15 Best Hunting Vests: Which Is Right For You?

Featuring vests for heightening your stealth and supporting you in the field while actively hunting, low profile insulating layers that won’t impede shooting, and some standard minimalist blaze orange options, we’ve pinned down the best vests for turkey hunting, upland pursuits, deer season, big game expeditions and beyond!

Looking to breathe new life into your hunting wardrobe and on the market for a new hunting vest this season? Whether you’re looking to replace your current hunting companion or are new to donning a vest in the field, our top list has highlighted options for any and all hunting styles and contexts.

Most hunting vests are designed with a particular purpose or hunting style in mind, so it's important to consider what exactly you want out of your vest before making a purchase.

-Are you seeking an outer layer for upland hunts that offers solid abrasion and puncture resistance and storage for all your essential gear?

-In need of a bare-bones, minimalist vest option that simply provides you with quick access to your ammunition and a secure place to stash your harvests?

-On the market for a specialized, highly technical vest for targeting turkeys, big game, or deer?

-Seeking a reliable insulating layer that packs light and won't restrict your motion?

-Perhaps you simply need some blaze orange to satisfy your local visibility requirements while actively hunting or scouting.

The point is - each hunting vest included here has been selected to satisfy a particular hunting style, so be sure to think about what features and materials best suit your hunting endeavors.

Upland Hunting Vests

If you're seeking a companion for targeting pleasants, doves, quail, rabbit, and other upland species and small game, there are some hunting vest features you should most definitely have on your radar while shopping.

-A blood-proof game bag is a must-have feature for stowing your harvests without making a mess, so be sure to check that box.

-Many upland hunting contexts require you to wear blaze orange, so be mindful of your local visibility requirements and purchase accordingly.

-If you're a gear-intensive hunter or bring a dog or dogs with you into the field, you'll likely want a vest that offers a high degree of storage and organization potential. Coherent, easy-access pockets and external attachment points for your gadgets are your friends in the field.

-Quick and smooth access to your ammunition via shell loops or mindfully designed pockets is arguably the most pivotal feature of an upland vest when the action starts.

Turkey Hunting Vests

If you're an avid turkey hunter, you likely already have a dialed system for targeting Toms. Turkey hunts oftentimes call for a fair amount of gear - shotgun chokes, several calls, optics, and more, are frequently utilized, so your vest should be able to accommodate all your essentials.

Depending on how you target turkeys, an integrated, removable seat cushion could be a pivotal feature for your hunting vest. Long sits while calling and waiting for birds to come in can become uncomfortable if you don't have a place to rest your bottom - so consider the relevance of a cushion-equipped vest for you.

Deer Hunting Vests

Deer hunting of course spans a wide spectrum of different cervid species and subsequent habitats, so there's no such thing as the perfect deer hunting vest.

That being said, many deer hunting styles involve long sit times in a blind or treestand, so insulation is oftentimes a factor. There are also lots of deer hunting scenarios in which you're required to wear blaze orange, so a minimalist vest that offers a bit of storage capacity and weather resistance can be a great way to satisfy visibility requirements.

Big Game Hunting Vests

Pursuing big game often involves multi-day expeditions into the backcountry in search of your quarry. If you are seeking a vest to support you on big game hunts, you'll likely want an option that is highly packable and equipped with some features for supporting your gear load.

Integrated binocular harnesses in order to keep your optics on hand, and external attachment points for gadgets such as GPS units or rangefinders can be handy depending on the context, so carefully consider which features are most practical for you. Blaze orange also may or may not be required based on where/what you're hunting, so be sure to keep that in mind as well.

Blaze Orange Hunting Vests

If you are shopping simply to satisfy your state or province's blaze orange visibility requirements, there are loads of options on the market.

Hunting Vests for Insulation

It's no mystery that a vest is a brilliant layer for keeping your core warm. The sleeveless nature of vests furthermore ensures you retain full freedom of movement, especially in regard to swinging and shooting a firearm. Vests also of course pack lighter and more compact than most other jackets and mid-layers, so they make for excellent packable warmth.

If you already have a trusty hunting jacket or backpack that serves the purpose of weather resistance or carrying your gear load, then consider the benefits of adding a high-quality insulating layer to your hunting apparel.

Heated Vests

If your hunting vest search has everything to do with keeping warm, be sure to explore some heated apparel options. Long, motionless sits in the treestand or duck blind can become unbearably cold depending on the climatic conditions, so bringing a battery-powered heated garment very well might change the game for you in regard to all-day comfort.

