13 Best Camping Tables: Which Is Right For You?

A proper campout calls for some table space for prepping and enjoying meals, game playing, and more. You can’t always count on the campground to provide you with a classic picnic table, and if you’re spending the night on public land or in the backcountry, then you’ll have to plan on bringing your own setup.
We’ve tracked down a variety of different style camping tables both big and small for accommodating each and every style trip so you and your crew can make the most of your time in the outdoors!
- 48 by 28 inches
- Adjustable height from 19 to 27 inches
- Weighs 18.5 pounds
- An integrated solar panel provides fast and reliable charging with a 60 watt output
- Includes a holster for stashing and charging your Powerbank+ or any other device
- Portable design folds up for easy transport and storage
- Durable design is built from aluminum, steel, and tempered glass in order to stand up to the elements
The GOSUN SolarTable 60 is a remarkably handy camping table that not only provides you with a large 48 by 28 inch surface, but also a reliable solar charging station that can be used to repower your essential electronics!
Weighing just 18.5 pounds and able to collapse and then fold in half, the SolarTable 60 remains impressively portable for its assembled dimensions. The legs are furthermore height-adjustable from 19 to 27 inches, so you can set this unit exactly where it’s most convenient depending on your camp seating, or the task at hand.
An integrated solar panel featuring a 60 watt output provides fast and reliable charging, and there’s even an included holster for safely placing your power bank, phone, headlamp, or other electronics while they charge. The solar panel portion of the tabletop is furthermore waterproof and fine with getting a bit messy, so you won’t have to be especially careful when meal prepping or game playing.
A multifunctional camp table perfect for diehard campers and outdoorsmen with a need for off-grid charging capabilities, the SolarTable 60 is a wonderful option for all sorts of contexts.
-
- 23 by 45 inches and 37 inches tall
- 22 pound total weight
- Sink space measures 15 by 10 inches and is 3 inches deep
- Features a sloped surface and raised edges to help maintain a clean work surface when cleaning fish and game
- Quick-connect faucet can be connected to a garden hose
- Includes an extending sprayer, providing water pressure where you need it
- Telescoping drain hose can be adjusted from 12 to 34 inches
- Durable construction consists of a high density polyethylene tabletop and iron legs
- Powder coated finish prevents rusting and weather damage
- Folding design collapses to just 3-inches thick for easy transport and storage
The Goplus Folding Fishing and Hunting Cleaning Table with Faucet and Sprayer is a wonderful camp table option for outdoorsmen and women who often find themselves in need of an effective workspace for processing fish and game.
This medium/large table measures 23 by 45 inches, and is set at a nice working height of 37 inches. The high density polyethylene tabletop is resistant to staining, and features a sloped surface and raised edges to contain fish slime, blood, guts, and whatever other mess you make on there!
The sink space measures 15 by 10 inches and is 3 inches deep, so although it’s by no means a full size sink, it’s still plenty large for rinsing fillets, breasting birds, or washing fruit and veggies. The telescoping drain hose can be adjusted from 12 to 34 inches, and the faucet can be quickly and easily connected to a garden hose for reliable running water. The brand has even included an extension sprayer in case you require some additional water pressure.
Despite this fairly large table’s dimensions, the folding leg design enables you to collapse this bad boy down to just three inches thick, so it’s easily stashed into a truck bed, garage, or even closet space.
Built to last and equipped with several handy features for cleaning the day’s harvest or for regular meal prep, the GoPlus Fishing and Hunting Cleaning Table is a great go-to for more or less any style camper.
-
- 25.5 by 19.75 inches
- Adjustable height from 18 to 25.5 inches tall
- Supports up to 85 pounds
- Attractive natural bamboo top with mineral oil finish
- Features lightweight telescoping aluminum legs with adjustable leveling knob feet for accommodating uneven surfaces
- Unique folding design collapses into a carry bag measuring just 26.5 by 4.5 by 6.5 inches
- Both folding and solid bamboo options available through this link
The Camco Bamboo Folding Table is both a highly functional and aesthetically pleasing outdoor table option that those who appreciate a little class at the campground will love.
Measuring 25.5 by 19.75 inches, this is a fairly small table that provides you with a dining space for one, or room for a game board or cards. The unique folding design collapses to just 26.5 by 4.5 by 6.5 inches and conveniently includes a carry bag, so bringing this unit along more or less anywhere is a breeze.
Its handsome aesthetic and compact yet practical size make this not only a stellar option for the campground, but also for the backyard, boat, beach, and beyond!
