11 Best Pop Up Privacy Tents: Compare & Save

A pop-up privacy tent is an invaluable tool for the beach, camping trips, attending festivals, and all sorts of other contexts. Whether you need a private changing room, a place to relieve yourself when nature calls, or a space to shower, a pop-up privacy tent offers the perfect solution.
We’ve selected the best options for fast and easy setups, compact portability, and sharp aesthetics, so no matter what your pop up privacy tent needs are, we’ve got you covered!
{{ data.title }}
Our Review
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
- Measures 4 by 4 feet and 7 feet tall, providing plenty of space for bigger people, and perhaps even two people!
- Pop-up design assembles and breaks down in seconds with a little practice, collapsing into a compact circular carry bag measuring 21 inches in diameter
- Built from 300D, poly-oxford Teflon coating fabric with a vinyl coating providing excellent weather and tear resistance, as well as 50 UPF protection
- Mesh top design and large double-sided zipper entrance delivers 360-degree ventilation
- Removable clear PVC roof enables you to make this tent truly waterproof
- Small showerhead opening in the ceiling lets you effectively hang a camp-shower above the tent without letting bugs in
- Integrated internal clothesline and storage bag increase organization
- Removable PE floor is easily added/removed when you want to apply it
- Includes 4 sandbags, 4 guylines, and 8 stakes to provide extra stability on windy days
The Alvantor Shower Tent & Changing Room is without a doubt one of the top-quality privacy tents on the market that’s built with particularly spacious dimensions, loaded with practical features, and engineered with an ultra-durable design.
Measuring 4 by 4 feet and 7 feet tall, this option provides plenty of space for bigger folks, and perhaps even two people at once! While the setup size is impressively spacious, the pop-up design assembles and breaks down in seconds with a little practice, collapsing into a compact circular carry bag measuring just 21 inches in diameter.
A mesh top design and large double-sided zipper entrance delivers 360-degree ventilation, so this is absolutely suitable for use as a toilet tent. The floor is also removable, so you can go ahead and dig a pit latrine in there if you choose to. The removable clear PVC roof furthermore enables you to make this tent truly waterproof when weather rolls in.
Perhaps best of all, a small showerhead opening in the ceiling lets you effectively hang a camp-shower above the tent without letting bugs in, making it a stellar shower tent as well. The floors are of course designed to effectively drain water, and there is an integrated internal clothesline and storage bag to increase organization.
Including sandbag tethers, guylines and stakes, the Alvantor Shower Tent is absolutely built to withstand the elements – no matter what mother nature throws your way.
Those seeking a truly high-quality pop-up privacy tent offering easy setup and breakdown, total weather resistances, the best integrated features on the market, and a long lifespan should start their search here – Alvantor has engineered an outstanding product with this one that is perfect for any and all applications!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
- 3.94 by 3.94 footprint with a 6.89 foot height accommodates one person but provides plenty of headroom for taller folks
- Sets up and breaks down in seconds – fitting into a circular carry bag measuring just 25.5 by 25.5 by 0.98 inches
- Durably built with a steel frame and polyester taffeta 170T water-resistant fabric
- Removable roof allows you to stick a showerhead right above the tent
- Top mesh design allows water to pass through while preventing mosquitoes and also being conducive to heat dissipation and odor elimination
- Integrated hanging hook for towels and clothes and an internal mesh side pocket
- Includes a removable damp pad floor panel for covering the ground when you choose to
- Zippered door opening
- Includes stakes and guy-lines for setting up in more challenging conditions
The ROPODA Pop Up Privacy Tent is a wonderful value option that offers many of the same features and workmanship indicative of the top-quality brands, at a far lower price point.
Featuring a 3.94 by 3.94 footprint with a 6.89 foot height, this is a particularly spacious privacy tent for one person, providing lots of added headroom for taller folks. This also makes it a great shower tent due to the ability to stand upright, and hang a shower-bag above you. A removable roof furthermore allows you to stick a showerhead right above the tent if you require even more space.
A top mesh design promotes great airflow, so this is also a suitable toilet tent option. The removable damp pad floor panel adds further versatility, either separating you from the ground or enabling you to dig a pit latrine right within the tent.
