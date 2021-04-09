51 Best Beach Gifts For Summer 2021

Shopping for an avid beach enthusiast who loves nothing more than days spent down at the shore? Our top list of the best beach gifts has compiled some seriously awesome apparel, accessories, and gadgets for making the most out of each and every beach day this summer.
Whether you’re shopping for friends, family, or for yourself, there are some brilliant gift ideas here for every style beachgoer!
Stand up paddleboards, or SUPs, have become quite popular in recent years for good reason. They are a blast to play, lounge, stretch, and fish off of, to name just a few potential applications, and the Body Glove Cruiser+ 10’6” Inflatable Paddle Board can do it all!
This generously sized, versatile inflatable paddle board is designed with beginners in mind, and is therefore built with a wide center and all-around shape. It’s particularly easy to balance on options, so it’s perfect for the kids and general family fun.
The Cruiser+ is built from exceptionally durable PVC and retains impressive rigidity despite its low weight. There are three fixed fins on the bottom for improved tracking and stability, as well as a center grab handle for easy toting.
Also equipped with a quick-attachment-action camera mount, reinforced cargo bungee, and a patented, multipurpose water bottle holder, this is a particularly feature-rich paddleboard option considering its price point.
Inflating this SUP takes just a few minutes, and breaking it down and squeezing it into the included backpack carry bag is not maddeningly difficult, so even beach lovers with no inflatable-vessel experience will find set up and break down to be a piece of cake here.
Including a lightweight, 3-piece adjustable oval travel paddle, ankle coil leash, high-pressure dual-action hand pump, cellphone dry bag, and repair kit in addition to the backpack carry case (which fits all of the included components), Body Glove has put together a truly all-inclusive package with this purchase.
A timeless gift perfect for yoga lovers, fishermen, surfers, rowdy children, and lazy beach loungers alike, the Cruiser+ Inflatable Paddle Board Package is a stellar go-to gift idea for virtually anyone on your shopping list!
The Big Shady Shelter by Kelty will make for an outstanding beach gift that’s bound to see years of solid use under the sun! Measuring 160 by 130 inches and shading an impressive 151 square feet of ground space, this is one seriously spacious beach tent for accommodating the whole gang!
Constructed with 68D waterproof fabric, the Big Shady is also a total barrier to wind and rain on top of being an effective shade shelter. This makes it wonderful for camping applications, festival use, backyard parties, and more- so this gift idea isn’t just limited to the beach!
The sides of the canopy extend almost all the way to the ground in order to completely block the elements, but the entryway is nice and open in order to maintain a nice wide view of the sea or other scenery.
The footprint is rated for a table and six chairs, so you can really fit a whole lot of fun underneath this bad boy. The center height is furthermore tall enough for adults to stand comfortably, so you won’t feel cramped under there in the slightest.
The Big Shady will make for a perfect mobile beach kitchen, play-space for young children, or nap zone for anyone ready for a snooze! After setting this unit up just once, the beach enthusiast you’re shopping for will quickly realize how having some extensive shade on the beach as opposed to a measly umbrella is wildly underrated.
Equipped with sturdy aluminum poles and an assortment of guy lines, erecting this shade shelter is quite fast and easy despite its tremendous footprint. This beach tent sets up in a matter of minutes, and then breaks back down into the included duffle-bag style carry case just as easily.
The 25L Convertible Carryall Backpack/Tote from United By Blue is a mindfully designed, aesthetically striking pack that will make for a wonderful beach bag for essentially anyone!
Able to be worn as a backpack or carried as a tote, this radical bag option features expandable water bottle pockets, a hidden side zipper pocket, zippered closures, and quality aluminum hardware. Polyester air mesh padding furthermore makes wearing this pack in the high heat of summer a breeze!
Offering 25 liters of storage, this is the perfect sized bag for a beach towel, a book, some snacks, an extra layer, a beverage bottle, and your other beach essentials.
Built from mostly recycled materials, the brand has striven to keep the health of our environment in mind here. United By Blue removes one pound of trash from our oceans and waterways for every product sold, so this is a sustainable gift idea on several fronts you can feel good about giving.
With several sharp colors and patterns to choose from, selecting an aesthetic that matches the guy or gal you have in mind is made easy!
This Extra Large Reversible Teak Wood Cutting Board by Sonder Los Angeles will make for a wonderful beach gift for any summer enthusiast who enjoys packing a proper picnic or preparing food on the beach.
Measuring 23 by 17 by 1.5 inches, this is a spacious cutting board perfect for prepping meat and veggies for the grill, serving steaks or burgers, or for arranging cheese and crackers and other hors d’oeuvres. Packing snacks is a regularity on the beach, but assembling a proper charcuterie is reserved for the diehards!
The board is furthermore double-sided with a deep groove around the rim of one side for collecting any excess juices that might otherwise be a spill-risk.
Built with a charming aesthetic, heavy-duty construction, and mindful design, this is a fantastic go-to beach gift that will see tons of use in countless contexts both indoors and out!
Here’s a killer gift idea for the beach legends who are known to bring the party! The Igloo Trailmate Journey is a large capacity, 70-quart cooler on all-terrain wheels for loading up a ton of food and beverages!
Not only is this cooler capable of toting a whopping 112 12oz cans, it also includes an integrated tablespace for serving snacks, playing games, cutting bait, or simply setting down your beer. There is also a built-in bottle opener, external mesh storage space and closable compartment for stashing additional gear, and two removable fishing pole mounts.
The Trailmate Journey also includes an internal, removable food basket for greater organization potential. It’s perfect for keeping certain food and snacks high and dry away from the ice within the cooler, as well as for keeping all of your condiments or utensils separate.
A wonderful companion for surf fishing, barbeque blow-outs, and regular family picnics alike, this is one seriously awesome accessory for the beach and beyond that will see loads of use in its lifetime!
DemerBox’s Waterproof Outdoor Bluetooth Speakers are a top-notch, above and beyond option of sound system for the beach and beyond that anyone who appreciates good quality sound will LOVE owning!
Featuring exceptionally loud and crisp sound, this speaker is totally waterproof, incredibly durable, and even features some dry internal storage for stashing a few items. Both of the Demerbox models available for purchase furthermore feature up to 40 hours of battery life off of one charge, so you’ll never run out of juice no matter how long your beach day runs.
