9 Best Biometric Gun Safes for Sale

Biometric gun safes are quickly becoming the top choice for safe and reliable firearm storage. The use of fingerprint technology means no keys or electronic codes are required which both simplifies gun storage as well as heightens safety.
The biometric technology behind gun safes has made leaps and bounds in recent years meaning the sensors are more reliable, easy to use and affordable than ever. It’s the future of gun safety and home invasion preparedness — join the ranks of responsible gun owners nationwide and protect your firearms and family with a unit from our list of the best biometric gun safes.
-
1. Vaultek MX Wi-Fi High Capacity Smart Handgun SafePrice: $599.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Manage and monitor your safe remotely with the Vaultek WiFi app or exclusive online web dashboard
- Modular interior features a pull out height adjustable shelf and includes a high density foam twin pistol rack.
- Fingerprint, digital key pad, smart key, and manual key entry
- Automatic opening front door and pull out adjustable shelf
- Interior LED lighting with adjustable brightness
- Features 14-gauge carbon steel construction, anti-pry bars, dual anti-impact latches, and impact detection for excellent break-in prevention
- Rechargeable Lithium-Ion backup battery provides standby power for up to 4 months if used without plugging in,
- Expensive option
- Some gun owners might not prefer all the bells and whistles here - although it's easy enough to soley utilize the biometric scanner
- Intermediate size may be a bit awkward in terms of where you might store this option
The Vaultek MX Wi-Fi High Capacity Smart Handgun Safe is an impressive piece of technology featuring multiple entry options and a modular interior design that’s geared towards passionate gun owners who are serious about maintaining the long term health of their firearms.
This biometric safe not only offers fingerprint access, but can also be opened by the digital keypad, smart key, or manual key. Access is both rapid and easy however you choose to open this safe, making it one of the most versatile options on the market when it comes to entry.
You can manage and monitor the Vaultek MX remotely with the Vaultek WiFi app or exclusive online web dashboard – allowing you to check settings like the interior humidity and temperature. Like we said, this is an impressively equipped option for those who prefer to passionately maintain their firearms.
A modular interior features a pull-out height adjustable shelf and includes a high-density foam twin pistol rack, so you can effectively customize how your safe is set up. The automatic opening front door and pull out adjustable shelf furthermore make the contents of this safe rapidly accessible in the event of an emergency, so this is a fantastic choice for hoe defense applications.
Featuring 14-gauge carbon steel construction, anti-pry bars, dual anti-impact latches, and impact detection, Vaultek has engineered this option with excellent break-in prevention. If you have kids in the home and/or want to ensure you’re implementing a particularly crime-proof option, this is a great go-to.
The brand has even built the MX with adjustable interior LED lighting so you can precisely set up your preferred setting.
Featuring multiple rapid entry options, remote monitoring, excellent break-in prevention, and a customizable interior schematic, the Vaultek Mx is without a doubt one of the most advanced and reliable biometric gun safe options on the market that is well worth the cost.
Find more Vaultek MX Wi-Fi High Capacity Smart Handgun Safe information and reviews here.
-
2. GunVault MicroVault XL Handgun SafePrice: $164.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Highly portable
- Exceptionally rapid entry
- Stores up to 120 fingerprints
- Includes a four foot security cable
- Easily mounted in any orientation
- 5 year warranty for fire and burglary
- Very reasonably priced
- This safe is not fireproof
- Some customer complaints about the sensor acting finicky - make sure to spend some time with this unit and learn the ins and outs
- Portable but no safe handle
Here’s a highly portable biometric gun safe option that’s our pick of mobile gun safe. At 12 by 10.5 by 3.5 inches the MicroVault XL Handgun Safe can go with you just about anywhere.
Of course, be mindful of your state’s firearm laws and the restrictions of your personal firearm license before transporting any of your weapons.
GunVault is another highly respected brand when it comes to firearm safety, and the MicroVault XL is a crowd favorite for ease of operation and portability. This is a remarkably rapid system of handgun access – if you’re looking for a portable or low profile option definitely consider this unit.