An internal clothesline and mesh storage pouch also add some organization potential to this privacy tent, so no matter what you’re utilizing it for, you’ve got an extra pair of hands in there.
Durably built with a steel frame and polyester taffeta 170T water-resistant fabric and outfitted with included stakes and guy-lines for standing up to high winds, rest assured this option can handle the elements.
An impressively engineered and generously feature-equipped option, the ROPODA Pop Up Privacy Tent is without a doubt one of the best value options available for those seeking a high-performance choice without the staggering price tag.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
- Measures 4 by 4 feet and 6.5 feet tall – particularly spacious and nicely accommodating for larger people
- Sets up and breaks down with no assembly in just seconds with a little practice and collapses into a compact circular carry bag
- Built from water-resistant polyester fabric featuring an extra-large mesh window top for enhanced ventilation
- Small showerhead hole enables you to hang your shower nozzle into the tent without letting in the bugs!
- Loaded with features including an integrated toilet paper holder, clothesline, lantern hook, external towel hook, and storage pocket
- Corner loops and stakes included, as well as points to secure guy-lines for standing up to strong winds
The Ridge Outdoor Gear 6.5 Foot Pop Up Privacy Tent is an easy to set up and break down option offered at a reasonable price point featuring particularly spacious dimensions and an impressive array of integrated features for its cost.
Measuring 4 by 4 feet and 6.5 feet tall, you won’t feel cramped for space in there no matter who you are. Despite its generous dimensions, this pop up tent sets up and breaks down with no assembly in just seconds after a little practice, and then collapses into a compact circular carry bag for easy transport.
Ridge Outdoor has built this unit from water-resistant polyester fabric and furthermore includes corner loops and stakes as well as attachment points for guy-lines, enhancing its overall wind resistance. It’s not built as rugged as some of the higher-quality options here, but this privacy tent can hold its own in moderately intense camping and beaching conditions.
An extra-large mesh window top promotes great airflow, and a small showerhead hole enables you to hang your shower nozzle into the tent without letting in the bugs! The showerhead hole is a simple, but underrated feature that enables much more logistic hanging of certain model camp-showers.
The added airflow furthermore makes this a stellar option for a toilet tent – especially when you consider the integrated toilet paper toll – pretty handy right!?
An integrated clothesline, storage pocket, and lantern hook are also present making this a truly full-feature option. The brand has even included an exterior pocket so you can stash your towel outside the tent while showering to keep it from getting wet – a simple but brilliant feature!
There is no floor with this tent, so you’ll have to lay down a mat or tarp if that’s important to you.
For the price point, this is an exceptionally inclusive, mindfully-designed privacy tent that’s perfectly suited for use as changing room, shower tent, or portable restroom on essentially any style camp out or beach day!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
- Measures 3.4 by 3.4 feet, and 6.3 feet tall, accommodating one person
- Breaks down into a compact circular-shaped carry bag that can be slung right over your shoulder – similar to a pop-up beach tent
- Integrated internal storage bag and hanging loops
- Built with a zippered top opening to let in some sunshine, as well as a front-facing window increasing both light and airflow
- Roll-up style door
- Includes ground stakes and nylon loops for securing additional guy-lines if necessary
The Abco Sport Pop Up Privacy Tent is a simple and straightforward option offered at a reasonable price point that includes a few unique and highly practical features for accommodating essentially any privacy tent application.
Measuring 3.4 by 3.4 feet, and 6.3 feet tall, this unit comfortably accommodates one person, providing plenty of headroom. It breaks down into a compact circular-shaped carry bag that can be slung right over your shoulder – quite similar to a pop-up beach tent.
Setting up and breaking down this unit is about as quick and easy as it gets once you’ve had a bit of practice, so those seeking a hassle-free, easy tag-along privacy tent will find a friend here.
An integrated internal storage bag and hanging loops enable easier showering and changing, providing you with a few points to organize your towel, clothes, and toiletries.
A zippered top opening is also present for allowing in some sunlight and enhancing ventilation, as well as a front zippered window. This makes this unit a suitable option as a toilet tent as well.
The roll-up style door enables you to create an open-faced space if you’d like – perfect for use as a shade tent while spectating sporting events, or for just hanging on the beach or in the park!