Constructed using a crush-proof Pelican case, the Demerbox is essentially indestructible. In the event you or the person you’re shopping for somehow damages this speaker, the brand has engineered the product to be serviceable for life. Simply put, you’re covered in the unlikely event you need a repair.
Not only does this excellent quality speaker bring the party in regards to sound output, the Demerbox also features a USB port for charging your other devices. It’s a powerhouse speaker, a high-capacity powerbank, and a dry-storage compartment that doesn’t mind getting wet or sandy. Can you say beach party?
With an awesome assortment of color options to choose from, personalizing this gift idea to the beach enthusiast you have in mind is made that much more easy.
One of our top picks within our list of the Best Lump Charcoal for Grilling Like a Pro, Jealous Devil’s All Natural Hardwood Lump Charcoal is a killer gift idea for any beach enthusiast who’s know to appreciate a proper barbeque.
For those that don’t already know, lump charcoal is a far superior alternative to cooking with standard charcoal briquettes. This style of fuel source burns cleaner, offers a customizable flavor profile based on which hardwood it’s sourced from, and can even be reused for your next cookout! The best lump charcoals are furthermore all-natural and won’t negatively affect food flavor whereas briquettes often contain chemical components such as Borax and/or limestone.
This crowd-favorite option from Jealous Devil is made from pure, ultra-dense, 100% legally sourced South American hardwoods and offers a smooth and mild-smokey flavor and aroma. It’s a wonderful flavor-enhancer without being too dominant, so this is a great choice for grilling essentially anything.
The hardwoods used to make this lump charcoal are up to 30% denser than oak or hickory, resulting in longer burn times at hotter temperatures. The brand furthermore packages this product in a waterproof, resealable bag, so storing and reusing your charcoal pieces that are left over after cooking is made that much easier. Bon appétit!
The CGear Sandlite Patented Sand-Free Beach Mat is a seriously cool innovation in beach lounging that enables you to actually retain a sand-free space for the duration of your beach day without ever having to pull your towel or blanket up to shake it off!
This patented two-layer system works by allowing sand to pass only one-way, downwards through the mat. In the words of the brand “Sandlite’s secret is a precisely engineered system of polyester layers that allow sand, dirt, and dust to fall through the fabric without being able to come back up”.
The brand sent me a mat to field test for myself a few summers back, and I can attest that the technology effectively works! If you kick up or spill a little sand on your mat, simply brush it gently with your hand and it will pass right through the polyester fabric!
The material might not feel quite as nice to the touch as a soft cotton beach towel, but the brand has nonetheless engineered a fabric that does not feel too ‘plasticy’ or abrasive against your skin. You can furthermore always throw your favorite beach towel right over the mat if you choose to considering the largest size can accommodate up to four people!
Also consider these mats are brilliant for yoga, stretching, picnicking, and much more, so their functionality extends far beyond just the beach! With several sizes and patterns available, choosing a Sanlite Mat that suits you or the person you’re shopping for is a breeze!
The Kelty Low-Love Seat is a brilliant beach gift that couples and friends alike will love to kick back and relax in! If getting set up on the beach does not require too much of an oversand walk, then this impressively portable folding chair is a must-have bring-along.
Featuring 42-inches of seating space from end to end, this is a seriously spacious beach chair with more than enough room for two people. The brand sent me a Low Love Seat for field testing a few years back, and all my pals are constantly jostling for a seat on my beach throne! I also enjoy laying out on the Love Seat lengthwise when I’m not sharing the chair.
At 13.5 inches tall, this unique folding chair is set at a truly awesome height for leaning back with your legs kicked out in front of you. Kelty has mindfully engineered this seat to be a serious relaxation station, so trust us when we say it’s tough getting up and out of this one.
The durable steel frame can support up to 500-pounds, so good luck maxing this one out. The 600D polyester fabric that makes up the chair body is furthermore built to be especially rugged and is even cushioned! Two insulated beverage holders are also present on each armrest and are large enough to accommodate most water bottles and containers.
The Love Seat collapses like a regular camp chair despite its larger size and comes with a roll-up tote bag that’s easily slung over your shoulder for transport. Weighing in at 15 pounds total, this luxury beach chair is well worth its weight once you have it deployed!
The Bison Airlighter 520 Cordless Fire & Charcoal Starter is one of our top recommendations from within our list of the best electric fire starters that will change the game when it comes to igniting charcoal grills and beach bonfires!
This unique gadget implements a combination of jet flame and a fire propagating air fan in order to get fires and charcoal beds going in less than a minute. It’s essentially a blow torch and a fan combined into one that can reach up to 2600°F for some seriously potent ignition strength.
The brand has engineered this option to be cordless and impressively compact, so it can be effectively utilized anywhere, making it a stellar beach accessory. The Airlighter relies on a refillable butane tank to fuel the torch component and a rechargeable battery to power the fan. One charge provides over 20 fire starts, so the person you’re shopping for won’t ever have to worry about battery life as long as this device is reasonably charged.
In regards to electric fire starters as a whole, this is a particularly high-strength flame blower that’s capable of lighting logs, coconut coals, and other challenging to ignite fuels, so those seeking some truly powerhouse strength for those frustrating fire starts will LOVE this gadget.
Despite the Airlighter’s exceptional heat output, the outside of the blower remains cool to the touch and is therefore safe around children and pets.
Built with a stainless steel and polycarbonate design, Bison has furthermore made sure that this device offers a high degree of integrity, so you can buy in confidence knowing this product will hold up through many years of service and abuse.
Not to be overlooked, the Airlighter 520 also includes an array of additional handy integrated features! A twin-bulb LED flashlight is present for shedding some light on the situation, while the brand has also included an adjustable handle, built-in bottle opener, and a hanging hook for added safety and convenience.
A unique and highly practical gadget for enhancing beach fires and barbeques, you can’t go wrong with this killer gift idea from Bison!
The Softshell Ice Cream Ball by YayLabs! is a super fun and unique gift idea that’s bound to be a hit on the beach with ice cream loving summer enthusiasts this season!
This is an exceedingly simple and fun to use ice cream making device that churns out approximately one quart of homemade ice cream in just 25 minutes’ time!
