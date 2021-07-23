9 Best Hitch Cargo Carriers: Compare & Save

The ROLA Vortex Steel Cargo Carrier fits 2-inch receivers on most vehicles, including trucks, SUVs and cars. It arrives in two pieces for easy assembly and offers attachments for a license plate. This luggage basket can even be upgraded with an LED light kit, which makes it our top choice for safely transporting your belongings.

Built with heavy-duty steel, this ROLA carrier supports up to 600 pounds. Although it doesn’t fold, a 2-inch shank rise elevates this platform for stress-free transport. It fits most Class III and IV receivers. An anti-wobble pin is included.

The side rails stand around five inches high and have convenient tie-down points. Once your bags are in place, secure them with your choice of tie-downs. There’s plenty of room on the 55-inch-long platform for luggage, camping gear and even food delivery boxes.

Mesh material keeps smaller items safe and allows dirt and debris to drain through. It’s not entirely waterproof, but the steel has a powder coat for longevity.