome, with color options including gray, red, and white. And the sturdy metal frame is lightweight yet strong enough to support both kids and adults.
The Segway Ninebot Electric GoKart Drift Kit is another conversion set that takes your dusty Segway miniPRO or Ninebot S and modifies it into go-kart form. The adjustable frame can accommodate drivers from 4'3" to 6'5". Yet it's portable enough to fit in the trunk of most cars.