Making delicious, homemade ice cream is as simple as adding sugar, cream, and your favorite flavorings to one end of the device, and ice and rock salt to the other. Roll, shake, spin, and rock the Ice Cream Ball for 20-30 minutes or so, and then serve!
The brand includes a recipe booklet for some inspiration mixing up tasty flavors, but coming up with your own ice cream creations is easy! Simply chop some fruit or add some chocolate, nuts, or candy pieces to your mix, and you’re off and running!
No doubt a wonderful beach gift for families, couples, adults, and children alike that is bound to get the whole beach gang excited every time it’s broken out!
If the beach lover you’re shopping for has a passion for bonfires under the starry sky while listening to the waves lap the seashore, The Yukon Fire Pit from Solo Stove will make for a tremendous gift idea!
This is far more than a simple vessel for safely containing a fire. While it’s true you can simply dig a hole in the sand in order to create a safe space for hosting a beach fire (depending on your local regulations), owning a smokeless fire pit such as this is a massive game changer.
Solo Stove’s smokeless fire pit options offer a very different burning experience than you’re likely used to. Once properly ignited, these innovative fire pits burn exceptionally efficiently while emitting very little smoke.
The double-walled design paired with the mindfully engineered bottom vent holes “allows oxygen to feed the fire from below while simultaneously channeling warm oxygen up between the walls of the stove and back into the fire.” This generates a particularly hot and efficient burn, so there are no half-logs left over once it’s time to call it a night.
Once ignited, the effect the bottom vents have on the fire is truly mesmerizing to behold. The flames dramatically swirl and vortex due to the added oxygenation, creating an aesthetically striking visual that somehow takes the primal awe of a bonfire to the next level.
The insulated build of this fire pit furthermore remains cool to the touch from the underside of the device, so the person you’re shopping for can go ahead and place it on patios, grass lawns, and other heat-sensitive spaces when they’re not using it on the beach.
If the price point of this option is beyond your budget, consider the sized-down Bonfire Fire Pit also by Solo Stove. It’s the same device as the Yukon but measures 19.5 inches across instead of 27, so it’s still suitable for burning large logs and accommodating groups. Be sure to check out our list of the best portable fire pits while you’re at it – there are some awesome additional options for gifting there as well!
The Orvis Drirelease Pullover Hoodie is a fantastic garment for hot weather contexts that’s remarkably breathable, quick-drying, and comfortable to wear while providing adequate protection from the sun’s harmful rays.
Designed for fishing applications under the sun, this sun shirt has been designed with super-lightweight drirelease fabric that wicks moisture from your skin so it evaporates quickly. The patented polyester/cotton blend dries four times faster than cotton, and is furthermore equipped with all-natural, odor-inhibiting FreshGuard protection in order to look, feel, and smell clean for lots of wear!
Whenever I pack my bags for a tropical getaway, I always pack a few of these awesomely versatile hoodies!
It’s the perfect layer to throw on when you want to nap in the sun without worrying about burning – and trust us when we say this garment is so soft you’ll feel pretty inclined to nap in it! Beach enthusiasts everywhere will no doubt LOVE this top for its comfort rating and sun protection alone.
Not only is this a wonderfully cozy, highly packable layer for warm weather contexts, the Direlese Pullover Hoodie also sports a sharp aesthetic that wears really nicely on both the guys and gals, so you can’t go wrong no matter who you’re shopping for!
The Ibiza Myra Loose Kaftan Shirt from Body Glove is a simple, but stylish swimsuit cover up featuring a relaxed fit and mid-thigh length. If you’re shopping for a summer enthusiast who’s always on the lookout for an attractive new beach-look, this will make for a thoughtful and cherished gift idea!
Designed with short sleeves with a rolled accent, shirttail hemline, and full front button closure, this 100% rayon beach garment offers a strikingly unique, feminine aesthetic that’s bound to turn heads. A shirt collar and open sides go on to keep the cover up nice and breezy while adding further character to the style.
Perfect for wear from the beach right to the bar, the Ibiza Myra Shirt is available in two different color options in order to nicely complement virtually and swimsuit or outfit.
The Toad&Co Salton Short Sleeve Shirt speaks for itself as a stellar beach gift idea. This dashingly handsome, lightweight, moisture-wicking, summer open-weave shirt will no doubt be a hit with all the guys on your gift list this season.
Made from 100% organic cotton, this is furthermore a sustainably sourced product from a reputable brand you can feel good about gifting. Perfect for wear straight from the seashore to an upscale dinner, this is truly a versatile summer shirt option that’s just as suitable for formal contexts as it is for laid-back beach days.
With a few different patterns to choose from, selecting an aesthetic for all of the dapper summer boys on your shopping list is made easy!
The EcoKnit™ Thermal Hoodie from United By Blue will make for an excellent beach-layer this summer season for when the sun gets low and the breeze picks up.
This sustainably sourced, lightweight hoodie is both stylish and ultra-cozy without being too bulky, so it’s perfect for summer wear. Built from 60% organic cotton and 40% recycled polyester, the waffle-knit pattern of this sweatshirt is nice and soft to the touch, as well as impressively insulating.
Not only is this layer comfy and warm for its weight, the EcoKnit™Thermal Hoodie also offers a sharp, well-tailored aesthetic that looks just as attractive on the street as it does on the beach. Available in a few different color options, this is a great gift idea for both the guys and gals.
Easily packed into an already full beach bag, super cozy, and offering a sharp unisex aesthetic, this is a brilliantly versatile and practical summer hoodie option for virtually anyone on your gift list!
Who couldn’t use a trusty beach hat for those special summer hangs? The Tilley T5MO Organic Airflo Hat is a stellar option for both the guys and gals that offers a high degree of functionality, as well as character and class!
Built from organic cotton and offering UPF 50+ protection from the sun, this is a comfortable to wear, aesthetically sharp hat option that will effectively shield you from harmful UV rays, and look good doing it!
Tilley’s hats may be a bit on the expensive end, but once you have one in your hands it’s easy to see why – the brand’s commitment to craftsmanship is impressive, to say the least. With a lifetime guarantee to match, the beach enthusiast you’re shopping for can furthermore rest assured they’ll never be without their cherished beach hat!
