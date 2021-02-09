9 Best Heated Gloves: Your Buyer’s Guide

Have a hard time keeping your hands comfortably warm during the coldest parts of the year? There are not many things worse than frozen fingertips when you’re trying to enjoy yourself outside — or even worse, just get to work in the morning! Heated gloves are a serious game changer if you can never seem to keep your mitts toasty enough.
Say goodbye to purple fingers and lightheadedness from blowing into your hands all day and conquer winter this season with some new toasty coverage for your hands!
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $139.95 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $139.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $9.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $119.95 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $99.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $17.09 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $39.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $119.90 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $189.98 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
-
1. Best Heated Gloves for Skiing: Mount Tec Explorer 3 Heated Performance GlovePrice: $139.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Good design and build for use skiing and other winter sports
- Battery pack is not bulky - customer reviews insist these feel like regular gloves
- Three different temperature settings so you can control the heat output and therefore the duration of battery life
- Heats entire hand and fingers - not just the back of the hand like some other heated gloves
- Lithium batteries are rechargeable and can last up to eight hours!
- Fingers are touch screen compatible
- Heat comes from the back of the hand and fingers only (pretty standard)
- Available in Euro sizing, they run a bit small so consider buying one size up
- Fairly expensive
Here’s a killer pair of heated gloves from Mount Tec. that will perform great skiing the slopes or in the driveway shoveling snow. These gloves are designed for active wear in the cold. The gauntlet cuff with drawstring closure keeps snow out of your sleeves and gloves while the adjustable wrist strap helps you find that perfect fit.
Reinforced palm patches and embossed neoprene knuckles add some serious durability to these gloves. They’re also both highly breathable and totally waterproof. These are gloves you would be stoked to own regardless of the heating component, they’re built mindfully and they have a great look — something a lot of other heated gloves just can’t pull off. The fingers are touch screen compatible and the battery packs are discrete — the gloves even have three different temperature settings for precisely controlling their heat output and battery life.
Perhaps the best feature of these gloves is that the 7.4V Lithium batteries are rechargeable, meaning you’ll get some great long term use out of these gloves. On one charge these gloves will last up to around eight hours on the low heat setting, six hours on medium heat and around four hours on the highest heat setting — not too shabby! After 500 charges the battery capacity should still be around 70% so these bad boys are in it for the long haul. Definitely a solid buy for the winter sport enthusiast who needs a little help with their hands!
Find more Mount Tec Explorer 3 Heated Performance Glove information and reviews here.
-
2. Savior Heated GlovesPrice: $139.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Max heat of 150 degrees F and max battery life of 5 hours
- Heat extends over the fingers AND thumb - great for use on motorcycles or ATVs in the bitter cold
- Powered by a pair of 2200mAh rechargeable Lithium batteries
- Totally waterproof shell and breathable liners
- Back of the glove has a carbon fiber protective shell
- Well insulated without the added heat
- Variable heat settings
- These gloves are fairly bulky - dexterity is limited
- A bit on the pricey side - but remember Savior has not sacrificed the quality of the gloves themselves because of the added heat — these are built well through and through
- No color options
Here’s a well-reviewed pair of leather palm heated gloves by Savior that are well worth the cost.
The back of the hand, fingers, and thumbs are all heated with this option, so if you’re looking for a full coverage pair of heated gloves, this is a great reliable go to. There are three heat settings, lasting up to five hours if you’re not blasting the gloves on high the entire time.
There is a fleece liner for soft to the touch comfort and a relatively tough polyester/leather exterior so these gloves are well crafted inside and out. Although they’re built for long term durability, these heated gloves are not ideal for the serious wear and tear of some winter sports.
That being said, these are a solid option for activities like skiing, hiking/walking, and snowmobiling – just be careful what you reach out and grab if you’re using them in abrasive environments.
Find more Flambeau Heated Synthetic Palm Gloves information and reviews here.
-
3. Best Budget Heated Gloves: Autocastle Battery Powered Heated GlovesPrice: $9.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Super economic option that will perform great for you if you’re not too hard on your gloves!