The brand also offers a solid, rather than paneled version of this table which features just a slightly larger tabletop space through this same link. The legs fold flat for handy storage and transport with the solid version, but the tabletop space remains intact and is therefore more cumbersome to pack.
Able to support an impressive 85 pounds for its size, offering a highly portable design, and capable of taking your campground ambiance to the next level, Camco has come up with a killer outdoor table option for all sorts of contexts with this one!
-
- 42.1 by 27.6 inches and 27.6 inches tall
- Weighs 14.6 pounds
- Can support up to 176.3 pounds
- Anti-skid, polished tabletop
- Aluminum alloy construction featuring an anode oxidation treatment is highly durable and weather resistant
- Collapses down to 42.5 by 9.1 by 4.3 inches and includes a handy carry bag
- Multiple color options
The KingCamp Lightweight Aluminum Alloy Folding Table is about as simple and straightforward as it gets. If you’re seeking a no-frills, reliable table option for campouts and the outdoors in general, this is a stellar value choice that both performs reliably and is built to last.
Featuring a 42.1 by 27.6 inch tabletop and a 27.6 inch height, this is a medium/large option that’s great for supporting camping groups as opposed to soloists and duos. The table weighs just 14.6 pounds but can support an impressive 176.3 pounds, so you won’t have to be shy when it comes to how you apply this unit.
An aluminum alloy construction featuring an anode oxidation treatment ensures high weather resistance and overall durability, while an anti-skid, polished tabletop provides you with both an aesthetically pleasing and mindfully designed surface.
Including a handy carry bag for easy storage and transport, the Aluminum Alloy Folding Table collapses to just 42.5 by 9.1 by 4.3 inches, so it’s a breeze to bring along despite its generous assembled dimensions.
-
- 28 by 28 inches, and 27 inches tall
- Weighs 6 pounds
- Powder-coated aluminum frame is lightweight, sturdy, and resistant to the elements
- Unique frame and tabletop folding system conveniently breaks down into the included carry bag
- Multiple color options
The ALPS Mountaineering Camp Table is another simple and straightforward option for those seeking a reliable, no-frills table space for their campouts and outdoor endeavors.
Weighing just six pounds and built with a unique frame and tabletop folding system, this option conveniently breaks down into its included carry bag for simple transport. The table only measures 28 by 28 inches and sits 27 inches tall, so it’s not a particularly large option by any means, but it’s the perfect size for a solo diner or for a group card game.
Most importantly, the powder-coated aluminum frame is sturdy and resistant to the elements in addition to being effectively lightweight, so you can count on owning this table for many seasons of use. With multiple color options to choose from, you can even personalize this table to suit your preferred aesthetic or to match your other camp gear.
-
- 47.24 by 21.65 inches and 36.77 inches tall
- Weighs 13.3 pounds
- Can support up to 225 pounds
- Includes a removable mesh storage basket which can be attached underneath the table for use as a pantry or for additional gear storage
- Aluminum table top and steel frame are sturdy and resistant to the elements
- Pipe-buckle frame design enhances stability, resulting in an especially stable tabletop
- Collapses into an included storage bag measuring 9 by 8 by 28 inches
The WUROMISE Sanny Outdoor Folding Camping Table is a fairly large option that’s perfect for campers and outdoorsmen seeking an adequate workstation with a high weight capacity for meal prep, group dining, and game playing.
With a tabletop measuring 47.24 by 21.65 inches and a 36.77 inch height, you can fit a lot on this surface. The brand has furthermore designed this option to support up to a whopping 225 pounds, so the possibilities are truly endless here. It’s more than supportive enough to set up a grill and accessories, to name just one higher weight-bearing application.
Best of all, this purchase includes a removable mesh storage basket which can be attached underneath the table for use as a pantry or for additional gear storage. It’s an exceptionally handy feature that enables you to stay that much more organized while out in the field.
The Sanny Outdoor Folding Table even collapses into an included storage bag measuring just 9 by 8 by 28 inches, so despite its large assembled dimensions and sturdy build, it remains easy to transport and store.
-
- 21 by 16.5 inches and 15 inches tall
- Ultralight option weighing in at just 3.5 pounds
- Includes an innovative nylon-gauze undertable storage space for stashing your camp pantry or additional gear
- Aluminum alloy construction is lightweight, stable, and resistant to the elements
- Skid-proof table top is easy to clean and aesthetically sharp
- Breaks down to just 17.3 by 5.1 by 4.3 inches within the included carry bag
The Rock Cloud Portable Camping Table is a brilliant space-saving option for campers seeking a compact, smaller-sized table for personal use, and for game playing.
