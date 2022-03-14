10 Best Kayak Wall Mounts: Compare & Save

When it comes to storing your kayaks, finding the floor space in your gear locker can be a challenge. A kayak wall mount gets your boats up and off the ground and leaves you more room for storage and organization of your other hobbies.
Our list of the best kayak wall mounts has highlighted the top reliable options for every storage space. Whether you’re seeking a kayak mount for outside the boathouse, or inside the garage, we’ve tracked down the top options for safe and secure storage of your watercraft.
- Wall mounted storage option for up to four kayaks
- Heavy duty steel construction supports up to 100 pounds per level, and up to 400 pounds total
- Thick, durable felt padding protects from hull scuffs or scrapes
- Quick-release pins secure each storage attachment so you can adjust each storage level to fit your kayak’s dimensions
- Includes all the necessary mounting hardware
- Works wonderfully for storing all sorts of items
The StoreYourBoard 4 Kayak Storage Rack is a brilliant solution for kayak owners with multiple boats and additional gear that desperately need an up and out of the way home.
The heavy duty steel construction supports up to 100 pounds per level (400 pounds total), so you can stash some large and in charge kayaks on this bad boy. Alternatively, if you only have one or two boats, the additional tiers will work awesome for storing/organizing your paddles, life jackets, and other cumbersome pieces of gear such as surfboards and SUPs. You can also of course utilize part of this wall mount for handy placement of your ladders and other tools – the possibilities are endless.
Thick, durable felt padding is integrated to protect your boats from hull scuffs or scrapes, while quick-release pins on each tier attachment enable you to quickly and easily adjust each level to fit your kayaks’ dimensions.
Offered at an exceptionally reasonable price point and including all of the necessary mounting hardware, you’ll wonder why your garage or storage space hasn’t been equipped with one of these racks for years!
- Excellent value purchase that includes two wall mounted storage racks
- Heavy-duty powder-coated steel construction supports up to 100 pounds
- Second set of smaller hanging hooks is great for storing paddles, life jackets, and other gear
- Two non-slip rubber components are built into the rack to protect your boat from scrapes and scuffs
- Can be folded almost flat to the wall when not in use to maximize storage space
- All of the necessary installation hardware is included
This set of two kayak storage racks from Dyna-Living is a particularly awesome value purchase that gives you a lot of bang for your buck. If you have two boats that you want to get off the ground and wall-mounted, this is one of the best affordable solutions.
The heavy-duty powder-coated steel construction supports up to 100 pounds, so this option can support most kayaks, even when loaded with accessories. A second set of smaller hanging hooks below the main tier is perfect for storing paddles, life jackets, and other gear – just be sure not to overload this device with heavy equipment once there’s a boat on there.
Two non-slip rubber bumpers are built into the frame in order to protect your boat from scrapes and scuffs, so you don’t have to worry about damaging your boats when loading and unloading.
Perhaps best of all, this kayak mount can be folded almost flat to the wall when not in use in order to maximize storage space.
- Heavy-duty steel tube construction can support up to 100 pounds
- Features a set of lower hooks great for storing paddles, life jackets, and other items
- Integrated black rubber cover cradles protect your boat from scrapes and scuffs
- Frame rotates 90 degrees so the rack is out of way when not in use
- 17-inch gap of the upper cradle arms might not allow you to store particularly wide boats
- All the necessary mounting hardware is included
The Onefeng Sports Kayak Wall Mount is another brilliant space-saving kayak mount that is able to pivot and rotate nearly flat to the wall when it’s not in use.
Featuring a heavy-duty steel tube construction that can support up to 100 pounds, you’ll be able to store almost any kayak model with this option. The 17-inch gap of the upper cradle arms should accommodate most hull shapes nicely, but particularly beefy boat models might pose a challenge.
Integrated black rubber cover cradles protect your vessel from scrapes and scuffs while a set of lower hooks beneath the main kayak cradle enable you to conveniently stash paddles and other accessories. It’s a brilliant design that enables you to keep the majority of your paddling gear all in the same place.