This is the perfect bedside biometric gun safe for home defense on top of being our pick for portability. It’s small, but still has space for a bit more than just a handgun – definitely a great stay at home or grab and go option.
This safe is built with an 18 gauge steel construction and is equipped with protective foam on the inside. It’s a great portable safe for keeping your handgun secure and ready to use but also an excellent security system for sensitive documents and valuables. Considering the very reasonable cost you’ll likely find all sorts of applications for this unit.
GunVault includes a four-foot security cable with this biometric gun safe so you can physically secure it wherever it’s being stored in order to deter theft. It also mounts easily in any orientation if you plan on permanently mounting it.
If you like the style of this smaller sized biometric gun safe but are looking for something even more portable, consider the MV500 Microvault Pistol Gun Safe also by GunVault. It’s essentially the same unit but meant for a single handgun only and just 11 by 8.5 by 2.25 inches.
Buy the GunVault MicroVault XL Handgun Safe here.
-
3. SentrySafe Quick Access Pistol SafePrice: $179.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Stores up to four different fingerprints
- Compression gas strut holds the safe open and allows for fast and easy one handed access
- At-the-ready pistol presentation - this is the ideal home defense biometric gun safe
- Built with premium foam lining
- Also includes a key lock for simple back-up entry
- Certified to California DOJ Requirements
- Can only be permanently mounted vertically, not wall mounted
- No interior light
- Safe is portable, but there is no handle
Here’s one of the most popular biometric handgun safes out there. The SentrySafe Quick Access Pistol Safe is an affordable but reliable at-home option for safe handgun storage.
This is a really neat piece of technology. This gun safe opens with easy one-handed access using a compression gas strut. The door opens silently and holds itself open so you can retrieve your pistol with just one hand.
The construction is solid 12 gauge steel and the door is of course pry-resistant.
The dimensions are 3.2 by 12.1 by 9.9 inches so this is a biometric safe for a single handgun. This safe is significantly smaller than the previous unit listed by Verifi – the storage here is for your firearm and your firearm only.
This is a quick entry biometric gun safe that stores your pistol in an at-the-ready position. The focus of this unit is on home security in the event of a break-in. You can silently and quickly retrieve your home defense weapon with a specialized biometric unit like this.
It runs on AA batteries but has mixed reviews for battery life. Make sure you’re using name brand batteries that are still far out from their expiration date and you shouldn’t have any issues with battery life.
There’s several variations of this safe from SentrySafe – another crowd favorite for home defense is this two pistol safe with an interior LED light.
-
4. GunVault MultiVault Quick Access Large Handgun SafePrice: $212.19Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Auto slide-out drawer pops open upon unlocking the safe for quick access to up to 4 handguns
- Illuminated No-Eyes Digital Keypad (biometric sensor) is easily operated/unlocked in the dark
- Padded interior slide-out drawer features a 4 position gun rack to keep pistols in a ready-position
- Red LED interior light enables better visibility upon opening the safe
- Features tamper detection, low battery warning, and optional audio tones
- Also includes manual back-up keys
- Heavy-gauge steel construction
- Mouting hardware included
- 5 year warranty
- Fairly expensive option
- No digital keypad entry
- No real interior organization other than the pistol mounts makes it dissicult to stash other items in this safe
The GunVault MultiVault Quick Access Large Handgun Safe is one of the top options for those seeking an ultra-rapid access safe for home defense applications that is easy and intuitive to use in the event of an emergency.
This advanced handgun safe features an auto slide-out drawer that pops open upon unlocking the safe for super quick access for up to four handguns. The Illuminated No-Eyes Digital Keypad (biometric sensor) is furthermore easily operated/unlocked in the dark, so all you need to do to access your firearm(s) is place your hand on the sensor and your pistols will come sliding out right to you!
There is an interior LED light for safely viewing the contents of the safe upon entry, and a padded interior slide-out drawer featuring a four-position gun rack to keep your pistols in an at-the-ready-position.
The heavy-gauge steel construction is effective against theft, and the brand has furthermore integrated tamper detection, a low battery warning, and optional audio tones for enhanced safety and security.