- Comfortable fleece lining and snug fit
- Waterproof with elastic, extended wrist cuffs for use in the snow
- These gloves are NOT rechargeable - they run on three AA batteries each
- Likely will not hold up to highly active wear - use skiing and hiking might bust the heating component in these gloves sooner than later
- Purchasing AA batteries over time will make these gloves not so economic — if you plan on wearing them daily then you’ll be wise to buy a rechargeable pair of gloves
Autocastle has come up with a great budget option with these heated gloves. These gloves are built fairly cheap, so don’t expect them to last a lifetime — however, if you’re looking for something WARM for snow shoveling or cleaning off your snowy car throughout the winter these could be perfect! These gloves are described as rechargeable on Amazon — but they are NOT (they run on AA batteries).
If you need a heat boost, these gloves will do the trick, but they’re not built for highly active wear or for everyday, long term use. If you’re someone who struggles during the winter’s coldest days but otherwise do alright, this could be an awesome budget option that won’t break the bank. These are inexpensive enough that they’re worth buying if only for use during a few early mornings a winter.
Because these are not rechargeable and instead run on AA batteries, the cost to operate these gloves will grow and grow as you continue to buy batteries. If you need a pair of heated gloves for everyday use, these won’t be cost effective after a few weeks.
These gloves are built nice for having such a low price tag. The interior fleece-like lining heats really well, so although there’s no heating element on the palm side of the gloves the warmth translates effectively throughout the entire hand. These are waterproof and employ a drawstring around the extended cuffs so using them in the snow is a go.
These are great gloves for clearing off your car in the morning and for your daily commute — you can add some heat to them if and when you need to! All in all not the highest quality product, but for the cost you can get a lot out of these gloves depending on what you plan on using them for. A solid buy from Autocastle.
Find more Autocastle Battery Powered Heated Gloves information and reviews here.
-
4. Volt Men’s Heated MittsPrice: $119.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Well built mittens you’ll love wearing for winter sports with or without the added heat
- 7.4V Lithium batteries are rechargeable
- Four power settings for closely controlling heat output and battery life
- Nylon shell and leather palms makes these mittens pretty dam tough
- Only one size available - if your hands are particularly small or large you might not fit into these mittens well
- These gloves will not stay charged for 10 hours as advertised if used in temps below zero degrees F
- Fairly expensive
Here’s a pair of heated mittens for those who prefer mittens to gloves. Volt has come up with a nice product here, these mittens are well reviewed for both comfort and warmth. There’s unfortunately only one size available — customer reviews insist that if your hands are particularly large that these might be a bit snug for you.
On the brighter side, Volt offers a woman’s model of some righteous heated gloves so there is a preferred fit for the ladies. These mittens are no doubt great quality, but consider the Lucent Heated Mitts from Outdoor Research if you’re in the market for the best of the best heated mittens.
Volt has built the exterior of these mittens from a durable nylon shell and they also feature a digital leather palm for some added toughness. These have a rugged look that doesn’t give them away as battery powered gloves. The 7.4V Lithium batteries are rechargeable and advertised to last up to 10 hours! A lot of customer reviews claim these mittens won’t put out heat even half as long as Volt claims during frigid conditions, but they still sport some pretty killer battery life. The microprocessor controller has four power settings so you can closely control the heat output and power consumption.
A nice long, adjustable cuff adds some warmth stats to these mittens and the grip is highly reviewed for use snowmobiling or riding an ATV. If you need something for active winter sports then definitely check these out. Volt offers a different, but highly comparable model of heated mittens that comes in the color gray if that’s more your style.
There are also some great quality heated gloves offered by Volt as opposed to mittens if you are interested in the brand but not a mitten fan. Whatever you decide on, this is a well reviewed brand that should cover you for whatever your winter plans are.
Find more Volt Men’s Heated Mitts information and reviews here.