Measuring in at 66 by 80 inches, the Slowtide Turkish Blanket is a wonderfully spacious throw for lounging out in the sun while also doubling as a killer beach towel!
This 100% cotton blanket/towel is built from nice and soft Turkish style chambray fabric and is ultralight despite its expansive size once laid out. The towel is thin, yet remains effectively absorptive, so you can roll it exceptionally tight for compact storage and still have a great towel for drying off! It’s the best of both worlds!
Featuring fringe at the hems and a sharp leather label, Slow Tide has furthermore made sure to add both some flair and class to this head-turning beach accessory.
If the person you’re shopping for airs down their tires and takes their vehicle over sand in order to get set up for their beach day, then the Front Runner Drop Down Tailgate Table is a must-have accessory. Designed for compatibility with Jeep JK/JKU/JLs and some SUVs and trucks with rear swing opening doors, this is a seriously awesome automotive accessory for barbequing, game playing, cocktail serving, and much more!
The primary table measures 25.5 by 13 inches and can be extended an additional 17.5 inches in length by extending the pull-out wooden tray. Built from steel and sealed with a durable, weather-resistant black powder coating, the brand has engineered this deployable table to be totally resistant to the harsh elements associated with salt water influenced climates.
Able to support up to 88 pounds, you can furthermore utilize this table for a lot more than arranging snacks and mixing drinks. Your favorite beach lover can go ahead and place a gas grill right on top of this bad boy for a more comfortable and professional grilling station to name just one potential application.
Carefully consider whether or not this accessory is compatible with the vehicle you have in mind before purchasing, and don’t forget to check out some of Front Runner’s other awesome accessories for offroading, camping, roadtrips and more if you like this gift idea!
The Mac Sports Heavy Duty Collapsible Folding All Terrain Utility Wagon is one of our top picks within our list of the best beach carts that we think will make for a stellar beach gift!
This rugged beach cart option features smooth glide wheels for easy pulling and a steel frame that can hold up to 150 pounds. The wheels are suitable for use on the beach, but you may find this cart is difficult to tow when fully loaded over particularly soft sand.
The durable 600D polyester fabric used to make up the main body of the cart is easily cleaned after use, and enables the device to fold nearly flat in just seconds. Collapsing this cart enables you to store and transport it much more easily, so don’t overlook this detail if you’re shopping for a beach cart.
Perhaps best of all, Mac Sports has integrated a fold-out table perfect for serving snacks and drinks or for playing card games!
The YETI Camino Carryall 35 Tote Bag is an ultra-durable, aesthetically sharp, and spacious bag option that will make for a wonderful carry companion for essentially any style beach-goer.
Built with the brand’s Thickskin Shell, this tote is both highly abrasion and puncture resistant, as well as totally waterproof. It’s perfect for keeping your beach essentials dry, and equally awesome for tossing in wet towels, bathing suits and more post beach day.
An EVA molded bottom goes on to keep the bag standing upright, so loading and unloading it is made easy.
With a slim internal zippered pocket and external Hitchpoint Grid for securing gear to the outside of the tote, the organization potential here is greater than it may seem.
Built with a no-nonsense construction, available in several color options, and designed to hold up for many, many years of abuse, the Camino Carryall is a fantastic go-to beach gift you just can’t go wrong with!
The Nemo Helio Portable Pressure Camp Shower is a brilliant device for rinsing off the salt and sand at the end of a solid beach day that’s easily brought along on any outing!
Perfect for hosing off the dog, dirty flip-flops, or sandy or muddy gear, this pressurized camp shower features a foot pump and a trigger-sprayer for an inherent design that’s far superior to gravity-showers that require hanging. Available in 11 or 22 liter sizing, the larger option will stay fully pressurized for up to 10 minutes of continuous spray, and cannot be accidentally overinflated.
The Helio Shower is furthermore of course a suitable tool for cleaning one’s self if the beach lover you’re shopping for is heading straight from the beach to the bar. A seven-foot long neoprene hose is easily held or secured to something overhead, and there is even a nozzle sleeve to secure the shower in the spray position. This is without a doubt an industry-leading option when it comes to scoring a proper shower, any time, anywhere.
Pair this gift idea with a privacy tent, and the beach lover you’re shopping for will be truly set up with an all-inclusive portable shower system.
The precise folding panel design enables you to collapse this device down exceptionally compact for easy storage and transport, and a ventilated carrying case is also included which fits all of the components.
Portable, easy and intuitive to use, and incredibly versatile in its applications, the Helio Camp Shower is a stellar gift idea for anyone with an outdoor lifestyle!
Privacy tents are a super handy item to own for use on the beach and beyond that could make for a stellar gift depending on who you’re shopping for. The Green Elephant Privacy Tent is a top of the line option that’s suitable for use as a changing room, restroom, or shower space you should absolutely have on your radar for gifting.
At almost seven feet tall and measuring about 4 feet across, this is a particularly spacious option of privacy tent that won’t make you feel cramped in there. There is furthermore a towel hanger, clothes hanger, flashlight hanger, and toilet paper holder as well as a personal item storage pouch for a high degree of organization.
There is a shower-port at the top of the tent if you choose to utilize the private space for bathing, but the tent also includes a rain cover for when you want to fully exclude the elements. Eight tent pegs and four guy lines are also included here in addition to four corner sandbags to ensure this tent stays firmly anchored even during especially windy conditions.
Collapsing into a carry bag measuring just 24 by 2 inches, the Green Elephant Privacy tent is furthermore very easily brought along with the rest of your essential beach gear.
Perfect for beach days, campouts, family gatherings, hosted events and more, the person you’re shopping for is bound to get all sorts of use out of this handy, and impressively versatile piece of gear. Make sure to check out our list of the best privacy tents for a look at some awesome alternative options.
Here’s a gift idea for the beachgoer who loves nothing more than kicking back with a book, and surrendering to a midday nap. The NEMO Stargaze Camp Chair is one of our favorite picks when it comes to particularly comfortable portable seating for outdoor occasions.
Able to support up to 300 pounds, this unique seating option is essentially a personal hammock-chair with the ability to recline waaay back for a comfortably positioned look at the sky. As the name implies, this is a wonderful chair for stargazing, so don’t forget to pack this seat for evening beach fires that go into the night!