Including ground stakes and guy-line attachment points, you can effectively pin this tent down in high winds when mother nature starts to get rowdy.
A quick and easy privacy pop-up tent with all the essential features at a fair price point, no doubt a solid choice for almost any outdoorsman offered by Abco Sport!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
- Measures 4 by 4 feet and 6.2 feet tall, making it a particularly spacious option that’s accommodating for larger people
- Circular carry bag measures 23.2 by 23.2 by 1.4 inches
- 190T Water-repellent polyester construction with taped seams is silver-lined in order to provide 50 UPF protection
- Roof is removable in order to better accommodate for showering or to let in more light/air
- Two zippered windows further enhance ventilation
- Removable floor mat is easily laid down or removed
- Integrated internal clothesline and mesh organizer pocket
- Corner loops and included stakes ensure the tent stays planted in high winds
The WolfWise Pop Up Privacy Shower Tent is a particularly well constructed, feature-rich option that’s a wonderfully versatile choice perfect for showering, changing, and use as a restroom!
Measuring 4 by 4 feet and 6.2 feet tall, this is a spacious privacy tent that’s accommodating for larger people. The 190T water-repellent polyester construction features taped seams and is furthermore silver-lined in order to provide 50 UPF protection. When it’s time to pack up, this unit collapses into a circular carry bag measuring just 23.2 by 23.2 by 1.4 inches.
The roof is removable in order to better accommodate for showering with more cumbersome, larger camp-showers that need extra space to hang, and also of course lets in more light and adds ventilation. Two zippered windows further enhance ventilation, so utilizing this privacy tent as a toilet room is definitely made more pleasant.
A removable floor mat is easily laid down or removed when you want to utilize it, and an integrated clothesline and organizer pocket are also present. These features ensure the WolfWise Pop Up Tent is a stellar space to shower. With such good light and allowing for a nice breeze, you’ll practically feel like you’re showering in the open air with this one!
Lastly, corner loops and included stakes ensure the tent stays planted in high winds, so it can stand up to breezy beach days and sudden storms at the campground.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
- Measures about 3 by 3 feet and 4.8 feet tall, so it’s a bit on the shorter side – making it less than ideal as a shower tent
- Folds to fit within a compact 24-inch diameter carry case with hands-free shoulder straps
- Built with an Oxford cold-treated polyester fabric, premium zippers, double-stitched seams and a heavy-duty, seamless fine-gauge floor for total weatherproofing and UPF 50 protection
- Patented memory wire design sets up and breaks down in seconds without any adjustments
- No poles, pieces, or parts included
- Includes three doors and a zippered vent for enhancing ventilation
- Material allows you to see outside but people can’t see inside!
- Includes corner loops and stakes for adding wind-resistance
The Under the Weather Privacy Pod is a particularly compact pop-up privacy tent that’s built to be exceptionally weatherproof, compact, and above everything else – private.
Built with an Oxford cold-treated polyester fabric, premium zippers, double-stitched seams, and a heavy-duty, seamless fine-gauge floor, this option provides total weatherproofing as well as UPF 50 protection. The material furthermore allows you to see outside, but people can’t see inside – pretty neat right!?
There are no poles, pieces, or parts included, the patented memory wire design sets up and breaks down in seconds without any adjustments. Several zippered windows enhance ventilation, and included corner loops and stakes provide adequate wind-resistance.
The Privacy Pod folds to fit within a compact, 24-inch diameter carry case with hands-free shoulder straps, so taking this tent along with you on your outdoor endeavors is just as easy as setting it up.
This option is the perfect size for use as a toilet tent, or changing room, but will likely be too short for utilization as a shower tent. Featuring three doors and a zippered vent in the rear, you can really air this option out effectively. The integrated floor and 4.8 foot tall height rules this option out for standing and showering, but its versatility is otherwise impressive.
