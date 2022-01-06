9 Best Heated Vests: Compare & Save

Feeling chilly? A heated vest can be just what you need to warm up. It’s lighter and more versatile than a jacket and keeps your core nice and toasty. Enjoy your favorite activities for longer with one of our top picks below. And if you’re looking for more options, we have you covered with even more great heated clothing.
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $139.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $139.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $139.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $139.98 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $89.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $89.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $89.97 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $139.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $95.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
-
1. ORORO Men’s Lightweight Heated VestPros:
Cons:
- Heats up in just seconds
- Integrated USB port charges smartphones
- Battery runs up to 10 hours per charge
- Other vests have larger batteries
- Doesn't get as warm as some competing vests
- Lacks heating elements in the chest
We can’t get enough of the ORORO heated vest, which is also available for women. Not all heated vests are created equal, and the ORORO vests stand out for their durability and comfort. They’re our staff pick for outdoor activities such as hunting, fishing, hiking, walking the dog and watching your kid’s soccer game.
Featuring a range of low, medium and high temperatures up to 130°F and a battery that lasts up to 10 hours per charge, this vest is competitive in terms of its heat output and battery life. A few others on this list get a little bit warmer, but the ORORO runs for a long time to keep you toasty. We also appreciate the relatively compact battery pack, which is less cumbersome to carry around.
Four carbon fiber heating elements are spread throughout the front and back to keep you warm. On the front, much of the heat is concentrated in the pockets. This keeps your core warm and effectively warms up chilly fingers. As with the ORORO heated jacket, heating elements in the collar keep your neck comfortable.
The heating elements are adjustable with the push of a button. It’s the same button that’s used to turn the vest on and off. The surface is large enough to press with a finger yet isn’t annoyingly big and bright like some other vests.
Constructed with wind and water-resistant nylon, this heated vest won’t get damaged if you’re caught out in the rain. However, it’s definitely not a raincoat. You’ll want better protection if you’re spending lots of time outside in bad weather.
-
2. ORORO Women’s Lightweight Heated VestPros:
Cons:
- Heating elements are evenly distributed across four zones
- Three heating zones to choose from
- Vest is machine washable for 50+ cycles
- Only lasts for 3 hours on high heat
- Power button light is very bright
- Battery is slightly heavy
A large battery pack delivers up to 10 hours of continuous warmth, so you can wear the ORORO Women’s Lightweight Heated Vest for the entire day. That number drops on a medium or high heat setting, but you’ll still get several hours of warmth.
Walking the dog? A low heating setting might be plenty. Shivering in a freezing cold office? Crank it up to a more comfortable medium or high temperature. The same power button that turns the vest on and off also controls the temperature settings for your convenience.
There are four heating zones to prevent cold spots. That means uninterrupted coverage across your upper body to keep you toasty. Heat coils underneath the pockets help warm your core and prevent cold hands. There’s also a collar zone to warm your neck and another zone across the back for the full effect.
This vest’s carbon heating elements might seem delicate, but they’re surprisingly durable. When you’re done for the day you can even toss this women’s heated vest in the washing machine. It withstands up to 50 wash cycles without removing the heating elements.
You also don’t have to worry about ruining the vest in bad weather. The exterior features 100% nylon that protects against water droplets and wind. It’s also breathable to prevent overheating.
Style is just as important as heat, especially if you plan on venturing outdoors in your ORORO heated vest. Luckily for you, this one is streamlined and has a tailored design for a feminine look. It’s not bulky or restrictive and layers nicely over your favorite base layer. There are even a few different color options to complement your wardrobe.
Want the same thing for a guy? Check out the ORORO Men’s Lightweight Heated Vest.
-
3. iHood Men’s Heated Vest with Retractable Heated HoodPros:
Cons:
- Exterior is wind and water resistant
- Lightweight yet effective carbon fiber heating elements
- Vest is safe for the washing machine and includes a laundry bag
- Zipper isn't very durable
- Runs slightly small
- Only comes in one color
The best part of the iHood Men’s Heated Vest is its retractable heated hood. It warms your head on chilly days so you don’t need to put on a hat when it’s cold outside. Heating elements over the ears add an extra cozy touch.
Integrated drawstrings pull the hood tighter to prevent heat from escaping and protect against the wind. You can easily store the hood in a zippered neck pocket when you don’t need full coverage.