You can sit upright and gently swing yourself, or go ahead and utilize the auto-reclining feature to find the perfect sitting angle by simply leaning back and adjusting your body weight. Despite this chair’s somewhat complicated looking design, set-up and utilization of the Stargaze Camp Chair is a total piece of cake, taking about a minute to erect and break down.
The feet of this hammock-chair are furthermore compatible with sand, stone, gravel, grass, and essentially every other ground type, so the person you’re shopping for can bring this epic recliner along with them anywhere!
Weighing in at just seven pounds and packing down into a shoulder bag measuring 23.5 by 6.5 by 6.5 inches, the Stargaze Recliner is easily packed and carried along to your relaxation-destination.
NEMO even offers a lifetime warranty on this product, so you can rest assured you’re gifting a quality product from a reputable brand!
Owning a Thule is a beautiful thing if you’re the type of person who loves nothing more than loading up an abundance of gear for a day of fun in the outdoors. The Thule Force XT Rooftop Cargo Box is a brilliant do-everything, go-anywhere storage system that will make for a fantastic beach companion!
The beach enthusiast you’re shopping for will have more room for passengers with this handy storage system, not to mention they can toss all of their sandy or wet beach gear up there at the day’s end and keep their vehicle interior clean!
Available in four different sizes ranging from 11 to 22 cubic feet of storage space, you can opt to purchase a Force XT that either occupies half of your roof rack, or one that spans the entire roof space of your vehicle. The XT Sport is the smallest size, still granting space for a bicycle mount, kayak rack, or other roof rack accessory on one side of the vehicle roof.
This cargo box is furthermore able to open from either side, and features a tool-free, quick-mount system that “clicks” when the box is secure and properly mounted. Simple, but super handy features nonetheless.
Built with a weatherproof design and a secure lock for ensuring your gear is safe up there, this is truly a fantastic investment and knock-out gift idea for anyone who enjoys gearing up for the beach, trail, campground, and beyond!
Hydro Flask has set itself apart from the competition as a brand that offers excellent quality coolers, water bottles, and containers in regards to aesthetics, functionality, and above all else, insulating ability. The 64 Ounce Stainless Steel Vacuum Bottle is a prime example of the brand’s exceptional craftsmanship, and will make for a wonderful beach companion.
This is a large container for staying hydrated all day long, so if you or the person you’re shopping for struggles to pack enough water for the beach, here’s a viable solution. Alternatively, this container will keep pre-made cocktails ice cold all day long, so go ahead and mix some margs for the beach and bring them along incognito!
Built from 18/8 stainless steel and designed with a slip-free powder coating that doesn’t sweat, these water bottles both look and feel good. They are dishwasher safe, and furthermore available in a wide assortment of charming colors.
Hydro Flask even offers a limited lifetime warranty so you can purchase in complete confidence you’re scoring a top-notch product!
Sure, packing a lunch is great and all, but there’s something to be said about the satisfaction of preparing food at the beach. The GSI Outdoors Stainless Base Camper 3 Piece Cookset will make for a charming and practical beach gift for any summer enthusiast who’s known to enjoy embarking on culinary endeavors during their beach day.
There are two different size sets available here, both of which are suitable for cooking for groups of four or more people. We recommend the large sizing for beach-cooking applications just because the extra cook-space is nice to have, but if you think the beach lover you’re shopping for would appreciate a particularly compact cook set, the medium size will perform wonderfully for them!
Both sizes include two strainer lids, a nine-inch frying pan and two pots. The large set offers a five liter pot and a three liter pot, while the medium set offers a three liter pot and a two liter pot. A stuff sack is also included for convenience storing and transporting this kit.
The high quality stainless steel construction is furthermore suitable for cooking on a camp stove or grill as well as directly over coals, so this is a versatile cook set in regards to how you can utilize it. Toss the frying pan right over your charcoal bed and sauté some veggies while your burgers are cooking, or go ahead and boil some water for making rice or pasta on the beach – the possibilities are endless!
The Dakine Daylight Surfboard Bag is a wonderful option for the everyday carry of one’s most precious beach toy. Making an appearance in our list of the best gifts for surfers, this affordable and versatile board bag will make for a thoughtful and cherished gift for anyone stoked on catching waves.
With precise sizing available for boards measuring 4 feet 6 inches to 7 feet long, the Daylight offers a versatile shape that fits most thruster-style boards.
Built with upgraded heat and water resistant tarpaulin material and equipped with a 1/4-inch of foam padding and robust YKK coil zipper, this is a quality built board bag that will hold up for many seasons of heavy use. A non slip padded shoulder strap with stash pocket is also integrated into the design here, so carrying your shred-stick from the car down to the shore is made easy.
If you like the idea of gifting a more advanced, even more thoroughly padded surf board bag that’s more suitable for travel applications, then be sure to check out the Dakine Mission Hybrid Travel Bag, as well as the Dakine Recon Surf Thruster Travel Bag.
Here’s an especially unique summertime toy that might just be the perfect gift for the beach lover who already has it all. The FLEXIFOIL 1.6 Meter Wide Camera Kite will enable the person you have in mind to capture incredible aerial footage and photos from the vantage of a high-flying kite! Pretty neat right!?
Complete with everything you need to get flying and shooting footage, this all-inclusive set is super fun to operate with or without the added ability to take pictures or video. Ideal for wind conditions ranging from 8-20 mph, this kite is furthermore suitable for flight during most beach days.
Built with a carbon fiber skeleton and encased in a dacron cage, the brand has ensured this kite is exceptionally durable and resilient to crashes and intense weather, so the person you’re shopping for can go ahead and let it rip! Advanced kite flyers will find this to be an awesomely interactive and fun to fly model, while amateurs will have no problem learning how to handle this user-friendly toy for adults.
Best of all, an integrated stabilizer keeps your action camera or smartphone nice and balanced while in flight, so the quality of your photos and video won’t ever come out shaky.
All of the included components conveniently break down into a waterproof backpack carry case, so bringing this fun and exciting beach accessory along for the day is made easy. No doubt a special gift idea that will generate some awesome beach memories, as well as radical footage!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
“Hold my beer. Wait – nevermind, I’m all set”. The FishPond River Rat 2.0 Beverage Holder is a hysterical and highly practical beach gift idea for the right summer enthusiast that will enable the beach lover you have in mind to go hands-free while enjoying their beverage.
