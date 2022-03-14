10 Best Kayak Wall Mounts: Compare & Save

Wall mounted storage option for up to four kayaks

Heavy duty steel construction supports up to 100 pounds per level, and up to 400 pounds total

Thick, durable felt padding protects from hull scuffs or scrapes

Quick-release pins secure each storage attachment so you can adjust each storage level to fit your kayak’s dimensions

Includes all the necessary mounting hardware

Works wonderfully for storing all sorts of items

The StoreYourBoard 4 Kayak Storage Rack is a brilliant solution for kayak owners with multiple boats and additional gear that desperately need an up and out of the way home.

The heavy duty steel construction supports up to 100 pounds per level (400 pounds total), so you can stash some large and in charge kayaks on this bad boy. Alternatively, if you only have one or two boats, the additional tiers will work awesome for storing/organizing your paddles, life jackets, and other cumbersome pieces of gear such as surfboards and SUPs. You can also of course utilize part of this wall mount for handy placement of your ladders and other tools – the possibilities are endless.

Thick, durable felt padding is integrated to protect your boats from hull scuffs or scrapes, while quick-release pins on each tier attachment enable you to quickly and easily adjust each level to fit your kayaks’ dimensions.

Offered at an exceptionally reasonable price point and including all of the necessary mounting hardware, you’ll wonder why your garage or storage space hasn’t been equipped with one of these racks for years!