With all of the necessary mounting hardware included, getting this wall mount set up is a piece of cake. We suggest installing this device inside rather than outside in order to maximize lifespan.
- Powder-coated steel framework can support up to 125 pounds
- Innovative built-in adjustable safety straps further secure your boat
- Adjustable to fit the depth, width, and length of any kayak
- Patented pivot-arm enables easy one-person loading and unloading
- Suspension strap system eliminates pressure points protecting against dents and hull distortion
- All of the necessary mounting hardware is included
The Suspenz Deluxe Load Assist Kayak Rack is a brilliantly designed option utilizing a patented pivot-arm that’s intended to ease the strain of loading and unloading your boat from its storage space.
Built to be adjustable in order to fit the depth, width, and length of any kayak, the powder-coated steel frame can support up to 125 pounds. This higher weight capacity means you can likely leave your kayak’s accessories attached/equipped during storage which gear-heavy paddlers are bound to appreciate.
Innovative built-in adjustable safety straps further secure your boat to this wall mount, so it’s a great choice for outdoor storage that will keep your vessel nice and snug despite high winds.
The suspension strap system goes on to eliminate pressure points effectively protecting against dents and hull distortion, so although you don’t see any padding on the frame, your kayak is still in safe hands.
Easily mounted with the included hardware virtually anywhere, Suspenz has engineered an easy to use and reliable storage system with this one.
- Powder-coated steel construction can support up to 125 pounds
- Reinforced safety straps securely hold your boat in place
- Integrated nylon covered foam padding protects your hull from scrapes and scuffs
- Extends 21 inches from the wall and can therefore accommodate extra wide boats
- All of the necessary mounting hardware is included
The Suspenz EZ Kayak Rack is a high-quality, simple, and straightforward kayak wall mount featuring a high weight capacity of 125 pounds and a super simple installation process.
Extending 21 inches from the wall, this rack can easily accommodate extra wide boats, so if you paddle a particularly chunky kayak, you should perk your ears here.
Integrated nylon covered foam padding protects your hull from abrasions, while reinforced safety straps further secure your boat to the rack enabling safe outdoor storage without fear of wind gusts tearing your kayak down.
The powder-coated steel construction will not mind being exposed to the elements, so this is a great option for mounting to the outside of your boathouse, deck, barn, or garage in addition to its value as an indoor storage solution.
- Powder-coated rectangular steel tube construction can support up to 125 pounds
- Rectangular frame construction allows for flush mounting to wall
- Adjustable UV resistant nylon safety straps further secure your boat
- Extends 33 inches from the wall, so you can store extra wide kayaks and canoes with this option
- Boat rests on nylon straps rather than the frame itself in order to protect against scrapes and scuffs
- Marine-grade option available for extra resistance against corrosive saltwater environments
- Compatible with Suspenz free-standing frames, as well as the brand’s quick release wall bracket
- All of the necessary mounting hardware is included
The Suspenz Flat Rack is an innovative and effective solution for wall mounting extra-wide kayaks, and even canoes wherever you’re short on floor space.
The powder-coated rectangular steel tube construction can support up to 125 pounds and is able to mount nice and flush to the wall due to the squared-off design of the frame.
Extending 33 inches from the wall, the Flat Rack can hold watercraft up to 34 inches wide, however, boats up to 36 inches can be stored if a 2×4 is mounted between the rack and the wall. This makes the Flat Rack one of the top options for storing otherwise difficult to accommodate canoes and kayaks.
Adjustable UV-resistant nylon safety straps further secure your boat, so this is a sound option for mounting your kayaks outside in the elements where high winds might try and pull them down. If you plan on utilizing this kayak wall mount outdoors, we suggest springing for the marine-grade variant (available through this same link) of this rack in order to ensure maximum protection against sun and salt. This goes double if you live in a corrosive saltwater environment.
