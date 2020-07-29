11 Best Mini Blow Torches For Camping: Compare & Save

Auto start/stop ignition instantly ignites and extinguishes flame

Adjustable flame control knob and integrated lock button that keeps torch lit for finger-free use

Cast aluminum body construction for durability

Ultra swirl flame provides high heat output for large diameter soldering, brazing, heat treating, and even light welding

For best results, use with MAP-Pro fuel – but also compatible with regular propane

Searzall attachment secures to the end of the blowtorch to create the perfect searing temperature without the typical, off-putting aromas that occur when cooking with blowtorches

Particularly excellent option for searing meats and other culinary applications

The Bernzomatic TS8000 High Intensity Trigger Start Torch with Searzall Torch Attachment is perhaps the ultimate option for camping applications when it comes to both culinary and fire-making tasks, as well as assisting with other camp chores.

Featuring heavy-duty, ultra-swirl flame output, adjustable heat, and and integrated flame-lock button, this torch does it all. It’s also compatible with both propane and MAP-PRO Fuel, adding further versatility.

A cast aluminum body ensures longterm durability while the auto start/stop ignition is well-rated for integrity, meaning you won’t have to resort to manually lighting this option after just a few uses!

Best of all the included Searzall attachment secures to the end of the TS8000 to create the perfect searing temperature without the typical, off-putting aromas that occur when cooking with blowtorches. This makes this setup one of the top options for virtually any blowtorch-related culinary task.

The brand explains the advantage of using the Searzall attachment as such “By forcing the thin flame of the blowtorch through two layers of fine, high-temperature-resistant wire mesh, it produces a consistent, evenly spread flame that provides a professional quality finish to meats and other food items”. The back screen is furthermore coated in palladium which provides even more temperature and oxidation resistance.

All things considered, this is a seriously effective and versatile torch offering top-notch power, impressive portability, solid durability, and a highly effective attachment for completing camp-kitchen tasks of all kinds!