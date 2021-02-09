9 Best Biometric Gun Safes for Sale

The Vaultek MX Wi-Fi High Capacity Smart Handgun Safe is an impressive piece of technology featuring multiple entry options and a modular interior design that’s geared towards passionate gun owners who are serious about maintaining the long term health of their firearms.

This biometric safe not only offers fingerprint access, but can also be opened by the digital keypad, smart key, or manual key. Access is both rapid and easy however you choose to open this safe, making it one of the most versatile options on the market when it comes to entry.

You can manage and monitor the Vaultek MX remotely with the Vaultek WiFi app or exclusive online web dashboard – allowing you to check settings like the interior humidity and temperature. Like we said, this is an impressively equipped option for those who prefer to passionately maintain their firearms.

A modular interior features a pull-out height adjustable shelf and includes a high-density foam twin pistol rack, so you can effectively customize how your safe is set up. The automatic opening front door and pull out adjustable shelf furthermore make the contents of this safe rapidly accessible in the event of an emergency, so this is a fantastic choice for hoe defense applications.

Featuring 14-gauge carbon steel construction, anti-pry bars, dual anti-impact latches, and impact detection, Vaultek has engineered this option with excellent break-in prevention. If you have kids in the home and/or want to ensure you’re implementing a particularly crime-proof option, this is a great go-to.

The brand has even built the MX with adjustable interior LED lighting so you can precisely set up your preferred setting.

Featuring multiple rapid entry options, remote monitoring, excellent break-in prevention, and a customizable interior schematic, the Vaultek Mx is without a doubt one of the most advanced and reliable biometric gun safe options on the market that is well worth the cost.