- Powder-coated steel construction supports up to 100 pounds
- Nylon foam padding protects your hull from scrapes and scuffs
- Adjustable straps further secure your boat
- Extends 19.5 inches from the wall, so it should nicely accommodate particularly wide kayaks
- All of the necessary mounting hardware is included
The Best Marine Kayak and SUP Storage Rack is a simple and straightforward kayak wall mount that’s offered at a fair price point and approved for both indoor and outdoor installations.
A powder-coated steel construction supports up to 100 pounds, while nylon foam padding effectively protects your hull from damage while loading and unloading.
Adjustable straps further secure your boat to this rack, so you can rest assured it won’t get knocked down in your garage, or blown off by the wind if installed outdoors.
Extending 19.5 inches from the wall, this option is designed to accommodate particularly wide kayaks just fine. Considering the quality of construction, mindful design, and integrated features here, we find this option from Bet Marine to be an excellent value purchase!
- Powder coated steel construction can support up to 125 pounds
- Foam padding protects your boat hull from scrapes and scuffs
- Nylon support straps further secure your boat
- Extends 19.5 inches from the wall and should accommodate particularly wide boats nicely
- Complaints that the included hardware is subpar
If you’re seeking a simple and straightforward kayak wall mount that’s affordable and easy to install, the RAD Sportz Wall Mount Kayak Storage Hooks are most definitely worth checking out.
Built with a powder-coated steel construction, these low-profile hooks can support up to an impressive 125 pounds. They furthermore extend 19.5 inches from the wall, so wider boats will nonetheless fit nicely.
Nylon support straps go on to further secure your boat, so you can rest assured your vessel is safe and sound up there. Foam padding is also present to protect from abrasions.
The one downfall of this option is that the included mounting hardware is reported as subpar by some customers. If your kayak’s weight is near the max load capacity, we suggest purchasing your own (more robust) hardware before mounting.
- Multipurpose “Hybrid” wall-mounted rack for two SUPs or kayaks
- Steel construction features a max weight capacity of 110 pounds
- Available as a double or single-tier rack
- Sturdy, removable angled 28.5 inch arms can support wide boats, SUPs, and more
- Padded arms protect your hull from scrapes and scuffs
- Includes a 1-year limited manufacturer’s warranty
- Includes all the necessary mounting hardware
The Sparehand Tier Hybrid (Kayak or SUP) Wall Mount Rack is a brilliant solution for kayak owners seeking organized storage for more than just their boats.
Featuring a max weight capacity of 110 pounds, you’ll have to be mindful of overloading if you want to stash two kayaks on this option. That being said, you can absolutely use this wall mount for two lighter and lower-profile boats.
Where this rack really excels in our opinion, is its ability to store paddles, lifejackets, and other kayaking accessories on the second tier. It’s perfect for placing a boat up top, and then the rest of your paddling gear below – especially if you put a shelf across the lower arms.
The sturdy, 28.5-inch arms are padded for hull protection and offer a nice long length for accommodating wide boats and lots of gear if being utilized as a shelf.
With a 1-year limited manufacturer’s warranty included, as well as all the necessary mounting hardware, you can rest assured you’re springing for a reliable, quality product with this one.
- Multipurpose wall-mounted rack for two SUPs – but can be utilized for a kayak and other gear
- Durable steel construction supports up to 120 pounds
- Available in two and three-tier options
- Padded arms protect your hull from damage and feature an easy-glide tip for easy loading/unloading
- Arms are removable if you find you need more space between tiers
- Includes all the necessary mounting hardware
The Sparehand Glacik Universal Wall Mount Rack is a multipurpose option intended for storing two SUPs, but it will work wonderfully for one kayak, and additional paddling gear.
Able to support up to 120 pounds, you can place a kayak on the top tier, and then utilize the lower level(s) for your other on-the-water accessories, or your SUP if you own one!
The padded arms protect your hull and gear from damage and furthermore feature an easy-glide tip for easy loading and unloading. The arms are also removable if you find you need more space between levels.
Available as a two or three-tier wall mount, we find this innovative and well-built option from Sparehand to be a wonderfully versatile solution for paddlers facing unique and daunting storage challenges.