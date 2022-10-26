11 Best Picnic Baskets: Which Is Right For You?

What’s better than enjoying a properly packed picnic with friends or a loved one? When it comes to assembling the ultimate grab-and-go system for your picnicking endeavors, a mindfully designed picnic basket is your best friend.
Our top list of the best picnic baskets has pinned down the most practical and charming options for every type of outing. Whether you’re seeking a reliable tote for your extravagant charcuterie creations or an aesthetically pleasing option for simply packing a bottle of wine and some snacks, there’s a picnic basket here perfectly suited for you. Also a wonderful outdoor gift idea, don’t forget to think about grabbing one for your fellow picnickers!
Our Review
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
- Two and four person options available
- Natural wicker basket measures: 17 by 13 by 8 inches
- Detachable wine table measures: 16.9 by 13 inches, and stands 6.2 inches tall when detached
- Features a zippered, insulated cooler compartment
- Cutlery and components nest within canvas sleeves underneath the lid, and on top of the cooler bag
- Set includes: stainless steel tableware set, plastic wine glasses, a waiter style bottle opener, and salt & pepper shakers.
- Two different color options available
The STBoo Wicker Picnic Basket and Folding Table is most definitely one of the most attractive and mindfully designed options included within our top list. Featuring a detachable folding wine table that can be utilized either on the basket top or entirely separately, the applications are vast here when it comes to hosting a knock-out picnic.
Both the two and four person options are of the same size – the brand simply includes the necessary amount of cutlery depending on which size you purchase. The wine table also either features two or four cut-outs for placing wine glasses based on the size you select.
Equipped with an insulated cooler bag, this is another picnic basket option that blends classic aesthetics with modern functionality. The included cutlery furthermore nests within canvas sleeves on top of the cooler bag, and underneath the lid.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
- Accommodates two people
- Basket Size: 15.7 by 9.8 by 10.2 inches
- Removable table measures 16.7 by 11 inches
- Includes 2 stainless steel tableware service sets (knife, fork, and spoon), 2 9-inch Melamine plates, 2 PS wine glasses, 2 napkins, a salt/pepper shaker, a removable pouch, and 1 bottle opener
- Wide selection of patterns to choose from
The Wickerland Picnic Basket Set for Two is a charming and highly functional option that’s perfect for picnicking pairs. Equipped with a full set of cutlery, plates, wine glasses, a bottle opener, and more, you’ve got everything you need here to take to the trail, beach, or park with your food and beverages!
Best of all, the lid to this basket doubles as a handy little serving table that even features cut-outs for resting wine glasses. It’s a simple, but very practical detail that will take your picnic to the next level as opposed to trying to find an even surface for resting your precious vino. The table can also of course be used to lay out your charcuterie creations.
Hand woven with natural woodchip and featuring that classic look, this picnic set is furthermore available in a wide selection of different patterns, so you can easily personalize this option to your preferred aesthetic.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
- Available as a two or four person set
- Handmade willow basket measures 15 by 11 by 9.5 inches or 18 by 11 by 9.5 inches depending on selected size
- Detachable bamboo table can be used on its own and includes cut-outs for placing wine glasses
- Wine holder on the side of the basket is elasticized for accommodating different bottle sizes
- Includes a 59 by 51 inch woven polyester fabric blanket with soft sponge inside, and waterproof PEVA backing
- Includes a thick cotton adjustable strap and soft leather pad for comfortable carry
- Set includes a stainless steel cutlery set, ceramic plates, real glass wine glasses, an all-in-one bottle opener, cotton napkins (12 by 12 in), a removable wine table, and a picnic blanket
The Willow Weave Wicker Picnic Basket Set is without a doubt one of our favorite options due to the awesome functionality of the detachable bamboo table and the blending of classic and modern aesthetics. Offered as a two or four-person set, this highly capable and classy picnic basket is bound to turn heads wherever you take it.
The handmade willow basket is equipped with a thick cotton adjustable strap and soft leather pad for comfortable carry, so you can feel free to load this bad boy all the way up. Keep in mind, however, that there is no real insulation integrated here, so this is a better option for picnics that don’t require your goodies to remain cold for long.
The brand has included a two or four-person cutlery set, as well as some charming cotton napkins and a 59 by 51 inch woven polyester fabric blanket. The blanket furthermore features a waterproof PEVA backing, so you and your picnic crew can set up anywhere without worrying about damp bottoms.
Where this option really excels is the detachable table. Offering a reliable surface for arranging a charcuterie creation, a space to play cards, and much more, the applications are truly endless here!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
- Accommodates 2 people
- Handwoven wicker basket measures 12 by 16 by 7 inches
- Built-in insulated picnic cooler compartment is spillproof
- Accented with synthetic leather
- Set includes: 2 ceramic plates, 2 real glass wine glasses, 1 bottle opener, and 2 stainless steel spoons, forks, and knives
This handy two-person picnic basket set from EEZYSONG is simple and straightforward option that will streamline your picnicking experience. A wonderful choice for pairs and smaller groups, this option includes an insulated cooler compartment for keeping your food and beverages fresh.
