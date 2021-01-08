15 Best Fishing Pliers For All Anglers

Aerospace aluminum construction for a lightweight, yet solid feel

Titanium Nitride coated, high-carbon stainless steel 2-inch jaws feature impressive strength and durability (replaceable)

Replaceable Carbide cutters are capable of cutting the toughest lines and leader materials

Integrated split shot and leader sleeve crimping cutouts

Patented Bubba Blade non-slip grip handle ensures you maintain a solid grip even when wet

Spring loaded for easy one-handed operation

Nylon sheath and lanyard included

Several sizes available

The BUBBA 7.5 Inch Fishing Pliers are a rock-solid option from a trusted brand. They are suitable for more or less any fishing style, making this one of the ultimate versatile and affordable options for recreational freshwater anglers and offshore commercial fishermen alike.

Built with an aerospace aluminum construction for a lightweight, yet solid feel and integrated with replaceable Titanium Nitride coated, high-carbon stainless steel 2-inch jaws – this options sports impressive overall strength and corrosion resistance. Good luck stopping these bad boys!

Replaceable Carbide cutters, built-in split shot and leader sleeve crimping cutouts and a spring loaded handle make this a truly full-feature option that will support virtually any fishing style.

The patented Bubba Blade non-slip grip handle ensures you maintain a solid grip even when the tool is wet, and furthermore has a sharp, tough-looking aesthetic. These pliers mean business from tip-to-hilt. The brand even includes a quality nylon sheath and lanyard with this purchase, turning an already awesome value into an exceptional one.

If you like these pliers but are seeking something a bit larger for truly big-game species, it’s fortunately offered at an 8.5-inch length as well. There is furthermore a highly comparable 6.5-inch stainless steel option for smaller fish applications.

Whichever size you go with, you can plan on owning these pliers for quite a few fishing seasons due to their durable build and flawless performance.