-
5. Nueve&Five Heated GlovesPrice: $99.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Max heat of 150 degrees F and max battery life of 6 hours
- Thinsulate insulation
- Effectively waterproof and breathable
- Battery life indicator
- Long cuffs for eliminating any snow entry
- Touch screen enabled finger
- No color selection
- Wrist buckles are a bit cumbersome
- Touch screen finger is functional, but fairly limiting
The Nueve&Five Heated Gloves are a top notch option of full-feature heated gloves for those seeking a high-quality pair, without entering the top price tier.
These gloves feature a high max heat setting of 150 degrees F and an impressive runtime of 6 hours, while also remaining toasty without the added heat due to the Thinsulate insulation integrated into the design. The gloves are effectively waterproof and breathable, and feature long wrist cuffs to prevent snow entry.
There is furthermore a battery life indicator and touch screen enabled finger – Nueve&Five have areally hit all the bases with this one!
All in all a high-quality option of heated gloves offered at a more than reasonable price point when compared to a lot of the comparably priced, inferior competition.
Find more Nueve&Five Heated Gloves information and reviews here.
-
6. Romeifly Electric Heated GlovesPrice: $17.09Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Max heat setting of 150 degrees F and max battery life of 5 hours
- Touch screen enabled
- Effecively waterproof and breathable
- Straightforward, no frills heated gloes that heat up rapidly
- Insulating ability of the cotton liner is not terribly impressive on its own
- Limited dexterity
- No color selection
The Romeifly Electric Heated Gloves are a straightforward, great value pair of heated gloves suitable for winter sports and snowy outdoor fun.
These gloves are effectively breathable and highly waterproof, making them a great choice for skiing, and other cold-weather activities that include wetness. They heat up rapidly up to 150 degrees F and feature a standard 5-hour battery life.
The cotton insulation is not impressively warm on its own, so if you’re seeking a pair of particularly toasty gloves with or without the added heat, then perhaps consider a different option.
These gloves are furthermore touch screen enabled allowing you to use your devices without having to deglove.
Find more Romeifly Electric Heated Gloves information and reviews here.
-
7. KZY Heated GlovesPrice: $39.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Max heat of 122 degrees F and max battery life of 5.5 hours
- Effectively waterproof and breathable
- Fleece liners
- Three temperature settings
- Are not touch screen enabled
- No color selection
- Fairly bulky gloves that allow for minimal dexterity
The KZY Heated Gloves are a great value option of waterproof heated glove that are perfect for skiing and other winter activities that don’t require a ton of dexterity.
These gloves are effectively waterproof and breathable, as well as fleece-lined for a nice and soft feel. Although dexterity is limited with these fairly bulky gloves, the battery pocket and wrist buckles are somewhat low profile making these a reasonably streamlined option for more active outdoorsmen and women.
While the max runtime is 5.5 hours, the max heat setting is just 122 degrees F compared to the 150 degree max setting of much of the competition. If you’re seeking a pair of truly toasty gloves that will really heat up, then there are higher powered options available.
All things considered, this is without a doubt one of the best-reviewed, most reliable options of heated gloves worth buying for the cost!
-
8. Day Wolf Heated Glove LinersPrice: $119.90Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Max heat of 150 degrees F and max battery life of 6.5 hours
- 85% Lycra, 15% Elastane
- Touch screen enabled
- Odor resistant and moisture wicking
- Low profile wrist cuff and batteries
- No water resistance
- No color selection
- Not much insulating ability without the heat turned on
Day Wolf’s Heated Glove Liners are a brilliant solution for those seeking some powerful hand-heat without having to wear a pair of bulky, winter gloves.
These 85% Lycra, 15% Elastane liners won’t provide you with much warmth on their own, but with a max heat setting of 150 degrees F and a max runtime of 6.5 hours, they pack a punch when the heat is turned on.
They are odor-resistant and moisture-wicking, touch screen enabled, and feature low profile wrist cuff and batteries for a low maintenance, streamlined heated glove.
For those who don’t require a rugged waterproof shell, the comfort, dexterity and overall functionality of the Day Wolf Heated Liners is tough to beat.
Find more Day Wolf Heated Glove Liners information and reviews here.
