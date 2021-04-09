51 Best Beach Gifts For Summer 2021

Stand up paddleboards, or SUPs, have become quite popular in recent years for good reason. They are a blast to play, lounge, stretch, and fish off of, to name just a few potential applications, and the Body Glove Cruiser+ 10’6” Inflatable Paddle Board can do it all!

This generously sized, versatile inflatable paddle board is designed with beginners in mind, and is therefore built with a wide center and all-around shape. It’s particularly easy to balance on options, so it’s perfect for the kids and general family fun.

The Cruiser+ is built from exceptionally durable PVC and retains impressive rigidity despite its low weight. There are three fixed fins on the bottom for improved tracking and stability, as well as a center grab handle for easy toting.

Also equipped with a quick-attachment-action camera mount, reinforced cargo bungee, and a patented, multipurpose water bottle holder, this is a particularly feature-rich paddleboard option considering its price point.

Inflating this SUP takes just a few minutes, and breaking it down and squeezing it into the included backpack carry bag is not maddeningly difficult, so even beach lovers with no inflatable-vessel experience will find set up and break down to be a piece of cake here.

Including a lightweight, 3-piece adjustable oval travel paddle, ankle coil leash, high-pressure dual-action hand pump, cellphone dry bag, and repair kit in addition to the backpack carry case (which fits all of the included components), Body Glove has put together a truly all-inclusive package with this purchase.

A timeless gift perfect for yoga lovers, fishermen, surfers, rowdy children, and lazy beach loungers alike, the Cruiser+ Inflatable Paddle Board Package is a stellar go-to gift idea for virtually anyone on your shopping list!