All things considered, this is a wonderful compact and weatherproof choice for portable restroom use, privacy changing, and even for spectating sport events in foul weather or intense sun. Wildlife enthusiasts or photographers might even find that the Privacy Pod is great for use as a hunting blind, enabling you to stay hidden from nature with a little camouflaging!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
- Measures about 4 by 4 feet and 6.25 feet tall, providing plenty of space for larger people
- Quick and easy pop-up design packs down into a compact carry bag with handles
- 190T polyester fiber construction is effectively waterproof, while the fiberglass frame ensures solid durability
- Features a roll-up style door and side windows, providing excellent ventilation
- Integrated storage pocket
- Integrated waterproof bottom sheet
- Includes corner stakes and guy-lines for standing up to high winds
- Multiple camouflage aesthetics available
The nicything Camouflage Pop Up Pod Changing Room & Privacy Tent is a bare-bones option that comes in several camouflage aesthetics – perhaps perfectly suited for hunters and wildlife enthusiasts seeking a low profile privacy tent that will keep their campsite inconspicuous.
Measuring about 4 by 4 feet and 6.25 feet tall, this option provides plenty of space for larger people. The quick and easy pop-up design packs down into a compact carry bag with handles for easy transport, and 190T polyester fiber construction is effectively waterproof. The fiberglass frame furthermore ensures solid durability. This might be an almost featureless option, but it’s built to last and remain weatherproof for years.
The inclusion of an integrated floor, lack of internal clothesline, and absence of a top showerhead port/removable roof means that this unit is not ideal for use as a shower tent; but when it comes to use as a changing room or portable restroom, this option is wonderfully suited for the task.
The brand has outfitted this privacy tent with a roll-up style door and side windows, providing excellent ventilation, so keeping this option nice and aired out is made easy.
With included corner stakes and guy-lines to ensure adequate wind-resistance, rest assured you can keep this incognito privacy tent standing for the duration of your hunting or camping trip!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
- 4 by 4 foot changing tent with a 5.86 foot height for one or two people
- Breaks down into a carry bag measuring just 6.3 by 6.3 by 32.28 inches
- Erects very comparably to a regular EZ canopy
- EAGLE PEAK fiberglass FLEX ceiling system is more flexible than a steel ceiling roof
- Water-resistant and UPF 50+ UV protection
- 140g Polyester top and sidewalls are engineered for particularly high strength, more durable than 150D/300D fabric
- Includes two integrated hanging hooks for towels/clothes and a sidewall mesh pocket
- 1 year warranty
The EAGLE PEAK Flex Ultra Compact Pop-Up Changing Room Canopy is a slightly different approach to your standard portable privacy tent that offers a classier, and more permanent looking aesthetic despite its remarkable ease of setup and breakdown.
Featuring a 4 by 4 foot interior with a 5.86 foot height, one or two people can comfortably utilize this space. The sidewalls come straight up to the ceiling, so it feels particularly spacious in there.
This option erects very comparably to a regular EZ canopy, and then breaks down to fit within a carry bag measuring just 6.3 by 6.3 by 32.28 inches. The EAGLE PEAK fiberglass FLEX ceiling system is more flexible than a steel ceiling roof while also offering excellent water-resistant and UPF 50+ protection. It should also be noted that the 140g polyester top and sidewalls are engineered for particularly high strength, more durable than 150D/300D fabric.
There is no floor with this option, so bring along a ground mat or tarp if that’s important to you. The brand does however include two integrated hanging hooks for towels/clothes and a sidewall mesh pocket, so staying organized in there is made easy.
A handsome aesthetic, spacious interior dimensions (aside from the low roof), and a particularly durable construction, the EAGLE PEAK Flex Ultra Compact Pop-Up Changing Room Canopy is a killer option for the beach, accommodating guests at summer parties, camping, and so much more!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
- Measures 4 by 7.5 feet, and 7.5 feet tall, providing plenty of space for two adults
- Two-room design can be used for different applications, or the interior wall can be removed in order to utilize the tent as one large space
- Breaks down into a 44 by 6 inch carry bag and weighs just 10 pounds
- Thin nylon material is effectively waterproof and keeps the overall design lightweight
- Easy one minute assembly utilizing the center hub design
- Loaded with features including a towel bar (clothesline), shower bag hook, removable draining floor panels, and interior storage pockets
- 2 Windows for increasing ventilation
- Includes corner stakes for standing up to windy conditions
The EasyGo Products Pop-Up Shower and Changing Shelter is a brilliant solution for those seeking either a particularly large privacy tent or an option that can serve multiple purposes at once.