While this option is in fact reasonably portable, there is also mounting hardware included so you can easily install this safe more permanently somewhere within your home if you choose to.
Find more GunVault MultiVault Quick Access Large Handgun Safe information and reviews here.
-
5. awesafe Handgun Safe with Fingerprint IdentificationPrice: $129.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Storage for two standard handguns or one larger pistol and extra ammunition
- Fingerprint, digital keypad or manual key access
- Gas strut and LED interior lighting allow you to instantly and quietly access the safe with one hand making this a great bedside safe
- Constructed with solid steel and a pry resistant door for excellent resistance against hand tools
- Pre-drilled holes allow for easy mounting
- 12.2 by 9.9 by 3.2 inch dimensions make this a highly portable and/or discrete option
- 1 year warranty
- Fairly expensive considering the smaller size
- Comfortably fitting two handguns into this safe might be a bit of a pain depending on the model pistols
- Some gun owners might not like that the safe is powered by AA batteries
The awesafe Handgun Safe with Fingerprint Identification is a brilliant choice of bedside gun safe that’s both compact and discrete.
The small dimensions of this option make it perfect for storing in a nightstand drawer, underneath a car seat, in an office desk, and other tight stash spots. It offers storage for two standard handguns or one larger pistol and extra ammunition, so although it’s tiny (12.2 by 9.9 by 3.2 inches), the brand has made good use of the limited space.
Featuring fingerprint, digital keypad or manual key access, this is a versatile option when it comes to entry methods. Constructed with solid steel and a pry-resistant door for resistance against hand tools, this compact option is also impressively secure for its price point and size.
awesafe has built this unit with a gas strut and LED interior lighting, allowing you to instantly and quietly access the safe with one hand. The safe physically pops open upon being unlocked in order to enable easy grasping of your pistol(s), and the LED interior light ensures you can see in low light scenarios.
The brand has furthermore integrated pre-drilled holes which allow for easy mounting so you can secure this safe directly within your bedside table, closet, or dresser to name a few potential discrete locations. This way nobody can run off with your gun safe in the event they locate it.
Find more awesafe Handgun Safe with Fingerprint Identification information and reviews here.
-
6. Verifi Smart.Safe. S5000 Fast Access Biometric SafePrice: $321.29Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Super long battery life
- LCD back lighting for easy operation in the dark
- FBI biometric sensors designed by US government recognized company, Zvetco Biometrics
- Great size for storing one or several handguns along with some other valuables
- Stores up to 40 different fingerprints in order to grant access to multiple users
- Includes a back up key
- Not fireproof
- One of the more expensive biometric gunsafe options - it’s what you pay for with high quality sensors like this
- Intermediate size doesn't allow for a ton of storage
Here’s a top quality biometric gun safe option from Verifi that offers some pretty impressive features for the cost.
This unit was designed by Zvetco Biometrics, one of the most reputable companies on the market. The sensors used to build this safe’s security system are employed by several departments of the United States government – it’s an FBI certified fingerprint sensor that utilizes 3D imaging.
The dimensions of the S6000 are 17.4 by 16.1 by 7.9 inches. It’s a small/medium sized biometric gun safe that’s perfect for storing several handguns along with some other valuables. If you like the idea of having a handgun safe that provides you with a bit of extra storage, this is the go to.
This unit is well reviewed for long battery life and ease of use. Verifi claims this safe will operate for several years on just four AA batteries — impressive.
There’s LCD backlighting on the sensor so you can easily open this safe in the dark. It’s a simple but crucial feature if you’re looking for a quick access biometric gun safe for home security. Check out the attached video below to get a look at just how quickly this safe opens!
This safe can furthermore store up to 40 different fingerprints so several people can have access to the safe. This is a great work-around feature when it comes to the age-old issue of having one or two sets of keys and several authorized users.
This unit is built from solid steel and is described as one of the most secure biometric gun safe options on the market. It’s however unfortunately not fireproof which would be a nice feature considering the high cost here.
