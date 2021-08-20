13 Best Camping Tables: Which Is Right For You?

29 by 23 inches and 1.5 inches thick

Weighs under 13 pounds

Supports up to 50 pounds

Mounts to vehicle tire without the use of any tools or hitch

Powder coated finish stands up to the elements

What you see is what you get with this one. The Tire Table Vehicle Camping Outdoor Table is a quick and easy solution to creating some table space when you need to pack light on your car camping endeavors.

Weighing under 13 pounds and measuring 29 by 23 inches, this little unit provides an impressive amount of space considering its design. The Tire Table sets up without the use of any tools and can be deployed and broken down at a moment’s notice. Able to support up to 50 pounds, this innovative camp accessory’s weight-bearing ability is furthermore far from shabby.

The brand has of course engineered this unit with a powder-coated finish in order to withstand the abuse of the elements, so you can go ahead and beat up on this device as much as you need to – or at least not worry about leaving it out in the sun and rain.

One thing to consider before purchasing is that this table requires approximately 2-inches of clearance between your vehicle tire and fender, so be sure to check that measurement before pulling the trigger on this one.

Perfect for overlanders, car campers, beach warriors, and offroad explorers alike, the Tire Table is a beautifully practical table option depending on who you are!