9 Best Heated Vests: Compare & Save

Feeling chilly? A heated vest can be just what you need to warm up. It’s lighter and more versatile than a jacket and keeps your core nice and toasty. Enjoy your favorite activities for longer with one of our top picks below. And if you’re looking for more options, we have you covered with even more great heated clothing .

Our Unbiased Reviews

How Do I Choose a Heated Vest?

Heated vests offer a variety of features to keep you comfortable in chilly weather. Some of these features may be more important to you than others. Besides the price tag, you can choose a heated vest based on some or all of the following features.

Battery life - extended battery life is crucial if you often spend lots of time outdoors. You'll get the most bang for your buck with a battery that lasts at least 10 hours on a low setting, such as the ORORO heated vest.

Heating element placement - all heated vests rely on heating elements to keep you toasty, but they're not always placed in the same spots. If you're prone to cold hands, for example, we suggest a vest with heating elements over the hand pockets.

Weather resistance - there isn't a single vest on our list that will protect you 100% against the elements. However, some are better at the job than others. For example, most heated vests have nylon or similar material that resists rain and wind to keep you warm and dry when it's raining.

Which Is the Best Heated Vest Brand?

Heated clothing is becoming increasingly popular, with several great brands to choose from. However, one name stands out above the rest. It's ORORO, and you may already own some of their other gear, such as heated gloves, jackets and even pants.

Several of our editors own ORORO clothing (myself included) and agree that it holds up nicely over time and really does the trick on cold days.

We're quick to recommend several other names as well. Many users also rave about iHood, which features retractable heated hoods to keep your head and ears warm. We've also heard stellar reviews about ARRIS products.

The reality is that anyone who struggles with feeling cold all the time will really appreciate a vest that's heated. It even makes a special gift for the impossible giftee.

Do Heated Vests Really Work?

Yes, heated vests really work. As long as the battery is charged and it's powered on, you'll enjoy the full effects of your warm outer layer.

Although they do an amazing job of keeping you warm when it's chilly, heated vests also have other hidden benefits.

Whether you're thinking of purchasing one for an aging parent or someone who suffers from chronic pain, the heat therapy benefits are worth the splurge.

Although they're not specifically designed for heat therapy, the heating elements can often generate temperatures up to 130°F. Some even go above 150°F. That's enough to at least relieve spasms and pain as well as warm up muscles and improve circulation, according to MedicalNewsToday.



How Long Do Heated Vests Last?

Both the battery pack that supplies the heat and the heating elements themselves can last a long time.

Most packs offer around 8 to 10 hours of heat on the lowest setting and several hours on medium or high.

However, even the highest quality battery pack will wear out over time. If yours isn't performing the way it used to, check with the manufacturer or see if you can find a replacement battery online. Batteries that wear out prematurely may be eligible for replacement under warranty, depending on the manufacturer.

The heating elements also won't last forever, but they're quite durable. A common concern is that washing the vest will wreak havoc on the coils, but most are waterproof and can withstand several cycles in the washing machine.



How Do I Use a Heated Vest?

To use your heated vests, you'll need to attach the battery pack to supply power to the heating elements.

In some vests, you'll need to turn the battery on in order to generate power. Others automatically power on when connected to the terminals inside the vest.

Most heated vests have a power button in the front. You can push it to turn the vest on when you're feeling chilly. In most cases, the same button is also used to switch between temperature settings.

Are Heated Vests Safe?

Heated vests are totally safe. The heat is generated by lightweight carbon wiring separated by a waterproof membrane to keep you warm. Most vests have multiple heat settings between 100 and 130°F. It's enough to keep you warm without burning your skin.

Not only does the added warmth on your upper body feel good, it can also protect you in cold environments. Heated vests are ideal for layering because they keep you warm without being uncomfortably hot.

An internist at NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group explains that lightweight layers are ideal for keeping you insulated while allowing you to adjust to maintain a comfortable body temperature.



Which Are the Best Heated Vests for Women?

As a woman, I find it incredibly frustrating when manufacturers focus on making clothing that's much more appealing to guys.

To be honest, several heated vests on this list fall into that category. Several are labeled as unisex, but even those can be bulky and boxy on smaller frames.

Fortunately, there are some really amazing heated vests for women of all sizes. The Venture Heat vest comes to mind.

If a heated vest sounds like something she'd love but wouldn't ever purchase herself, spoil the lady who has everything with one of our top picks.



Which Are the Best Heated Vests for Hunting?

Spending hours outside in cold temperatures can be miserable. Luckily many of these best heated vests work well for hunting.

The iHood men's heated vest comes to mind because it has a warm and cozy hood. Heating elements over the ears add an extra cozy touch that makes frigid conditions slightly more bearable.

Any vest on our list will provide hours of warmth, but they're even more effective when worn underneath a heavier jacket. A backup battery can really come in handy in case the original wears out.