This is an ultralight option weighing just 3.5 pounds and able to collapse to 17.3 by 5.1 by 4.3 inches, so it offers exceptional portability for those that prefer to put an emphasis on packing light. Despite the fact that it’s a highly packable option, the aluminum alloy construction is lightweight, impressively stable, and effectively resistant to the elements – so you can plan on utilizing this table for many years to come.
The brand has even included an innovative nylon-gauze under-table storage space for stashing a modest camp pantry or some additional gear. A highly convenient, underrated feature in our opinion.
Built tough, easy to assemble and travel with, and offered at a very reasonable price point, the Rock Cloud Portable Camping Table is without a doubt one of the top go-tos for those seeking a smaller sized option.
-
- 47.24 inches by 18.5 inches and features an adjustable height
- Hold up to 66 pounds
- Detachable velcro underside storage is perfect for stashing your camp pantry and other gear out of the elements
- Aluminum alloy construction is lightweight and resistant to the elements
- Folds in half and nearly flat for easy transport and storage (23.62 by 18.5 by 4 inches)
- Lifetime warranty and 100% money-back guarantee
- Multiple color options
The Camp Field Camping Table with Adjustable Legs and Canvas Storage Chamber is a stellar choice for gear-intensive car campers seeking a large table space with some additional storage and organization capabilities.
Featuring a 47.24 by 18.5 inch tabletop and an adjustable height, this option provides you with plenty of room for meal prep, serving groups, playing games, and more. The detachable velcro underside storage is furthermore perfect for stashing your camp pantry and other gear safely out of the elements.
The only real downfall of this option is that it’s only rated to support up to 66 pounds – so although there’s quite a bit of table space here, you can’t place particularly heavy objects such as full size grills, and fully loaded coolers onto this one.
With multiple color options to choose from and a lifetime warranty and 100% money-back guarantee, you can rest assured you’re scoring a quality product that will serve you and your camp crew for many years to come.
-
- Octagonal table measuring 44 by 44 inches and 15.75 inches tall
- Low, stainless steel construction featuring a center cutout perfect for a fire or grill
- Packable design easily breaks down into the included nylon carrying case (29 by 6.7 by 15.75 inches)
- Works wonderfully as an extension for the Snow Peak Iron Grill Table or around Takibi Fire and Grill
The Jikaro Takibi Table by Snow Peak is a seriously unique and cool camping table option that offers the ability to set up a grill or fire pit within the center of the unit, making it a stellar choice for group campouts!
This is an octagonal table measuring 44 by 44 inches and 15.75 inches tall, so it’s a head-turning piece of gear, to say the least. Whether you choose to set up a grill or bonfire in the center of the table or not, the round-table type design is a ton of fun for communal campouts that allows you and your tribe to all face each other while dining, gaming, or socializing.
The stainless steel construction furthermore ensures that this table is tolerant to high heat, food-safe, and built to last – not to mention aesthetically radical.
Keep in mind that this is a low table at just 15.75 inches that’s intended to sit more or less at fire height. This means most camper’s knees will sit above the tabletop, and dining and game playing will therefore require you to lean down, so keep this in mind!
Perhaps most impressive of all, this extensive table breaks down into an included carry bag measuring just 29 by 6.7 by 15.75 inches, so it’s not nearly as cumbersome and awkward to transport and store as its assembled dimensions might suggest.
Perfect for cowboy-style campouts, gathering for ghost stories, raucous card games, and elaborate meal-making endeavors alike, the Takibi Table by Snow Peak is both an innovative and versatile option that gear-buffs will LOVE owning.
-
- 27 by 27 inches, and 26 inches tall
- Weighs just 7 pounds
- Durable 600D Polyester fabric design stands up well to the elements
- Table top can be utilized for food and games while the bottom tier is perfect for holding beverages and for extra storage
- Included side pockets offer additional storage and organization potential
- Collapses comparably to a folding camp chair for easy transport and storage
- Innovative corner buckle design offers a quick set-up and adjustable tautness
The ALPS Mountaineering Eclipse Table is a unique and impressively functional option for the campground and beyond that offers two-tier storage and organizational potential.
Although this is a small table featuring a 27 by 27 inch surface, the bottom tier provides you with an additional space to stash some extra gear and even features four cup holders. This makes the Eclipse in our opinion, the perfect game table considering everyone has a spot to stash their beverage that’s close and on hand, but off the tabletop! Some integrated side pockets go on to provide even more storage/organization and will further assist with keeping the tabletop from becoming over cluttered.
