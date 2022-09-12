11 Best Camping Lanterns: Your Buyer’s Guide

A quality lantern while camping is absolutely essential. Whether you’re playing cards after dark, cooking dinner huddled around your camp stove, collecting firewood, or reading before bed you count on your camping lantern or light. It’s one of the most important items for both regular camping and backpacking considering how much you rely on your lantern once the sun goes down.

We’ve included a few different style camp lights and lanterns here for a variety of purposes. There’s a few ultralight options that are ideal for use in the back country while backpacking (see products six, nine and ten) as well as a few more heavy duty options for regular camping use (see products one, three and five).

We’ve selected some units for their portability and included features like USB charging capabilities and others solely for their impressive light output. There’s even a few unique options like a mosquito repelling lantern (see product four) and high powered rechargeable head lamp (see product eight) you’ll be impressed by.

Whether you’re an off the beaten path backpacker or a luxury car camper we’ve found just the right camp light for you. Happy Camping from all of us at Heavy!