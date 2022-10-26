11 Best Picnic Baskets: Which Is Right For You?

Heirloom quality handcrafted picnic basket built with natural willow and genuine leather straps

Basket measures: 23 by 15.5 by 9.25 inches

Dual-door design

All of the culinary components are secured with genuine leather straps to the interior basket walls and lid

Exterior straps for securing your blanket

Highly inclusive set includes: 8-inch ceramic plates, matching cotton napkins, glass wine glasses, stainless steel flatware, salt and pepper shakers, a personalized hardwood cutting board, a cheese knife, a corkscrew, an insulated wine holder with shoulder strap, an insulated food cooler, a 60 by 50 inch fleece blanket, a vacuum flask, and stainless steel double wall coffee mugs

Lifetime Warranty

The Personalized Picnic at Ascot Dorset English-Style Willow Picnic Basket is without a doubt one of the ultimate options when it comes to stand-out picnic systems. This mega-inclusive set equips you with not only a dashing dual-door wicker picnic basket but also a wide array of cutlery and additional picnic accessories, totaling to an outstanding overall value.

This is the type of item that you’ll use and cherish for many years to come – there’s even a lifetime warranty to ensure it! Built from natural willow and accented with genuine leather straps, the craftsmanship here is unparalleled when compared to standard wicker baskets.

Featuring a two-door design, you can conveniently access either side of this basket without having to lift the entire lid. All of the included cutlery and other components are nested against the walls and lid of the interior of the basket, while an included cooler is placed in the center for storing your food and beverages. An exterior strap is also present for securing the included blanket, or one of your choice.

Including high-quality items such as a personalized hardwood cutting board, insulated coffee mugs, a vacuum flask (and more), you get a whole lot of bang for your buck with this one!

All things considered; if you really want to step your picnic game up, be sure to check this one out!