Depending on how much warmth you need, there are three temperature settings. The battery lasts up to 9.5 hours on low and 6.5 hours on medium. Even the highest setting lasts up to 4.5 hours, which is longer than most other heated vests out there. You can adjust the heat by pushing the same button that powers the vest on and off.
Even on the coldest days, you’ll feel warm all over with eight heating zones. Carbon fiber elements sit discreetly underneath the material while churning out warmth for your core, mid-back, neck and head. You can heat all areas at once or focus on one part of your body, such as the chest.
This men’s heated vest features water-resistant material. It’s also machine washable and can last for several cycles without removing the heating elements. An included laundry bag helps prolong the life of your vest.
Buy the iHood Men's Heated Vest with Retractable Heated Hood here.
-
4. ARRIS Unisex Heated VestPrice: $139.98Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Comes with five adjustable temperature settings
- Reaches up to 176°F, which is warmer than most
- Easily layers underneath and over clothing
- Material isn't water-resistant
- Doesn't have a separate pocket for the battery
- Limited to two colors
If you’re looking for a warm outer layer that isn’t puffy or bulky, check out the ARRIS Heated Vest. It’s made with fleece and has a more discreet silhouette than many other heated vests. Besides looking stylish, the vest also easily layers over shirts and underneath winter jackets. Multiple sizes are available to comfortably fit most men and women.
Whether you’re venturing outdoors or lounging inside, there are eight heat panels to keep you cozy. You can’t feel the lightweight carbon fiber heating elements, but you’ll know they’re working as soon as you push the power button. The panels are placed along the torso, back, chest and neck to prevent cold spots.
Unlike most heated vests, which have three temperature settings, this one has five. It goes all the way up to 176°F, so if you’re looking for a vest that will keep you warmer than most, here it is. With the push of a button, you’ll soon find the most comfortable amount of heat for indoor and outdoor use. On the lowest setting, the battery lasts up to 10 hours.
One potential downside of this fleece vest is that it’s less resistant to the elements. You’ll get some protection against the wind, but the material isn’t waterproof. However, it is safe for the washing machine.
-
5. TIDEWE Men’s Heated VestPros:
Cons:
- Built-in power bank charges smartphones and other devices
- Ideal for outdoor activities such as hunting and ice fishing
- Can endure at least 50 wash cycles
- Power bank is heavy and bulky
- Annoyingly bright power indicator light
- Takes awhile to recharge
The lightweight TIDEWE Men’s Heated Vest is the perfect alternative to down jackets and other bulky outer layers. It provides up to 10 working hours on the lowest setting to keep you warm and cozy as you hunt, fish, hike and enjoy the great outdoors. For long stretches of time outside in the cold, consider pairing it with the TIDEWE heated jacket for maximum comfort.
Evenly distributed throughout four heating zones, each carbon element delivers full coverage. One zone warms the collar and neck area while another targets the mid-back. Two heated pockets keep your core and hands warm.
As with most other heated vests, you’ll find three heating zones. The highest is 131 ℉, which is super toasty even when you’re standing still. You can easily adjust the heat with the push of a button.
Constructed with a water-resistant exterior that also blocks wind gusts, you’ll have moderate protection against the elements with this heated vest. If you’re planning to spend several hours outdoors in inclement weather, you can easily layer a rain jacket over this vest to stay dry and comfortable.
This vest is machine washable, so you can easily keep it clean. Complete with a power bank with two USB ports, it even charges smartphones and other devices when you’re out and about.
A women’s version is also available.
Find more TIDEWE Men’s Heated Vest information and reviews here.
-
6. Vencede Unisex Heated VestPros:
Cons:
- Battery pack doubles as a backup charger
- High setting reaches 140℉
- Perfect for layering under a jacket during the winter
- Material is a bit thin
- Some women find it too bulky
- Only comes in one color
The Vencede Unisex Heated Vest will keep you warm for hours so that you can spend more time outside. You can toggle between low, medium and high heat settings by pushing a button. It’s the same button that powers the vest on and off, which is especially convenient when your hands are cold.
Unlike most other heated vests, this one reaches a balmy 140℉ on high and lasts up to four hours on the highest setting. It’s around 10 degrees warmer than many competitors on the highest setting. Carbon fiber heating elements help warm your back, neck, chest, abdomen and waist to keep you extra cozy outside. And if you prefer to stay inside, it’s a great way to ease aches and pains.
A large-capacity battery delivers up to eight hours of warmth on the lowest setting, which is slightly lower than similar vests. However, it’s still plenty of time to enjoy the great outdoors. You can also charge a smartphone and other devices when you’re outside.