Measuring 12 by 16 by 7 inches, you won’t be able to fit a plethora of items in here compared to larger options, but EEZYSONG has at least engineered this basket to support up to 18 pounds. The zippered cooler compartment is furthermore leakproof, so you don’t have to worry about walking around with a drippy basket.
This is a fairly minimalist set that does not include a wine bottle holder of any kind or a picnic blanket, so be sure to think about these details if you’re an intensive picnicker. There is however a nice quality cutlery set included as well as real glass wine glasses, so the brand has at least set you up with the essentials.
Complete with synthetic leather accents and a cool twist-lock, this is no doubt an aesthetically striking and practical option that will add some charm and charisma to any outing!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
- Accommodates 2 people
- Wicker basket measures 15 by 11 by 7.5 inches
- Features a zippered insulated compartment
- Features cool synthetic leather accents
- Set includes: 2 ceramic dinner plates, 2 wine glasses, 2 cotton napkins, 2 sets of stainless steel flatware ( forks, knives, spoons), 1 bottle opener, and 2 salt and pepper shakers
- Available in several charming patterns
The ZORMY Wicker Picnic Basket for Two is a smaller sized option that will make a wonderful choice for picnicking duos seeking something with a classic aesthetic, but modern design.
Featuring an insulated cooler compartment, this picnic basket will keep your food and beverages effectively hot or cold for the duration of your outing. The design here offers the lovely heritage look of a wicker basket, but also ensures your picnic stays fresh.
All of the cutlery and included components furthermore nest into the basket lid with synthetic leather fasteners, so bringing everything you need for a bougie picnic is made easy. The plates and tableware are not of the most impressive quality, but you can always replace them with your own items.
Best of all, this set is available in several gorgeous patterns featuring that classic picnic basket look including both checkered and striped aesthetics.
The only real downfall here is that there is nowhere to secure a canteen or bottle of wine, so you’ll have to get creative if wine is a common staple at your picnics.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
- Heirloom quality handcrafted picnic basket built with natural willow and genuine leather straps
- Basket measures: 23 by 15.5 by 9.25 inches
- Dual-door design
- All of the culinary components are secured with genuine leather straps to the interior basket walls and lid
- Exterior straps for securing your blanket
- Highly inclusive set includes: 8-inch ceramic plates, matching cotton napkins, glass wine glasses, stainless steel flatware, salt and pepper shakers, a personalized hardwood cutting board, a cheese knife, a corkscrew, an insulated wine holder with shoulder strap, an insulated food cooler, a 60 by 50 inch fleece blanket, a vacuum flask, and stainless steel double wall coffee mugs
- Lifetime Warranty
The Personalized Picnic at Ascot Dorset English-Style Willow Picnic Basket is without a doubt one of the ultimate options when it comes to stand-out picnic systems. This mega-inclusive set equips you with not only a dashing dual-door wicker picnic basket but also a wide array of cutlery and additional picnic accessories, totaling to an outstanding overall value.
This is the type of item that you’ll use and cherish for many years to come – there’s even a lifetime warranty to ensure it! Built from natural willow and accented with genuine leather straps, the craftsmanship here is unparalleled when compared to standard wicker baskets.
Featuring a two-door design, you can conveniently access either side of this basket without having to lift the entire lid. All of the included cutlery and other components are nested against the walls and lid of the interior of the basket, while an included cooler is placed in the center for storing your food and beverages. An exterior strap is also present for securing the included blanket, or one of your choice.
Including high-quality items such as a personalized hardwood cutting board, insulated coffee mugs, a vacuum flask (and more), you get a whole lot of bang for your buck with this one!
All things considered; if you really want to step your picnic game up, be sure to check this one out!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
- Accommodates two people
- Natural wicker basket measures: 16.1 by 12.5 by 7 inches
- Dual-entry lid provides a level surface for food and drink placement
- Removable mesh liner for easier cleaning
- Available in several different liner patterns/colors
The Rurality Wicker Picnic Basket with Lid and Washable Lining is about as simple and straightforward as it gets! What you see is what you get with this one – it’s simply a natural wicker basket with a dual-entry lid intended for minimalist picnic endeavors.
The lace lining is available in a few different colors, and conveniently pulls out of the basket for easy cleaning in the event you spill in there. The dual-entry lid furthermore not only offers a cool look but also enables you to place your food and beverages (carefully) on top of the basket without having to remove items in order to access the interior. Does it get any more classic than this?
Note that there are no included accessories or cutlery here, so be sure to equip yourself with the necessary add-ons before embarking on your next picnic.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
- Two and four person options available
- Natural wicker basket measures: 15.75 by 11.8 by 7 inches or 17.5 by 12 by 7.5 inches depending on the selected size
- Features an insulated compartment for keeping food/beverages hot or cold for up to 4 hours
- Cutlery and included components nest within the lid secured by durable PU leather straps
- Canvas tie-down straps are present on the basket exterior for securing your blanket
- Set includes: stainless steel cutlery with plastic handles, porcelain plates, real glass wine glasses, linen napkins, a wine/bottle opener, and a 57 by 57 inch waterproof picnic blanket
- Several different pattern options to choose from
The G Good Gain Willow Picnic Basket Set is a stellar value, highly inclusive choice for those looking to score a particularly functional and striking picnic set.