This simple 1680D TPU coated recycled nylon coozie with an insulating liner is designed to accommodate standard 12-ounce cans and bottles, and comes included with a removable and adjustable webbing neck strap.
The beach-legend you’re shopping for can set their beer or beverage down to toss a frisbee, flip a hamburger, unfold a beach chair, or put those finishing touches on their masterpiece of a sand castle without having to push it into the hot sand, or even worse, risk losing track of it! Trust us, this one will be a hit.
The Extend-A-Truck by Darby industries could make for a brilliant beach gift if the person you’re shopping for likes to load up kayaks, longboards, and other awkwardly sized beach toys and gear.
Designed for secure and safe hauling of long loads, this handy device reaches 53 inches behind the trailer hitch, and can support up to 350 pounds. The support brace is four feet wide, and should therefore be able to accommodate even larger SUPs and kayaks.
The Extend-A-Truck can also be oriented to support loads extending off of the roof rack of vehicles, so this isn’t exclusively intended for use with pickup truck beds. The device offers an adjustable height for rooftop hauling, so you can support particularly long boats, boards, and more.
Including a receiver hitch and a red safety flag, the beach lover you’re shopping for will have everything they need to hit the road!
We think this beach gift idea speaks for itself. If the person you’re shopping for prefers not to allow their car to become a sandpit during the summer months, then the Beach Sandy Brush Pack for Sand Removal is a must-have item.
This simple brush set is specially designed to efficiently dust all of the sand off of beach chairs, toys, pets, bags, and more. There are two different compact, lightweight brushes in the set, and they come stored within a microfiber bag which is perfect for wiping off sunglasses lenses and phone screens.
Maybe not the most terribly exciting beach gift, but no doubt a highly practical accessory that will see loads of use in its lifetime!
The Bay ST by Oru Kayak is a downright impressively engineered option of portable kayak that performs very much like a traditional hard-bodied kayak despite its remarkable ability to fold up and pack down for easy storage and transport.
Weighing in at just 28 pounds and able to collapse down to 33 by 12 by 29 inches folded up, this is a seriously cool gift for kayak lovers that they can bring with them virtually anywhere. Store it underneath your bed, toss it in the backseat of a sedan, or even pair it with the separately sold backpack carry system so you can take it along for bike rides, subway commutes, and more!
The origami-style construction of the Bay ST along with the brand’s other model boats is an innovative design approach that has enabled Oru to offer a product that feels nothing like you just assembled it. It’s a truly astounding breakthrough when it comes to portable kayak options that has entirely set itself apart from the rest of the industry.
Measuring just over 12 feet long once deployed and featuring a 300-pound weight capacity, the Bay ST feels very much like a standard kayak. Setting it up and folding it back down to its exceptionally compact dimensions takes a little practice, but you’ll find that assembling and disassembling this boat rapidly is in fact a total piece of cake.
Designed for a wide variety of on the water conditions and equipped with a generous amount of storage, the beach lover you’re shopping for will find that this vessel can be utilized for all sorts of contexts apart from beach day fun! If you like the idea of gifting an expedition-ready, more performance-oriented kayak to an experienced paddler, then be sure to check out the Coast XT – its capabilities are quite impressive! Oru also offers a tandem boat perfect for kayaking pairs, the Haven TT, if you like the idea of gifting a two-person portable vessel.
Ok, we think the Intex Mega Flamingo Inflatable Island speaks for itself. This is a hysterically huge floatie that will make a particularly great gift for any beachgoer who loves spending time in and on the water.
Built with a sturdy 14 gauge vinyl construction and containing two separate air chambers, this floatie can support several adults at once. It’s an awesome beach accessory for both playing and lounging, so this gift idea will be a hit with beach lovers of all ages!
Intex also offers some alternative giant floaties, so if you see the person you have in mind being more fond of a unicorn, swan, or yellow ducky, that can be arranged!
The GSI Outdoors Destination Kitchen Set is the perfect all-inclusive kit for preparing and serving food out on the beach. Arranged within a compact carry case, this cook set will equip the beach lover you’re shopping for with everything they need for flipping burgers, seasoning steaks, dicing up veggies, and preparing fruit salads to name just a few potential applications.
Including four forks, spoons, and knives as well as a collapsible whisk, pivot spoon, spatula, utility knife, spice shaker, cheese grater, and two condiment containers, this is a generously inclusive kit for the price point. There is furthermore a cutting board, scrubber, and camp towel included here, so you’re set up for essentially any culinary endeavor! Lunch is served!
If you’re shopping for the King or Queen of beach naps, the Timber Ridge Zero Gravity Oversized Recliner should absolutely be on your radar.
This adjustable foam padded seat can recline allll the way back to lay out for a snooze or catch some rays, and can of course also be set in an upright position. It offers awesome versatility as a beach chair in the sense that it’s a great option for both regular seating and all-out lounging.
The steel tube frame and polyester fabric build of this recliner feature a weight capacity of 350 pounds. The length of this chair is furthermore a generous 72 inches, so it accommodates particularly large folks just fine. Weighing in at almost 25 pounds, carrying this chair long distances over soft sand might be difficult for those with lower upper body strength, so keep this detail in mind depending on who you’re shopping for.
It should be noted that the recliner can be set to any height between 90 and 180 degrees for total position customization – this is not a click or ratchet system with pre-set positions.
Other appreciated features include an integrated cup holder and a removable padded pillow for use as a headrest or lumbar support. The brand has really hit all the bases with this one! Timber Ridge furthermore offers a one-year manufacturer’s warranty on this seat so you can gift it in complete confidence of its quality!
Shopping for a competitive game lover? Nothing get’s a beach party started like a rousing volleyball tournament! The Patiassy Portable Professional Outdoor Volleyball Net Set is the perfect option for grab-and-go sessions that sets up and breaks down easily while also packing nice and compact!
This net is the real deal – not a cheapo knock-off net that will only last for half a summer’s worth of use. It features an adjustable height, high-vis polyester net, and a heavy-duty galvanized steel winch system for perfect tensioning of the aluminum alloy poles. Once you’ve got it properly set up, you won’t have to make frustrating adjustments all day long in order to keep the gameplay going.
