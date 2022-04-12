11 Best Kayak Coolers: Which Is Right For You?

Whether you’re a fisherman , a river-runner, or simply a leisure paddler, there’s something here perfectly suited for your vessel and kayaking style!

Seeking a cooler for your on-the-water endeavors that’s especially suited for compatibility with your kayak? We’ve tracked down the best kayak coolers in every style so you can maintain order on your vessel and bring along all the beverages, snacks, and food you’d like!

Our Unbiased Reviews

Selecting a Kayak Cooler

Whether you're shopping for yourself, or searching for a kayaking gift for one of your favorite paddlers, choosing the right cooler has everything to do with the kayak at hand, and the expected on-the-water conditions. Read on to determine which style of insulation is best suited for your needs.

Kayak Seatback Coolers

A cooler that attaches to your seatback is a brilliant method of bringing your food and beverages on the water that maximizes your deck space, and minimizes clutter. If your kayak has a lawn chair style or compatible high-backed seat, you'll love the space this style of insulation saves!

Seatback coolers typically do not offer as much capacity as other styles, but if you're seeking something solely for your lunch and refreshments, this is a great go-to!

These style coolers furthermore work wonderfully for toting to the beach, park, and beyond due to their compact size, so chances are you'll use a cooler of this nature for all sorts of applications.

Some of our favorite options include:

Tankwell Coolers

Coolers that nest within your tank well at the stern of your boat are nice and out of the way, easy to access from your seated position, and offer a generous capacity.

This style of cooler will occupy most of, or all of your tank well, so kayakers with big gear loads might find that they can't sacrifice this amount of deck space. The interior dimensions of larger tank well coolers, however, make them great for storing harvested fish, so anglers who are seeking an insulating option for their catch of the day should definitely perk their ears here.

Our top picks for coolers that nest within kayak sterns include:

Floating Coolers

How about towing your cooler rather than packing it onboard your vessel!? Floating coolers offer a brilliant solution for paddlers who want to keep as much deck space and room for gear open as possible, so if you typically kayak on still water bodies (as opposed to rivers and through moderate/heavy surf), this could be a great choice.

By tying off a watertight, floating cooler to your boat, you can simply pull it in when it's time for a snack or beverage. Fishermen with lines out might not like the idea of a tethered object around their boat in case of line snags, but leisurely paddlers might LOVE the reduced clutter of a truly "external" option.

Our list of the best floating coolers has tracked down the top options, but a few worth highlighting here include:

Larger Boat Coolers

If you own a truly large and in charge kayak for offshore applications, and/or fully-kitted out days fishing, taking photographs, etc., you may have the space for a larger boat cooler. Some paddlers might even like the idea of removing their lawn chair style seating on sit-on-top-kayaks in order to switch it out for a high-capacity cooler.

A big cooler can be used to stash bait, harvested fish, and loads of beverages and food, so consider how you might utilize a 40+ quart cooler if your vessel can accommodate it.

These coolers are furthermore of course perfect for big beach days, camping trips, and beyond, so the versatility here is unmatched if you're an outdoorsman or woman with multiple hobbies.

A few of our favorite high-performance and high-capacity coolers great for boating include:

Insulating Ability

If ice retention time is an especially important criterion for your cooler search, you would be wise to learn a bit more about insulation in general.

As a general rule, thicker insulation material equals longer ice-retention times, so particularly thick-built coolers will keep their contents cold the longest. That being said, not all insulating foams and materials feature the same ability to trap cold/heat, so be mindful of both the type of insulation used, as well as its thickness while shopping.

You can read a bit more about open vs, closed cell foam insulation, why they perform differently, and the effects of ice and air on temperature retention here.