11 Best Duck Hunting Kayaks: Compare & Save

Serious duck hunters will love the Predator PDL Pedal Kayak. Old Town recently sent me out a Predator to sample and I’ve been very impressed with how the boat handles and performs.

The PDL drive used in this boat is both a forward and reverse drive that is super responsive and FAST. The PDL drive really moves this boat despite its heavy weight (117 pounds) and longer length (13 feet).

The PDL drive furthermore lifts all the way out of the water so you can sneak through the shallows. This boat also paddles just fine when you have the pedal drive up — it’s a stand-up kayak but has a fairly hydrodynamic hull that responds well to both pedal and paddle powered propulsion.

The rudder can be dropped with a hand lever and operated with a separate hand control — all from the comfort of your seat. The boat doesn’t turn terribly well in reverse due to the rudder design, but maneuvers on a dime when moving forward. This is standard for most pedal kayaks.

The Element seating system is perhaps my top pick for both pedaling and actively hunting from. It’s a ridiculously spacious and highly adjustable seat design that provides a TON of room to shift around and lean back. The seat is furthermore positioned nice and high above the water for enhanced visibility. The Element seat also slides backwards and forwards super easily which allows you to maximize your deck space when lining up to shoot or relaxing and then adjust back to the best position for pedaling the boat when it’s time to move.

This is without a doubt a comfortable duck hunting kayak for sportsmen of all shapes and sizes.

If you’re a waterfowl hunter looking for a small watercraft capable of some serious hunting expeditions, this is it. The hull design is impressively seaworthy and the pedal system does not require much effort to quickly move the boat. This is a duck hunting kayak you can travel miles through heavy chop in to reach your blind or for hunting hard to access locations.

An awesome amount of storage paired with mounting plates allows you to really customize this boat. There’s even a hidden storage bag for placing a small battery underneath the bow hatch so you can equip the Predator with a GPS or fishfinder. The possibilities are endless with a boat of this size and schematic.

Consider pairing this pedal kayak with a kayak carrier, it’s a challenge to lug around on your own.