The brand has also included guide ropes and a boundary line in order to precisely set up your playing field at a moments notice. A PU volleyball and pump is also included so the athlete you’re shopping for has everything they need to get started.
All components of this set conveniently collapse into a portable carry bag, so you can comfortably haul it as far as you need to! Get the gang together and place your bets!
Is the beachgoer you’re shopping for a volleyball fanatic? If the answer is yes, then the Wilson OPTX AVP Official Beach Volleyball will make for a killer gift idea!
This is a professional quality, AVP game ball on par with what the pros use, so if the person you’re shopping for currently plays with a standard gym volleyball or the ball that came with their net set, this will be a huge upgrade for them.
The vibrant color palette and Optic Flow graphics are intended to enhance the visibility of the ball in dynamic beach environments, while the selected color variance enables easier spin detection and movement tracking. The look and feel of this ball will likely up everyone’s game, so this will be a fun gift idea for breathing new life into an already awesome pastime!
The Intex Blue Tropical Island Floating Raft is a brilliant beach accessory that allows up to five adults to get on the water and lounge in style!
Featuring comfortable back supports for laying out, a mesh floor that allows you to get your feet in the water, built in cup holders, and an integrated cooler for keeping everyone’s beverages nice and cold, this is a seriously awesome party-float that’s loads of fun to set up with friends!
There are also grab handles on the sides of the floatie for easy re-boarding when you decide to jump in for a dip – Intex has hit all the bases with this one! No doubt a stellar beach gift idea that will be the catalyst for countless fun and hysterical summer memories!
A trusty pair of binoculars should be included within every avid beachgoer’s essential packing list. Scanning the horizon for sea life, locating friends in a mess of umbrellas, and keeping an eye on the kiddos while they play out in the waves is all made easy with a pair of quality optics.
The C1 10X42 ED Binoculars by Maven are a top-notch option intended for mid-range viewing that feature excellent quality lens technology as well as an inherently lightweight design. Built with extra low-dispersion (ED) glass and fully multi-coated lenses, the C1s offer an exceptionally crisp, bright, and high-contrast image and excellent color reproduction.
The well-balanced lightweight polymer frame furthermore feels wonderfully ergonomic in your hands and is not so cumbersome that it’s a challenge to conveniently pack.
With overall performance rated on par with far more expensive competitors and including a neoprene neckstrap, lens caps, and a double-layered microfiber storage bag, this is a particularly awesome value pair of nocs when you consider the price point. Maven even offers an unconditional lifetime warranty, so rest assured these will remain an integral part of whoever’s beach kit it is that you’re shopping for!
The ORCA 20 Roto-Molded Cooler is a stellar sized option of ice chest for beach pairs and small groups that offers excellent insulating ability and a nearly indestructible design.
If the beach lover you’re shopping for currently utilizes a subpar cooler for their days down at the shore, this will be a serious upgrade for them! Built with a roto-molded construction and designed with extra-thick insulating walls, this cooler will keep your food and beverages nice and chilled all day long.
An integrated cargo net is also built into one side of the cooler for stashing some cutlery, or a few additional items, while a swing-arm handle enables easier carrying. Including a lifetime warranty, this is an excellent value gift option that will prove perfect for the beach, the boat, the campground, and beyond!
The Cuisinart Tote Cooler Bag is a simple and straightforward cooler option offering 35 liters of capacity and a leakproof design. If the beach lover you’re shopping for is due for a new method of bringing along their lunch and beverages for the day, this is a stellar affordable option well worth the price point!
Featuring a durable shell, leakproof zipper, reinforced bottom panel, and wipeable PVC-free PEVA liner, Cuisinart has engineered this cooler tote to perform on par with a lot of the far more expensive competition.
A front zippered pocket is also present for stashing some utensils or smaller sized beach essentials, while the external D-ring can be utilized to clip more cumbersome items. An adjustable webbing strap over the zipper is also included in the design for added security, and to slim down the tote for easier carrying when tightly cinched.
There are several color options to choose from, as well as an insulated backpack variant of this cooler all available through this link, so make sure to check out all your options before purchasing! Don’t forget to head over to our top list of soft-sided coolers for some other awesome options within this same realm.
The IceMule Pro Cooler is a simple and straightforward insulated backpack option that’s perfect for grab-and-go beach days.
Measuring 14 by 11 by 17 inches, this portable, high-performance cooler offers about 23 liters of storage (larger size also available through this link). Engineered with the brand’s ultra-tough Muleskin exterior and interior as well as PolarLayer insulation, the Pro Cooler is furthermore built exceptionally tough, and can retain ice-like temperatures for up to 24 hours!
External bungee webbing has also been integrated into the pack front in order to secure a few additional items that don’t require insulating.
There are sternum and chest straps included in the design to assist with supporting particularly heavy loads, and the backpack will even float and remain airtight if dropped into the water! This makes it an excellent adventure companion that’s perfectly suited for the saltwater and sand a proper beach day entails.
With an array of fun colors to choose from and two different sizes for accommodating solo beachgoers and groups alike, IceMule has you covered on a killer beach gift with this one!
The RIGWA 1.5 QT Double Wall Stainless Steel Bowl speaks for itself. This is a brilliant leakproof container for safely packing essentially any food item that will last for a lifetime of use with the proper care.
Available in a wide array of charming color options, the RIGWA Bowl is vacuum insulated once the lid is secured and will therefore effectively insulate hot or cold food items for hours on end. Go ahead and fill this container up with pasta salad, sliced fruit, dressed greens, or even load it with soup, chili, or dip – it’s not going anywhere!
Chances are the beach lover you’re shopping for will utilize this bowl in the kitchen at home as well based on its awesome size and vacuum sealing lid. It works great as a mixing bowl and will preserve leftovers wonderfully once properly sealed.
If you’re stumped on what to purchase your favorite beachgoers, look no further than this exceptionally versatile, durable, and attractive gift idea.
The Ecolunchbox Three-in-One Stainless Steel Bento Box is a unique and highly practical container for packing beach snacks that can hold up to eight cups of food in two levels all within a compact nesting design.