This unisex vest is slender enough to wear alone or as a base layer on really cold days. It’s slightly boxy, which makes it a better choice for layering over a shirt or jacket.
Find more Vencede Unisex Heated Vest information and reviews here.
-
7. Foxelli Men’s Heated VestPrice: $89.97Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Four heating zones cover the torso and neck
- Tailored fit for a stylish look
- Interior pockets store smartphones and other valuables
- Doesn't last as long on low heat as other vests
- Hood isn't heated
- Some men find it too puffy
If you hate feeling cold yet aren’t sure it’s worth splurging on the priciest heated vest, the Foxelli Men’s Heated Vest is a solid compromise. It gets warm in under five minutes and lasts up to eight hours. There’s even a removable hood that stores directly into a neck pocket when you don’t need the extra coverage. Talk about a good value for those chilly days when you need some extra motivation to get outside.
Equipped with four carbon fiber heating pads, it blankets your core, chest, back and neck with varying degrees of warmth. Even the pockets are heated, but if you’re prone to really cold fingers, the Foxelli Heated Gloves are even more effective. You can adjust the heat settings to find the most comfortable temperature by pushing a button. It’s the same button that powers the vest on and off to avoid unnecessary confusion.
The highest setting gets up to 131°F, which is really toasty on cold days. You can conserve energy and avoid overheating on the lowest setting, which still reaches a pleasant 95°F. It’s easy to switch between settings, so you can adjust the temperature on days when it’s freezing in the morning and much warmer during the day.
Lightweight and fitted, this men’s vest is equally comfortable and stylish. It’s tailored for a clean look and pairs nicely with jeans, sweatpants and your favorite outdoor gear. The armholes are large enough for unrestricted movements without allowing precious heat to escape.
A similar option for women, the Foxelli Women’s Heated Vest, is also available.
-
8. Venture Heat Women’s Heated VestPrice: $139.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Power button is discreet yet easy to press
- Fits most bodies with a wide range of sizes
- Has a USB port to charge a smartphone
- Lacks heating elements over the pockets
- Doesn't get as warm as some other vests
- Battery is relatively small for this price range
Finally, an attractive heated vest for women. This Venture Heat vest looks like any other women’s vest, except it has built-in heating elements to keep you nice and warm. You’ll feel the heat but otherwise won’t notice the elements, which are tucked discreetly into four key areas to keep you toasty. Even the power indicator light, which can be annoyingly bright if it’s too large, is compact and won’t draw much attention.
You might be wondering how this heated vest works. A 5200 mAh battery pack powers the heating elements for hours. The exact numbers vary based on your preferred low, medium or high setting. While it lasts just three hours on high, you can get up to 10 hours of heat on the lowest setting. Spending lots of time outside? Consider packing a spare battery to stay warm.
Inside the vest, carbon fiber elements cover larger areas to adequately warm your back and chest. Even the collar is heated to warm your neck. However, it doesn’t have coils directly over the pockets. That can be a drawback if you’re looking for a vest that can keep your hands warm.
-
9. Loowoko Lightweight Unisex Heated VestPrice: $95.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Choose to heat front and back or just one side
- Automatically switches to mid-level heat to conserve battery
- Can charge a smartphone with two USB ports
- May run a bit large on some women
- Only available in one color
- Takes awhile to charge
Snug and lightweight, the Loowoko Heated Vest is ideal for layering. It easily fits underneath a bulky winter jacket and can also be worn over a base shirt or sweater. This vest is made for men and women and comes in several sizes to fit most bodies. A zipper closure allows for easy on/off, especially for seniors with limited mobility.
With numerous discreet carbon heating elements to keep you warm, your favorite outdoor activities will be much more pleasant. You have full control over the temperature, which ranges from 100℉ to 130℉, and can be changed by simply pushing a button. You can also choose to heat both the front and back or just one side.
The 10,000mAh battery lasts up to eight hours on the lowest setting and fully recharges in just three hours. To help keep you warmer for longer, the vest automatically switches to the middle heat level after five minutes. However, it will stay at the higher or lower settings if you prefer. Constructed with two USB ports, the vest even charges your smartphone while you’re out.
If it starts to rain when you’re out, the water-resistant shell offers some protection. However, it’s definitely not a substitute for a raincoat.
Find more Loowoko Lightweight Heated Vest information and reviews here.
How Do I Choose a Heated Vest?
Heated vests offer a variety of features to keep you comfortable in chilly weather. Some of these features may be more important to you than others. Besides the price tag, you can choose a heated vest based on some or all of the following features.