Available in two different sizes to accommodate either two or four people and a few different fun pattern options, you can truly personalize this option to your specific desires. Built from natural wicker but also equipped with an insulated cooler compartment, the idea here is to offer the best of both worlds when it comes to class and function.
The brand has included a cutlery set, glass wine glasses, porcelain plates, and attractive linen napkins that are superior in quality to most of the comparably priced completion. The generously sized 57 by 57 inch waterproof blanket goes on to take this picnic package to the next level.
Featuring handsome PU leather straps for the included cutlery and components nested underneath the lid and exterior canvas straps for securing your blanket, all the bases have been hit here. No doubt a brilliant picnicking companion on all fronts!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
- Available in two sizes – both are suitable for larger groups
- Basket measures: 15 by 9.5 by 9.8 inches or 18.5 by 10.6 by 10 inches depending on size choice
- Includes an insulated cooler compartment and zippered accessory pocket
- Built with rugged polyester canvas with a sewn-in aluminum frame
- Innovative folding design enables basket to fold flat in seconds
- Can support up to 65 pounds
- Available in several different colors/patterns
The ALLCAMP OUTDOOR GEAR Foldable Picnic Basket Cooler Set is a more modern approach to the picnic basket that’s built with rugged polyester canvas and a sewn-in folding aluminum frame. If you like the idea of owning a slightly higher integrity option compared to natural wicker, this could be a solid go-to.
There are two sizes available, both of which are fairly high capacity and capable of supporting up to a whopping 65 pounds – now that’s a whole lotta’ picnic! The frame of this collapsible cooler bag can furthermore be folded flat, so you can stash this option nice and compact during transport or storage!
In addition to the main cooler compartment, there is also a slim zippered accessory pocket that’s perfect for stashing some cutlery, a wine opener, or other comparably sized items.
Available in several different colors and patterns, you can also still make a statement with this modern take on the picnic basket despite its lack of a natural wicker build.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
- Accommodates 4 people
- Backpack measures 15.7 by 9.8 by 16.5 inches
- Insulated cooler bag can hold 26 cans
- Array of accessory pockets and independent tableware storage space
- Side sleeves can fit two wine bottles
- D-rings on top of backpack can hold blanket and other items
- Set includes: 4 stainless steel knives/forks/spoons with wood handles, 1 cheese knife, 1 bottle opener, 2 salt & pepper shakers, 1 chopping board, 4 plastic plates, 4 plastic wine glasses, 4 cotton napkins, and a picnic blanket
- Multiple Aesthetics available
While it’s not quite a traditional picnic basket, the Happy Picnic Insulated Backpack and Picnic Set is a brilliant option for larger groups that offers hands-free carry and space for loads of food, beverages, and accessories.
Complete with a cutlery set, wine glasses, plates, a cutting board, and more, this is a highly inclusive set for the price point that we find to be an excellent overall value.
The backpack features a wide mouth opening into the main cooler compartment for easy loading/unloading, as well as an array of accessory pockets including a designated tableware storage space for the included components. The side sleeves on the backpack will also fit wine bottles nicely.
Perhaps best of all, the brand includes a generously sized 59 by 51 inch picnic blanket featuring a heavy-duty fleece top, and water-resistant bottom to ensure you have a dry place to snack.
Available in several different aesthetics, you can furthermore choose a pattern that suits your preferred style.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
- 2 and 4 person options available
- Roughly 25-liter backpack contains a main leakproof cooler compartment, top cooler compartment for dry goods, and a wine bottle sleeve
- Built from strong polyester fabric with a waterproof PU coating, non-fraying stitching, and heavy-duty zippers
- Set includes (2 or 4) stainless steel knives, forks, spoons, dinner plates, cotton napkins, and wine glasses, 1 cheesetter knife, 1 bottle opener, 2 salt/pepper shakers, 1 plastic chopping board, and a water resistant fleece blanket
- Available in several different colors/patterns
The Hap Tim Picnic Backpack Cooler with Accessories is an attractive and mindfully designed picnic companion that’s available as either a two, or four-person set. Perfect for those grab-and-go outings where you want your hands free for other gear, this is a brilliant solution for bringing a decadent picnic into the field!
The roughly 25-liter backpack is built from strong polyester fabric with a waterproof PU coating, non-fraying stitching, and heavy-duty zippers for high integrity and to stand the test of time. The pack contains a main leakproof cooler compartment for stashing your ice and perishables, as well as a top cooler compartment for dry goods. A side sleeve is also present for storing a canteen or bottle of wine.
Equipped with all of the cutlery and necessary accessories for putting on a killer picnic as well as a decent quality fleece blanket, Hap Tim has really outdone itself here.