Featuring a dishwasher safe stainless steel design and some neat, minimalist clips for securing tight closure, this lunch box has an especially cool look to it that will nicely complement virtually anyone’s beach gear.
The container is divided into three compartments to keep your snacks separate, so it’s perfect for arranging fruit, nuts, and salads to name a few applications. There is no gasket to make this container leakproof, so none of the compartments are suitable for liquids. Check out the Ecolunchbox Splash Box for a comparable leakproof alternative.
Plastic free, unique in its aesthetic, and perfect for arranging an assortment of different snacks, this is a simple and straightforward beach gift idea that you can’t go wrong with!
The Hydro Flask Lightweight Insulated Lunch Box is a charming accessory for packing food and snacks that any avid beach goer would be delighted to own.
Available in several different attractive color options, this 3.5 liter lunch box offers plenty of space for a sandwich and an assortment of additional snacks. There is also a silicone sleeve integrated into the lid for securing utensils or an ice pack, so the brand has really maximized the space here.
Two layers of insulation ensure the lunchbox’s contents stay cold for the duration of your beach day, while a fully lined interior enables super easy clean-up in the event of a spill in there.
The flexible handle is designed with children in mind and feels nice and ergonomic in your hand, and the utilized zipper is absolutely silky smooth. The brand recently sent me one of their Insulated Lunchboxes, and the first thing I noticed was how effortless it is to open and close the lid. A simple feature, but wonderfully satisfying nonetheless!
A great beach gift for guys, gals, and the kids alike, this is a stellar outdoor accessory for packing a lunch for any style outing!
If you’re shopping for an avid fisherman who loves to surf cast or bait fish while enjoying a day at the beach, the Sea Striker Deluxe Surf/Pier/Beach Cart should absolutely be on your radar for gifting! This brilliantly engineered fishing tool is designed to greatly simplify and streamline packing all of one’s essential angling equipment, so diehard fishermen will find a friend here.
Built with plastic pneumatic wheels and a durable steel frame, this fishing cart will have no issue pulling even particularly heavy loads over sand. The cart can accommodate up to a 54 quart cooler, so there’s some serious gear capacity here.
Equipped with seven fishing rod holders, the angler you have in mind will furthermore no longer have to worry about awkwardly carrying all of their surfcasting rods. Also, keep in mind that this gift idea will double as a high-quality beach cart for hauling all of your essentials on those particularly gear-heavy days.
Built to last, suitable for soft sand conditions, and incredibly versatile in its potential applications, the Sea Striker Surf/Pier/Beach Cart is a killer piece of equipment worth owning! Don’t forget to check out our list of the best fishing carts if you like this gift idea!
One of our top picks within our list of the best rotisserie spits for outdoor cooking, the Titan Great Outdoors 13W Stainless Steel Rotisserie Grill will make for an exciting and incredibly thoughtful gift idea for any beach lover with a passion for barbequing!
This stainless steel cooker features a strong 13W electric motor for turning medium to large roasts over the 51-inch long rotisserie spit. The motor can support roasts up to 88 pounds, so this device could be used to cook any number of things, including whole pigs! Talk about a beach party!
There are three adjustable cooking heights for controlling your desired heat level, as well as grill grates over the main charcoal basin for cooking additional food items. Although it’s a cumbersome and heavy cooking accessory weighing in at 71 pounds, this is the beach barbeque machine worth owning for those that take the role of pitmaster seriously.
Perfect for large gatherings, family events, and special occasions, everyone’s mouth will begin to water once this large and in charge grilling accessory makes an appearance!
Ever had a pizza party on the beach? The Ooni Karu 12 Outdoor Pizza Oven will make for a wonderfully unique and exciting beach gift geared towards any beach lover that loves digging in for the day and hosting a proper gathering!
Ooni builds some seriously cool portable pizza ovens for go-anywhere use that make excellent quality, wood-fired style pizza. Simply bring along your essential ingredients and a fuel source for the oven, and you’re in business!
The Karu 12 is one of the most innovative oven options from the brand that’s compatible with multiple fuel sources. You can heat the oven utilizing regular cordwood (kindling sized pieces), charcoal, or both, and there is also a gas burner attachment sold separately.
Once you get your fire going, the oven is ready for cooking in just 15 minutes time – heating up to an astounding 950°F! The design is meant to imitate traditional wood-fired pizza ovens, so it gets really hot in there. Once your oven is burning properly, cooking a pizza takes as little as 60 seconds! Yes, just one minute of cook time!
If the beach lover you’re shopping for preps their dough and ingredients prior to getting to the beach, then they can really rapidly pump out some pizzas come lunch or dinner time! Assembling your pizza or pizzas and then tossing them into the oven is an interactive and enjoyable activity for the whole family, so although doing it yourself is easy, this is a great cooking accessory for encouraging some group fun and teamwork!
Weighing in at just 26 pounds and designed with folding legs in order to maximize portability, the Karu is furthermore easily packed along for almost any style beach day!
It’s a towel, it’s a poncho, no wait – it’s a changing robe! The Cor Surf Poncho Changing Towel Robe is a brilliantly designed beach accessory that enables you to discretely change in and out of your swimwear, wet suit, or regular clothing while out in the open.
The perfect gift for surfers and beach enthusiasts who are known to head straight to the water from work, or right to the bar from the beach, this handy piece of gear will be a serious game-changer when it comes to convenience changing in otherwise difficult to derobe spaces.
Built from wonderfully soft microfiber material, these changing robes are super cozy to wear, and quick-drying when you choose to use them as a towel. There’s even an integrated front kangaroo pocket for keeping your hands toasty or for stashing a few items.
Available in a wide array of sizing and a few different colors and patterns, this is a solid go-to gift for virtually anyone on your summer shopping list!
Don’t let a battle wound ruin a perfectly good day of fun under the sun! If you’re shopping for a parent or a particularly accident-prone beach goer, then you oughta consider the gift of an easy to pack, yet inclusive first aid kit.
Welly’s First Aid Kits contain high-quality components while remaining affordable, so they’re perfect for tossing into a beach bag for patching up scrapes, cuts, blisters, and more. The Human Repair Kit includes 30 brightly colored latex-free bandages in two sizes, 3 single-use triple antibiotic ointments, 3 hydrocortisone anti-itch ointments, and 6 single-use hand sanitizers.