Battery life - extended battery life is crucial if you often spend lots of time outdoors. You'll get the most bang for your buck with a battery that lasts at least 10 hours on a low setting, such as the ORORO heated vest.
Heating element placement - all heated vests rely on heating elements to keep you toasty, but they're not always placed in the same spots. If you're prone to cold hands, for example, we suggest a vest with heating elements over the hand pockets.
Weather resistance - there isn't a single vest on our list that will protect you 100% against the elements. However, some are better at the job than others. For example, most heated vests have nylon or similar material that resists rain and wind to keep you warm and dry when it's raining.
Which Is the Best Heated Vest Brand?
Heated clothing is becoming increasingly popular, with several great brands to choose from. However, one name stands out above the rest. It's ORORO, and you may already own some of their other gear, such as heated gloves, jackets and even pants.
Several of our editors own ORORO clothing (myself included) and agree that it holds up nicely over time and really does the trick on cold days.
We're quick to recommend several other names as well. Many users also rave about iHood, which features retractable heated hoods to keep your head and ears warm. We've also heard stellar reviews about ARRIS products.
The reality is that anyone who struggles with feeling cold all the time will really appreciate a vest that's heated. It even makes a special gift for the impossible giftee.
Do Heated Vests Really Work?
Yes, heated vests really work. As long as the battery is charged and it's powered on, you'll enjoy the full effects of your warm outer layer.
Although they do an amazing job of keeping you warm when it's chilly, heated vests also have other hidden benefits.
Whether you're thinking of purchasing one for an aging parent or someone who suffers from chronic pain, the heat therapy benefits are worth the splurge.
Although they're not specifically designed for heat therapy, the heating elements can often generate temperatures up to 130°F. Some even go above 150°F. That's enough to at least relieve spasms and pain as well as warm up muscles and improve circulation, according to MedicalNewsToday.
How Long Do Heated Vests Last?
Both the battery pack that supplies the heat and the heating elements themselves can last a long time.
Most packs offer around 8 to 10 hours of heat on the lowest setting and several hours on medium or high.
However, even the highest quality battery pack will wear out over time. If yours isn't performing the way it used to, check with the manufacturer or see if you can find a replacement battery online. Batteries that wear out prematurely may be eligible for replacement under warranty, depending on the manufacturer.
The heating elements also won't last forever, but they're quite durable. A common concern is that washing the vest will wreak havoc on the coils, but most are waterproof and can withstand several cycles in the washing machine.
How Do I Use a Heated Vest?
To use your heated vests, you'll need to attach the battery pack to supply power to the heating elements.
In some vests, you'll need to turn the battery on in order to generate power. Others automatically power on when connected to the terminals inside the vest.
Most heated vests have a power button in the front. You can push it to turn the vest on when you're feeling chilly. In most cases, the same button is also used to switch between temperature settings.
Are Heated Vests Safe?
Heated vests are totally safe. The heat is generated by lightweight carbon wiring separated by a waterproof membrane to keep you warm. Most vests have multiple heat settings between 100 and 130°F. It's enough to keep you warm without burning your skin.
Not only does the added warmth on your upper body feel good, it can also protect you in cold environments. Heated vests are ideal for layering because they keep you warm without being uncomfortably hot.
An internist at NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group explains that lightweight layers are ideal for keeping you insulated while allowing you to adjust to maintain a comfortable body temperature.
Which Are the Best Heated Vests for Women?
As a woman, I find it incredibly frustrating when manufacturers focus on making clothing that's much more appealing to guys.
To be honest, several heated vests on this list fall into that category. Several are labeled as unisex, but even those can be bulky and boxy on smaller frames.
Fortunately, there are some really amazing heated vests for women of all sizes. The Venture Heat vest comes to mind.
If a heated vest sounds like something she'd love but wouldn't ever purchase herself, spoil the lady who has everything with one of our top picks.
Which Are the Best Heated Vests for Hunting?
Spending hours outside in cold temperatures can be miserable. Luckily many of these best heated vests work well for hunting.
The iHood men's heated vest comes to mind because it has a warm and cozy hood. Heating elements over the ears add an extra cozy touch that makes frigid conditions slightly more bearable.
Any vest on our list will provide hours of warmth, but they're even more effective when worn underneath a heavier jacket. A backup battery can really come in handy in case the original wears out.
Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and other affiliate advertising programs and may receive a commission if you purchase a product via a link on this page.