-
9. Mobile Warming Unisex Barra Leather Heated 12V GlovesPrice: $189.98Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Four different heat settings
- Great gloves for motorcycle riding, snowmobiling, etc
- Powered by your vehicle's 12V electrical system (or by compatible Mobile Warming Dual Power Jacket or Vest)
- Feature padded knuckles and finger tips and an anti-slip palm
- Goat skin and waterproof insulated stretch fabric shell
- Touch screen compatible
- Batteries and charger not included (not an issue if using with your motorcycle or other vehicle)
- No color options
- Fairly expensive option
The Mobile Warming Unisex Barra Leather Heated 12V Gloves are a stellar option for motorcycle riders, snowmobilers, and ATV enthusiasts who require some particularly durable gloves for riding with long-lasting, potent heat.
These gloves are powered by your vehicle’s 12V electrical system by utilizing the included Y-Style wire harness – so you don’t have to rely on batteries that have a max runtime. This makes these gloves perfect for long days riding whatever it is that you ride without having to worry about maintaining a charge. You can also power these gloves with the power from a compatible Mobile Warming Dual Power Jacket or Vest.
These gloves feature padded knuckles and fingertips as well as an anti-slip palm making them particularly suitable for cold weather motorcycle riders. Goat skin palms for added dexterity and a waterproof insulated stretch fabric shell furthermore make these gloves one of the ultimate options for motorists. The fingers are even touch screen compatible.
Make sure to check out the Heated Textile Motorcycle Glove also by Mobile Warming for a slightly less expensive option suitable for riding. The brand also features a wide array of heated glove options for both men and women specialized for a variety of purposes, so be sure to give the brand a look!
Find more Mobile Warming Unisex Barra Leather Heated 12V Gloves information and reviews here.
Selecting The Right Pair Of Heated Gloves
Whether you're looking for something to keep your hands warm while hunting, ice fishing, skiing or just for the football sidelines or morning commute, we've got you covered with some great, toasty options.
Not all heated gloves are created equal - some provide excellent heat but have fragile components and wiring making them less capable as skiing gloves or for other highly active winter sports.
Other heated gloves are built tougher in order to take a beating but may or may not deliver the same level of warmth as some other units.
Carefully consider what you're going to put your heated gloves through, and the level of warmth you're seeking before making a purchase - there's a wide spectrum when it comes to both durability and heat output.
Rechargeable Hand Warmers
If you love your current pair of winter gloves and would prefer not to part with them, but they're just not warm enough, then perhaps a rechargeable hand warmer would provide you with the warmth you're lacking.
There are several low profile, compact units on the market that are pocket-sized, yet provide prolonged, potent heat at the touch of a button. It's a brilliant way to give your hands a boost when you need to, rather than settling for a pair of heated gloves that you're not crazy about.
Some of our favorite rechargeable hand warmer options include:
- Zippo Rechargeable Hand Warmers
- The Outdoors Way Electric Hand Warmer
- Karacel Rechargeable Hand Warmer
Hand Muffs
Utilizing a hand muff can be a game-changer when all else fails. They are affordable and highly portable, as well as superemely toasty.
Another thing to consider when it comes to hand muffs is that you can go without gloves in order to utilize the dexterity and feel of your bare hands, and then simply stick them into the warmer when you need to!
Make sure to check out our top list of the best hand muff warmers if you think it might be a system that could work for you!
Other Heated Garments
Don't overlook other heated garments if you want to build the ultimate cold-defense.
While keeping your extremities warm is pivotal to remaining comfortable in the bitter cold, heating your core with electric garments like vests, jackets, and pants is a sure way to lock in your body heat.
Mobile Warming is a top brand in the industry when it comes to reliable, high-quality heated garments and accessories and is our recommendation if you're seeking some additional heated apparel.
See Also:
- Best Heated Pants: Compare & Save
- Best Heated Socks: Compare & Save
- Best Heated Hats: The Ultimate List
- Best Hunting Gloves: Compare, Buy & Save
Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and other affiliate advertising programs and may receive a commission if you purchase a product via a link on this page.