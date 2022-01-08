15 Best Fishing Carts: Which Is Right for You?

Here’s a simple, almost suitcase-style fishing cart from trusted outfitter, Berkley. The Sportsman’s Cart is essentially just an easy-rolling cutting board and seat with a caged space to place a cooler, bait bucket or other more cumbersome gear.

You can use the interior space however you’d like, and the openness of it might come in handy if you need to tote awkwardly shaped gear (or fish) to and from your fishing spot that might not otherwise fit in the square dimensions of the “box” component. It’s not a particularly large space, so if you prefer to fish with an extra large cooler you’ll need a larger fishing cart.

The wheels and carry bar on this option work well for pulling over sand, and you won’t be able to load it up with enough weight based on its smaller size to really bog it down. The steel frame is furthermore designed to be resistant to corrosion so this unit should be around for many years of fishing.

Two removable rod holders are also present for both toting your rods and actively fishing. A seat, a cutting board, rod holders, and easy-pull gear transport system – this fishing cart option is no doubt an excellent value for those who need an extra pair of hands, but don’t require a tremendous cart.