Featuring a two-room design, you can set up one side of this privacy tent as a showering space, and the other side as a changing room or restroom. Alternatively, the interior wall can be removed, so you can utilize the tent as one large, 4 by 7.5 foot space.
While the size of this pop-up privacy tent is truly massive, it breaks down into a 44 by 6 inch carry bag and weighs just 10 pounds – impressive to say the least!
Featuring an easy one minute assembly utilizing the center hub design, this tent sets up and breaks down quite nicely considering its larger, more inclusive build.
Not only is the EasyGo Products Shelter exceptionally spacious and easy to set up and transport, it’s also loaded with practical features for however you choose to apply it! Removable draining floors for showering, toiletry pouches for stashing your essentials, an integrated clothesline, and hanging hook for a shower bag are all included. There are also two zippered windows for improving ventilation.
The versatility of this option is unmatched, so those seeking a do-anything and everything privacy tent will find a friend here!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
- 10 by 10 Foot pop-up canopy tent with removable sidewalls and cathedral-style 10 foot roof for maximum headroom
- Sets up in seconds without any tools and breaks down into a 5-foot long roller bag for easy transport
- Entire tent is height-adjustable
- Canopy top provides 99% UV protection
- Steel frame features a white powder coat finish to prevent chipping, peeling, rust, and corrosion
- Super versatile pop-up tent suitable for all sorts of applications
- Large footprint is ideal for accommodating people with mobility handicaps, allowing plenty of space to move, and sporting room for a railing or walker
- 1 Year warranty
The AmazonBasics 10 by 10 Foot Pop-Up Canopy With Sidewalls is a different approach to the traditional pop up privacy tent whose tremendous size might be more suitable for your needs.
The large footprint here is ideal for accommodating people with mobility handicaps, allowing plenty of space to move, and even sporting room for a railing or walker. This privacy tent can of course also fit two, or even three or four people at once!
This unit is designed more as a beach tent, or camping shade shelter than a privacy tent, but we wanted to include it here for those who might be interested in a particularly large walled structure for changing, showering, or use as a restroom.
The frame of the high ceiling should hold a shower bag quite nicely, so this could make for a luxurious camping shower with a little ingenuity.
This EZ Up style canopy sets up in seconds without any tools and breaks down into a 5-foot long roller bag for easy transport, so although it’s truly massive for use as a personal privacy tent, it remains manageable to erect, collapse, and travel with. The canopy is furthermore height-adjustable, so you can lower it for even greater wind-resistance if you’d like.
A different, but highly effective approach to the pop-up privacy tent, those who appreciate space and simplicity will love this highly versatile option!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
- Measures 3 by 3 feet with a 5.75 foot height, accommodating one person
- Circular carry bag folds down to 20 by 20 by 2 inches and weighs just 3 pounds
- Built with a flexible steel frame and polyester taffeta 190 T water-resistant fabric
- Pops up and folds down in seconds with a little practice – no assembly required
- Integrated sandbag anchors and stake loops (stakes included) for stranding up to high winds
- Vertical zippered door with loop toggles
The GigaTent Pop Up Pod Changing Room Privacy Tent is a bare-bones, highly affordable option that’s particularly suitable as a changing room for those seeking a budget, but worthwhile choice.
Measuring 3 by 3 feet with a 5.75 foot height, this pop-up tent is quite compact, and perhaps a bit too tight for larger folks. That being said, its smaller size collapses to just 20 by 20 by 2 inches and weighs a remarkable 3 pounds, so it’s a wonderful option as a grab-and-go changing room or portable restroom. It pops up and breaks down in seconds once you get a little practice, making it truly one of the most compact and hassle-free options available.
There is no floor to this tent, so digging a pit latrine within it is a go if utilizing as a rest room.
Built with a flexible steel frame and polyester taffeta 190T water-resistant fabric and integrated with sandbag anchors and stake loops (stakes included), this tent can stand up to some fairly high winds, making it suitable for exposed use on the beach.
Considering the price point here, if you’re seeking a simple and straightforward privacy tent and are unwilling to spend the big-bucks on performance features and design, this unit will exceed your expectations!