All in all, Verifi has crafted an exceptionally easy to use and highly secure biometric unit with the S6000. Definitely the go-to for gun owners who are interested in the best of the best.
Buy the Verifi Smart.Safe. S6000 Fast Access Biometric Safe here.
-
7. BARSKA Quick Access Biometric Rifle SafePrice: $359.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 2.5 second biometric scan is fast and easy
- Stores handguns and up to four long guns
- Can also be accessed by key and even includes an emergency battery pack if poweris low
- One year battery life
- Includes pre-drilled holes for easy mounting
- Somewhat expensive for the capacity
- Not terribly heavy duty
- No digital entry, only fingerprint scan and keyed entry
Here’s our pick for best biometric long gun safe. BARSKA is perhaps the most respected name in gun storage, and this biometric unit demonstrates why. For quick and easy long gun storage, it’s tough to be BARSKA’s 2.5-second biometric scan.
This solid steel safe has three separate steel deadbolts and protective edges – nobody unauthorized is getting in here. Aside from the biometric entry there’s also a hidden keyhole for back up access. BARSKA has even included an emergency battery pack for when your battery runs low (not very practical in an emergency but still a cool feature).
The dimensions are 9.75 by 8.63 by 52.13 inches – it’s a fairly spacious long gun safe yet fits nicely in lots of tight spaces due to the narrower dimensions. You can store a number of handguns and four long guns with this unit. The internal schematic is organized and straight forward.
You can code 120 different fingerprints with this safe – far more than likely necessary. If you’re shopping for your gun/shooting club however this might be a valuable feature.
For the cost and size, this is an excellent value biometric gun safe. The price is certainly right on this one – if you’re in the market for a lower capacity long gun safe then this is a great go-to.
-
8. BARSKA Large Biometric Rifle SafePrice: $829.65Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Five point deadbolt system - this is the Fort Knox of long gun safes
- Removable racks for internal customization
- Includes hardware for mounting
- Stores up to 120 fingerprints
- Can be programmed for silent access
- Capacity for up to six long guns and several hand guns
- This safe is not fireproof
- No interior lighting
- Only a bit bigger than BARSKA’s Quick Access Biometric Safe but almost twice the cost
Here’s another long gun safe from BARSKA highly comparable to the previous unit listed. The Large Biometric Rifle Safe has slightly larger dimensions at 57 by 13.75 by 13.75 inches and the capacity for up to six rather than four long guns along with some handgun storage.
There are removable racks for customizing the internal layout of this safe so you can arrange your firearms however you’d like. Even if you don’t have six long guns to store, you might appreciate the extra space this unit provides.
There’s no internal light source so consider installing a motion sensor light for some help seeing in the dark.
There’s a five deadbolt system built into this safe’s solid steel construction so it’s exceptionally secure. The weight is only 114 pounds, but it’s easily mounted with the included hardware so you can permanently store it.
Like the Quick Access Safe, this unit can store up to 120 fingerprints. Not very practical for regular home use but a great feature for use at your gun club.
This biometric gun safe is well-reviewed for battery life (runs on four AA batteries) and also has a backup set of keys for alternate entry. There is some noise involved when using the biometric scan and opening the door, but fortunately, a silent mode is available if you want to remain covert.
The price of this unit is definitely a bit steep compared to the other BARSKA safe listed here considering it’s not that much larger. You’re paying for a bit more capacity, organization potential and five versus three deadbolts.
For a seriously large long gun safe option consider this crowd favorite 16 gun capacity unit from Steelwater Gun Safes.
-
9. Bonnlo Quick Access Biometric Rifle SafePrice: $299.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Includes a small interior lockbox for handgun and personal item storage
- Fingerprint, digital keypad, and manual key entry
- Can store up to five long guns
- Solid steel construction with a 5-point steel deadbolt locking system
- Stores up to 30 fingerprints
- Motion sensor interior LED lighting
- Foam padded interior to protect valuables and support frame for rifles
- Predrilled mounting holes and hardware included
- After five failed entry attempts an alarm goes off and an indicator light remains on until there is an authorized entry
- Fairly expensive
- Some may prefer to customize the interior schematic rather than implement the provided support frame
- Some gun owners may not like how this safe runs on AA batteries
The Bonnlo Quick Access Biometric Rifle Safe is an excellent quality, rapid access, highly secure option for storing up to five long guns as well as handguns and additional valuables.