While some might prefer a hard tabletop, the durable 600D Polyester fabric design stands up well to the elements and keeps the Eclipse’s weight down to just seven pounds. The design is taught enough where you can place just about anything on top without it toppling over, and then conveniently collapses similarly to a classic folding camp chair.
Highly affordable, impressively portable, and mindfully engineered to support both dining and gaming, ALPS Mountaineering has come up with a solid tiny table option for all sorts of outdoor applications with this one!
-
- 57.75 by 19 inches (includes all three table spaces) and 32 inches tall
- Accommodates a camp grill and cooking accessories wonderfully, including a lower shelf, additional hooks and a paper towel holder on the side
- Lightweight steel frame and aluminum tabletop is sturdy and resistant to the elements
- Quick and easy assembly takes less than one minute
- Measures just 37 by 19 by 6 inches when stored in the included carrying case
The Camco Deluxe Folding Grill Table will make a wonderful accessory for any outdoorsman or woman who appreciates a proper grilling station to prep, cook, and serve food from.
This 57.75 by 19 inch option (measurement includes all three table spaces) accommodates a camp grill and cooking accessories brilliantly, including a lower shelf, additional hooks for utensil storage, and even a paper towel holder on the side. While setting up a camp grill on top of a standard picnic table works just fine, cooking with a unit designed such as this will be a welcomed luxury you’ll immediately learn to love.
This is not the type of camp table that’s ideal for game playing or enjoying meals together as a group, but it serves a specialized purpose that some campers might be particularly attracted to.
The lightweight steel frame and aluminum tabletop are built to be effectively sturdy and resistant to the elements, so although this unit has a bit of a jintzy look to it, you can rest assured it’s built solid.
When it’s time to pack down your site and head home, the Deluxe Folding Grill Table conveniently collapses into its included carry bag, measuring an impressively compact 37 by 19 by 6 inches.
Perfect for grill masters who take pride in their work, Camco has engineered a brilliantly practical piece of camp gear with this one!
-
- 33.6 by 25.7 inches and 25.5 inches tall
- Innovative, deployable picnic table design that can be rapidly set up and broken down as a dining or game space
- Table can support up to 66 pounds, and each bench seat can support up to 150 pounds
- Folds into itself into a suitcase style shape with a carry handle for easy transport and storage
- Aluminum frame and heavy duty plastic tabletop and chair seats are built to last – but it’s recommended not to let the table top stay wet
The Trademark Innovations Portable Folding Picnic Table is an unassuming piece of camping equipment that’s easily overlooked as a practical item, but upon further inspection, you’ll likely find this will make quite a killer addition to your gear locker for all sorts of contexts.
Measuring 33.6 by 25.7 inches and sitting at 25.5 inches tall, this deployable picnic table style unit can support 66 pounds on the tabletop, and up to 150 pounds on each bench seat. If that’s not impressive enough, the entire design folds into itself into a suitcase-style hard case in order to be easily carried and stored.
It’s a remarkable feat of engineering in our opinion that sets up and breaks down in true Dr. Suess fashion, so campers and gear-heads who appreciate unique and equally functional equipment will no doubt find a friend here.
The aluminum frame and heavy duty plastic tabletop and chair seats are impressively robust and built to last considering this table’s ability to break down to such a dramatic extent, so don’t let the inherent schematic of this table fool you into thinking it will be a short-lived piece of gear.
Great for the campground, the backyard, the beach, and beyond, Trademark Innovations has come up with a truly versatile and fun to own outdoor table with this one!
-
- 29 by 23 inches and 1.5 inches thick
- Weighs under 13 pounds
- Supports up to 50 pounds
- Mounts to vehicle tire without the use of any tools or hitch
- Powder coated finish stands up to the elements
What you see is what you get with this one. The Tire Table Vehicle Camping Outdoor Table is a quick and easy solution to creating some table space when you need to pack light on your car camping endeavors.
Weighing under 13 pounds and measuring 29 by 23 inches, this little unit provides an impressive amount of space considering its design. The Tire Table sets up without the use of any tools and can be deployed and broken down at a moment’s notice. Able to support up to 50 pounds, this innovative camp accessory’s weight-bearing ability is furthermore far from shabby.
The brand has of course engineered this unit with a powder-coated finish in order to withstand the abuse of the elements, so you can go ahead and beat up on this device as much as you need to – or at least not worry about leaving it out in the sun and rain.
One thing to consider before purchasing is that this table requires approximately 2-inches of clearance between your vehicle tire and fender, so be sure to check that measurement before pulling the trigger on this one.
Perfect for overlanders, car campers, beach warriors, and offroad explorers alike, the Tire Table is a beautifully practical table option depending on who you are!