This high capacity option features a solid steel construction with a 5-point steel deadbolt locking system and measures 57.1 by 13.8 by 11.8 inches (exterior dimensions). There is an integrated support frame that’s made to fit five rifles or shotguns, as well as an additional interior lockbox located at the top of the safe that’s suitable for storing handguns and other personal items or valuables.
This gun safe features fingerprint, digital keypad, and manual key entry, so there are multiple ways to access its contents. As an additional security measure, after five failed entry attempts an alarm will sound and an indicator light will turn on until there is an authorized entry.
A motion sensor interior LED light flicks on upon opening the safe so you can see in low light scenarios, making this one of the better home defense long gun safe options on the market.
Bonnlo furthermore has integrated predrilled mounting holes into the design so you can easily secure this safe anywhere that’s suitable with ease. The hardware for mounting is also included.
All things considered, this is one of the best value, full feature biometric rifle cases currently available – no doubt an excellent buy for those seeking quick and reliable access to their long guns.
Find more Bonnlo Quick Access Biometric Rifle Safe information and reviews here.
Why Own A Biometric Gun Safe?
Fingerprint access is without a doubt the most secure way to store firearms if there are children in the household and also the quickest way to access your weapon in the event of an emergency.
There's no scrambling to find your keys or panicked digital code entry involved - it's as simple as placing your hand on the sensor and gaining entry to the safe.
The technology is also easily operable in low light so you don't have to worry about fumbling around your gun safe looking for keys in the dark.
Biometric Bedside Gun Safes
Many gun owners shopping for a biometric safe are seeking a rapid access bedside option that can be instantly reached for and opened in a moment's notice.
A bedside safe should be compact enough to fit within a nightstand drawer, offer interior lighting for enhanced visibility, and of course feature lightening-quick access.
Some of our favorite bedside gun safe options include:
- awesafe Handgun Safe with Fingerprint Identification
- MicroVault XL Handgun Safe
- SentrySafe QAP2BEL Gun Safe with Biometric Lock
- GunVault Microvault Standard Digital Pistol Safe
Quick Access Gun Safes
A few additional options for particularly rapid-entry gun safe options that don't necessarily employ a biometric sensor include:
- GunVault MultiVault Quick Access Large Handgun Safe
- Vaultek MX Wi-Fi High Capacity Smart Handgun Safe
- Hornady RAPiD Rifle Safe with RFID Touch Free Entry
- AmazonBasics Quick-Access Dual Firearm Safety Device
Biometric Handgun Safes
Biometric handgun safes are the most popular type of biometric gun safe greatly in part to the fact that handguns are the preferred firearm for home defense, and therefore need to be accessed quickly and seamlessly in the event of an emergency.
While the benefits of storing your long gun(s) in a biometric safe are the same as with your handgun(s), ask yourself which firearm type you're realistically going to reach for in a home invasion scenario.
Some of our top picks for the best biometric handgun safes include:
- Vaultek MX Wi-Fi High Capacity Smart Handgun Safe
- GunVault MultiVault Quick Access Large Handgun Safe
- MicroVault XL Handgun Safe
- SentrySafe QAP2BEL Gun Safe with Biometric Lock
- awesafe Handgun Safe with Fingerprint Identification
Biometric Rifle Safes
There are less available biometric long gun safes on the market than there are handgun safes, so your options are limited if you're seeking fingerprint access to your rifles and shotguns.
That being said, some of our favorite biometric rifle safes include:
- BARSKA Quick Access Biometric Rifle Safe
- BARSKA Large Biometric Rifle Safe
- Bonnlo Quick Access Biometric Rifle Safe
- GunVault Biometric (1000-BIO)
Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and other affiliate advertising programs and may receive a commission if you purchase a product via a link on this page.